New Micrographs Reveal Graphene Oxide and Parasites in the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID Vaccine

Report | Ramola D | Sep 15, 2021

In disturbing confirmation of previous findings, reported in Newsbreak 133 and other articles here revealing the La Quinta Columna findings, new micrographs using Phase Contrast Optical Microscopy have now further revealed the presence of Nano Graphene Oxide and both identified and unidentified parasites in a vial of he Pfizer-BioNTech COVID Vaccine.

The nano graphene is variously in the form of long ribbons and a coagulate or “symplast” as Dr. Robert Young, who reports these findings, references.

Phase Contrast Microscopy Images, Graphene, Parasites/Dr. Young/Described Further Below

Recent International Scientific Investigations Have Found Graphene Oxide, Aluminium, Bismuth, Cadmium-Selenide, Stainless Steel, PEG, Parasites in Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson Vaccines

While all the details regarding the procurement of the vaccine vials is being kept out of the public eye for now, as this ongoing investigation of the exact contents of the vaccines continues, Dr. Young has stated (on the Stew Peters show: COVID Truths) that between 2 to 4 vaccine vials had been earlier examined by a team of scientists, all findings being reported in documents such as the Scientists Club report and Dr. Young’s report:

Scanning & Transmission Electron Microscopy Reveals Graphene Oxide in CoV-19 Vaccines./Dr. Robert Young

Note that the work of this scientific team includes study of 4 vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson, with toxic nanometallic particulates, particularly nano graphene oxide, found in all four, in significant amounts, as well as lipid nanoparticles and a parasite which appears to be Trympanosoma cruzii in the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Not all these scientists had wished to have their participation in these world-shaking investigations publicized, as reported by Dr. Young in his Statement by Robert O. Young CPT, MSc, DSc, PhD, ND, and in Newsbreak 133, although that situation may be changing and some of the scientists involved may come forward with their separate reports shortly.

Newsbreak 133, a very important newsbreak interview and presentation by Dr. Robert Young describes the group scientist findings as well as discusses the impact of toxins and contaminants on human health. This video is further discussed in the article below and can be viewed at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, and Rumble (links in the article):

Newsbreak 133: Team of Scientists Confirm Presence of Toxins Graphene, Aluminium, Cadmium Selenide, Stainless Steel, LNP-GO Capsids, Parasites, Other Toxins Variously in 4 COVID Vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson

Self-Assembling Nanobiotechnology–Nano Graphene Oxide–in Moderna, Pfizer Vaccines

Other scientists and analysts are also pursuing the study of what exactly is in the vaccines. American researchers have reported self-assembling graphene in the Moderna vaccine, while a remarkable German video showing self-assembling nanotechnology creating crystalline arrays in a form mimicking high-frequency antennas has been published online, as reported here.

These two latter reports in fact give credence to the wide supposition that nano graphene oxide is being used in the vaccines to inject nanobiotechnology with an inherent AI component into the body, to increase electrical conductivity of cell membranes and cells, transform human cells into antennas, create synthetic-AI networks in the body, and render the cells of the human body and brain susceptible to external manipulation by wireless radiation, particularly 5G.

(None of these suppositions are idle speculation, each is confirmed by scientific literature on the subject, and has been discussed by various scientists–as reported earlier, with links, in all the graphene articles at this site. Inclusion of some of Dr. Young’s references, attesting to the validity of these suppositions, below.)

New Micrographs Showing Graphene Oxide and Parasites in Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine

The new micrographs come from Dr. Robert Young’s own lab work this past weekend on September 11, 2021, and have been reported in his growing vaccine report, Scanning & Transmission Electron Microscopy Reveals Graphene Oxide in CoV-19 Vaccines/Updated September 11, 2021.

Pfizer Vaccine Content: Symplast of Graphene Oxide on left and shadow of previously identified parasite, Trypanosoma Cruzii, lower right/Dr. Robert Young, as reported here

Pfizer Vaccine Content: Symplast of nano graphene oxide, upper left, and unidentified parasite, lower right/Dr. Robert Young, as reported here

Pfizer Vaccine Content: Long curling ribbon of graphene oxide, possibly rolled into carbon nanotubes/Dr. Robert Young, as reported here

On the subject of graphene nanoribbons, American Chemical Society published a story in 2008 on the promise of such ribbons as semiconductors:

Graphene Ribbons/Slim carbon strips show promise as semiconductors by Bethany Halford, January 28, 2008

Scientists from Finland and from Harvard learned how to roll up graphene nanoribbons into carbon nanotubes in 2012:

Scientists discover novel way of making carbon nanotubes/Tibi Puiu, Feb 25, 2012, ZME Science

Grave Toxicity of Graphene Oxide & Other Nanometallic Particulates

While scientists working in nanobioelectronics, nanobiomedicine, and synthetic biology continue to blithely roll out new uses for graphene oxide in drug-delivery and controversial human augmentation, the toxicity of graphene to cell membranes, cell plasma, and cell functioning has been long noticed, and several studies on the toxicology of this substance have been published.

(Please see all previous articles here reporting graphene oxide in the vaccines for previously-posted links to the toxicology studies; Toxins Found in COVID Vaccines, Masks, Swabs links to all articles.)

Dr. Antonietta Gatti, whose recent video interview on this subject was reported here, and Dr. Robert Young have both spoken and written on the toxicity of nanometallic particulates to cells.

Dr. Gatti, screenshot from the Planet Lockdown interview

Trojan Horse Sabotage of LNP-GO in COVID mRNA Vaccines: Dr. Antoinetta Gatti Explains Nanoparticles Inside Cells Destroy the Innate Defense Mechanism of Cells & Cause Blood Clots

In her groundbreaking 2017 report with Dr. Stefano Montanari, in fact, Dr. Gatti has extensively discussed the dangers of inflammation, thrombocity, and organ dysfunction posed by nanometallic particulates, which are non-biodegradeable and indeed biopersistent. They can both enter cells, harm DNA, and be carried by the blood to bind with organic matter and coagulate in organs.

Listed below are some of the papers and patents referenced in Dr. Young’s article, related to graphene use in electrical conductivity and bio/optical sensing, and to the toxicity of graphene oxide:

[71] Mehrotra, Parikha et al. “EM-Wave Biosensors: A Review of RF, Microwave, mm-Wave and Optical Sensing.” Sensors (Basel, Switzerland) vol. 19,5 1013. 27 Feb. 2019, doi:10.3390/s19051013

[72] Ferritin Nanoparticle Compositions and Methods to Modulate Cell activity granted a Patent US10786570B2 on 09-29-2020 to Jerffery Friedman and the Rockefeller University WO US US10786570B2 Jeffrey Friedman The Rockefeller University Priority 2011-08-24 • Filed 2018-07-30 • Granted 2020-09-29 • Published 2020-09-29 The present invention provides methods and compositions for the remote control of cell function based on the use of radiofrequency waves to excite nanoparticles targeted to specific cell types. The nanoparticles may be applied to the target cell extracellularly and/or expressed intracellularly.

[73] Ou, L., Song, B., Liang, H. et al. “Toxicity of graphene-family nanoparticles: a general review of the origins and mechanisms.” Part Fibre Toxicol13, 57 (2016). https://doi.org/10.1186/s12989-016-0168-y

[74] “Graphene Ribbons Show Promise as Semiconductors”, Volume 86, Issue 3, Chemical and Engneering News, Bethany Halford, Volume 86, Issue 4, January 28th, 2008.https://cen.acs.org/articles/86/i4/Graphene-Ribbons.html

[75] Ivask, Angela et al. “Toxicity of 11 Metal Oxide Nanoparticles to Three Mammalian Cell Types <i>In V.itro</i>.” Current Topics in Medicinal Chemistry 15.18 (2015): 1914–1929. Web.

[76] Moschini, Elisa, Maurizio Gualtieri, Miriam Colombo, Umberto Fascio, Marina Camatini, and Paride Mantecca. “The Modality of Cell–Particle Interactions Drives the Toxicity of Nanosized CuO and TiO2 in Human Alveolar Epithelial Cells.” Toxicology Letters 222, no. 2 (2013): 102–16. doi:10.1016/J.TOXLET.2013.07.019.

Toxicity of COVID Vaccines Reflected in Increasing Numbers of Vaccine Deaths and Injuries

The reason this subject of what is in the vaccines remains of pressing importance is the horrifying continuance of the vaccine experiments–and current targeting of children and teenagers with vaccine propaganda and mandates– while the numbers of deaths and injuries mount. The figures below from the CDC VAERS database and from EudraVigilance show nearly 50,000 deaths total, and this is not the whole picture, as many statisticians inform us, most deaths and injuries are never reported in these databases.

USA, September 9, 2021:

27 Countries of Europe, September 11, 2021:

Urgent Call from Dr. Anne McCloskey to Halt the COVID Vaccines

What is accruing from the toxic ingredients in the vaccines is nothing less than death and serious injury. Dr. Anne McCloskey, working on the front lines in Ireland, witnessing this calamity at close quarters, calls passionately for a halt to these vaccines, for all people of conscience to rise up and act to protect our children and our lives:

Please share this article widely. Free to repost anywhere, with accreditation and linkback.

Toxins Found in COVID Vaccines, Masks, Swabs

In a Sea of Lies: mRNA Vaccine Truth, COVID Truth–Resources to Inform Yourself

Report 242 | Public Education: mRNA Vaccines in Focus: "Safe and Effective" or Russian Roulette with your Life?

