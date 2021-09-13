Retaliation, Tailgating, EMF Battery in Massachusetts Following Candid Reporting on Toxins in the COVID Vaccines and Missteps by Mass. Dept. of Public Health & Mass. Commissioner, Education in Forcing Dangerous Masks & COVID Vaccines (Already Killing Kids) on Schoolchildren

Report | Ramola D | 9/13/2021

In the last week, ever since the Infowars interview with Dr. Andy Kaufman where I reported on the lack of a purified isolate of the SARS-COV-2 Virus and missteps by the Massachusetts Commissioner Jeffrey Riley in forcing masks on kindergartners and highschoolers in Massachusetts, I have been instantly hit with retaliatory action: microwave weapon assault on my head, causing 2 days worth of massive headaches, reported here, extreme hits night and day on my writing arm–which have continued until today and have been recorded making audible hits on shielding I am compelled to use around me as I sit or sleep, noise harassment from the neighbors, zoomers on the streets, the usual drones and helicopters over the house supplemented by military planes flying directly over my head in the backyard.

Back to School Tyranny and Do the World’s Govts Have Proof the Virus Even Exists?/Sep 8, 2021/Infowars-Alex Jones/Dr. Andy Kaufman hosting

Ramola D of http://ramolad.com/ joins guest host Dr. Andrew Kaufman of https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/ to break down the back to school tyranny and examine the evidence, or lack of, proving the existence of the COVID-19 virus.

Toxins in the vaccines also discussed on The Richie Allen Show, Sep 9, 2011:

The Richie Allen Show/https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/richieallen/episodes/2021-09-09T11_26_19-07_00

Today, a couple days after the Sep 11 post on Mass DPH failing to act on the science and clearly pushing a false-narrative about the vaccines being safe when scientists have found deadly toxins in the vaccines and when children and teenagers are suffering heart attacks and death, I can report the fixation on assaulting my writing arm has not ended, while several interesting things happened just this afternoon on a drive to the Blue Hills nature preserve in Milton (after a morning filled with drones & helis over the house and screaming police sirens a few streets away in thrillingly criminal Quincy–“Home to Presidents!”):

Massive swarming and cutting off at corners as I drove.

Noticeable and close-in tailgating from a large black Chevy pickup, handed over to a smaller black SUV all the way to the park.

Major traffic with cars and SUVS, vans, and pickups tearing past like banshees (on usually quiet roads).

A red SUV with FIRE spelled out in the license plate hustling to get in front of me, as if to send a message. This is clearly a FIRE/EMS vehicle, and this species of vehicle has often insinuated itself in traffic ahead of me, or come tearing down our street, or just been supplanted by a fire truck–as the day of the Infowars interview, in the evening, a fire engine flashing lights and sitting on the street just flashing. Excuse me, seriously? The really fiery thing over here is the fact that we have a shameless government letting children get a dangerous vaccine–which is already causing deaths to children as to thousands of adults–and issuing mask mandates which will only sicken children further. I recommend that the Fire Department take their vehicles and spin around in circles, lights flashing and engines going, in front of Charlie Baker’s mansion or Jeffrey Riley’s abode. And while they’re at it, hustle after the members of the Elementary and Secondary School Board and School Committee in Quincy who are permitting children to suffocate all day–on a false-narrative about a not-proved-to-exist virus.

Hits at the park on my right arm, with a circling pack of helicopters, frequently crossing drones, and a honking parker, giving themselves away as all part of the Distributed Common Ground System employing drones, helicopters, small planes, ground vehicles, RFID implants and nanobiosensors non-consensually implanted in people, and intent on assaulting from a distance (a half-mile away on the ground, about 4000 feet away in the air)–enacting Smart City/Smart Grid technologies on the unlawfully targeted, as if I were the criminal and they the “law enforcement” keeping the criminal in check.

Porno pictures sent to my cellphone–purporting to be from AT & T and sending “Barney” “gifts.” These are random numbers sending me these weird messages with links–I have texted back telling people they had the wrong number, I have blocked callers (and new numbers just keep sending these messages), I have made the mistake of clicking on a link absentmindedly and seeing a porno pic. Now I block and delete but it keeps coming. (This is on a new cell phone which few people have the number to.)

Messages from random email ids and people on email sending me “receipts” for purchases I never made, many from various countries like China, UAE, and inviting orders for bizarre things such as body armor for soldiers. My email addresses have been public on PDFs, letters, below my videos–so this is both blatant abuse of my email id and parallel construction by cyberthugs and criminals.

I also noticed today, an attempt on my part to link Telegram to my website here led to discovery of a false id on Telegram with “Ramola” in the name and a lot of Arabic writing on it–this just adds insult to injury and initially made me think it was a comment by a cyberhacker posted below in the footer space (I have removed this now). Now I realize it was my own linking attempt coupled by an extant Arabic id using my name–not perhaps the doing of a miscreant from the Online Cybertroll Brigade working for the Freemasonic Mafia running Mass Govt and targeting truth-telling journalists as I initially thought, but a Freemasonic Mafia nevertheless and a cybertroll still, I suspect.

And there DOES seem to be a Freemasonic Mafia running Mass Govt and targeting truth-telling journalists–as I have reported before, and I am super tired of it.

I am literally being battered to death with remote-assault electromagnetic weapons, while it is clear the black opsters running their black operations in my vicinity and on my person are obsessed now with attacking my right arm, elbow, hand, in desperate desire apparently to “destroy the equipment” exposing their crimes. I have news for these mavens: this is not equipment, this is part of a human body, and what is being enacted here is crime of the highest sort, physical assault and battery using New Age weapons on a human body. These criminals have crossed the line.

I am reporting these assaults here because retaliation for factual journalism is being practiced here, in Massachusetts, by a clearly criminal Mafia which includes the very “security,” law enforcement, intelligence, and military apparatus–FBI, Sheriffs, State Police, City Police, CIA, DIA, DOD, USAF, USMC, DHS, NORTHCOM–tasked to protect the people of Massachusetts and the USA. (Who else has planes, drones, helicopters, zoomers on the street and resident mercenaries parked next door?)

Reporting the facts and questioning the harmful edicts by uninformed men such as Jeffrey Riley (Mass Commissioner, Education) and James Peyser (Mass. Secretary, Education)–on which I will report further–which are causing real harm to schoolchildren is not a matter for arm-hits and helicopter stalking–except in a criminal state, where the police are criminals and the Education Commissioner can fly edicts on false narratives from Mass DPH and the CDC, both propped up by blatantly criminal drug-pushers in Pharma. Is that what Massachusetts has become? Or perhaps, always has been? I guess what I am unravelling publicly here, by way of reporting on this retaliation, is precisely this fact: Mass Government is not interested in the truth, it’s flying a very harmful agenda here, and those who are slated to suffer from it now are schoolchildren.

Does Mass. Government have an opportunity to prove otherwise? Yes, anyday, by simply halting all harmful mandates attacking schoolchildren, as advised by thousands of parents and parent groups across Massachusetts who have sought in various ways to stop this tyranny, as also this letter of mine here:

Science Journalist & Mother to Massachusetts Commissioner of Education: Physical and Psychological Harm to Schoolchildren: Dangerous Mask Mandates and Nonstop COVID-Testing, Monitoring, and Policing are Not the Purview of Public School Education and MUST BE HALTED IMMEDIATELY

I have called and left a message this afternoon on the voice mail at the Senate Intelligence Committee, I have sent in a message to the Director of the CIA on their online form, and I will be writing further to these parties (the CIA is most definitely running criminal operations in Massachusetts, I can testify to it), as to others such as those in DOD tasked to oversee black operations of crime and atrocity run by the DOD, and as also once more to the Massachusetts Attorney-General who famously wrote and told me her criminal bureau could not review my case--since those seeking to silence me are apparently keen on continuing to do so. I am not likely to be sitting back and permitting black opsters of any stripe to continue to maul my writing arm to bits while criminalizing me in their false-records, using me as target practice for their helicopter and drone remote sensing operations, slandering me to family and neighbors (the latter being a pathetic mix of mercenaries and co-optees now), or intimidating me into silence.

This was published a month ago, and the situation hasn’t changed:

Intensified High-Tech Crime & Harassment in Massachusetts: Attorney-General Maura Healey Once More Apprised

I will therefore continue to report on this situation, going forward: it is not merely myself against whom the many insane actions of the drone and helicopter and zoomer brigade is directed: the entire state here is in disarray. Is it even normal that motorbikes and cars without sound absorbers accelerate and blast their way through the night at 1 am, 2am, 3 am, every night on Quincy and Milton streets and highways–and every evening for that matter (happening right now and it is only 9 pm)? The Boston Globe and Boston Herald are not covering the facts on the ground here of this failed state. But this publication is.

Should anything of an inopportune nature occur to me to silence me involuntarily, know that the fusion center mercenaries placed around me on this street, and the covey of miscreants with badges ensconced in “security & intelligence” with the full support of a Masonic network running Quincy, Milton, and Massachusetts are fully responsible.

NOTICE to all:

This address on Telegram is NOT my address on Telegram:

“https://t.me/Ramola” is not mine.

THIS is my address on Telegram, and I do welcome anyone who wishes to join the channel and stay abreast of the stream of news I post and re-post there everyday, as well as occasional notes and posts of my own:

https://t.me/RamolaDReports

Ramola D: Demand Letter (1) to Attorney-General William Barr To Be Removed Instantly From Fraudulent Watchlist & All Associated Fraudulent Surveillance & State-Run Domestic Terrorism Programs Inclusive of Unethical Non-Consensual Military/Intel/Academic Brain/Other Experimentation

Treasonous Betrayal–Local Govts in USA Permit Inhumane 24/7 Rape, Assault, Battery, Burns in Bio-Hacking Crimes by CIA, DIA, NSA, FBI, DHS, Military, Special Ops, UN with EMF Spectrum/Sonic/Scalar/Neuro Weapons Hidden as “Surveillance”: American Journalist Blows Whistle on Atrocities

Ramola D: Personal Reports

Public Disclosure of Anti-Personnel DEWs and Neuroweapons (Non-Lethal/Limited Effect Wpns, EMF Spectrum Wpns) Being Used, Covertly but Definitively, Illegitimately, and Inhumanely, by US, UK, All Govts Worldwide on People

Targeting is Real

Documentary Evidence since 1994 of Covert High-Tech Electronic-Weapon and Neurotechnology Use in Targeted Surveillance, Experimentation, Operations by US Government on Americans: (1) The DOD/DOJ Memorandum of Understanding on OOTW/LE, 1994

Documentary Evidence of Covert Electronic-Weapon and Neurotechnology Use By US Government on Americans Series (2) The Limited Effects Technology (LET) Program Report | JPSG, OOTW/LE Programs, 1996

Open Season on Targets: Blacklisted Individuals, Extreme Abuse in Targeting, Secretive Lab-Rat Exploitation, & Massive Establishment Cover-Up

How Secret Policing With Deadly “Non-Lethal” EMF/Scalar/Sonic Neuroweaponry Has Been Installed Domestically Inside the US, & Globally

Is the US Department of Justice Secretly Permitting Local Law Enforcement & the Military to Assault American Citizens Using Covert Directed-Energy “Non-Lethal” Weapons?

Public Disclosure on Neuro Weapons and Neuro Technologies In Use Today

Once Again, A Memo to President Trump: Massive Surveillance State Abuses | Treason on the Ground, in the USA: Public-Private Partners in Targeted Killing of Americans

Memorandum to President Donald J. Trump on Domestic US Torture Programs Running Under Cover of Surveillance

Welcome to the Gulag Created by Crooked Intelligence Agencies, Crooked US Military, and Crooked Fusion Centers

NSA Whistleblower Kirk Wiebe Discusses NSA/FBI Spying, Surveillance, Persecution of Targets and Advises Americans to Stand Up to Return Ethics & Morality to Corrupt Governments

“MK ULTRA on Steroids”: Dr. Robert Duncan Reports On Today’s Neurotech Targeting of Humanity, Secrecy, and The Need For Change

FBI Whistleblower, American Hero Geral Sosbee Reports Continued FBI/CIA/Military Human Rights Violations: Egregious Assault and Persecution with Anti-Personnel DEWs, ELF Neuroweaponry

Geral Sosbee, FBI Whistleblower Reports Ongoing Crimes of Persecution in USA Against Political Targets By FBI, Police, Federal Judges

FBI Whistleblower Geral Sosbee: “Profound Corruption of Law and Society by J. Edgar Hoover And His Offspring, the FBI”

Ramola D Reports | Report # 106: CIA and FBI Whistleblowers Barbara Hartwell And Geral Sosbee Discuss The Truth About Surveillance Abuses

Geral Sosbee, FBI Whistleblower: Murderous Corruption of FBI and Federal Magistrate Judges, Sample Secret FMJ Court-Order Requiring Inhumane Community Persecution of Innocent Targets

FOIA Request on Informed Consent in Research Involving Radiation to Massachusetts Department of Public Health in 2015 Never Acknowledged

No Waivers of Informed Consent, PERIOD: The Public Reports Ongoing Non-Consensual Experimentation and Demands the Common Rule Protect Citizens, Not Covert Activities

9/11/2018: Expose the Treason, Challenge & End Domestic US Fusion Center & Military Terrorism Masquerading as Surveillance

