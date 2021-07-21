FBI Whistleblower, American Hero Geral Sosbee Reports Continued FBI/CIA/Military Human Rights Violations: Egregious Assault and Persecution with Anti-Personnel DEWs, ELF Neuroweaponry

Report & Reposts | Ramola D | July 21, 2021

Two years ago, I made this post, re-publishing several of Geral Sosbee’s fine articles reporting the persecution he was being subjected to–as an apparent permanent target of the FBI across four decades, ever since he was compelled to resign from the FBI in 1978 after exposing corruption in-house. More than anyone else, Geral Sosbee bears witness to the excessive crimes of covert and persistent torture and terror executed by FBI and Fusion Center operatives on whistleblowers and other targets–activists, journalists, writers, and numerous outspoken civic-minded Americans targeted for life-takedown by way of expressing their thoughts, emotions, integrity, consciousness, caring for humanity, animals, or the environment a little too freely in what has long-been apparently a repressive police state wearing the skin of democracy: Geral Sosbee, FBI Whistleblower Reports Ongoing Crimes of Persecution in USA Against Political Targets By FBI, Police, Federal Judges | 25 Oct, 2019

Sadly the situation has not changed now in mid-2021, despite my hope in titling a section “Extreme Persecution of Geral Sosbee Must Be Stopped.”

In posts at Facebook and Twitter recently, and in emails, Geral has been testifying to extreme assaults on himself, both in real-life with stalking and harassment at libraries in Texas, online with cyber-harassment, and on his person with anti-personnel DEW/ELF (directed energy/extremely low frequency) directed at his legs and spine, hearing, and brain, paralyzing and sleep-depriving. He also reports attacks on both his wife and himself at their home.

COINTELPRO Today is Abject Crime

Deliberately unreported by mainstream media (clear tools of the CIA, CFR, and Pilgrim Society), COINTELPRO of the ’50s and ’60s has morphed today into Covert Fusion Center Assault with DEWS and neuroweaponry–the use of which signals a New Age of Atrocity and has converted “Law Enforcement” into “Covert Criminality” and “Extorting Crime by Proxy” (when they recruit neighbors, employers, service personnel to attack targets).

Reading his reports, it is clear that what he is reporting (as also reported by many other targets, including myself, including recently to Massachusetts Government here) is profound depravity and atrocity, which has no place in the USA, which tragically is clearly not being curbed or halted by any Administration–one more sign that what is being run on Americans daily by the Press-Administration nexus painting Government as pristine and paternal is nothing but Massive Deceit.

FBI Targets Highly-Credentialled Judge, Attorney, College Professor, Army Veteran, Special Agent

Geral Sosbee

Outstanding by any measure, Geral Sosbee, JD, MA, US Army veteran, worked as a FBI Special Agent 1971-1978, and is now a world-renowned whistleblower, writer, and documentarian with post-graduate degrees in Law and English, an accomplished background as an attorney, judge, and college professor, who has taught Law and English at universities in Texas.

Geral Sosbee is aware that other targets are being assaulted in ways similar to his.

In a post at Facebook (July 18, 2021) he asks:

Visualize: if the fbi as I have demonstrated can so easily destroy and hijack the life of an attorney, teacher, soldier, former judge & magistrate, former fbi special agent, and human rights activist, then how much easier be it for the mighty assassins and calumniators of the fbi to roll over and decimate an individual with fewer credentials….

FBI Cannot Target Anyone Without Indulging in Massive Deceit and Outright Lying

The great gift of Geral Sosbee’s whistleblowing has been to shine a powerful light on the methodology of targeting people for life-takedown which the corrupt criminals in the FBI, DHS, and DOJ have been using for decades now, a COINTELPRO methodology seated in deceit, which involves lying to the neighbors, lying to the family members, lying to the employers and employees and clients and colleagues, lying to the doctors, nurses, dentists, lying to the plumbers, electricians, carpenters, lying to everyone in fact likely to come in contact with their target–so they can name the target a criminal, a terrorist (and much else–favorites are prostitute and pedophile), and mentally unstable to the point of needing 24/7 Electronic Surveillance and close-quarter visual monitoring by neighbors to prevent a “mass shooting’ or “mass murder” event.

This fraudulent labeling of the target as extremely mentally unstable in fact is intended to be evidenced by the target acting out post extreme COINTELPRO-provocation, which those who are targeted–including this writer–report as a daily occurrence, in every public and social setting. Geral Sosbee says, “fbi expects their Targets to go crazy from fbi attacks.”

This in fact is precisely what a cyber-terrorist or cyber-troll conveyed in 2013 directly to Geral Sosbee, as noted at Facebook July 11, 2021 and as reported by him here in this January 11, 2020 article, fbi uses high technology and low-minded thugs:

Screenshot, Facebook

EXCERPT | fbi uses high technology & low minded thugs to destroy Targets, both mentally and physically, Geral Sosbee: In the excerpt below the fbi thug pretends that he is a third party observer, as he states in third person referring to me: “They must think that he is planning an act of terrorism, or maybe he is getting ready to shoot up a school or theater. I think it is time to find out what the fbi knows about geral, and why he is such a danger to the public. He is obviously mentally incompetent, so maybe, just maybe another mass murder will be prevented by this surveillance.” Source: http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2013/02/422103.shtml?discuss

This statement in fact that “just maybe another mass murder will be prevented by this surveillance” is indicative of the profound hubris employed by the FBI/NSA/DHS/Sheriffs/LE Fusion Center Crime Syndicate which criminally targets people of conscience and then goes all-out to character-assassinate them in their own communities for purposes of co-optation and buy-in for full-on Stasi, Communist Neighbor-on-Neighbor terrorism AKA 24/7 Monitoring, Harassment, and Stalking.

In this excellent report, Geral writes:

“This paper focuses on fbi high technology that is used in combination with fbi agents, operatives, thugs & assassins to terrorize and confuse fbi Targets such as I. For at least 35 years the fbi in vendetta sends provocateurs to commit assault and battery on my person in efforts to obtain a criminal record on me. fbi fails. However, the fbi does not stop their crimes against a Target. So, fbi has an additional method to terrorize Targets: Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) and Extremely Low Frequency Sound Waves (ELF) based in deep space are valued tools that fbi uses to drive their Targets to distraction. As I have tried to expose fbi illegal and inhumane practices for the past 20 years, the fbi expands their assaults against me by tweaking the ELF assaults to cause deafness and to incapacitate me at times. Anytime I try to publish a report, the fbi sends thugs to assaults and often battery me in the library; also, fbi destroys my personal computers and I depend on public libraries for my access to computers).” Please see the full report here at Academia.edu.

Most Recent Reports from Geral Sosbee

“Possible Material Witnesses”

In response to a recent email I sent Geral mentioning some of the retaliatory attacks on me after publication of my July 19 article reporting my interview with NSA whistleblower Kirk Wiebe:

Judging by the flak I have gotten –swarming, helis, attack dogs on walks–after that article my guess is the criminals in power don’t like anyone pointing out they’re criminals and corrupt…

–Ramola D/Email/July 20, 2021 | Reports of Present-day Assaults also being maintained at Ramola D | #Bentley360: Musings & Reports–Full Spectrum Record

Geral wrote back with concern and an unsettling report of his own, mentioning major attacks on his legs as well as attacks by dentists:

“I am sorry that you continue to suffer extreme assaults by fbi hoodlums. FYI- Attacks on me by DEW/ELF have almost paralyzed my legs. I can barely walk, even short distances.

Dentists & their assistants torture me: Possible Material Witnesses http://www.indymedia.org.nz/articles/3

Alt. Link:

Possible Material Witnesses – FBI/CIA ARE TERRORISTS http://sosbeevfbi.ning.com/forum/topics/possible-material-witnesses?xg_source=activity“ Email, Geral Sosbee, July 20, 2021

FBI/CIA Are Terrorists

In that linked article, FBI/CIA are Terrorists, Geral names the offending dentists and staff, and reports “covert communication’ from someone (he reads this as FBI) asking him to remove the post. When he refused, he reports he was further retaliated against:

“fbi increased sleep deprivation (to 48 hours) & attacks by DEW/ELF which cause intestinal problems & other symptoms. These attacks are executed by anonymous fbi psychopaths using invisible technology to torture, maim & kill Targets.“ FBI/CIA are Terrorists, Geral Sosbee

Geral also sent a link to this article which I reproduce below:

Recent Attacks By fbi’s. DEW/ELF Weaponry | Geral Sosbee | July 21, 2021

Here are a few effects on me by fbi high tech, secret, deep space based weapons.

Aggravation of service connected injuries:

Degenerative disc disease which now causes spinal nerves to dysfunction to threaten leg muscles to atrophy and apparent, partial paralysis of legs. Doctors say they don’t understand, or perhaps doctors do not tell all.

Total loss of hearing, except hearing aid helps when very close to my ears.

Loss of much short term memory.

Fbi threatens dementia to which I am alert.

Sleep deprivation to a level of 10, on a scale of 1-10, 10 being most severe.

Mood swings.

Opinion:

Fbi also monitors brain waves to guage my state of mind.

This report is for the record. Thanks to RAMOLA D & to BARBARA HARTWELL for their assistance. Thanks also to BARBARA for the FBI/NOT banner..

Recent addition on Facebook:

Cantonment, Florida

Geral also reports today a visit from military personnel to his Academia-edu page,which he suggests is used for subliminal programming or neuro-priming:

“Someone visits my Academia.com page from ‘Cantonment’ Fla: 2:23 Jul 21 Cantonment, Florida The United States Profile google.com Subliminal Suggestion: cantonment is“a permanent residential section (i.e. barracks) of a fort or other military installation,”

In an email this afternoon, he wrote:

Military Intel made their threats known to me years ago. http://www.sosbeevfbi.com/part19-updatefor.html Geral Sosbee, Email, July 21, 2021

In that linked 2009 report, a Professor of Military Science working as website admin at the University of Texas reported his IP address to his ISP provider and to the University of Texas for harassment, fraudulently, after he sent documentation to the California State University, Northridge on his case and on “Failed US leadership.”

Non-Consensual Cover Research

In a July 14 Facebook post, Geral Sosbee once more whistleblows on “Non-Consensual Cover Research” which targets of FBI/NSA Secret Policing are driven into, their entire lives targeted as their bodies, brains, and actions are assaulted nonstop, 24/7, in hideous and inhumane experimentation by covered parties which include factions of the military, Special Forces, and CIA. This is experimentation to rival the crimes of the Nazis in concentration camps during World War II and the crimes of the CIA exposed by the Church Committee in 1974.

Indeed, the human-experimentation crimes of the NSA, CIA, US Military (in cahoots with other Intelligence agencies and militaries including NATO worldwide) today–reported frequently at this site--can safely be termed barbaric, sadistic, grotesquely inhumane, profoundly malicious and evil, unethical to Kingdom Come, anti-human, and anti-humanity. Please see the many interviews with targets at Ramola D Reports channels online and in print at this site for clear evidence of this fact. My current views on the abject criminality of these Law Enforcement/Intelligence agencies and divisions of the military can be found at Ramola D | A Note on Techno Crime Fighters Forum and Ramola D | Seeing the Light: From Activist to Illuminator.

The crimes Geral Sosbee reports here include biowarfare and psycho-social warfare:

In this article which includes excerpts from another unknown source, Geral Sosbee reports:

“*Most notable among Ongoing Non-Consensual Human Experimentation is illegal Research, Development and Testing, of Electromagnetic-signals upon the human body and brain, by our U.S. Government. (Note that Sosbee and others live with the effects of this high tech assault for years, or possibly for life) 100 – 200 (or possibly more) innocent citizens, across the U.S., are currently held “satellite prisoner’s of multiple satellites’ monitoring and assault; or, non-satellites-based signals-monitoring and signals-assault. Each is subjected to advanced technology electromagnetic-signals monitoring and assault, of his (or her) body and brain, day and night, 7-days a week. This includes advanced technology thought-monitoring and full-body monitoring (of human electrophysiology, i.e., the human nervous system). 3, 4, or 5 (or more) stationary-type, ‘research’ satellites and/or other technology, in combination with very-fast computers, are used to achieve such monitoring and assault, upon each victim. Excerpt, Non-Consensual Cover Research/Geral Sosbee; Author of this Excerpt Possibly Norman Rabin, from his petition site

Linked from that article is also this excerpt from N.I.Anisimov’s “Psychotronic Golgotha” posted at Cheryl Welsh’s Mind Justice site, worth reading–to get a sense of how cruel, inhumane, and violative this “cover research” involving Electronic Warfare weapons and being hidden by NSA/FBI “Monitoring” and “Surveillance” really is:

Psychotronic terror, realized openly in relation to the selected victims is conducted every second, around the clock and over the course of many years along the principle of the activities of an executioner in the middle ages — torture chambers and “works” of researchers of the VChK- KGB in communist torture chambers in the same terrible years of the history of our much suffering country. Contemporary executioners embody in the technology of psychotronic weapons the entire enormous arsenal of torture handicraft. For terrorists the person under testing represents an ideal target upon which the invisible rays-impulses fall, inflicting traumatic blows. Sometimes in sadistic ecstasy, the terrorists with particular cruelty torture their victims for a sufficiently long enough time. The brain jailers climb [ samoe svjatoe***] intimately and secretly, with electronic-ray whips, punishing him for disobedience. With the shouts of the defenseless person for help, he is appraised by the law-enforcement agencies and those around him as a raving lunatic. There is created a distinctive psychotronic hood, electronic-ray tentacles which entirely keep their own victims in firm isolation from the rest of the world around him. Distant control and the constant stimulation of important life-sustaining areas of the brain and organs allows for a quick getaway for the killers of the person under testing. Click here Psychotronic Golgotha by N.I. Anisimov, 1999/http://www.mindjustice.org/golgotha.htm

FBI, NSA, CIA, DOD Must Stop Their Inhumane Assaults on Geral Sosbee and All Targets

Every ounce of these atrocious experimentation and remote-neural-surveillance experimentation projects and operations needs to be wrapped up and the entire secret policing cachet of atrocities halted.

Much gratitude to Geral Sosbee for his meticulous documentation over the years, his steadfast standing with all targets, and his insightful whistleblowing which has brought knowledge and comfort to thousands of people of integrity worldwide, like him wrongfully made the target of profound atrocity by deviant and deceiving “law enforcement” and “intelligence” agencies which have perfected the art and science of Extreme and Covert Crime.

And I think we can safely agree with Geral here, that his work to inform all has been and continues to be a shining jewel in the crown of true humanity.

One can only hope that those perpetrating these assaults–and reading this–will find their consciences awakening, roll back their crimes and cease their assaults on Geral Sosbee, and on all of us.

