NSA Whistleblower Kirk Wiebe Discusses NSA/FBI Spying, Surveillance, Persecution of Targets and Advises Americans to Stand Up to Return Ethics & Morality to Corrupt Governments

In an expansive and revealing conversation last Wednesday, NSA whistleblower and retired Senior Intelligence Analyst Kirk Wiebe spoke at length about the need for everyday Americans to rise up and start speaking out and taking action at a grassroots local-government level to curb the corruption and moral decay evident and endemic at highest levels today in agencies and the Administration of the US Government.

NSA Whistleblower on Mass Surveillance and Retired Senior Intelligence Analyst Kirk Wiebe

Going back in time to June 1975 when he himself joined the National Security Agency, then led by an officer he names as one of the most distinguished NSA officers he had known, Vice-Admiral Bobby Inman, Kirk Wiebe offers an insight into the concerns of that time period when the Church Committee was uncovering evidence of domestic NSA spying–in addition to unravelling the now-known yet still-fully-concealed horrors of the MK ULTRA experiments run by the CIA and 80 complicit Universities (given that thousands of pages of reports were shredded then on order of CIA Director Richard Helms).

“If you look up the Church Committee, you will find that it was in 1975 and a little before that, that NSA was caught spying on Americans. The current spying is not the first time this has happened. People in control of governments often go astray and misuse their power. And we started doing that in the late ’60s, early ’70s with a couple of programs designed to spy on anti-Vietnam-War personnel, members of the Senate, including Senator Frank Church himself and Martin Luther King, many others in society.” Kirk Wiebe, Report 251/Ramola D Reports

In this regard, Christopher Pyle, a ‘1970s whistleblower, now a professor of Constitutional Law, author of Military Surveillance of Civilian Politics and Getting Away with Torture, who revealed NSA surveillance of anti-war figures and civil rights activists to the Church Committee, asked, in 2013:

“If the NSA was targeting people like Sen. Frank Church, who were in a position to oversee the NSA — is that happening now? That is, are people like intelligence committee chairs Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Mich.) and other congressional leaders — who are supposed to be providing oversight themselves — compromised in some way by the NSA?” NSA Spying — Church Committee Whistleblower: “Are Senators Compromised?”/Institute for Public Accuracy, Sep 26, 2013

Senate & House Intelligence Committees were Formed by Congress in the ’70s Primarily to Curb NSA Spying

The issue of current-day oversight of the Intelligence agencies who like to spy on one and all is curious because there appears to be none.

Especially notable is Kirk’s emphasis on the fact that the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI) and House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) were formed directly as a result of those deliberations on oversight and monitoring, primarily to rein in the domestic spying activities of Intelligence under cover of Surveillance.

Now, he says, these powerful military and law enforcement agencies are trying to turn back time and go back to before those committees and oversight mechanisms were formed.

“They have simply turned the clock back to prior to the Intelligence reforms that led to the formation of two Intelligence committees. People do not understand the reason there is a Senate Select Subcommittee on Intelligence and a House Permanent Subcommittee on Intelligence–SSCI and HPSCI–is because of actions ordered by Congress to stop the unauthorized spying on American citizens. That’s why those committees exist. A lot of people assume that they exist just to look at legislation affecting Intelligence and so forth–No, they were established to stop the unlawful surveillance of people.“ Kirk Wiebe, Report 251/Ramola D Reports

“We are in danger of losing our Constitutional Republic”

Attention to American rights and freedoms by oath-taking to defend the Constitution was taken seriously back then. The atmosphere, Kirk suggests, was different, at least in some circles.

Kirk relays that Vice-Admiral Bobby Inman who headed the NSA when he joined and helped the Church Committee establish rules for NSA surveillance and set the tone for integrity at the NSA then was a “law-abiding officer who enforced allegiance not to the President, not to the Chief of the Intelligence Community, the CIA then, but to the Constitution of the United States–this is critical.”

Vice-Admiral Bobby Inman, NSA Director, 1977-1981

” When you join the Military or go to work for the Government, used to be we all signed oaths, to defend the Constitution of the United States, not to defend a Democrat or Republican administration, not to defend a sitting President, that has nothing to do with it, it has everything to do with loyalty to the principles stated in that sacred document known as the United States Constitution.”

“Now as we all know these days people just think that document was created by old white Europeans who really were these fuddy duddy white guys who didn’t know anything and they want us to throw it out and start anew with socialism or fascism–and that’s what I see happening before us now.”

“When you see the Government tell phone companies to intercept people’s text messages to look for those who don’t want to take an experimental vaccine, that’s a red flag.”

Awareness of the dangers of government misuse of powers and concern for the rights of individuals and the preservation of American freedoms when NSA and the White House asked them to include billing data in their analyses of surveilled data is what led to the whistleblowing on mass surveillance that he and other NSA officials, Bill Binney, Ed Loomis, and Diane Roark accomplished, he says, even as they failed in-house to get the NSA administration to adopt their selective-surveillance tool Thin Thread.

“We have a government that, not just in 1975, that cheated, not just in 2001 when we (myself and Bill Binney and Ed Loomis and Diane Roark) blew the whistle on illegal unconstitutional surveillance of the people, we have a government that is progressively seizing ever more power, and we are in danger of losing our Constitutional Republic and tipping the scales toward a dictatorship better known as Governmental control, and you can pick your title, you can call it Fascism, you can call it Socialism, you can call it Communism, I don’t care, the result is the same: the power moves from the people to the Government and if we are going to be a free society, it is absolutely critical people understand these things that are happening in Government in terms of their own personal future, liberty, and well-being–and that is at the heart of it.”

Classification to Conceal Crime is Criminal But Has Been Long Practiced by the Agencies and Military

The rise of mass surveillance and spying on all US citizens by agencies now working together has at this point escaped all measure of oversight. Collecting all communications under PRISM and handing over this data to the CIA and FBI is still being kept secret, Kirk suggests. “They’ve kept this under wraps for many years and they don’t want it out, the matter has never been in front of a judge.”

“Something of this magnitude has to involve the White House, members of Congress and of course the agencies themselves.”

Agencies which should be accountable to Congress and the President–the Commander-in-Chief of the military and Chief Classification Officer of the US Govt–are no longer overseen, monitored, audited, or held accountable.

Going by the book, there is indeed legislated provision against classification to conceal crime but in actuality, says Kirk, that is how the covert operation faction has gotten away with it, it’s been done “repeatedly, frequently, and often, to keep the truth from the American people.” “Because they are in power and they can do it.”

Section 1.7 of Executive Order 13526 (which protects classification in the interests of national security) addresses criminal classification: Sec. 1.7. (Executive Order 13526) Classification Prohibitions and Limitations.

(a) In no case shall information be classified, continue to be maintained as classified, or fail to be declassified in order to: (1) conceal violations of law, inefficiency, or administrative error; (2) prevent embarrassment to a person, organization, or agency; (3) restrain competition; or (4) prevent or delay the release of information that does not require protection in the interest of the national security.

“War on Terror” used as Pretext to Spy on Everyone (NSA) & Name Anyone a Suspect (FBI)

Since 9/11, with the Patriot Act and other means, mass surveillance has increased on the pretext of terrorists sneaking over the border and harboring terror plans in US communities–an excuse to surveill everyone and concoct spurious markers to tag “persons of interest” such as the wrong conception of religion, interest in human rights, animal rights, the environment, the Constitution, anything whatsoever–as indeed the FBI has done (published in their manuals and alerts).

Simultaneously, the Government has shown that it has little interest in actually resolving the matter of possible foreign insertion of terrorists into our midst by not addressing simple Immigration issues such as maintaining solid records of immigrants and visa-holders, Kirk notes, relaying the account of his and Bill Binney’s work at Boeing for the US Govt in analyzing the tracking of visa-holders and reporting on this matter, wherein they offered advice and recommendations which were simply not implemented by the government. “Political interest and businesses wanting to have the benefit of the workers–cheap good smart labor from many countries–there’s always money involved somewhere” kept that from happening.

Mass spying and collection permits selective and arbitrary targeting.

“NSA has strayed from its original purpose, which was to support military operations, to a broad spectrum of subject matter running the gamut, from science to economics to you-name-it, NSA’s got a hand in it,” collecting information in multiple databases, which they have and hold permanently to delve into and use even if they say they “don’t look at it all.”

“Who says? How do you know they are not looking at it?”

Abusive Surveillance, Spying, Persecution of Targets under “Covered Research” by NSA, FBI, DHS, CIA, DOD

Which leads to the targeting of innocents and trafficking them into unethical and inhumane black operations, which FBI Whistleblower Geral Sosbee tells us is indeed being done, by handing over “suspects” to “covered research.”

Oversight of the agencies by Intelligence committees to ensure they are not acting illegally is “virtually nonexistent.”

Persecution in Surveillance

The failure of ethics, morality and oversight at all levels of Intelligence and military has now led to a situation where people in the US, UK, and countries worldwide are reporting extreme persecution, covert harassment, sadism, and life-takedown run by organized factions from fusion centers–an agglomeration of Intelligence agencies, law enforcement, Sheriffs, EMS, military, sharing information, surveilling nonstop, provoking nonstop (using COINTELPRO methods) and creating falsified records and false profiles of people they wish to target and terminate: activists, journalists, whistleblowers, community leaders, as well as everyday people of integrity from various professions or in retirement.

Persecution in Non-Consensual Human Experimentation and Military Weapons-Testing

Lack of oversight coupled with profound moral decay might account as well for the noxious human experimentation ongoing by covert operations of Intelligence and the military where people report being non-consensually implanted, bio-hacked, neuro-hacked, and clandestinely attacked, while weapons-testing projects are advertised, unlawfully using Americans as target practice–as for instance unleashed by the 1994 DOJ-DOD Memorandum of Understanding publishing the joint military/law enforcement development and testing of so-called “non-lethal weapons” of Electronic Warfare and Limited-Effect Weapons in programs run by DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) and the NIJ (National Institute of Justice).

DOD-DOJ MOU, 1994

2015: “Targeted Individuals” are Non-Consensual Subjects in Criminal, Clandestine, Classified “Top Secret” MKULTRA-Extended Mind & Behavior Control/Torture Experimentation by Joint Military/Intel/Justice/Academic Institutions, as well as Targets of COINTELPRO and Electronic Warfare

Ramola D Reports | Report # 106: CIA and FBI Whistleblowers Barbara Hartwell And Geral Sosbee Discuss The Truth About Surveillance Abuses

In the Name of National Security? Secret, Classified Human Subject Experimentation and Research in 2015: Where is the Public Outrage?

Robert Duncan, Regarding 6/10 NYT Article on Gang-Stalking & Targeted Individuals: “When Weapons Are “Field Tested” They Need To Be Very Secretive”| June 11, 2016

“MK ULTRA on Steroids”: Dr. Robert Duncan Reports On Today’s Neurotech Targeting of Humanity, Secrecy, and The Need For Change | Feb 2, 2020

Global TI (Targeted Individual) Survey Launched Under the Peerless Direction of Top NSA Whistleblowers William Binney and J. Kirk Wiebe

Public Disclosure of Anti-Personnel DEWs and Neuroweapons (Non-Lethal/Limited Effect Wpns, EMF Spectrum Wpns) Being Used, Covertly but Definitively, Illegitimately, and Inhumanely, by US, UK, All Govts Worldwide on People

Addressing this question of abusive targeting where thousands of Americans and citizens worldwide are reporting being surveilled, stalked, monitored, and harassed to the point of extreme persecution with electromagnetic weapons and neurotechnology by government-run programs and projects, and the ACLU reports it may be millions now being so targeted and falsely labeled “Known and Suspected Terrorists,” “violent extremists,” and “domestic extremists,” as reported in their 2016 report “Trapped in a Black Box: Growing Terrorism Watchlisting in Everyday Policing,” Kirk points to the rise and spread of corruption in all agencies of US Government.

Self-serving interest arising from public-private partnerships and utilizing the infamous “revolving-door” principle between Government and private-sector in the Defense industry as well as every other industry including pharmaceutical and biomedical research has also led to the wide commercialization of Mass Surveillance and select targeting.

“There is No Real Oversight–If Congress Wanted Real Oversight, They Would Establish a Tech Team”

The Intelligence sub-committees in Congress are clearly not doing their jobs, and Kirk outlines a simple method whereby they could easily set up a technical team with access to the NSA TCP/IP networks, with ability to roam on the networks, examine data retrieval actions and check for possible publication/report creation (or not), linkages to client sites, money trails et al based on that data, to pinpoint any source of questionable and non-transparent actions and thereby track down only those particular nodes, sites, or sources requiring surveillance.

However, what the NSA, Pentagon, and other departments are now doing (and have been doing for 20 years since 9/11 if not before) he notes, is full-spectrum surveillance and full-communications collection, all of which poses immense danger to our constitutional Republic, he says, in its complete trampling of citizen rights and privacy.

Politically speaking, “these agencies, the FBI don’t want real oversight.” In this context, it is valuable to note what FBI Whistleblower has stated of the FBI versus the DOJ, which latter is supposed to have oversight of the FBI. In reality, Geral Sosbee says, it is more likely the other way around–powerful agencies like the FBI, CIA, and NSA seem to be running the show.

People Need to Be Speaking Out at School Boards, City Council Meetings

Kirk Wiebe says it is possibly past time for marches and rallies but indeed these are still needed, as also are needed other means of public and private speaking and activism to persuade government officials back onto the straight and narrow, such as speaking out at School Board meetings, city council meetings and reaching out to Senate Intelligence Committees.

The threat to American freedoms has arrived at every door, he says, and everyone needs to be standing up to change this situation around. It is not important to be perfect in one’s presentations, he notes, but to be authentic to purpose and true of heart. “Pureness of heart is recognized by all.” In such ways, change can begin.

This is the case also for schools wishing to teach racist ideology via Critical Race Theory (CRT) or thrust sex education on kindergartners at a time when the National Education Association has vowed it will force CRT onto curricula in all 50 states: parents need to wake up and take a stance and start getting active at School Board meetings and to principals. Stopping racism, chaos, and subjugation of rights begins with each one of us. “CRT is racism.”

Scientists, RF Engineers, Physicians Need to Come Forward to Assist Targets with Scanning and Establishing Evidence

And what of those targets, the truly victimized and extremely persecuted, who report their lives have been utterly destroyed by surveillance and secret experimentation programs?

Scientists, radiologists, medical professionals do need to come forward to assist here, he agrees, people need to be scanned professionally and instruments such as frequency spectrum analyzers and Faraday detection need to be wielded by engineers and scientists who can accurately identify the nature and direction of frequencies people are reporting. Perhaps targets can group to fund the lease of such analyzers and hire professionals, he suggests.

Something people need to do also is self-advocate more powerfully by using scientific method and language to report the kinds of radiation assaults they are reporting, he says, since there are enough forces out there (in media, psychology, psychiatry, law enforcement) arrayed to discredit reporting targets as mentally unstable when they report being hit by pulses from satellites or planes, for instance.

There are most definitely targets, he says, but not all of them are credible, and recourse to science in reportage can go a long way.

Best Way Forward is Still Approaching Congress and the Intelligence and Oversight Committees

In a later email with this writer, Kirk Wiebe recommends that approaching Congress is still the best way forward to gain public acknowledgment and redressal of all surveillance and targeting crimes, “especially the Intel Committees and the Government Oversight Committees” and recommends that those targeted move their efforts in these directions, going forward.

Report 251 | NSA Whistleblower Kirk Wiebe Encourages Americans to Stand Up to Return Ethics and Morality to Government

Kirk Wiebe’s profoundly important interview with repercussions for Governmental change for the better can be viewed at Ramola D Reports channels at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee.

Please share widely, and feel free to re-post and mirror at your channels and websites.

WATCH AT BRIGHTEON: Report 251/Brighteon

