Ramola D | Posted 11th June 2023
The Everyday Concerned Citizen
PUBLIC-NOTICE: DECLARATION-OF-NON-CONSENT
Statement of Ownership as Statement of Fact Exceeding and Superseding all Copyright Notices
REPORTER’S NOTE 2: Personal Update, 4th June 2023
Update, 5/18/2023:Report #122: Shad Budge Discusses Global NeuroEthics Conference 2019 and Neuro Rights
Update, 3/4/2023: Ramola D | Living Testimony in Form of Affidavit and Statement of Fact Re. April 12-19, 2022 Spych Op on American State National, Author, and Truth Journalist, Nov 9, 2022
Ramola D, 2/23/2023: Reporter’s Note | 24th February, 2023
The Larger Crime: Behind the Kidnapping & Capture of an American Journalist, Author, and Mother in Quincy, Massachusetts: What It’s Really Brought To Light | Updates | 4th of March 2023
Scatter Notes in Dystopia |
Bipolar I – Severe, Acute, Manic: A Blue-Black Production of the Bloodsucker Clan | August 27, 2022
The Larger Crime: Behind the Kidnapping & Capture of an American Journalist and Author in Quincy, Massachusetts: What It’s Really Brought To Light | Part V: Paper Trails and Weapon Crumbs | August 6, 2022
With Giuseppe on the Perfect Triangle, Live, Oct 8, 2022:
With Jimuphy Masters, Planned Illusion, August 2022:
With Ethan Nash, Tott News: Manipulated Masses, July 4, 2022:
On Truth Ambassadors with Noel Wu, Dr. Robert Young, Ginny Miller, and Dr. Mark Sherwood, May 6, 2022:
Truth Ambassadors with Noel Wu, May 6, 2022
On the Richie Allen Show, Thurs May 5, 2022, on the saga of the unlawful 4/14-19 Psych Hold & Backdrop of EMF Tech Use on Civilians by LE/DOD/DOJ:
The Richie Allen Show Thursday May 5th 2022
On The New Vibrant You show with Ginny Miller| Published May 5, 2022 (Recorded May 4)
Ramola D shares her story of Psych Hold trauma to Self Empowered triumph! Ginny interviews Ramola after her ordeal.
Interview with Dr. Robert Young: What Happened to Investigative Journalist Ramola D and Research Scientist Dr. Robert O. Young?/Odysee | May 4, 2022 | Also at Rumble
On The Richie Allen Show, Wed Feb 23, 2022, on
Canada and Canberra, DEWS and #HavanaBanana, Germs and Vaccines (Wrong Forks in the Road for True-Science)–2nd Half of Show:
The Richie Allen Show Wed Feb 23, 2022 with Michael Rivero and Ramola D
On TradCatKnight show, Sunday Feb 20, 2022, similar subjects (2nd half, after Leo Zagami):
Public Disclosure of Anti-Personnel DEWs and Neuroweapons (Non-Lethal/Limited Effect Wpns, EMF Spectrum Wpns) Being Used, Covertly but Definitively, Illegitimately, and Inhumanely, by US, UK, All Govts Worldwide on People
No Waivers of Informed Consent, PERIOD: The Public Reports Ongoing Non-Consensual Experimentation and Demands the Common Rule Protect Citizens, Not Covert Activities
Washington’s Blog: The American Public Informs President Obama’s Commission for the Study of Bioethical Issues About Ongoing Non-Consensual Human Experimentation in the USA Today
Open Season on Targets: Blacklisted Individuals, Extreme Abuse in Targeting, Secretive Lab-Rat Exploitation, & Massive Establishment Cover-Up
How Secret Policing With Deadly “Non-Lethal” EMF/Scalar/Sonic Neuroweaponry Has Been Installed Domestically Inside the US, & Globally
Geral Sosbee, FBI Whistleblower Reports Ongoing Crimes of Persecution in USA Against Political Targets By FBI, Police, Federal Judges
Geral Sosbee: Collapse of Constitutional Government of The United States of America & The Responsibility For The Collapse (FBI/CIA/DOD); Call for New Nuremberg Trial
Ramola D Reports | Report # 106: CIA and FBI Whistleblowers Barbara Hartwell And Geral Sosbee Discuss The Truth About Surveillance Abuses
Exploring The FBI’s “Consensual Monitoring” and the CIA’s “Concealed Monitoring”: One-Party Consent to Electronic Recordings and Non-Consensual Two-Way Radio Implant Communications?
“No Morals, No Scruples”: Barbara Hartwell on CIA’s Mission of Psychological Warfare, Propaganda, Illegal Domestic Covert Operations, and Extreme High-Tech Retaliation Against Whistleblowers
In 2015, Covert Non-Consensual RFID/MEMS (Microchip) Implants Are a Reality Everyone Should Know About
Is the US Department of Justice Secretly Permitting Local Law Enforcement & the Military to Assault American Citizens Using Covert Directed-Energy “Non-Lethal” Weapons?
The “Neutralizing” of US Dissent With Neuroweaponry: Open Letter to Journalists and Human Rights Advocates and Organizations in the USA and Worldwide
Report 299 | Global Debt Jubilee Not CBDCs: Tracing Usury’s Agenda of Slavery Back to Babylon | At all channels | Posted Oct 29, 2022
Newsbreak 158: New Geoengineering Push to Block the Sun Must Be Halted: Urgent Call to Action | At all channels | Posted Oct 26, 2022
Report 298: Breaking! Anna von Reitz: American Govt Backs US Dollar with Gold, Bank Collapse Averted | At all channels | Posted Oct 19, 2022
Report 297 | Vaccinated and Suffering? Dr. Jean Fitzgerald Recommends Heavy Metal Detox & More| At all channels | Posted Oct 13, 2022
GLOBAL BRAIN ENSLAVEMENT, DNA BIORESONANCE, & EXOTIC MILITARY TECH: TARUN RAVI REPORTS | REPORT 296 | At Bitchute | At Brighteon | At Odysee | At Rumble | Posted Oct 4, 2022
CARNICOM DISCLOSURE UPDATE 2022 – PANEL 2 | BIOTECH TRANSFORMATION VS RESILIENCE IN DIVINE CREATION | At all channels | Posted Sep 28, 2022
Report 295 | Michelle Ford/California Assembly on Restoring Your Status as American on Land & Soil | At Bitchute | Brighteon | Odysee | Rumble| Posted Sep 25, 2022
REPORT 294 | CHRISTOPHER BERTOLINO REPORTS NON-CONSENSUAL BRAIN EXPERIMENTATION, EMF/NEUROTECH ABUSE | At Bitchute | Brighteon | Odysee | Rumble | Posted Sep 22, 2022
Report 293 | Dr. Felipe Reitz Reveals Clotting, Graphene, Immuno-Compromise in Vaccinated Blood/ At all channels/Sep 17, 2022
Report 292 | Anna von Reitz & Teri Kealoha Sahm | Update on American State Assemblies & the US Raj | At all channels | Sep 14, 2022
Newsbreak 157 | Historic Move: US Military, UN, NATO, NSF, WHO Ordered to Halt Geoengineering and Aerosol Crimes by the Connecticut Assembly | At all channels | Sep 10, 2022
Newsbreak 156 | James Roguski Calls All To Make a Video to Stop WHO Global Pandemic Treaty Fascism
Report 290 | Dissident’s Essay Author Reports LE, Judicial System Crime & Corruption Nationwide | September 1, 2022 | At all channels
News Report 10: FBI Whistleblower Geral Sosbee Reports Quasi Criminal Justice System Using DEWs/Neurotech on People
Newswatch Live, Focus on Nanobiosensors & NBIC Convergence, to be Livestreamed July 16, 2021.
Newswatch Live, Focus on Children, was livestreamed July 2, 2021.
Posted here & at all channels: Newswatch Live 3
Watch Lives at Live528/RamolaDReports or Odysee/RamolaDReports. Will stream here also at the Livestream Page.