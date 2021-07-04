COINTELPRO Operatives & Smear Campaigns

Ramola D | July 4, 2021

Dr. Katherine Horton and ex-NSA Karen Melton-Stewart have proved themselves to be Intel operatives and smear campaign operatives.

Their 3-year long campaign to attack my name and work — on no provocation whatsoever, for no reason whatsoever — with blatant and proven lies and smears, as well as various other actions supported by much other evidence, discussed in my many articles on them (written purely to rebut their lies), establishes definitively to me that they are Intel operatives–running smear campaigns to waste my time, attack my name, and deflect attention from the published body of my work.

Both appear to be assisting their agency bosses (CIA, MI5, GCHQ, NSA, FBI) – in addition to agent-provocateur and saboteur actions — in neuro-linguistic programming, echo-stalking, chatterbotting, misleading and deflecting activism efforts to expose and stop targeting crimes, data-collection, neural-circuit mapping, parallel-construction, publishing Disinformation, and gatekeeping. This is directed at all those targeted whom they have deceived into following them on social media.

They’re not the only ones, but the most prominent who have crossed my path, fixated on and targeted me, and run public smear campaigns against me — after working with me for 1.5 years, in Karen Stewart’s case, a little longer, possibly a year longer. My rebuttals of their lies and smears have been made primarily because they worked with me as colleagues (in human rights activism to expose the unlawful and extreme crimes of Law Enforcement, various alphabet agencies, the military, the biomedical research complex)–and in Karen’s case, for long first as interviewee and subject of my journalism — then swung around to launch baseless attacks.

The truth of their interactions with me has been addressed in numerous articles and podcasts.

The irony of encountering Intelligence operatives while exposing Intelligence/Security agency crimes cannot be underscored enough, but clearly I would never have encountered the lunacy of COINTELPRO had I not “gone over the target” in exposing and writing insistently and incessantly over 8 years now of the absolute atrocities being engaged in by the organized crime syndicate of Law Enforcement, FBI, DHS, multiple Defense contractors, multiple DOD divisions, and multiple Intelligence agencies in using radio frequency weapons, neuroweapons, covert implants, scalar weapons, quantum tunneling weapons, stealth radar weapons, cyberhacking and other offensive weapons on innocent Americans and people worldwide, using groups of weapon-wielders, antennas, portable devices in neighborhoods, using mobilized citizens activated into becoming snitches, spies, watchers, stalkers, monitors, using ex-cons, soldier mercenaries, hackers, addicts, students, satanists, freemasons, neo-Nazis, racists, pedophiles, pedosadist low-lifes to track and monitor and assault people of integrity with RF weapons as they have perfected their stealth arsenal of Electronic Warfare, Neurowarfare, Communist Snitching in their drive toward a Transhumanist, Communist-Fascist New World Order where Nazi scientists engaging in brain theft, bio hacking, and sadism without bounds can hide with impunity, calling RF stealth weapons “Crowd Control Technologies” and the use of microwave pulse weapons to deliver heart attacks and strokes and inflammation injuries “Deterrence.”

Both Katherine Horton and Karen Stewart have also attacked, lied, and smeared other activists publicly. Both have joined hands with others (playing activist and running support groups) engaged in the broad-based Intel-run Containment Operations to hide targeting crimes in running smearing and mobbing operations online on many. Both have proved to be out-of-control slanderers and defamers. Both have made racist remarks marking themselves also as racists. Both continue to play victim and target as well as “TI Leader” to quell independent action from targets as they continue to slander, smear, lie, data-collect, and gatekeep–deceiving many.

I have also reported the extreme attacks on me–with massive microwave weapons hits to head and heart-hits–each time I have exposed their slander and smear and lie campaigns: clearly, these 2 women (as also others: Ella Free, Midge Mathis, Matthew Aaron, Frank Allen) are well-supported by the Mengele Men and Women of “Deep State” infamy propping them up. Steering far away from these impostors is what I would advise everyone, particularly if you are targeted.

