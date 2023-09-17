Ramola D | Letters & Personal Reports

Listing of Letters & Personal Reports | Ramola D | September 16, 2023

Over the years I have sent numerous letters to people in power in various US Government and international agencies and committees on the subjects of unlawful targeting and DEW/neurotechnology assault in Surveillance Abuse and terroristic state assault on the populace, both in the USA and worldwide. Some of these letters have been lost or intercepted during the writing as my two recent letters to the Special Rapporteur on Torture, UN, wiped off my browser last fall after I finished filling out the form online, when I was rather extremely hit with very high frequencies in an assault which almost cost me my life (a subject I am yet to write properly about).

This is an effort to bring letters I can find together for public perusal–I should note that much has been influenced by my own journey through trying to reach moral, aware, intelligent people in Government of any kind into “living privately” versus publicly, finding space “on the land” and using various modalities of “correct parse syntax grammar” — the latter seeming to be a journey into Phoenician Roman freemasonic convolutions I have since decided to eschew for the most part, preferring plain English, purely as a writer.

In any case, I’m hopeful people will be able to step past all the byways and detours here in grammar productions I’ve been disappeared variously through (I’ve generally been disappeared publicly online as a journalist in simply uncountable ways, mostly prefaced by Slander, but Mental Health’s a big one there too–a whole Field of Joy I’ve been handed to audit for all (Niche Journalism Anew) and find the meaning here in these letters, especially addressed to any power-ful Senators, living or aware still, on the planet, who can indeed bring some positive change to this country and world.

I should also note that this does not mean I am stepping out or away from documented actions I have taken to ensure my status and right to live privately on the land and soil of America as an American, living being, and non-combatant civilian (just like everyone else here but stepping out of the birth-certificate-system as a live-life-claimant), actions in paperwork I have taken (with Anna von Reitz and with Lady: Crown of the Purple Thumb Community) only after much consideration and research succeeding my continued inability to defend myself with writing and letters (and not receiving any responses of note or change from those I wrote to) over years.

Writing however is what I continue to do, as speaking also; my closeness to English keeps me coming back to plain English. I’m hoping to get back to more candid conver on Plain Speaking shortly to report on my research on these and various subjects as I write, but meanwhile, this is the listing I have for now, from all past letters I have sent out.

I am adding in those Personal Reports which are connected with these letters or in some way connected to my journalism — over the past 10 years of my work in journalism I have been incessantly assailed with EMF directed-energy weapons and neurotechnology even as I sought to report their existence and usage on people in the USA and worldwide, and while I have not kept exact records, I have variously published concomitant reports on the harms I have endured in the writing/podcasting.

Those unfamiliar with my work may need to know that in between these letters I have done a tremendous amount of reportage in print reports, print interviews, and broadcast interviews (here at ECC and at Ramola D Reports channels on various video platforms) from 2014 onward, all of which can be found here and variously online–although some reports have been lost by Youtube and numerous crashes–RF EMP induced–on my desktop; there are many personal reports now under a few different headings at this site, as well as reported on Twitter (at @EccEveryday, since crashed–which, like all else crashed and crashing my name and work–Youtube, Linked In, Linktree et al–should be revived in the public interest).

This especially because the voices and work I have helped bring forward are those of whistleblowers, both within government agencies and from every walk of life, upstanding and educated Americans and people worldwide whose lives like mine have been unlawfully attacked by misled people and actions, which I hope will change as we close this year out and move into a new year soon. The science and technology journalism I fell rather incidentally into has become truth-journalism, in a world increasingly pulled by distortions of science and technology–missing ethics–into increasingly dystopian space, as evinced especially over the last few years since “Covid”. I hope to feature whistleblowers and interviews more prominently as I work on highlighting some of the letters.

(This page will be in process for a while so I can collect all these, and date them correctly too.)

Postscript: My journalism began in India–a long story in itself–and I have worked first as a writer publishing essays on the Youth Page at the Indian Express, a newspaper in Madras, my home town in my teens, later as a freelance feature journalist working for the Indian Express under the editorship of Rajmohan Gandhi (one of Gandhiji’s grandsons), and a few other Indian weeklies, later, in the US, working as a literary journalist and editor, first at George Mason University (editing Phoebe, GMU’s literary review) where I did my MFA and later on my own as I variously taught, worked in corporate America, and wrote, interviewing writers, editors, publishers as I graduated to founding and running my own literary review online, Delphi Quarterly (currently in hiatus–for obvious reasons I think–but surely, to be resumed sometime soon).

The “Neutralizing” of US Dissent With Neuroweaponry: Open Letter to Journalists and Human Rights Advocates and Organizations in the USA and Worldwide (This one was sent as a letter to various journalists and others, later posted, I think in early 2014, will need to look up my old emails to check.)

Letter to SACHRP/Regarding SACHRP’s Responsibility to Protect All Human Subjects…Necessary Protections of the Common Rule | September 16, 2016

Ramola D: Demand Letter (1) to Attorney-General William Barr To Be Removed Instantly From Fraudulent Watchlist & All Associated Fraudulent Surveillance & State-Run Domestic Terrorism Programs Inclusive of Unethical Non-Consensual Military/Intel/Academic Brain/Other Experimentation | November 23, 2019

(Letter) Letter of Notification, Cease and Desist, Affidavit of Fact | February 10, 2021 | Treasonous Betrayal–Local Govts in USA Permit Inhumane 24/7 Rape, Assault, Battery, Burns in Bio-Hacking Crimes by CIA, DIA, NSA, FBI, DHS, Military, Special Ops, UN with EMF Spectrum/Sonic/Scalar/Neuro Weapons Hidden as “Surveillance”: American Journalist Blows Whistle on Atrocities | (Article) February 24, 2021

Extreme Assault on Writing Arm & Shoulder: Letters Sent to CIA and US Senate Intelligence Committee | Letter to the CIA, September 13, 2021 | Letter to the Senate Intelligence Committee, September 27, 2021

Share this: Telegram

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Print

Pocket

Tumblr

