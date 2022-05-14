WHO and Central Bankers’ Impending Pandemic Treaty to Establish Global Fascism at Speed | Reclaim Your Sovereignty

Report, Analysis, Op-Ed (RAE) | Ramola D | May 14, 2022

Long before the anti-Human and anti-Health “World Health Organization” unleashed the perfidy of the yet-alive COVID-19 hoax on deliberately misled world populations, they’d made plans to tie down every single country in the world with mindless pledges regarding putative “pandemics,” locking in this stellar infamy with the International Health Agreement of 2005.

(Prior to that of course, they’d spent half a century sterilizing, paralyzing, and decimating Africans and Indians as well as people from every country on Earth, using that one-trick pony of VACCINES, now known by all educated (but not indoctrinated) and aware to be filled with POISONS, as covered here recently: News Report 7 | All Vaccines Carry Poisons, COVID Vaccines Found to Carry Mega Poisons )

“Mass Sterilization”: Kenyan Doctors Find Anti-fertility Agent in UN Tetanus Vaccine?/Brian Shilhavy/Global Research.ca

HCG Found in WHO Tetanus Vaccine in Kenya Raises Concern in the Developing World/Oller, Shaw, Tomljenovic, Karanja, Open Access Library Journal, 2017, ResearchGate

Who’s behind the program to sterilize Kenyan women without their consent?/Population Research Institute, 2014

Ethical questions surround vaccine to reduce fertility/Jacob Puliyel, Sunday Guardian Live/2018

Bill Gates Faces Trial in India for Illegally Testing Tribal Children with Vaccines/Christina Sarich, Natural Society, 2014

The IHR 2005 however was a very clever way to bind nations to pre-planned agenda and Pharma profits, ensuring more billions for billionaires while also rolling in that Long Plan of Permanent Human Enslavement to Novel Tech/Nano Tech/Wifi/Digital ID Pharma Fascism, step by deathly step.

Essentially the IHR ensured that countries’ governments—governed by their Central Banks, and as bound to fiat currency and debt notes as US INC. whose enslavement by the Federal Reserve Board in 1913 and FDR in 1933 is well-known–promised to abide by the edicts of the WHO.

Add in the strategic policing of a WHO-UN-WEF Global Pandemic Monitoring Board, and you have the makings of classic street theater.

COVID Mayhem was Unleashed on the World Based on the IHR 2005 & WHO GPMB Agreements with 196 Countries, as a “Live Drill”

The GPMB’s Annual Report of 2019 records the carnage: Not really a report but a demand-document, the GPMB demands that the UN, the WHO, and all 196 countries signing the IHA 2005 run live training and simulation exercises to run “Pandemic-Theory Mayhem” on the world, which then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed as a “live drill” in a now-famous press conference on the never-proved-to-exist “Virus.”

Yes, it started as a live drill:

The Putative SARS-COV-2 Virus Has Never Been Isolated: By All Definitions of That Term “Isolated”

And it’s true, no SARS-COV-2 virus has been isolated, despite virologists’ claims that mix-and-mess and synthetic-genome-sequencing means virus-found, and both Public Health institutions worldwide and numerous skeptical scientists record this fact:

FOIs reveal that health/science institutions around the world (187 and counting!) have no record of SARS-COV-2 isolation/purification, anywhere, ever/Christine Massey, Fluoridefreepeel.ca

New FOIA Request Reveals Entire Pandemic Based on Scientific Fraud: CDC Concedes Inability to Locate Purified Isolate of SARS-COV-2/COVID-19 Virus or Delta Variant by Koch’s Postulates, Says Viruses can be Isolated “Only by Growth in Cell Culture”/Ramola D/2021

Dr. Tom Cowan describes the vast scientific fraud of what is being termed “Virus Isolation” in a new interview at Ramola D Reports, published on May 8, 2022:

Report 284 with Dr. Tom Cowan is at Ramola D Reports channels at Rumble, Odysee, Brighteon, and Bitchute

Dr. Andy Kaufman and Dr. Robert Young address the fallacies of Virus-Theory and Virus-Isolation in a one-of-a-kind panel on Terrain published recently:

The Hidden Science: Greater Cause of Disease Not Germs but Terrain | Of Pleomorphism and Microzymas–Educative Panel on Terrain with Dr. Robert Young and Dr. Andy Kaufman

What is in the COVID Vaccine (apart from the massive InToxination of Graphene et al, now proved by optical and electron microscopy as well as energy spectroscopy) is not a “virus” after all but synthetic material concocted from a computer-generated genomic sequence (of the kind Dr. Cowan describes in Report 284) for a supposed spike protein on the supposed SARS-COV-2 virus, as science researcher Frances Leader established early on, from her correspondence with MHRA UK, covered here:

NewsBreak 105 | Jan 15, 2021 | Frances Leader on UK MHRA Info: COVID Vaccine Uses Computer-Generated Codes, No Virus

Like many other true-media journalists, this writer has followed this subject of Supposed-Virus-Isolation very closely, and has now published several interviews, panels, and articles on this subject with highly esteemed physicians, scientists, science researchers, and naturopathic and holistic practitioners with a keen awareness of the entire medical, science, and pharmaceutical-industry landscape; articles can be found here at ECC and video interviews posted at all Ramola D Reports channels, please check the Ramola D Reports Broadcast Center for links.

Thanks to these educative fora, and the work published separately by many scientists, this writer feels quite educated now on the subject and confident in agreeing that:

1) No virus isolate exists for SARS-COV-2,

and 2), No virus has ever been isolated, historically, which means

3), The entire science of supposed “Virology” —and therefore the entire projection by the WHO-UN-WEF-DARPA-White House crowd of Pandemics-Forever-Prevention-Forever-Testing-Forever—is based on Scientific Fraud and is an artificial False-Reality-Construct which does not explain Disease and in fact projects a false and unproven confabulation of Contagion.

(All subjects to be further addressed in podcasts and interviews, going forward.)

(Like many, I too have concluded the entire COVID pandemic has been fraudulent–and if there indeed have been cases of deathly upper respiratory disease from 2019/2020, they can be attributed to the varied biowarfare conducted by EMF radiation (4G and 5G) and nano graphene in vaccines, water, saline, et al, as described here by many doctors, and as discussed by Dr. Robert Young in several podcasts, including this one.)

Anti-Health Agreements for Communist Lockdowns, Masking, Quarantine, Isolation, Forced Testing Have Been Unleashed by IHR 2005 and the WHO’s GPMB

That first-release of public awareness on UN-WHO-WEF complicity in binding nations to idiotic anti-Health agreements was covered by myself here in Newsbreak 81, in a video which went viral around the world a couple weeks after it was published, from India, where I was just preparing to fly back to the USA after 4 months of lockdown-enforced stay–I personally witnessed the great harms of lockdown to the poor people of India (impoverished across a few centuries by the same ravening British Empire which is currently nibbling at American heels) who rely on street stalls, farmers’ markets, migrant work in restaurants, farms, construction sites, and domestic labor in homes, schools, public buildings for their livelihood:

In reports from Bangalore and Chennai I covered the situation on the ground in India from mid-February to July 2020, these reports can be found now at my Odysee channel as numbered Rad Reports and Newsbreaks 64 and 77.

So the entire unleashing of COVID-19 in late 2019, early 2020, although being connected now to bioweapons labs and gain of function research et al, and being exposed as radiation/wifi sickness or graphene poisoning from previous vaccines by others, was written into the requirements of the GPMB’s Sep 2019 annual report A World at Risk as one of two needed live drills.

Planned Pandemic Mayhem, Disguised as “Public Health Precautions”

The entire IHR 2005 in fact comprises pages and pages of slavish submittal to an unproved dogma of Viruses-Causing-Major-Pandemic-Disease, with much gory detail on how best to restrain and restrict populations from travelling freely, breathing freely, working freely, and living freely.

EXAMPLE/IHR 2005:

Excerpt, Screenshot from the IHR 2005, Third Edition, just a tiny glimpse into the profound abrogation of all God-given rights and freedoms intended for all living people seeking to travel across nation-state borders by this document.

The unleashing of COVID-19 to disappear 2020 off the map of normalcy, we also know, was preceded by the hubris of Event 201 run by all the aficionados of Global Terror masquerading grotesquely as Global Health, including several highly educated physicians from such seemingly erudite institutions as the Johns Hopkins Institute of Public Health.

EVENT 201: A Global Pandemic Exercise, October 18, 2019: https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/

Earlier there was Tabletop Clade X and Operation Lockstep, wargaming and world lockdown scenarios aimed at using Pandemic-Theory–never-proven, as Virus-Theory and Germ-Theory also have never been proven–as the Magic Key to convert a world believing in Democracy, We the People, Freedom and Happiness for all, Health Freedom through multiple modalities including traditional medicine, herbal medicine, exercise, yoga, meditation step by step into a propagandized world reliant on Pandemic-Experts, Virus-Experts, WHO and CDC figureheads, Pfizer and Moderna bobbleheads, Bill Gates and Bezos making billions while We the People lost their modest businesses, and a non-Vaccine filled with Poisons rose like an Evil Phoenix designed to destroy the natural human genome and induce sterility.

CLADE X, May 15, 2018

OPERATION LOCKSTEP, 1 OF 4 NARRATIVES IN THE Rockefeller Foundation Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development, Published May 2010

Screenshot, the Scenarios report published by the Rockefeller Foundation and Global Business Network, PDF Here

COVID Vaccine Deaths Just Keep Mounting While “Governments” “Public Health Officials” and “Healthcare Professionals” Look On, Askance | Of Course Pfizer Knew

Yes, that So-called COVID Vaccine is destroying millions of lives and is not a Health Treatment although many deceived indoctrinated physicians–or complicit–are pushing that hoopla still:

Train-Wreck of COVID Vaccine Insanely Jolts On: Sudden Deaths as Children Die, Babies Die, Adults Die, Athletes Die, While Govts & Pharma Sign New Deals

Pfizer’s complicity in unleashing a Toxic Brew on the world despite 1223 deaths in clinical trials is now being widely publicized but points to the inescapable fact that Pfizer–funded by DARPA, as Moderna too was–knew the COVID shot was a Death Shot, carefully modulated in dosage, across states, across demographics, as researchers such as Craig Paardekoop and Albert Benavides have now proved for us.

Breaking: “Stunning Adverse Events” released from Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials today!/Shaun Melville/Civilian Intelligence Network | March 1, 2021

News Report 5 | Super Toxic Batches and Variability in Vaccines | Find Out How Toxic Your Batch Is

Newsbreak 146: Dr. Robert Young and Albert Benavides: Faulty Reports at CDC VAERS Hides Depth of Vaccine Crime

COVID-19/Putative Not-Proved-to-Exist SARS-COV-2 Was Preceded by Other Putative “Pandemics”

We mustn’t forget that earlier, as many physicians and health professionals have detailed, we have been treated to a slew of other “pandemics” and “epidemics”, Bird Flu, Swine Flu, et al, covered comprehensively by Dr. Sherri Tenpenny here:

Coronavirus Pt 1: How Soon We Forget – Same Playbook, Different Virus/Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, 2020

Depopulation by Vaccines and Enslavement of Humans Predicted and Whistleblown and Accidentally Revealed by Many Scientists, Global Economists, Politicians

Dr. Pierre Gilbert, 1995

Earlier there was Pierre Gilbert exposing a century-long plan to literally colonize the human body through the mediation of Vaccines.

““In the biological destruction, there are the organized tempests on the magnetic fields. What will follow is a contamination of the bloodstreams of mankind, creating intentional infections. This will be enforced via laws that will make vaccination mandatory. And these vaccines will make it possible to control people. The vaccines will have liquid crystals that will become hosted in the brain cells, which will become micro-receivers of electromagnetic fields where waves of very low frequencies will be sent. And through these low-frequency waves, people will be unable to think, you’ll be turned into a zombie. Don’t think of this as a hypothesis. This has been done. Think of Rwanda“–Dr. Pierre Gilbert, Video of this speech here:

In 1995 Dr. Pierre Gilbert Predicted Mandatory Vaccines Used to Control the People of the World December 5, 2021 by Edward Hendrie/Green Mountain Publishing

Please click on the Green Mountain article link above for the video

(The found graphene in the vaccines with its links to pulsed wifi, ie 4G or 5G, would seem to relate directly to that plan: Red Alert! Graphene Oxide Found in Pfizer/AstraZeneca Vaccines–Used in Biosensors and Neural Interfaces–Could Be the Secret Link to Nano-Bio-Info-Cogno (NBIC) Human-Machine Convergence for AI Singularity & Full Spectrum Brain/Bio Control Intended by Anti-Human Transhumanists, Globalists, Governments)

Jacques Atali, WEF

Jacques Attali, a WEF globalist, authored (among 60 books) “A Brief History of the Future” in 2009 which offers a rather dystopian vision of a technological- and capitalist-centric future where competition rules. Typical of the Davos/Bilderberger set committed to transhumanism and prosthetics-as-inevitable for human health in the future, certain incendiary quotes on euthanizing the elderly and using viruses and vaccines to depopulate have been attributed to him, as spoken in a 1981 Michael Salomon interview, but examining this text does not yield those precise words. Nevertheless, this technofuturist expresses bleak views of the future and a globalist-centric top-down view of all people in all countries, not a humanist vision, not a spiritual vision.

Jacques Attali: WEF’s Evil Architect/A commentary by Wretched Watchman

John F. Kennedy, 1961

US Inc President John F. Kennedy is widely quoted online as having exposed a century-long plan to most fully enslave every American and indeed every human on the planet, both financial and physical slavery at Columbia University, a week before his assassination; his 1961 speech to the American Publishers’ Association does address an awareness of secret societies and speaks against secrecy.

JFK Speech to press, 1961, where secret societies are mentioned: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zdMbmdFOvTs | Transcript of this speech here: https://www.jfklibrary.org/archives/other-resources/john-f-kennedy-speeches/american-newspaper-publishers-association-19610427

Colonel Mandell House, 1913

Proto-globalist from another time, the Colonel wasn’t a Colonel but a politician and diplomat who advised US Inc. President Woodrow Wilson and influenced many others, helping Wilson draft the Treaty of Versailles, Covenant of the League of Nations, and set up the Council of Foreign Relations, although it seems he fell out with Wilson later; perhaps his Intimate Papers will reveal more of his true affiliations. The quote below regarding biological takeover of Americans by the Bankers is widely attributed to him.

WHO-UN-WEF-World-Bank heist at Syringe-Point on a carefully-kept-powerless world?

Many other markers of course across the past century point to the current unfolding situation of an increasing bid for totalitarianism.

Apposite to all is the fact that various ancient predators and modern maniacs and monarchs keen on Empire and serfdom are running this entire WHO-UN-WEF-World Bank heist at Syringe-Point on a carefully-kept-powerless world by their paid goons in Big Tech, Big Media, Big Pharma, Big Slavery running Censorship and Fact-Burials (especially regarding the Vaccine Deaths and Damages) all over the Internet and physical world.

Global Health, Public Health, Global BioSecurity, “Individual BioSecurity,” and now Pandemic-Preparedness-and-Response have become catchwords for Control from On High while in actuality Pandemic-Theory is still and yet only a theory, Virus-Theory and Germ-Theory have never been proved although well-paid virologists have tried hard to convince us that mix-and-mess and synthetic-genome-sequencing mean Virus-found–and one has to wonder whether and if all virologists are secretly in the thrall or pay of the misbegotten Pharaohs playing Human-Capture on all of us.

A look at Pandemic-Theory and Scientific Fraud over Time with “Infectious Disease” building up into a Castle of Make Believe, with Dr. John Reizer:

Report 283, part of the Series on Terrain, at Odysee

So, while many are looking at this dismal scenario worldwide and sounding an alarm that “WHO is taking over the world,” it appears that WHO-UN-WEF-World Bank and friends have Already taken over the world–i.e., all 194 countries of the world which signed that IHR 2005, and bound themselves to the billionaires backing the WHO crowd.

Compliance with Kickbacks from Bought-Out Government Heads

In actuality, the governments of the world have all proved to be treasonous Compliants, kowtowing to the demands of a private Harma- and Billionaire-propped-up Corporation II mean the WHO), and helping build the profits of this corp. and its affiliated network of corporations, some playing Biotech Research like Pfizer and AstraZeneca and some playing Govt Regulator like the US FDA and CDC and the MHRA in the UK.

Ballgowns in Satin for a Vaccine Business Plan: Ursula von der Leyen Delivers Corruption in Europe | Strasbourg Press Conference Reveals the Ursula von der Leyen-Albert Bourla-Stephane Bancel Dealmaking in Secret

Queens and Kings Against Humanity

Side-deals, kickbacks, promotions, mergers, bonuses and bribes have looped in Presidents and Madmen, Prime Ministers and Queens: witness Ursula von der Leyen’s betrayal of Europe, and the whistleblowing of Lukashenko, the President of Belarus revealing large-scale bribes for an entire country’s lockdown.

Those who demurred got bumped off: President Magafuli of Tanzania comes to mind.

There is great news from Tanzania though, now, after a compliant-to-WHO government head was placed in power yet the people in Tanzania dropped compliance to WHO demands (Looks like Tanzania is a Key Destination for all lovers of freedom worldwide!):

Report from Tanzania–More good news from Africa/Bushiri

Zanzibar Beach, Tanzania (I’m moving to Tanzania immediately!)

World Governments Have Been Inclining Toward World Government For Quite a While Now

We need to take that on board: all our nations’ governments have committed themselves to world serfdom, they have already given away your rights and mine.

James Roguski has been sounding the alarm on what the Billionaires-and-Buddies are planning, and especially calling attention to the amendments to the IHR 2005 made by local traitors in US INC., which may be coming up for vote in an Assembly shortly, in mid-May.

James Roguski: SOUND THE ALARM

Newsbreak 148: James Roguski Calls on All to Stop the WHO Power Grab Right Now

His latest calls for action: Send This Email to Congress/May 9

I agree with James that national sovereignty is at stake and the ability of nation-states to define their own health freedoms and rights for their people is at risk, with these new amendments, which offer a kind of steamrolling of rights and point to rapid takeover on “Public Health” imperatives by the large behemoth of the WHO-UN-WEF crowd, who get to cry Wolf! (sorry, Virus!) (or maybe Virus Virus Virus!!!) and announce World-Lockdown-Pandemics just about whenever they please.

The WHO has published a (specious) agenda marking time periods for rumination, assembly, drafting, finalizing, and sealing the deal. This arcs across 2022 to 2024, when, it is anticipated, the set-up “World Pandemic Treaty” will be rolled out like a spiky bandanna, throttling everyone alive. ]

Crying “Wolf!” to be a privilege then the chosen World Governors will reserve exclusively for themselves, by which the lives and freedom of all on the planet are to be forever subject.

World Government, many suggest, will happen then and only then. But in actuality the IHR 2005 has already rolled in World Enslavement, and numerous other world-government initiatives: Agenda 21, Agenda 2030, Smart Cities, Sanctuary Cities, Resilient Cities have also brought the UN and the WEF into our cities and counties worldwide, to our doorsteps really.

Behind all of this UN/WEF action also are numerous agreements and treaties stretching across the last century initiated and set in place by motley groups of the most mendacious banker-species known to have manifested among us–and who have been working toward ending-humanity’s-freedoms for eons apparently.

Geneva Agreement of 1930, by Treaty–Created a US Bankruptcy and thence a nation-state bankruptcy for all countries’ governments, via central banks and the Federal Reserve

Excerpt, Who is Running America, Barefoot’s world: PDF Here

Bretton-Woods Agreement, 1944–Replaced the gold standard with the US dollar as global currency, created the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, gave US sole rights to print the US dollar (See https://www.thebalance.com/bretton-woods-system-and-1944-agreement-3306133, https://truthcomestolight.com/james-corbett-bretton-woods-2-0-your-guide-to-the-great-monetary-reset/)

Mary Elizabeth: Croft’s book reveals many aspects of the entrenched and everlasting fraud which has been committed on all peoples worldwide by a very nefarious syndicate of bankers who have generationally maintained slavery-relations with the people across Time and taken over all or mostly all national governments: https://everydayconcerned.net/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/How_I_Clobbered_Every_Bureaucratic_Cash-1.pdf

What we are seeing happen now is merely a further unrolling of that Seal-the-deal Plan, a wicked and surreptitious means to tie down every single living being on the planet through national governments acceding to repressive IHR amendments and sweeping WHO treaties.

Blue Gloves and Poisons-in-Vaccines Forever for Non Existent Viruses and Rumors of Pandemics is the (Bankers’) Plan

The Answer is Sovereignty

And here’s where it seems each and every one of us on Earth needs to make a decision. Do we keep going and let all these central-banker-owned-governments keep muzzling our rights and freedoms while consenting to their Mega Lies on Viruses-Forever and Pandemics-Forever, or wake up and say No with some power that sticks?

Luckily for us all, at base of the Mega Fraud committed on one and all by the Federal Reserve crowd — and apparently maintained by every government corporation to the present day — is also the key to freedom.

COMMON LAW COURTS, RETURNING TO THE LAND, STEPPING OUT OF SEA JURISDICTION, RECOGNIZING THE BIRTH CERTIFICATE FRAUD RUN ON EVERYONE SINCE 1933

Movements have sprung around the world to return power to the people, to reify the individual human being as sovereign, to return to “land and soil jurisdiction” from the “sea jurisdiction” of Maritime/Admiralty Law–aka Contract Law, now run by the Uniform Commercial Code, to reveal the Birth Certificate and Legal Person/Legal Fiction/Strawman/All Caps Name Fraud, to help people reclaim themselves as alive, living beings, not in “joinder” with the NAME, a government-created entity & corporation. (Please see the Truth About US Govt posts and the links and info at the Restoring America tab for more information on these subjects here; there is much info elsewhere online too.) Is this the time then for everyone to learn what this is all about, and make a conscious choice, each for themselves? I rather think it is.

This is the only way to refute the treasonous actions of governments that I can see. (Because it is entirely possible all those 196 countries will simply go ahead, go through the motions–of drafting, back-and-forthing, editing, reviewing, finalizing, gaslighting us all–and Seal-the-Deal with that Blue-Glove-Plan of theirs, the Pandemic Treaty, despite oodles of Public Comment, Public Petitions, Public Emails, begging, pleading, rallying, protesting, flag-waving, sign-holding et al: This is how they’ve been running things for a good long while now.)

But here’s what’s on our side:

Governments Can’t Do a Damn Thing Without the People’s Consent

Consensus facit legem. Consent makes the law. A contract is a law between the parties, which can acquire force only by consent. (Living in the Private/PDF Here)

It is only Consent, your Consent, which permits any Law to be “Enforced.”

No statutes of a corporation — and all governments are corporations — can hold except by your consent to them.

Studying Sovereignty, Birthright, & the Anglo-American Empire of One World Government: Consent of the Governed

“Exemptions to Informed Consent” in Classified Research and Non-Consensual Covert/Clandestine Human Subject Experimentation in the USA Today Versus “Consent of the Governed”

Kris Anne Hall & A Young Intern: Remember the Opposite of Sovereign is Slave/You Were Born With the Right to Speak

Need proof? Check out the Clearfield Doctrine.

The Clearfield Doctrine Confirms All Governments are Private Corporations Which Cannot Compel Performance on Any One of their 60 Million Statutes Without a Personal Contract Between You and Them

The Clearfield Doctrine is a series of conclusions derived from a 1942 Supreme Court ruling on a US case Clearfield Trust Co. Vs. U.S. and a couple other cases, which essentially establish:

1), That governments using debt-notes or fiat currency (the Federal Reserve Note aka the US Dollar) have forfeited their sovereignty and no longer have sovereign status as governments but are operating purely as private corporations engaging in commerce which makes them “entities” not governments — this means ALL governments run by central banks today–including those 196 countries which signed the IHR 2005,

and

2), That since they are entities engaging in private-corporation commerce with private/corporate rules and statutes, they cannot compel performance on any one of their 60 million statutes (the case in the USA, cited in Mary: Croft’s book, link above) from Anyone unless they have a wet-ink-contract between that Someone and themselves–which means: they can’t enforce a damn thing on anyone, such as You, without your consent and your joinder via that pesky Name of yours they think they own. (Because they’ve run a Birth Certificate fraud on you, worldwide, grabbing your family-given Name, capitalizing it, corporatizing it, securitizing it, bonding it, enslaving it–and hoping you won’t notice.)

Also read: Baron David: Ward’s affidavit, proving no government can enforce a statute on you unless you consent.

Baron David: Ward’s Affidavit, 2015, UK–Unrebutted, Statement of Fact–Establishes there is No Law, only presumption of law, that Parliament does not reign supreme, that Government exists only by wet-ink signature Consent of the Governed, that all actions by private corporations playing Government constitute Crime and Malfeasance, that “Government” as in “Authority” therefore exists only by Deceit and Fraud which Nullifies itself Being Fraud

Remember, “governments” are nebulous, non-existent things which exist only on paper (documents listing laws which are only private corporate statutes) and in contrived performances by clowns and paid actors (in Congress, Parliament) held up by lying media (owned by oligarchs and billionaires running government corporations) and “Law Enforcement” (under-educated policy officers working for a private corporation, not the people, and desperate to enforce statutes no-one is obliged to keep except government-corporation-employees).

Screenshot, Affidavit of Truth and Statement of Fact by Baron David of the House of Ward, 2015, a fascinating read which enumerates the presumptions of law and public office and refutes them, PDF Here

American Freedom: Returning to Land and Soil Jurisdiction of the original united States of America as an American State National (as opposed to being enslaved in Sea Jurisdiction as a U.S. Citizen of the Private Corporation run by foreign mercenaries and American traitors, United States Inc.)

In America, people waking up to the Birth Certificate Fraud and subsequent enslavement to the private corporate entity of US Inc. have the option now of reclaiming their birthright American status as a free and sovereign people by returning to the land and soil jurisdiction and helping build back America by joining their state assemblies and declaring their status as living men and women and American State Nationals, now that all 50 states have set these up and are helping guide people back to the founding principles of American freedom from colonial enslavement: true community, true justice, and true sovereignty, a venture accomplished by Anna von Reitz and James Belcher.

The Truth About US Govt–USA 101:(7) Judge Anna: “Each and every one of us has more civil authority on the land than the entire federal government.”

The Truth About US Govt–USA 101: (1) Judge Anna von Reitzinger: You Know Something is Wrong When….: An American Affidavit of Probable Cause

More on this subject can be found at the Restoring America tab here, and especially from this post:

Let Freedom Ring! Massachusetts State Assembly Podcast 4: Birthright American Or Captured US Citizen? Learn Who You Are

Also see:

The Truth About US Govt–USA 101: (8) Stamper Commentary: We Are Currently (Still) Under “Martial Rule,” a National Emergency, And a Suspended Constitution, As Per The Emergency Banking/War Powers Act, 1933

Sovereignty Doesn’t Mean “Lone Wolf” Nor Does it Mean “Anarchy”: It Means You Can Deny Consent to Unlawful Globalist-Banker Takeover Attempts of Body, Brain, Life, Soul, and Property

Standing up for yourself and denying jurisdiction over your body and brain seems to be the right thing to do when large private corporations are attempting to steamroll us all into abject slavery, blitzing some with technological dazzle (We have Radar! We have Biometrics! We have Infra-Red Cameras! We have NanobioSensors! We have BioHacking Weapons! We have NeuroHacking Weapons! We are Hackable Animals!) while defrauding all–for decades!–on the silent, unspoken, undiscussed Birth Certificate and NAME Fraud.

Sovereignty inheres in the people, not in governments.

Sovereignty–and expressing yourself as alive, a living man or living woman, not a dead-at-birth, lost-at-sea, NAME-on-paper–is a way out of this claustrophobic system of deceit which is now performing grandstands in public with WHO Pandemic Treaties and US Amendments to the treasonous and fully-bogus IHR 2005.

Reject it all. Step away from it. Stand up for your God-given rights and freedoms as a free and sovereign living being answerable to no authority but your Creator. Imagine the world being created for your children and grandchildren if you don’t. Full speed TechnoFascism and Digital Enslavement ahead — and no US President (not even Donald Trump, who brought in Operation Warp Speed and called himself “Father of Vaccines” or some such once–while thousands are dying from the graphene-loaded, antigen-making vaccines now) will save you from it.

But a world awakening of people recognizing their sovereignty, free will, and innate freedom will surely end this madness.

Free Man with Open Arms in Wheat Field at Sunset

And, if nothing else, some pep-talk and free hypnosis from Jake could help you realize your dreams — and break free of the hypnotic spell being imposed on all by a few brazen bankers and Borg-worshipping transhumanists: https://jakesfreehypnosis.com/law-of-attraction-videos/3-things-you-must-know-about-the-great-awakening-not-what-you-think/

Related:

Crime Scene Vaccine: Nano Graphene Oxide in High Amounts Now Found in Moderna, Other Vaccines, also Sanofi Flu Vaccine, & Saline Solution Point to COVID-19 (& All Professed Variants) Being Graphene & 4G/5G Poisoning, Not a Virus

Red Alert! Graphene Oxide Found in Pfizer/AstraZeneca Vaccines–Used in Biosensors and Neural Interfaces–Could Be the Secret Link to Nano-Bio-Info-Cogno (NBIC) Human-Machine Convergence for AI Singularity & Full Spectrum Brain/Bio Control Intended by Anti-Human Transhumanists, Globalists, Governments

Toxins From Spilled Coronavac Vial In Thailand Induce Eye Damage, Skin Rashes | Argentine Researchers Find Self-Assembling Microcircuit Elements in Sinopharm, Sputnik, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Cansino | German Chemists Question Discoloration in BioNTech Vials

Strasbourg Press Conference: Ursula von der Leyen, EU Commission President Asked to Resign by EU MEPs as a Threat to Democracy Instrumental in Gigantic COVID-19 Scientific Fraud & Propaganda Campaign after Evidence of Back-Room Deals–“Vaccine Business Plan”–with Pfizer, Moderna Surfaces

BREAKING | Australian and New Zealand Scientists Confirm Toxic Nanotechnology, Graphene in COVID-19 Vaccines and Vaccinated Blood | Medical Tyranny in OZ, NZ Clarified as Forced Genocide, Politicians Responsible & Must Be Questioned, Vaccines Halted

Proof of COVID Vaccines Being Extremely Unsafe and Dangerous in FOIA-Released Pfizer Documents Reported by UK’s Dr. John Campbell

COVID Vaccine Toxicity Now Undeniable: UK Lab Finds Toxic Graphene in Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca Vaccines While UK Govt “Vaccine Surveillance” Report Finds Double and Triple-Vaccinated Dying in Droves | Pfizer’s Hidden Reports with 9 Pages of Side Effects Surface

Newsbreak 133: Team of Scientists Confirm Presence of Toxins Graphene, Aluminium, Cadmium Selenide, Stainless Steel, LNP-GO Capsids, Parasites, Other Toxins Variously in 4 COVID Vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson

CONFIRMED: COVID-19 Plandemic a Known, Live “Training and Simulation Exercise” under WHO, Treasonously Agreed to by 196 Countries

