Newsbreak 148: James Roguski Calls on All to Stop the WHO Power Grab Right Now

Video report and links | Ramola D | April 29, 2022

In an informative and alerting conversation, author, researcher, writer, and natural health advocate James Roguski informs us of the dangers of the slow unfoldment of plans and agendas by governments and private corporations such as the WHO to hand over national sovereignty to the WEF-UN-WHO club and remove basic freedoms and rights we have all enjoyed all over the world prior to the COVID plandemic.

While many know now of the planned–but thwartable–Pandemic Treaty dreamed of by the WHO-WEF-UN globalists, the rollout of that is on a timetable extending into 2024 and is not the prime point of danger currently.

In Newsbreak 148, James draws attention to an action taken by the US Government in making amendments to an extant international health treaty called the International Health Regulations of 2005, which in itself has ceded much power to the WHO, and is now in danger, if amended as US Inc. advises, of overwhelmingly tying down all nations of the world with more stringent regulations and removal of basic national health rights and freedoms to internally address any matter of public health or infectious disease.

Power is being ceded to regional directors of countries, he explains, arbitrarily drawn up by the WHO-UN-WEF; this must be stopped.

People are called to action to read the documents, to share this video widely, and to contact their government representatives to express their concerns–and stop these amendments from going through as well as address the takeover of IHR 2005.

The IHR 2005 and the WHO’s Global Pandemic Monitoring Board’s Annual Report 2019 which required 194 countries to run a live drill on the terms agreed to in the IHR 2005 were covered earlier here: CONFIRMED: COVID-19 Plandemic a Known, Live “Training and Simulation Exercise” under WHO, Treasonously Agreed to by 196 Countries

National sovereignty and individual bodily sovereignty are being intended to be removed fully through these nefarious means.

People worldwide need to protect their own people and their own nations from the rollout of these plans, not just the WHO’s Pandemic Treaty still in the future, for finalizing in 2023 or 2024, but the IHR amendments, in May 2022.

Links to all documents mentioned in our discussion can be found at dontyoudare.info, stoptheWHO.com, and James Roguski’s Substack.

Watch Newsbreak 148 at Bitchute:

Brighteon

Odysee

Rumble

LINKS FOR MORE:

Wake up and smell the burning of our constitution/James Roguski:

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/wake-up-and-smell-the-burning-of?s=r

Documents to read:

The International Health Regulations, 2005:

https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/9789241580496

The US Govt Proposal to Amend the IHR 2005, delivered in Geneva 18, January 2022:

https://healthpolicy-watch.news/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/C.L.2.2022-IHR-amendments-English.pdf

WHO Pandemic Treaty Prelim Timeline:

https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/pdf_files/inb1/A_INB1_6-en.pdf

My earlier coverage of the IHR 2005 can be found at Newsbreak 81:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/j96tNvqi9oAU/

