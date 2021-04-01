Worldwide Reveal of New, Destructive SynBio”Cross-Domain Bacteria” Linked to Chem Trails, Morgellons, Now in Everyone’s Bodies “Transforming the Human Species”: The Carnicom Institute Disclosure Project Overview

Report & Summary, with Transparent Media Truth Video Post | Ramola D | April 1, 2021

In a series of presentations and round-table conversations at Transparent Media Truth recently hosted by Doug McKenty, environmental scientist, computer scientist, and former government employee Clifford Carnicom revealed the core of his deep research over a period of twenty years into a variety of interlinked phenomena surrounding a highly concerning key finding: that of a strange new microbe isolated first from an airborne filament system in 1999 and found later to exist and affect tissue in lesions reported by Morgellons-sufferers as well as in people’s bodies and the environment.

Image: The CDB Microbe transforming human red blood cells/Screenshot, Carnicom Institute Disclosure Project Overview/Transparent Media Truth

Working closely with this seemingly partially-synthetic microbial organism, subjecting it to various tests and observations, extracting it from multiple environmentally-obtained samples as well as tissue samples from different people, culturing it, finding it transforming the blood and urine of numerous people, observing its effects, Clifford Carnicom concludes that this “cross-domain bacteria (CDB)” as he calls it is “causal to Morgellons,” now ubiquitous in our environment and found post-aerosol, now present inside all our bodies at the cellular level, now distinctly affecting plant life, fungal life, and human life, in short, transforming all life on planet Earth.

Deeply disturbed by his findings but driven by a passionate desire for the truth and a need to help those suffering from a yet-unacknowledged ailment–Morgellons, dismissed by clearly co-opted or complicit doctors as “delusional”–irony profound when physical manifestations in lesions, filament extrusions, tissue damage are clearly visible, Clifford reports that he has written 350 research papers as well as filled numerous notebooks with his observations and findings.

His remarkable body of work, open to the public and to professionals in the life sciences, physical sciences, law, and journalism who he hopes will step forward to take his findings further with keen interest in sequencing the CDB genome, examining its evolution, cataloguing its effects, and addressing its deleterious impact on human, animal, and plant life, can be found at his website: https://www.carnicominstitute.org

The Carnicom Institute Disclosure Project, Overview/Transparent Media Truth

Chem Trails and Wave Clouds: Secret Military Programs with Visible Trace

The story of his first stumbling upon the subject of what would expand into a singular focus over 20 years is described in his document the Santa Fe Conference Transcript and offers an intriguing introduction to the connections between “geo-engineering” which he says goes well beyond weather and is actually a transforming of the earth, and bio-engineering, which formed the subject of a talk he gave in 2019 with author Elana Freeland: Geoengineering and Bioengineering: The Unmistakeable Link

First prompted to examine the phenomenon of chem trails–which he prefers to call aerosol spraying–noticed in New Mexico in 1999, Clifford took a series of photographs on Valentine’s Day over 45 minutes, showing the dissipation of aerosols into thin sweep of hazy cloud, a sight now familiar to us all.

Image: Santa Fe Trails | Santa Fe Conference transcript/Clifford Carnicom

Clifford’s efforts to learn more about these aerosols through early publication of his photos online and online discussion with others resulted, he notes, in a very interesting phenomenon of multiple Defense organizations, naval bases, Defense contractors, and pharmaceutical corporations making multiple visits to his computer, as noted, presumably, in IP (Internet Protocol) trace on his PC.

“Lockheed Martin, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Allergens Pharmaceutical

Corporation, Lyon, Texas, Raytheon Defense System, US Defense Logistics Agency, Davis-Moffat Air

Force Base, US Naval Sea Systems Command… The point is, you could not ask for a more

representative cross-section of what is known as the military-industrial, as well as the pharmaceutical,

as well as the media, as well as the intelligence, as well as the governmental complex. I guess I get to

extend Eisenhower’s domain a little bit… .” Clifford Carnicom, Santa Fe Conference Transcript

Stonewalling, Lies, Obfuscation, Deflection, Silencing by US Government Agencies to Prevent Public Disclosure

Early attempts in March 2000, Mr. Carnicom notes, to identify the filamentous, airborne substance seemingly connected with the aerosol sprays by contacting the EPA, Environmental Protection Agency led to stonewalling.

Image: EPA filament sample | Santa Fe Conference Transcript/Clifford Carnicom

A correspondence from the EPA 18 months after request stated with some hubris that they were under no obligation to analyze unsolicited material–questionable, since, as Clifford notes, the stated mission of this government agency is “protection of the environment.”

Image: Screenshot, Santa Fe Conference Transcript/Clifford Carnicom

Alerts to senators and state representatives resulted in Air Force and Naval denials of “chem trails” with one US Airforce spokesman, Lt. Col. Michael Gibson later found to be a Master Intelligence officer (significant since “Intelligence” today seems to mean Lie-Glibly-to-Public) informing Representative Mike Green that all observed trails in the sky were con trails and nothing to worry about. This correspondence along with a stinging response from Diane Harvey can be found in the Sep 11, 2000 article “Airforce Lies to America,” compiled in the Carnicom_institute_Research-2000.2.pdf downloadable from the Research Papers tab.

Meanwhile, concern was growing among large numbers of residents in California, in many other US states, and in the UK about the observed worldwide spraying from planes, as well as the concomitant rise of chronic respiratory illness, skin rashes, brain fog, and Alzheimer’s and other brain-degrading illness, as evinced by the numbers of websites focused on chem trail research.

Widespread public concern and multiple communications to the CDC on the deleterious health effects and resultant Morgellons (as well as other diseases) from chem trail spraying compelled the CDC to engage in a nationwide study from 2006 to 2009, after which, Clifford Carnicom reports, an obfuscating CDC report was issued alleging addiction and mental health issues to Morgellons-patients studied, while claiming the finding of a protein from samples, but providing no further information or follow-up.

This CDC report is marked by many researchers online as seriously disappointing and evidence of weak methodology and approach. No attempt was made, it is noted, to culture the fibres; those who have sought to do so including Clifford Carnicom report growth, replication, structure of the fibres, and suggest they are dealing with a genetically modified organism.

It is salutary to note at this point that CDC is apparently beholden to many masters, being the recipient of massive funding both from the Government and from a variety of donors via the CDC Foundation, inclusive of numerous pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, Big Tech media such as Google and Facebook, insurance companies, investment companies, Defense contractors, and other foundations such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, as revealed recently by the Covid Blog: CDC Foundation is not a government entity, has many conflicts of interest. CDC therefore cannot be relied on to present the truth on any scientific matter whatsoever. (And, as many astute researchers point out, is certainly lying outright about COVID-19, the masks, the “social-distancing,” the self-isolating, the vaccines, none of which are needed for a never-isolated putative flu virus with a 99.97% recovery rate.)

Clifford Carnicom names one more agency of interest, appealed to and found wanting in the investigation of airborne and tissue-sample filaments, the US Patent Office where a patent he submitted in relation to Morgellons has been suppressed by way of claims that the disease is delusional and does not exist.

Research Findings Point To Attempted Transformation of Life, DNA, and Human Species

What Clifford Carnicom is revealing, in this video presentation overview and in his Santa Fe Conference Transcript, both of which somewhat condense his 20 years of labor but do not fully encompass all research and findings, is nothing short of phenomenal.

Findings across the spectrum of the sciences including in Physics, Biochemistry, and Biology, with close study of the physical composition of environmental samples taken from apple trees and rainwater, repeat-recordings of low-frequency pulses (at bio-resonance frequencies) endemic in the environment at the remotest of spots as well as elsewhere, culturing and growth of the cross-domain bacteria found in lesions in people’s bodies, effects of the bacteria on germinating plants and yeast spores, close electron-miscroscopy observation of the morphing of the bacteria inside blood cells, of the geometric formation of nodes and networks of “bio-film” in the body combine to yield a sinister picture of designed nano-transformation of all plant and animal life, DNA, and the human species in covert global programs to terraform planet Earth and all life in it.

“Chem trails” or geo-engineering as defined by patents are a means to an end, in this seeing; not merely “solar radiation management” as they have been sold for a while (after they were publicly acknowledged by the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) in 2013 as geo-engineering that is), but the spraying of synthetic nanobiology into the air we breathe, the water we drink, soil we walk on and grow our food in.

Image: Santa Fe Conference Transcript/Clifford Carnicom

In this video overview, Clifford shares a 14-point summary of his findings, stating unequivocally that a unique microbe found to be toxic to all life worldwide has now been found, including in effluents from aerosol sprays (chem trails), with humans, animals, and plants all being pathologically affected, with distinct, observable symptoms of infection and internal impact.

Image: Claims of Carnicom Institute/Screenshot, Video Overview

The microbe has been designated “cross-domain” because it appears to cross biological domains in its life cycle, and proves its nature as a culturable organism with separation of proteins, lipids, and nucleic acids accomplished.

Image: Claims of Carnicom Institute/Screenshot, Video Overview

Infrared spectrometry and chromatography has helped define the proteins in the microbe while toxicity studies prove its harmful effects on bacterial, fungal, and plant life. DNA has been successfully repeat-extracted from the microbial culture although not yet fully sequenced and identified.

Germinating-seed deformation and yeast-spore mutation in presence of the microbe protein is pictured in the Santa Fe document–clearly of concern since this shows nascent plant life and fungal life are being destroyed:

Bean-Seeds stop germinating

Yeast Spores show cellular mutation

Image: Claims of Carnicom Institute/Screenshot, Video Overview

Ways to limit the influence of the microbe on health such as detoxing–mitigating strategies–have been offered. Although the microbe has not been “officially” acknowledged, this disclosure with accompanying documentation seeks to inform the world.

Image: Claims of Carnicom Institute/Screenshot, Video Overview

Clifford Carnicom further discusses the symptoms of Morgellon’s displayed by reporting sufferers which include a depletion in the blood, low body temperature, and transformation of the red blood cells while cellular integrity remains intact. The microbe tends to coagulate, he says at nerve centers and joints inside the body, giving rise to neurological and pain symptoms, and seems to be capable of self-assembling, replicating and creating the fibrous lengths reported to be bursting painfully through skin and provoking ridged skin and itches. The microbe seems also to be transforming the blood cells and affecting DNA.

This information is similar to what other researchers report online, where many conclude that everyone in the world is actually similarly inflicted while the visible breakthroughs and lesions through skin being named Morgellon’s are occurring only in a portion. Certain conditions including pulsed radiation might activate the microbe further to invoke biofilm, itching, and lesion effects. The ELFs/ULFs found to be pulsing across the world covertly at ranges from 1.5 to 4 Hz, in the realm of brainwaves and bioresonance, might well be assisting a crossing of cell membranes by the sub-micron-sized microbes while preserving cellular integrity.

The implications for humanity today, worldwide, are catastrophic, if these spraying and nanobiology, synthetic biology and ELF/ULF operations are not halted: what it currently implies is that we are all being transhumanized without our consent, that bio-engineering mechanisms merging inorganic matter, AI, and biological matter are being surreptitiously stealth-engineered into our human cells, that our health, humanity, and DNA are being compromised.

In her articles Morgellons Disease/Nano Poisoning and Nano Health Solutions in a 21st Century AI World, Susan Price quotes Elon Musk saying: “If we can effectively merge with AI, improving the neural link between the cortex and the digital extension of yourself, which already exists, it just had a bandwidth issue, you effectively become an AI-human symbiote.”

Calling all Concerned Medical and Science Professionals

Throughout his presentation even as he offers suggestions on how people with Morgellons could use different modalities such as nutritional approaches, Clifford Carnicom emphasizes the importance of reaching the professional medical and healthcare communities and have them address these issues more thoroughly: “These are some suggestions from one person, namely me, that has been involved in trying to research what is the nature of this microbe and its impact upon biology, the planet, and the human being and really all life in the end…because it needs to be expressly stated that this is the situation, this information is informational and research based only, there is absolutely no diagnostic or therapeutic basis provided with what I’m saying here, and professional health consultation is mandatory to even begin to consider the use of this information–but the catch 22 is if the professional health communities will not acknowledge the existence of something that is directly observable in all simple ways, well now you have a problem because now you’re refusing to help people, but yet your help is required, so that’s the dilemma, that’s the dilemma the world is now facing– the help is required but it’s being refused okay by the very person, the very people that are embedded into a set of ethics that dates back centuries but that is their purpose–hippocratic oath, right?”

It is to be hoped that medical and other science professionals will come forward to further explore and address these matters related to this Morgellons AI SynBio microbe, the continuing aerosol spraying which needs immediate halting, and help turn back the clock for all humanity.

For More Information

Please visit Transparent Media Truth for more information on this disclosure project and for links to the 2 succeeding Roundtable Discussions with physician Dr. Carrie Madej, molecular biologist Dr. Judy Mikovits, physician Dr. Robert Young and attorney David Mieswinkle, to be further reviewed here shortly: Carnicom Institute Disclosure Project in association with Transparent Media Truth.

All research papers mentioned can be found at The Carnicom Institute Website. These research papers offer fascinating insights and information and will continue to be covered at this site, along with the whole subject of chem trails, Morgellons, nanobiology, synthetic biology, AI-human symbiosis, and transhumanism.

Many thanks to Doug McKenty for hosting this series and to Rob Rubin of Transparent Media Truth for spreading the word on this important summary presentation and critical scientific disclosure.

Please share this article widely!

