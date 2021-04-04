News Panel 19: Audit the Bank of England, Injunct Govts, Halt the Genocidal mRNA Vaccines, Initiate Walk Away Pgms in Police, Set Up Military Tribunals/New Juries in Common Law: End the Criminal Attacks on Humanity by Crown Parasites

Report & Video Post | Ramola D | April 4, 2021

Rooted in a concerned focus on the military with current information from the Pentagon seeking to influence all soldiers and officers to take the Pfizer/Moderna/Johnson & Johnson/Astrazeneca COVID vaccines while adverse events and deaths are piling up at the CDC VAERS database as well as worldwide, News Panel 19 quickly expanded into a focus on the worldwide attacks on the entire civilian and military populace worldwide, within the context of untested, experimental mRNA vaccines which are currently beginning to reveal their lethal effects–with (probably multiples in revealed figures) over 50,000 adverse events and 2250 deaths recorded by March 28 at VAERS.

Professor Dolores Cahill explains how it has been well-known that the way the mRNA vaccines are expected to work is to cause the immune system essentially to turn upon itself and create the cytokine storms often reported –“antibody-dependent enhancement or immune super-priming” — projected to set off cellular firestorms all over the human body “next flu season or in the presence of the coronavirus” leading over a short period of time to organ failure and death.

Governments and media are pushing dangerous mRNA vaccines which are clearly showing us the consequences now of horrific adverse reactions and death.

A good way to think of it, she says, is that “the mRNA is enhancing the disease, making people sick and die in the future over a space of a few weeks, say in the spring of 2022.”

Professor Dolores cites a precedent-setting study by Greg Wolf, from the American military where vaccines for the military are usually rolled out a year or two ahead of public use. This was a study of 1 in 3 adverse events in healthy soldiers who were given the influenza vaccine “made on dog kidney tissue which may have coronavirus.” In May 2020, she says she referred to this on the Del Bigtree interview, “speaking to the future,” saying that given this knowledge that adverse events were so prolific, it would essentially be a crime against humanity to push the mRNA coronavirus vaccines.

It was known there would be “huge adverse events and deaths”, she says, this is something she called attention to last May, as she called for governments to focus instead on preventive and treatment measures–many of which, like hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, zinc certainly existed–and how what is happening now is essentially criminal.

“Anyone engaged in this, whether they’re in the media, civil service, doctors, or the politicians, it would essentially be a preventable harm, the crime of malfeasance, and malfeasance in public office, and essentially be crimes against humanity to everyone in the world who was forced or coerced or encouraged to take the mRNA coronavirus vaccine.”

“We should have put injunctions on the governments earlier, ” she says, “to halt their focus on mRNA vaccines and focus instead on the preventive and treatment measures we had already. “Now it may be time to set up military tribunals or new juries in common law to halt the criminal rollouts and save humanity. ”

President of the World Doctors Alliance and World Freedom Alliance, Professor Cahill says there are initiatives underway to encourage police to Walk Away (from corrupt criminal orders to suppress the people, keep the businesses shut down, and enforce the unhealthy mask rules from governments ) and stand up for the rights of humanity instead.

She reminds us that under natural law, common law, divine law, we each have inalienable rights to freedom of speech and expression as well as the right to bodily integrity and sanctity, and it is time to call upon those rights.

Military veterans present at the massive Trafalgar Square rally last summer are well aware of vaccine injury, she says, given the mandated vaccination programs in the military over several decades, and American military also are well aware of the history of using soldiers experimentally for vaccine trials and forcing needless vaccines on them.

However now with over 70% of the top brass in the military being compromised, says Bob Cabacoff, an independent researcher and 2-year veteran of the US Army, and with multitudes of “order-followers,” he is afraid the large bulk of the military is going to be wiped out by these vaccines, if action is not taken soon to halt the lethal vaccine rollouts.

“The numbers we are seeing are all wrong, ” he says, “and being kept down for purposes of information control and propaganda.” His concern that military wipeouts in the US and Canada might lead to military supremacy in China and Russia over the US was part of what prompted this news panel to convene on this subject.

What we are witnessing in large part with the vaccine campaigns are Psy Ops and propaganda–which veterans familiar with the 77th Brigade and combat-preparation Psy Ops in the Army are familiar with, reminds UK ex-Army Captain Mick Stott, who gave powerful and rousing speeches last year along with Professor Cahill and others; mainstream media is pushing the vaccines along with governments, and so people are not being accurately informed as to the dangers of the vaccines and how they are inevitably going to lead within a couple years to immune system self-destruct and death.

We need to reach people with the truth and the reality of these matters, he says, using strategic methods to hold their attention, while, as Michelle Young points out, the hourglass is running, time is indeed short.

Part of what needs to be done, says Captain Mick Stott, is to hold individual people accountable, to the point where they realize they are not going to be supported by the Force behind them. Efforts are underway in Britain he says to set up Nuremberg-style tribunals where the narrative from governments and the counter-narratives with the factual information will be presented so that the people have the right information,, and more people will awaken and join the side of humanity protecting humanity. He says in Britain efforts to build groups — a “system outside the system” and a group he terms Guardian 300 warriors are underway. He envisions a steady buildout of these new forces of warriors who will go from being considered “outlaws” to the government to champions for humanity, as numbers of people waking up outnumber the current numbers in the police forces. “Unfortunately there will be casualties along the way,” he says, and it seems we are seeing those already, with the vaccine deaths.

People are waking up all over the world, says Dean Henderson, and that is why they are ramping up the speed at which they are rolling out their genocide measures. And while this is too troubling for some to take in fully, these are indeed depopulation and genocide measures we are seeing — with some people being deceived even as they roll it out.

Again, he says, we are looking at 13 bloodline families, the ones who have persisted since Roman times, who own the New York Federal Reserve, who run the central banks and have infiltrated all governments as well as have extensive presence in the private sector in every industry, be it hospital or prison operations, health insurance, Defense, pharmaceuticals or what have you. These are eugenicist depopulation measures, class-based and oligarchic, in anticipation of a robotics-heavy world where humans would be seen as redundant and unneeded.

It is necessary to unearth who is doing this to us and to go after them, says Dean, it is the Crown Corporation, the bloodlines, the Crown agents in the corporations, the monarchies. They are feeding like parasites off all human endeavor, labor, and earnings–they are Nazis operating through the Crown. In America we fought off the kings and monarchs but they have re-entered through infiltration, through the corporations.

“Lockdown is unconstitutional–now we’re headed to Lockstep, the Rockefeller plan.,” he points out. “Freedom of movement is guaranteed by our American Constitution. We fought the Crown–King George, and won our independence in 1776.. .We got to get rid of these monarchies. Now we have all this offshore money — Blackrock, State Street, Capital, Vanguard, FMR Corporation–check out these four companies, they own the top 5 stockholders in every American Fortune 500 corporation — Bank of New York, Mellon…who are these people? It’s the Crown. You cannot trace these people, I did my Masters on this and FOIA requests are denied, so you learn what you learn …but we know for a fact a few families control the wealth of over more than half of the population of the world. “

“And now these billionaire families are coming out of the closet and they are the government, they’re the super-government, they wiped out the idea of voting and democracy and now it’s just: Bill Gates tells you what to do, Anthony Fauci tells you what to do.

The CDC is a private corporation, it’s listed on Dunn & Bradstreet, it’s not a government agency, it is supported by the Gates Foundation, pharmaceutical companies themselves. Fauci is a pharmaceutical salesman–get it? He’s a pharmaceutical salesman.”

In a truly blockbuster expose, Dean speaks also of the “Fake left and the Fake right,” how it’s all the Crown agents using the Left and Right both at different times to advance their agenda, who are not progressive, not conservative, but “some kind of Nazi, programmed, mind-controlled, hive-minded group of people who are not liberal in anything they do, who are not progressive in any of their ideas, and are certainly not tolerant of anyone else’s belief but their own but have been deputized now (to alternately operate within the Conservative and Leftwing fronts)–they’re the Fake Left and Fake Right, Neocon Left, the Neocon Right, they’re all Crown-controlled by these agencies — and SERCO which has security agreements to control very branch of the US Military–every branch, and every Intelligence agency; they have contracts to provide programs and services, sitting in the cat’s bird seat spying on the United States, and that’s a Crown mechanism, the 5-Eyes Alliance which was created by the Crown–and they’ve infiltrated the agencies in Australia and Canada as well; and it’s not the people of the UK, it’s the Crown, it’s the City of London Corporation.”

Describing the control of SERCO over the US Patent Office and the legacy there from the British East India Company whose methods of stealing innovation and entrepreneurship were similar, he says, “These people are vampires and parasites, they’ve been lording it over us for 8000 years, we have the documents to show it, we have the companies: General Electric–Crown Agent, came out of RCA , so did SERCO–put up all the smart meters and LED lighting; RCA’s new radar tech triggered the Spanish flu, as it seems 5G has triggered the current COVD-19.” Depopulation radiation technology, it seems, building out now to 5G and planned 6G.

He also expands on how the Great Reset and Klaus Schwab’s dream of the Fourth Industrial Revolution–bringing in robots and digital enslavement–are all really part of “Hitler’s experiment taken internationally” and the Fourth Reich, and how the mRNA Vaccines are the Kill Shot to make this happen and make Rockefeller Foundation director Edward Deagel’s projections of 89 million in USA by 2025 come true.

The way to deal with this is to cut off the head of the snake, he says, expose the Crown, wipe out all Monarchy, “they have just been barbaric all through time: they taught the Indians how to scalp” — using common law and our own courts, not the British admiralty maritime law under which they operate and which they have used to enslave us.

Michelle Young agrees, saying they have accelerated their actions against us so much “so I just look at this strategically, because I won every application in a rigged system. The only application I didn’t win–because I had a major case, I went through a divorce, they murdered my husband, and then they unlawfully bankrupted me. The only application I lost was of unlawful bankruptcy where I can prove now documents were forged. And I’m working with the Crime and Fraud Commissioner Anthony Stansfeld where he has gathered — he is ex-military, he cleaned up the corruption in Hong Kong, he’s been fighting the Treasury, the Home Office, he’s now collated 21 files full of forged court documents. That’s how they’re stealing our children, and our assets through their court system which I believe is just a banking court, that’s all it is. So I’m just trying to think of a quick simple way to save as many people as possible — because you know they’re about to force-vaccinate all our children.”

“These 13 families, through debt-slavery, have controlled this planet for far too long–and do you know something? Rothschilds owns the company Grant-Thornton which has stolen my estate. I have no fear. I’m coming for them. And all those other people in this country on the financial crimes–and who have lost their children, through their unlawful, wicked system, we do not have any fear. And we know exactly what they’ve done, how they’ve done it, and we don’t have time anymore….”

Michelle points to the documented evidence Dean has, the evidence of genocide the doctors like Professor Dolores have, older documents like the Constitution, Bill of Rights that could override the Crown Corporation that law experts she is in touch with (and featured on earlier News Panels here) have, and suggests that military veterans get together and set up a military tribunal to bring key people together, share and collate information and take action for our people, to stop the current enslavement and genocide ongoing.

Michelle makes the point that the system really belongs to us: “These parasites–and Dean’s right, that’s what they are, they are evil parasites–We the People created this world system, it’s our money, our taxpayers’ money and our hard work that’s created this,. It’s very simple: they are few and we are many. We know who they are.” She suggests “we have an independent audit done of every account in this country–which will go right back to who Dean has mentioned on this conversation…and that’s got to be done quickly. We get an independent audit done of all the accounts and show all the Vaccine Fraud, Child Trafficking, the Family Court Fraud, and the Insolvency Court Fraud –and the rest of the genocide these evil monsters have created for We the People.”

Further discussions include the mention of Common Law Constables to help people open businesses described by Mick Stott, and mention of the Oathkeepers in the US by Bob Cabacoff as well as a variety of interrelated subjects and topics, including on the science side.

Mick Stott discusses the need of the moment, to counter the propaganda and use strategic methods to educate the people and stop the momentum of fear being disseminated by mainstream media and the parasitic strategists behind them, whose intent, it is becoming increasingly clear, is nothing less than mass genocide. He also discusses the building of a new society built on new forms of currency and energy exchange. (As opposed to forced Kill Shot vaccines, vaccine passports, a social credit system, and digital enslavement, planned by the Fourth Reich, that is.). Dean suggests a great starting point would be to audit the Bank of England.

To listen to the whole groundbreaking conversation and follow up further with the ventures discussed, please watch and share News Panel 19. Anyone who would like to help Michelle Young and Captain Mick Stott and Prof. Dolores Cahill and others set up a military tribunal as discussed or get the Bank of England audit going, please email Michelle at michelle7young@gmail.com:

