Mass Deception by Governments Promoting a Lethal Vaccine While Deaths Pile Up at VAERS, CDC Website

Report & Op-Ed | Ramola D | March 24, 2021

So here are the facts, simply checking in at the CDC website, VAERS, which logs the adverse reactions and deaths reported by people, usually relatives, of disability, injury, and death shortly after taking the Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines–for a never-isolated virus, which nobody need take–as the Open Vaers project provides:

Reminder, these numbers have been steadily rising, since December 2020 when the vaccines were approved prematurely by a Pharma-run FDA, under Emergency Use Authorization.

Reports through Feb 5, 2021 recorded 653 deaths; in one month, that number almost tripled to 1739 deaths.

The number of Bell’s Palsy cases has gone over a doubling, from 145 to 398.

The number of Anaphylaxis cases has also gone beyond a doubling from 154 to 324.

Children’s Health Defense has published a closer analysis of these figures, and reports:

Children’s Health Defense reports in that article that CDC has ignored their repeated queries for information on the increasing numbers of deaths and injuries, apparently a stonewalling tactic to prevent their needing to make any kind of public statement which can be held against them legally.

Checking the CDC website today, we find this note glibly denying any correlation whatsoever between reported deaths and the COVID vaccines, updated March 22, 2021 on a page titled Selected Adverse Events Reported after COVID-19 Vaccination:

“126 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the United States from December 14, 2020, through March 22, 2021. During this time, VAERS received 2,216 reports of death (0.0018%) among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine. CDC and FDA physicians review each case report of death as soon as notified and CDC requests medical records to further assess reports. A review of available clinical information including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records revealed no evidence that vaccination contributed to patient deaths. CDC and FDA will continue to investigate reports of adverse events, including deaths, reported to VAERS.” CDC website

Reading randomly through the reports of deaths shows that many of those who dutifully took their second dose of the vaccine, deceived by mainstream media and government figureheads promoting the vaccine as safe and effective–clearly no vaccine is safe and effective when people are dropping dead from it or directly after taking it, regardless of CDC denials of causation–died suddenly overnight after reporting extreme fatigue.

A SAMPLING OF REPORTS:

VAERS ID: 1092214 •AGE: 66 SEX: M

patient received his first covid vaccine on 3/2 and then passed away 3 days after receiving moderna vaccine. provider presumed he died from sudden heart attack, this occurred at home.

VAERS ID: 1092595 • AGE: 70 SEX: F

A high risk employee received 1st vaccine dose of Moderna through the Health Center (HC) on 2/1/2021. This patient was seen as an employee only and was not established patient of the HC. The patient reported “having symptoms of Bronchititis” on 2/5/2021 prior to being hospitalized for 7 days (2/5/21 to 2/12/21). On 2/12/2021, an ER visit at Medical Center & transported to General Hospital on 2/13/21. On 3/11/2021, we were notified that the patient died on 3/10/21.

Read FULL REPORT >

VAERS ID: 1092883 • AGE: 72 SEX: M

Death. Patient lived alone, was found dead at 11:04 the morning following his second dose of vaccine. Actual time of death is unknown. Time of vaccine administration the previous day is estimated.

Read FULL REPORT >

ASTRAZENECA VACCINES SUSPENDED AFTER BLOOD CLOTTING DEATHS IN 24 COUNTRIES, RESUMED IN A FEW

Dr. Ariyana Love, an American journalist and holistic health practitioner in asylum in Finland, interviewed at my channel recently in Newsbreak 109 and Newsbreak 111 reports in her new article that Dr. Vannden Bossche’s emergency health warnings regarding the COVID vaccines caused the Astrazeneca vaccines, under scrutiny for blood clotting deaths to be suspended in 24 countries–some of which unfortnately have now reversed their decision and resumed the use of the Astrazeneca vaccines, clearly kowtowing to the pressure from Pharma and the oligarchs behind them:

WORLD PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY! Stop Big Pharma’s DNA “Vaccine” Experiment!

The European Medicines Agency has now come forward to say the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe, and that “benefits outweigh risks,” to promote which falsehood posturing government figureheads rushed to expose their arms to cameras and syringes, as reported here by NBC:

Nearly a dozen countries resume AstraZeneca Covid shots after safety rulings from regulators

Reading through the EMA denial that the AstraZeneca vaccines were responsible for the blood clotting in brains reported in Europe, one can see the same strain of “denialism” the CDC is engaging in, refusing to acknowledge any connection whatsoever, despite major catastrophic health disasters and death. Notice also that COVID-19, the non-disease with a non-isolated-virus, the Psy Op of a disease which no one can prove exists, and the putative SARS-COV-2 virus which the MHRA in UK has confirmed has not been isolated, is being blamed by the EMA for blood clots:

“EMA’s safety committee, PRAC, concluded its preliminary review of a signal of blood clots in people vaccinated with COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca at its extraordinary meeting of 18 March 2021. The Committee confirmed that: the benefits of the vaccine in combating the still widespread threat of COVID-19 (which itself results in clotting problems and may be fatal) continue to outweigh the risk of side effects;

the vaccine is not associated with an increase in the overall risk of blood clots (thromboembolic events) in those who receive it;

there is no evidence of a problem related to specific batches of the vaccine or to particular manufacturing sites;

however, the vaccine may be associated with very rare cases of blood clots associated with thrombocytopenia, i.e. low levels of blood platelets (elements in the blood that help it to clot) with or without bleeding, including rare cases of clots in the vessels draining blood from the brain (CVST). These are rare cases – around 20 million people in the UK and EEA had received the vaccine as of March 16 and EMA had reviewed only 7 cases of blood clots in multiple blood vessels (disseminated intravascular coagulation, DIC) and 18 cases of CVST. A causal link with the vaccine is not proven, but is possible and deserves further analysis.” COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca: benefits still outweigh the risks despite possible link to rare blood clots with low blood platelets/18/03/21, EMA Website

Meanwhile, German researchers have found a distinct connection between the AstraZeneca vaccines and the blood clots:

New Research Points to Link Between AstraZeneca Vaccine and Blood Clots/March 22, 2021/Children’s Health Defense, Megan Redshaw

“Greinacher and his team analyzed 13 cases of cerebral blood clots reported in Germany within 4 – 16 days of administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Twelve of the 13 cases were women and almost all were under the age of 55. In four of the 12 patients, the team was able to isolate and identify the specific antibodies that provoked the immune reaction leading to the cerebral blood clots. The researchers found that AstraZeneca’s vaccine activates blood platelets, or thrombocytes, which typically only happens in the body when a wound is healing –– when the blood coagulates as the wound closes. In some patients, the vaccination activated a mechanism that caused blood clots to form in the brain, according to Deutsche Welle.” New Research Points to Link Between AstraZeneca Vaccine and Blood Clots/March 22, 2021/Children’s Health Defense, Megan Redshaw

Lifesite News, now deplatformed on Youtube and Facebook–to suppress the truth this site daily reports–has covered the many cases of blood clots reported:

Italian authorities investigate death of man who took AstraZeneca …LifeSiteNews › news › italian-authorities-investigate-death-of-man…5 days ago … Prosecutors from the Piedmont region opened an investigation the same day, along with confiscating almost 400,000 shots of the AstraZeneca …

Australian Health Minister hospitalized following AstraZeneca shot …LifeSiteNews › news › australian-health-minister-hospitalized-foll…Mar 15, 2021 … Australian Health Minister hospitalized following AstraZeneca shot as gov’t cracks down on vaccine dissent. Further compounding Australians’

…European Medicine Agency approves AstraZeneca shot after …LifeSiteNews › blogs › european-medicines-agency-gives-green-li…4 days ago … Meanwhile, a Norwegian research team thinks it has found the reason for the cases of thrombosis following the AstraZeneca shot.

Trudeau gov’t to ignore warning that seniors not be given newly …LifeSiteNews › news › trudeau-govt-to-ignorewarningthat-seniors…Mar 3, 2021 … Trudeau said that Canada will purchase a total of 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and among 1.9 million and 3.2 million additional

…Dozens of Italian teachers call in sick after taking AstraZeneca …LifeSiteNews › news › dozens-of-italian-teachers-report-in-sick-af…Feb 23, 2021 … After getting doses of AstraZeneca’s abortion-tainted vaccine — which is the vaccine of choice for inoculating the Treviso teachers and their …

MASS DECEPTION BY MEDIA AND GOVERNMENTS THAT VACCINE IS SAFE AND EFFECTIVE WHILE DOCTORS OBSERVE GENOCIDE IN THE MAKING

Clearly, given the continuing infomercials, Public Relations appearances by government figureheads promoting the vaccine as “safe and effective,” a massive deception is under way here.

Is it statistics such as the CDC hopes (1 in a million, 2 in a million) that marks the safety of this mRNA vaccine or is it the fact that people are suffering horrible reactions after getting these vaccines, people are dropping dead–and every person taking it is therefore taking a huge chance on their lives and health taking this vaccine?

The vaccine is intended to alter the human genome, as many doctors and scientists have warned us.

The vaccine is intended to bring in further Billionaire control of human bodies, via the digital enslavement of nanobiosensors and BCI-AI nanobots.

The vaccine is ushering in genocide on a grand scale–if not in 2 hours, 2 weeks or 2 months, in 2-5 years, as many doctors have explained–listen especially to Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Prof. Dolores Cahill, and Dr. Judy Mikovits on this subject, find their videos at Bitchute, Brighteon, Rumble, BrandNewtube.

Much has been published online about the connections between the CDC, top players there such as Fauci and the pharmaceutical industry, as well as about how media is connected to Pharma as well–matters to be further covered at this site shortly. Vera Sharav reports that the group of billionaires pulling in profits from vaccines have raised their net worth by 2. 2 trillion dollars in the last year, while pointing out that pharmaceutical companies have been caught out bribing heads of state to shut down their economies and force people to take the vaccine.

This recently-released power conversation between Vera Sharav, Holocaust survivor and Reiner Fuellmich the lawyer-team planning to sue world governments for the entire COVID Death Op covers the entire scope of the COVID Psy Op running a genocidal operation on humanity through the vaccines, masks, and lockdowns and is a must-watch, please share worldwide:

ISRAELI HOLOCAUST SURVIVOR EXPLAINS THE REMOTE REPLAY OF THE HOLOCAUST BY THE OLIGARCHS

Clearly, these three men below, making use of their public profile and previous use as Mass Deception figureheads, stooping to running Infomercials now on the already sadly-deceived American populace are lying openly below–destroying whatever credibility they still had, while running Mass Deception tactics on ignorant Americans still trusting their television programs:

DO NOT TAKE THE MRNA VACCINES, LET EVERYONE KNOW WHAT IS HAPPENING: MASS DECEPTION IS UNDERWAY

The answer is clear for those of us able to look at this information and make up our own minds–which accounts for the current massive push by the government faction promoting these vaccines on one and all despite death and suffering accruing directly from them: Do not take the vaccines, let everyone you know have this information so they can see for themselves what is happening.

Mass deception is underway, and the reason, although fantastical to some, conspiratorial to others, appears to be exactly as Vera Sharav spells out in her interview with Reiner Fuellmich: The Great Reset, which is a more cordial way, the bankers hope, to express the Great Culling, as Dr. Rima Laibow whistleblew about many years ago in 2010, and as Aaron Russo warned us all, after speaking to a Rockefeller once, a deliberate intent to depopulate the world, cut down the numbers of us from 7 billion to 500 million, to transhumanize all survivors, to digitize, BCI-AI nanobotize, hive-mind, and completely control all, as Klaus Schwab, the Georgia Guidestones and other hiding-in-plain-sight oracles of doom have informed us.

Ian Crane, recently passed, British journalist and public educator, warned us all as well: Ian R. Crane | Population Cull via Vaccination.

Kevin Galalae, UN scholar, has written and spoken extensively of UN depopulation programs.

The Rockefeller-built medical and pharmaceutical industry is built on a foundation of eugenics and Luciferian attraction to genocide. The corporatizing of Public Health, which Executive Director of the Dr. Rath Health Foundation discusses here, has enabled an edifice of weaponized disease-creation to grow and build across a century and a half, yielding major profits to grasping billionaires through powerfully acting and cross-reacting, patented drugs and vaccines while decimating humanity worldwide.

Deception through lying media is their Modus Operandi, as writer, holistic health practitioner and chiropractor Dr. John Reizer exposes, in his many articles and interviews, including this very important Newsbreak covering vaccine injuries and deaths, Newsbreak 107 | Feb 12, 2021 | Unsafe Vaccines in Light of Vaccine Injuries: Focus on COVID Vaccine Adverse Events & Deaths with Dr. John Reizer.

The disclosures at Americans for Innovation, tracing the connections between British Pilgrim Society mavens, American oil and railroad magnates, secret societies, genocide-obsessed aristocrats, pharmaceutical companies, media strongholds, and current-day perfidy from the Bill Gates crowd trace the whole arc of desruction, from the 19th century to the present day–highly recommended.

