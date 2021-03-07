Report 238 | Paul Anthony Taylor, Dr. Rath Health Foundation: The Corporatization of Public Health

Report and Video Post | Ramola D | March 6, 2021

In a thoughtful and wide-ranging conversation with this writer recorded on March 5, 2021, Paul Anthony Taylor, Executive Director of the Dr. Rath Health Foundation and co-author of the book The Nazi Roots of the Brussels EU offers insight into the background and context for the current phenomenal ascendance and grasping power of the pharmaceutical industry, rooted, he points out in the late nineteenth/early twentieth century interference and inroads by Rockefeller and other oil magnates into natural healthcare in the US at that time, and the conversion of then-current home healthcare, natural healthcare, homeopathic healthcare into regimented capitalist-owned healthcare based on synthetic patentable drugs, later expanded also into vaccines.

Cover, Report 238: Links to video at end of post

The book Rockefeller Medicine Men by E. Richard Brown, which he recommends, details the rise, he notes, of the Rockefellers into medicine and the modern creation of the medical healthcare industry on the backs of synthesized drugs, professings of “philanthropy,” strategic funding and control of scientists, creation of elitism in medicine and a determined driving of health into commodity by capitalism.

Drugs themselves being the by-product of petroleum distillation and synthetics wrung from the chemical industry led in the early part of the twentieth century to horrors of non-consensual experimentation by IG Farben on prisoners in the concentration camps as well as other atrocities around the manufacture of odorless poison gas to kill inmates, the killing of competition by extortionist practices and incarcerating chemical company competitors and so on–these are detailed in the book The Crime and Punishment of IG Farben by Joseph Borkin, notes from an Amazon reviewer here: “You can’t help but wonder how far a company that knowingly rapes Europe of it’s chemical industry by the most violent and extortionate gangster means, removing the owners by force and having them thrown in concentration camps, knowingly sells a poison gas especially modified so it’s warning odor was removed to murder thousands and deliberately set up a concentration camp next door to a huge industrial complex occupied by slave labour from Auschwitz and worked to death can’t have much more depths of barbarity and greed to sink to..”

Couple that with the book The Nazi Roots of the Brussels EU, discussed by Paul Taylor in an earlier interview (provided freely in PDF from their website, link below), and a clearer picture emerges of the transformation of the American and European healthcare landscape into the power-and-profit-driven pharmaceutical and chemical company construct of synthetic drugs with dangerous side-effects, vaccines with dangerous chemical adjuvants and excipients, a move away from living foods and traditional medicine, a move toward patenting all remedies and treatments by replacing natural remedies with non-holistic synthesizable substances, and the rise of the medical profession as a management tool for populations via elevated authority and focus on social control.

First interview with Paul Anthony Taylor, Report 181, discussing the book as well as the historical documents obtained by the Dr. Rath Foundation and reported on in the book, can currently be viewed at Lbry:

The Current Panorama of Pandemic Controls and Threats of Vaccinating the World

The current panorama therefore of worldwide pandemic control set in place by organizations such as the WHO and CDC and slavishly adhered to by governments worldwide–discussed in Newsbreak 81, reported here earlier in the analysis of documents from the WHO and GPMB, including the seminal International Health Regulations agreement of 2005, the tome of surrender to the international financiers and pharmaceutical/multinational puppetmasters behind the WHO, discussed recently in greater detail by WHO scientist whistleblower, Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger in conversation with German attorney Reiner Fuellmich–needs to be understood, Paul Taylor notes, within the context and background of the rise of the pharmaceutical industry.

What we are seeing currently, he suggests, is the aggressive strong-arming of this powerful drug industry lobby, already positioned as influencers of social control and “Public Health” behind governments, elbowing its way into the entire world of healthcare–currently energized by the dramatic renewal of interest worldwide and rise in market share of holistic health approaches and remedies, traditional modalities of medicine such as Ayurveda, Chinese Medicine, Old European Medicine, Native American Medicine, herbalism, naturopathy, ,homeopathy, aromatherapy, energy healing, and health approaches such as acupuncture, massage therapy, Reiki, yoga, sound healing, meditation, spiritual practice, and many others–at a time when truly a Great Awakening has taken place in all humanity toward Nature, Natural Health, and away from synthetic drugs and vaccines.

The desire, threat, and desperate media-driven push to “vaccinate the world” currently–with a deadly mRNA vaccine designed to alter the body’s immune system and eventually alter cellular genetic structure — as explained recently by Dr. Sherri Tenpenny in this lucid presentation on the mRNA vaccine, and already setting off massive numbers of deaths and casualties in populations worldwide–is therefore also a last-ditch effort by unscrupulous profiteers to turn humans away from Nature and natural healthcare, and literally transform all into GMO-modified humans injected with an mRNA operating system which will require booster jabs into eternity. Now expanded into nasal sprays, patches, and pills, as recently published, and discussed by Paul Taylor in an article recently as well as in the interview.

“Knowledge Cannot Be Dissolved or Disappeared”

A true optimist, Paul Taylor examines the scene as we have it currently and says it is impossible for knowledge about true health and true immunity acquired or returned to over the last hundred years to be dissolved or disappeared, despite the gigantic push by Big Tech and Big Pharma currently to remove the truth off the Internet, as expressed in ongoing censorship at Facebook, Twitter and other social media and mainstream media as well as reckless deplatforming lately of journalists, podcasters, analysts, and reporters, including this writer, whose entire Youtube channel was recently terminated by Youtube “factcheckers” claiming violation of “medical misinformation policies” (only Misinformation allowed, that is), and believes that “this too shall pass” and the current manic thrust for power by Pharma over all humanity will inevitably end.

In reality, the power of natural health remedies, nutrition, food, vitamins, exercise, energy healing is greater than the dubious yet much-touted-by-Pharma power of expensive, hazardous drugs and vaccines in building health, immunity and therefore larger “public health” is what millions worldwide are discovering and have discovered already.

“The pharmaceutical industry is the greatest barrier to healthcare,” says Paul Taylor, and that rings as a remarkable truth that most of us aligned to natural healthcare today can agree with.

The efforts of people worldwide to educate others and to push back against the tyranny of coerced alteration of their own private bodily systems via mRNA vaccines using lawsuits, protests, rallies, podcasts, letters, statements, publications surely will be instrumental in bringing the current totalitarianism to an end.

Many thanks to Paul Anthony Taylor for this important discussion at this moment in time to help educate this writer and the world on various historic aspects of the pharmaceutical industry which have led to this modern moment of tyranny which one can only hope will be turned back forever by our collective efforts.

Report 238: Paul Anthony Taylor, Exec. Dir., Dr. Rath Health Foundation, on The Corporatization of Public Health

