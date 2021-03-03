Youtube Terminates Ramola D Reports After Bombshell Premiere of Alison McDowell Interview on the Greater Danger Facing People Worldwide Today: Full Spectrum Techno Enslavement via “Biosecurity” Games for Western Billionaires–Hedge Fund Gambling Built on Intrusive Bio Surveillance–Which MUST Be Stopped by all Humanity!

Report & Op-Ed | Ramola D | 3-3-2021

Without warning. shortly after the premiere-streaming of Report 237 this afternoon (interestingly, on 3-3/21), the Ramola D Reports Youtube channel was crashed. A note from Youtube accused this writer of being in violation of their “medical misinformation policies” a stance taken earlier when all Ramola D interviews with doctors on the dangers of the mRNA vaccines were removed, as reported here and also here.

While this writer has since then become aware that Youtube has joined the Factchecker Brigade (Check your facts in at the door, only Fantasy allowed inside, via bizarre focus on WHO and CDC as sole arbiters of context & content) in their ardent quest to suppress the truth and true science about the useless and dangerous masks, the intrusive and blood-brain-barrier-assaulting nasal swabs, the questionable nature of this so-called “pandemic,” the fact that no SARS-COV-2 virus has actually been found to exist, the mounting numbers of deaths and horrific adverse events being reported to the COVID vaccines, the fact that what we are looking at here is coerced vaccination with lethal mRNA gene-therapy which deforms human genetics and creates a storm of auto-immune disease in addition to neuro-damage and convulsions–and took steps recently to download and preserve her video files posted and livestreamed at Youtube–this does represent a profound moment of loss in the history of human rights advocacy reportage, sci-tech and ethics reportage, and freely shared public education across three and a half years since Summer 2017 by this writer and journalist at Youtube.

A truly critical interview and conversation with a dedicated and wide-ranging researcher, the information that Alison McDowell is sharing today, both in many interviews she has given lately, her recorded presentations and talks at various academic and community forums, her blog Wrench in the Gears, and her own Youtube channel (links below) collecting her research and activism online, is so mindblowing that most people cannot quite take in the depth and breadth of what she is reporting.

Apparently however, the planners and minders of dystopian Techno Jails for our children and grandchildren watching our conversation were so threatened by our candid conversation they felt the urgent need to pull the plug on an entire video channel filled with testimonials of human rights violations, rousing public discussion and unique interviews with unique public figures on rights, liberties, and freedoms, as well as much insightful documentary on today’s science and technology, today’s surveillance state, today’s changemakers, and today’s ethics, values, and strides in human consciousness.

As I wrote below the video, describing our conversation, what Alison McDowell is whistleblowing about is sheer techno subjugation and enslavement of the entire human species, with a Slavemaster construct built in, privileging the already filthy-rich billionaires at the top, profiting off ALL human existence, employment, and enterprise:

“Empowering and wide-ranging conversation with Alison McDowell, deep researcher into current and planned finance/surveillance management scenarios involving the complete and full-spectrum takeover of human bodies, human spaces, and human existence through an enmeshed mix of nanotechnologies, surveillance modalities, robotics, AI, and co-opted communities in all arenas of human endeavor, including education, sciences, arts, targeting humans from womb to grave for continuous revenue creation for oligarchs via involuntary brain and body monitoring, neuro/wifi behavior modification paired with predatorial financial creations such as hedge fund betting, social impact investing, and other concoctions designed to use, exploit, manage, and handle human lives and labor.

The Great Reset, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the futures market and Agenda 21/2030’s sustainable development goals are all intended apparently to turn humans into thoroughbreds at the Kentucky Derby, where the hat-wearing barons get to bet on the legginess of the equines, that is, the neurodegraded, eternally monitored homo sapiens, nanobotized to the hilt (with mRNA creations-at-tip-of-a-syringe ) and dependent in circles on “communitarian” enterprises contrived to watch, brush, feed, and employ them from prior-to-cradle to well-beyond-grave via blockchained avatars, digital twinning, and EEG Cloning: welcome to Techno Enslavement aka “Humans 2.0” or what Schwab & co. would call “Biosecurity” for the Billionaires.

The danger, she says, is blockchain and digital twinning, a scenario where people are being enticed into earning within the blockchain context while being gamified behind the scenes via avatars; the intention of the hedge fund capitalists sinking their all without scruple into deeply-intrusive bio-surveillance capitalism is nothing less than feudalist social control: a dichotomizing of reality into the have-nots and the haves, with the oligarchic “haves’ calling the shots and playing Brave New World with all the new, high-tech and wifi tools of Techno Tyranny at their fingertips.

What stands against that is what we have as humanity with a beating heart and feet on the grounding Earth; people do not know it but we are in a battle for our lives, for our children’s lives, for generations of the unborn, for Earth itself, for Nature as we have known her, for all flora and fauna on the planet–since the push to modify genetically, commodify, patent and colonially acquire all life and all species goes hand in hand with this current push to nanobotize all humanity: fill us up with nanobiosensors, then an mRNA operating system (as Moderna was forced to publicly acknowledge on their website is the truth behind the COVID vaccines) to handle the nanobiotech in our cells, BCI-AI to link our brains to supercomputing and all-devouring AI, wifi and 5G and 6G to hook us up to the Internet of Things, Internet of Nano Bio Things, Internet of Bodies, essentially digitizing, mind-hiving, and brain-netting us, modulating our existence with a “Token” and “Reward” economy built on the famed “digital immunity passports” and the Gene-Deforming vaccines.

Alison speaks eloquently of what kind of stance, resistance, and activism we need then today, faced with this immense dystopia and encroaching tyranny: we need a coming-together of the Moms, she says (and caring Dads too I am sure), we need a global Blockchain Abolition Movement, a modern Abolition Movement against Blockchain, AI, and 5G (and coerced mRNA vaccines, gene therapy, chem trails bleeding nanotech and neural dust into our veins, among much else), we need to stand as the indigenous, the broken, the colonized, the assaulted, the targeted, but all still human–and fight this last fight for ourselves and for all humanity from a place of heart and positive caring and vision for the earth and for humanity.

Soup-gatherings on Sundays and tiny flourishes of Nature in stick, stone, twig, bark, sage brush, and dollops of intention are what she works with, she says, staying close to the earth in her ethos of being a landscape gardener, leaving presents of heart and intent at the doors of Wharton business mavens who are all entering enthusiastically into a well-funded “Globotics” future which might only benefit them and their ilk while destroying humanity as we know it.

“I am only a small person,” she says, “I don’t have weapons, or money or the programming tools of Mk Ultra, but I have heart and intention”–and perhaps, if we all bring our collective souls and intent to the fore, we can beat this behemoth which has already grown large with hubris and is currently steamrolling us around the world: we don’t have a choice but to stand and fight this horror currently: the alternative is the complete erasure of humanity.

Alison McDowel has a large encompassing vision and a generosity of spirit and heart evident in her actions of love and care not just for her own community, as she describes, but for the larger world beyond it, for all of us, worldwide, who are poised now on the edge of the Techno Abyss and need to make a choice, for ourselves and our unborn behind us: to destroy the future of humanity and succumb to nanobotized-BCI-AI Techno Slavery, or stand up for our human souls, bodies, brains, and hearts and act in concert and individually to stop this takeover.

This was a profoundly informative and thought-provoking interview; please watch and share widely worldwide. Alison has optimism and courage in speaking out, and I have infinite hope that her words will ignite a storm of awareness in viewers’ minds and hearts and help inform, educate, and inspire millions to take heed and take the necessary steps to turn this cruise ship to oblivion around.

Read more of Alison’s impressive work at her blog:

https://wrenchinthegears.com/

A sample map on social welfare in the UK from Alison:

https://littlesis.org/oligrapher/5910-xantura-data-analytics-impact-investing

Alison’s Youtube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/user/poweltongardener

Stay tuned for further conversations and unpacking of the End of the World as we know it, from a master seer of all sides of this incredible dystopia!

And please do explore further and start educating others on what is being planned so people know which side of the aisle they’d like to turn down–Total Spectrum Management & Life-in-Restraints-Forever or Escape, Freedom, Liberty, Humanity outside this predatorial construct.

