News Panel 18 | Report 235 | Feb 27, 2021: Reopening Businesses in UK and US Using Viable Law, Grand Juries, & Documents

Feb 27, 2021
In a candid and exploratory conversation this afternoon, UK and US common law and Constitutional law experts discussed a variety of options to combat the current situation of failed governments and failed societies in the face of unlawful COVID shutdowns, criminal police action, intrinsically under-educated police, extended profit-driven COVID fraud being run by corrupt public officials and lying media, killer mRNA vaccines which are producing new deaths and adverse events by the day–as reported here earlier–and the prospect of recovering businesses, normalcy, freedoms, rights, and liberties using Grand Juries, various significant documents such as the Magna Carta, Constitution and Bill of Rights, examining the situation both in the UK and the US.
Discussed in some depth were the possibility of filing class action lawsuits as well as using Grand Juries in common law, and applying the Bill of Rights, Magna Carta provisions, Constitution and oaths of office to hold corrupt public officials accountable, indict them for crimes against the people, and set up new ways of addressing crime including among police departments going forward. The intent being to find ways going forward to reopen our societies in the US and UK and lawfully open businesses and society.
Panelists were ex-Metropolitan Police Constable John Hurst, security and investigation specialist Mike Burke, Constitutional Law professor Tim Canova from Nova Southeastern University, and Chair of the Public Banking Institute Ellen Brown, as well as Michelle Young and Ramola D.
In addition to exploring some of the historic legal construct, Mike Burke and John Hurst describe the situation of lawlessness prevailing in the UK with the Privy Council being apparently unable to keep their contract of care with the people and the Queen having abdicated her Coronation oath, while Professor Tim Canova discusses the situation in the US where particularly tyrannical Governors have shut down their states’ economies, throwing thousands of small business owners out of business.
Although it appears the system is rigged and the judicial system unreliable, the notion of filing lawsuits was discussed–Michelle describes Ellen Brown’s and her plan to save 100,000 businesses–with mention made also of other lawsuit initiatives in the US and elsewhere, with Pamela Popper’s lawsuits in Ohio especially mentioned, as discussed in Report 234. Dr. Canova notes that while many initiatives may be ongoing perhaps the thing to do is to connect all and get better organized so the power of collective action can be employed to address the tremendous assault on livelihoods effectively. While John Hurst discusses Grand Juries in the UK (with their counterpart in the US being Runaway Grand Juries, he says), Mike Burke advises people to exit the criminal system, stop paying taxes, stop feeding the Beast, great advice going forward.
Please watch and share this informative panel widely.
