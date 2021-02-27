Report 234: Pamela Popper and Jim Harrison Report on Lawsuits to End All Aspects of the COVID Fraud

Ramola D Reports Broadcast Center | Video Report & Link | Feb 27, 2021

Vibrant conversation with Pamela Popper of Make Americans Free Again and Wellness Health Forum and Jim Harrison of Natural Family Foundation and Friends of Liberty United on lawsuits in Ohio and around the country to end the COVID fraud by exposing the fraudulent data on the PCR tests, exaggerated cases and deaths and challenge the mandates on masks and vaccines and thence hold all those who are currently still pushing the fraud and Psy Op, including media and businesses, liable.

Pam Popper also speaks about the many different positive actions in supporting small businesses, starting small groups to meet at home and assemble, claiming one’s freedoms by not wearing a mask that people can do as well as new ventures such as homeschooling people can embark on, as Americans increasingly forge paths back to reclaiming sovereign rights and freedoms.

Jim Harrison informs us all on new legislation in Tennessee to avert mandates on vaccines and masks and encourages people to join the fight for freedom by taking a stand, since much still needs to be done, to push back over-reaching tyranny by petty officials and act to reclaim freedoms.