Department of Defense Directed Energy Weapons: Background and Issues for Congress, CRS, 8-22-2023 | Repost & Note, September 2, 2023

Repost from original & Note | Ramola D | September 2, 2023

This updated August 22, 2023 report prepared by the Congressional Research Service for members and committees of Congress does not cover much in terms of anti-personnel non lethal human-bioeffects directed-energy weapons but offers insight into the depth and breadth of the directed-energy weapon industry in other areas.

The Dual-Use Technology approach however, rampant across Defense generally, suggests that all of these DEWS have probably been introduced into the anti-personnel human-bioeffects arena in different ways.

High-powered microwave weapons, mentioned here as one category of DE technologies, are more closely covered in their anti-personnel non lethal aspect in the 2004 NATO report on “Future Peace Enforcement” operations posted here earlier.

The compendium aspect of this disclosure (surfacing DEWs from Army, Navy, Air Force) and the admission to weapons testing however, suggests decades-long planning behind both the long concealment of DEWS from the public (via media refusal to cover openly over the years) and the current under-reported financial aspect associated here, with clear indications of a “development” industry (or ‘defense industrial base”) being built, and “maintenance of research programs” central, as indeed surfaced (slightly) in the text.

Disclosure on continuing testing programs by the US Air Force through the Air Force Research Laboratory also indicates possible human effects testing on civilians–as indicator merely; this is also the subject of FOIA requests made to the Air Force by this writer, some to be further reported shortly, much having been earlier surfaced by corporate media as intention (yet not followed up on).

Hopefully there will be another report forthcoming soon covering only anti-personnel directed energy weapons–unclassified and classified–inclusive of conducted electrical weapons and acoustic/neuromagnetic neurotechnologies, and other corrections, deterrence, energy, vibrational, therapeutic, pacificatory, “behavior modifying,” Smart City, “resilience,” Spectrum, urban, cyber, information operation or digital health technologies, as their later tech-transferred labeling suggests, both as developed by the Department of Defense, Air Force/Army/Navy Research Labs, Joint Intermediate Force Capabilities (formerly the Joint Non Lethal Weapons Directorate), the Directed Energy Community of Interest, the Joint Program Steering Group comprising both the Department of Defense and the Department of Justice and established at DARPA (defense advanced researched projects agency), the National Institutes of Health, the National Science Foundation, and in use today–after undisclosed testing on the public, causing immense harm, which must be fully exposed and publicly addressed–by Law Enforcement, Justice, Homeland Security, C4ISR–Command, Control, Cyber, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, Health and Human Services, Substance Abuse and Mental Health, Food and Drug Administration, other agencies, and those private and public sector entities who have themselves run or benefited from Military Operations Other Than War/Law Enforcement programs via DARPA/JPSG and transitioned these Energy and Neuro/Nano Technologies without public disclosure, and to the great detriment of all citizens, everywhere, worldwide, who have also been harmed by this inhumane, unethical, unlawful, undisclosed military, criminal justice, health, biosecurity, artificial intelligence, robotics, synthetic biology, transhumanizing, and human-digitizing testing: into emergency rooms, hospitals, prisons, correctional and rehabilitative services, public and private schools, Universities, asylums, hospices, assisted care living centers, elder communities, workplaces, doctor’s offices, public transportation vehicles and stations, public thoroughfares, public commons of all kinds, and neighborhoods. (All of which needs to be rolled back.)

This report can also be accessed online: Department of Defense Directed Energy Weapons: Background and Issues for Congress, Updated August 22, 2023, Congressional Research Service

