Online Press Conference | Oct 15, 2021 | Exposing Worldwide DEW/Neurotech Targeting & AI-Cybernetic Torture, Bio-Neuro-Trafficking, Stasi Crimes Against Humanity by Fusion Centers, Military, Intelligence, Law Enforcement, Sheriffs, Local Govts, Universities, Research Institutions, Local Communities, Utility Cos., & Private-Party Criminals

Report & Video Links | Ramola D | Nov 12, 2021

Published on October 22, 2021, this historic recorded Online Press Conference (video links below) held on October 15, 2021 features an international panel to raise public awareness, inform all media, inform all human rights organizations and concerned humanity around the world, and alert all people worldwide that deadly and unlawful targeting, bio-neuro trafficking and bodily and brain torture programs are ongoing today, all over the world, thanks to the War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity being executed by “War on Terror,” 5-Eyes and 15-Eyes Intelligence agencies, Mengele Military Divisions of US/UK DOD/MOD, NATO, UN, unethical Health and Human Services departments, Universities, Fusion Centers, Law Enforcement, unConstitutional Sheriffs, Local Governments and elected officials, Research Institutions, Utility Companies, Local Community “Policing” and “Monitoring” Stasi and Communist Snitching-and-Surveillance Programs manufactured by Fusion Centers.

Bio-Hacking, Neuro-Hacking, Community Character-Assassination, Falsified Records, Stasi Zersetzung Run By FBI/DHS with Co-Opted, Terrorized & Bribed Neighborhoods, Continuation of MK-ULTRA by DOD/CIA #MengeleMen: Flying Under Cover of Surveillance, Counter Terrorism, Pre-Crime Community Policing and Monitoring

These programs have been and continue to target outstanding community members, activists, journalists, writers, artists, animal rights advocates, scholars, whistleblowers, homemakers, veterans–not criminals, but character-assassinating and falsely-smearing targets in local neighborhoods worldwide as criminals and mental cases who need to be watched and electronically surveilled 24/7 in Pre-Crime Policing and Monitoring.

People wrongfully watchlisted and terror-listed by an overbudgeted and overreaching and clearly criminally-behaving FBI—linked to local Freemasonic Networks of Private-Party Criminals and FBI Informants paid to deliver targets for Electronic Torture and Enslavement–are being bio and neuro trafficked to the Biomedical Research Community, Intelligence Community, and Military Community of unethical scientists often operating under Classified Cover—increasingly being used to conceal Massive Crime (of Sadistic Torture, Sexual Abuse with Electronic Weapons. Mental and Psychological Abuse with Invasive Brain Technologies, and Physical Abuse with anti-personnel and anti-human bio-hacking Directed Energy Weapons and covertly-placed RFID microchip, nanotechnology implants/assemblies and Wireless Body Area Networks.

For too long, these crimes of secrecy and surveillance have been hidden by colluding media, psychiatrists, psychologists, sociologists and human rights and civil liberties organizations including the ACLU, Amnesty International, and others approached by severely-abused and bio-trafficked victims for help.

EXAMPLES OF MOCKINGBIRD MEN POSING AS EXPERTS TO POST PSY OP PROPAGANDA TO CONCEAL PERSISTING ORGANIZED MILITARY, INTELLIGENCE, GOVERNMENT CRIMES: THIS IS BOTH CRIMINAL CONCEALMENT OF CRIME AND EVIDENCE OF DESPERATION: WHY SO DEFENSIVE, DOD-CIA?

Media such as the New York Times, Washington Post, Wired, VICE, The Daily Beast and numerous others have actively aided in these slow-kill extermination and torture programs by going out of their way to label reporting victims as Paranoid, Schizoid, Schizophrenic, and victims of “Mass Delusion,” labels used in the Psych Bible of Disorders, the DSM as emblematic of severe mental illness–a handy trick picked up from the KGB.

















Casting victims of profound abuse who are reporting continuous neuro/bio hacking and torture with “anti-personnel” “non-lethal” energy weapons as Severely Mentally Ill and using this deception to corral neighbors, family, employers into Community Policing and Monitoring activities using insulting methods of visual surveillance, auditory surveillance, cell phone surveillance, and radar tracking has permitted the DOD, CIA, NSA, FBI, and DHS to literally get away with murder — many have died as a result of their disabling injuries with these weapons of mass atrocity and many have been induced with radio-frequency neuroweapons or led by extreme trauma from targeting-and-terror operations to commit suicide.

The shunning of all reports of victims by mainstream media has intentionally pushed reportage into “alt-media” territory, which is then characterized by both collusive and ignorant mainstream journalists as “fringe” reportage and dismissed as “conspiracy theory,” a desired outcome for those dark strategists running both MK ULTRA and Operation Mockingbird on the masses and on those especially whose voice, work, influence, skills, talents, energies, psychic powers and spirituality they have sought to shut down.

Military and Intelligence weapons-testing, bio-behavioral research, neuro-interrogation, neuro-harvesting, mind-hiving, AI-cybernetic “supersoldiering,” neuro-prosthetic, and BCI-Cloud experimentation programs involving such atrocities as Trauma-Based Mind Control for neural mapping, EEG Cloning and Heterodyning, Continuous Stress Creation to push targets into PTSD disassociation and worse are being run on the select super-intelligent, super-spiritual, super-psychic, and super-influential to transform their lives, potential, soul-purpose, and destiny downward into rapid disabling, disfigurement, aging, destitution, and death.

These are the actions of sadists, barbarians, severely mentally-deranged and megalomanic, Mengele men and women who have lost their way and become outright criminals. Starting with the Legal Departments in the CIA, FBI, NSA, Navy, Airforce, Marine Corps, DOD, DOJ, DHS and the Congressmen on the Senate Intelligence Committee and other committees, as well as local and state government officials who have permitted these (often classified) crimes, and inclusive of every complicit policy-maker, strategist, weapons-manufacturer, contractor, scientist, graduate student, and low-level weapons-wielder who signs a contract with a fusion center to live next door to a target and harvest their brainwaves while assaulting them nightly and daily with deadly microwave pulse weapons, everyone involved is engaging in Stealth Assault and Battery, Bodily Torture, Social and Psychological Terrorism, IP Theft, Life Theft, and Soul Theft: these actions are immoral, unethical, inhumane, and unacceptable–and should be stopped.

Activists, journalists, and writers gather together to blow the whistle on these abject Crimes Against Humanity, alert the world, and demand their halt.

Notable among the disclosures at this conference was author Rosanne Schneider’s mention of the Havana Syndrome, the name given by the US government to spectrum assaults on diplomats and CIA spies in foreign climes, a cover story to conceal US use of the same and similar weapons on US citizens, Irish accountant Alex Crosbie’s mention of Dr. James Giordano’s disclosures of the deadly neuroweapons developed by the US military and in use on Americans as also Europeans and others worldwide, Legal Director of Targeted America Jack Christiana’s emphasis on continued exposure and reaching Congress and city councils with evidence, Canadian President of the Organization of Mind Control Victims Galina Kurdina’s reports of raising public awareness of the neurotechnologies developed on targets’ brains now reaching private sector exposure, musician and singer Patrick Alavi’s report of the German attorney-general being made aware of hundreds of cases of spectrum assault in Germany, and activist Rainetta Jones’ mention of the smart-city technologies many are becoming aware of today being tested non-consensually on targets.

Rosanne Schneider’s presentation at the conference is posted in transcript here at her blog: Online Press Conference on DEW/Neurotech/Stasi COINTELPRO Targeting Fri, Oct 15, 2021

The article from which I read excerpts on the panel can be found here: Welcome to the Gulag Created by Crooked Intelligence Agencies, Crooked US Military, and Crooked Fusion Centers

The article from Dr. Rauni Kilde I read excerpts from post-conference is here: Dr. Rauni-Leena Luukanen-Kilde, MD, Former Chief Medical Officer of Finland: Microchip Implants, Mind Control, and Cybernetics

Watch the Online Press Conference at Bitchute or here:

Watch the Online Press Conference at Brighteon.

Please Share this Conference Video with All Media, Human Rights Groups, and Governments

Viewers are encouraged to share this video panel widely with media, human rights groups, and governments.

Included in this video is a guide to a few major outstanding websites, books, writers and whistleblowers from the mid 1990s onward, to help situate the report of these crimes further. All materials used such as clips from video interviews and talks are used under Fair Use, with intent to educate and raise public awareness.

Many thanks to all who participated in this historic panel: John Christiana, Rainetta Jones, Rosanne Schneider, Alex Crosbie, Patrick Alavi, Galina Kurdina,

Many thanks as well to all whose work is featured here: Cheryl Welsh, Dr. Nick Begich, Dr. Rauni Kilde, Mark Rich, Paul Baird, Dr. John Hall, Steve Shellenberger, Dr. Corkin Cherubini, Gloria Naylor.

Please share this video widely–you can mirror, upload at your channels, sites with linkback here to this article or to the post at Bitchute or Brighteon. In fact, please do download the video file and upload to your channels, since my channels are being severely shadowbanned and it is critical to get this information out and share with everyone worldwide.

LINKS FOR MORE:

Credits:

Dr. Nick Begich: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NRvagTMb7ao/5/15/07

Cheryl Welsh: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K2k4KESfCNY

Dr. Rauni Kilde: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qc5IHLCoQmQ

Galina Kurdina’s website: https://organizationofmindcontrolvictims.com/

Rosanne Schneider’s website: https://humanrightswatch3blog.wordpress.com/

John Christiana’s website: https://www.lifeofjohnchristiana.com/

Rainetta Jones’ Herbs Detox Website: https://blacksonrise.com/herbs-page/

Rainetta Jones Youtube Channel, Rai Jo: https://www.youtube.com/c/RainettaJones/videos

Patrick Alavi’s channel: https://www.youtube/c/patrickalavi

Ville Hellberg’s article: https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/05/31/ville-hellberg-rendition-flights-anyone-inter-and-cross-governmental-torture-programs-manifested-under-the-new-surveillance-and-counter-terrorism-laws-withhold-legal-protection-human-rights-and/

Cheryl Welsh’s Website:http://mindjustice.org/

Dr. Nick Begich’s website: https://earthpulse.com

Dr. Rauni Kilde’s article: https://everydayconcerned.net/2015/10/22/dr-rauni-leena-luukanen-kilde-md-former-chief-medical-officer-of-finland-microchip-implants-mind-control-and-cybernetics/

Mark Rich’s website: http://newworldwar.org/

Steve Shellenberger’s The Spark/a film: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/thespark

Paul Baird’s website: https://www.surveillanceissues.com/

Books by Dr. Robert Duncan, Dr. John Hall, Dr. Rauni Kilde, Gloria Naylor, Dr. Corkin Cherubini, Dr. Rauni Kilde, Rosanne Schneider can be found at Amazon.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Email: ramolad@everydayconcerned.net

RELATED:

Hi-Tech Weapons Webinar | Nov 4, 2021: Celeste Solum Interviews Ramola D (on Targeted Individuals, DEW Tech, Neurotech, Covert-RF-Implant Tech: Abject DOD/DOJ/DHS/FBI/CIA Crimes Against Humanity)

“MK ULTRA on Steroids”: Dr. Robert Duncan Reports On Today’s Neurotech Targeting of Humanity, Secrecy, and The Need For Change

NSA Whistleblower Kirk Wiebe Discusses NSA/FBI Spying, Surveillance, Persecution of Targets and Advises Americans to Stand Up to Return Ethics & Morality to Corrupt Governments

Geral Sosbee, FBI Whistleblower: Murderous Corruption of FBI and Federal Magistrate Judges, Sample Secret FMJ Court-Order Requiring Inhumane Community Persecution of Innocent Targets

Ramola D Reports | Report # 106: CIA and FBI Whistleblowers Barbara Hartwell And Geral Sosbee Discuss The Truth About Surveillance Abuses

Ramola D Reports/Report #56: Geral Sosbee, FBI Whistleblower Reports Massive Crime By FBI

FBI Whistleblower, American Hero Geral Sosbee Reports Continued FBI/CIA/Military Human Rights Violations: Egregious Assault and Persecution with Anti-Personnel DEWs, ELF Neuroweaponry

Geral Sosbee: Collapse of Constitutional Government of The United States of America & The Responsibility For The Collapse (FBI/CIA/DOD); Call for New Nuremberg Trial

Dr. Robert Duncan: Hacking The Human Mind | The Art and Science of Neuroweapons | Ethical Considerations of Capable Weapons

Report 229 | Feb 3, 2021 | Invasive Neurotech, True Neuroethics – Panel 1

REPORT 239 | INVASIVE NEUROTECH, TRUE NEUROETHICS-PANEL 2 |DR. ROBERT DUNCAN, MIL/INTEL NEURO EXPMTS

Public Disclosure on Neuro Weapons and Neuro Technologies In Use Today

Public Disclosure of Anti-Personnel DEWs and Neuroweapons (Non-Lethal/Limited Effect Wpns, EMF Spectrum Wpns) Being Used, Covertly but Definitively, Illegitimately, and Inhumanely, by US, UK, All Govts Worldwide on People

Dr. Rauni Luukanen Kilde: Mind-Control, Robotization, and TransHumanist Agendas Can Be Defeated Only with Awareness

American and Polish Broadcasts Honor Dr. Rauni Kilde, Visionary, Whistleblower on DEWs & Mass Mind Control Weapons, Voice for Humanity

