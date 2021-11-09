Hi-Tech Weapons Webinar | Nov 4, 2021: Celeste Solum Interviews Ramola D (on Targeted Individuals, DEW Tech, Neurotech, Covert-RF-Implant Tech: Abject DOD/DOJ/DHS/FBI/CIA Crimes Against Humanity)

Video post and link | Ramola D | November 9, 2021

No-one needs to be reminded we are currently living in a massively dystopian version of someone’s dark future — and have been for a while — but to many in the world suffering through COVID indignities at the hands of grasping and reckless globalists, the question of “Targeted Individuals” and stories of in-home torture with heat and pulse-microwave weapons, stealth neurotechnology with Voice to Skull harassment, and AI-takeover of human social interaction in collusion with Law Enforcement, fusion centers, military neuroscientists is simply too too dark to take in at all.

However, some of us know tragically too well how real this scenario is, beyond-dystopian as it is–and for how long it’s been going on, and what absolute facets of bio-hacking, neuro-hacking, remote-access physical assault, remote-access brain assault, 24/7 torture–yes, most definitely torture, deliberate trauma-and-stress-creation, deliberate social and psychological terrorism it entails.

And how the New York Times, Washington Post, Wired and all the complicit and grossly unethical psychiatrists/psychologists working with the coven of terrorists in the FBI/CIA/DOD/DHS (NATO & 5-Eyes/15-Eyes too) and lying mainstream-media-complex have ensured that the regular American, the everyday human stays completely oblivious of this most Nazi of all atrocities, occurring in plain sight, in our midst: by simply dismissing all reporting targets of DEW and Neurotech Torture as Schizoid, Delusional, Paranoid, Mentally Ill–a handy ploy used by the KGB in political persecution, and adopted by the MK ULTRA specialists today to create a large pool of available victims they can keep preying on, predating, and harvesting at will.

These were the subjects of the recent historic Online Press Conference on Worldwide DEW Targeting, Trafficking and Torture held Oct 15, 2021 at Ramola D Reports and posted at Bitchute (thwarted from posting elsewhere–I’ll keep trying), to be reported on shortly–and of course the subject of much coverage here including this article I read from at the conference which spells it all out:

Welcome to the Gulag Created by Crooked Intelligence Agencies, Crooked US Military, and Crooked Fusion Centers

Celeste Solum, former FEMA employee, whistleblower, broadcaster, watchman on the wall, caring Christian, who is unafraid to face down the dark topics of today’s dementia, was gracious enough to host this writer on a follow-up show to last year’s interview on Neuro/DEW Surveillance where we spoke about what “Targeted Individuals” — label and reality both– are, what they are reporting, and how the program of slow-kill extermination via military/Intelligence experimentation and unlawful FBI watchlisting & mislabeling is destroying lives, families, and communities today.

Celeste also shared her research on Post-Humans, Synthetic Humans, Virtual Twins and much else as we spoke candidly across a range of subjects from how this writer was wrongfully targeted, back in 2013, how the US Airforce (and General Dynamics) spent seven years flying drones, planes, helicopters nonstop over the house in which she lived while covert, non-consensual implants, nonstop assault with microwave weapons, energy assaults of several exotic kinds involving Pulsed Energy Projectiles, Vibration Weapons with Extremely Low Frequencies and Millimeter Weapons made havoc of her life (reported here recently to a few people, none of whom have acted to stop these continuing assaults), and how many of these assaults continue, with a current, medieval focus of assault on her writing arm.

Speaking about my story made me recollect the few previous interviews I have given detailing my story and I link most of them below the video. (Not all.) The story I detail was also printed by Washington’s Blog in 2016–PDF posted here. We also shared notes on shielding from invasive energy and quantum tunneling/scalar weapons it is impossible to shield from, and took questions from viewers–it was a live webinar.

As with all disclosure of targeting atrocities, this conversation aims to raise public awareness, inform all viewers, and advise all that the Smart City AI-Run Mind-Hiving Bio-Hacking Neuro and Always-On Surveillance & Punishment regime envisioned by the Great Resetters is already here (retaliatory hits for posting podcasts and articles and revealing these Mil/Intel/Homeland Security crimes have been aimed my way for years now), and has been for a while: it is up to every single viewer and reader to take action to bring these atrocities (intended for all) to an end.

Please be aware what I am reporting is the experience of countless others as well; in the 8 years of my reporting on this issue I have spoken, emailed and corresponded with hundreds of others, in USA and internationally, reporting very similar crimes. Those executing these crimes frequently indicate that they believe they are entitled and justified in harming others: just take a look at Amy Gutmann’s book title. (Amy Gutmann famously chaired Obama’s Whitewash Commission for Bioethics in 2011 where 600 American victims of extrajudicial targeting/military-Intelligence experimentation crimes showed up to testify, and later stated duplicitously on CNN that she had not found abuse in research experiments in the US–which over 40 of them who were permitted to speak, and 300 permitted to register, had clearly testified to.)

From where I sit, it appears clear that this system they have set in place they are wedded to, and they believe they can continue these crimes in secret forever: it’s only caring and awakened humanity who can come together to prove them wrong.

Aftermath: Yes, I was hit immediately afterward with microwave migraine hits and upper arm hits, heart hits, cyber hacking, and massive swarming and brighting this afternoon on a drive out with the kind of demented COINTELPRO driving intending to cause accidents–motorcycles and cars, pickups and sedans zooming past me and toward me on a usually unpeopled nature-reserve road (with one woman catching me mid-cross with my dog across the road, grinding her brakes to a screeching halt while we ran across–no qualms here in Quincy and Milton, Massachusetts obviously about Rule of Law, traffic awareness, or keeping the speed limit)–helicopter and small-plane harassment, focused hits on eyes and upper arms all evening, and, curiously enough, not one but three fire trucks pounding past and toward me in some kind of frantic signalling that all their dreams of assault-in-secrecy are on fire with my candor, probably. (EMS and Fire Station personnel work with Police, FBI, CIA, DHS to harass targets on roadways and neighborhoods, constantly–perhaps the Freemasonic component therein, but they are definitely involved; most I have interviewed and who have spoken with me about their targeting report Fire/EMS harassment.)

The alternative to engaging in candid Disclosure is of course Silence–and this is what these retaliatory hits are intended to convey, they are silencing, retaliation, and intimidation hits–but Silence never served anyone, and it’s not going to serve anyone today, as we see the entire panorama of human life as we knew it once being smashed by megalomanic billionaires today: We need to speak, and never stop speaking, to take their power away.

This video conversation is a Celestial Report production and is re-posted with permission at Bitchute. Please watch and share widely.

