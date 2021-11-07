Report 270: Moderna Trials Principal Investigator at Rutgers, Dr. Shobha Swaminathan Endorses COVID Vaccine Safety while Numerous Physicians Prof. Peter McCullough, Dr. Michael Yeadon, Dr. Jessica Rose, Dr. Elizabeth Eads Cite Vaccine Dangers & Urge Against Vaccinating Children

Video report & links | Ramola D | November 7, 2021

The principal investigator on the Moderna clinical trials at Rutgers University, Dr. Shobha Swaminathan, Associate Professor of Medicine at Rutgers University and Infectious Diseases specialist spoke with this writer last week on the subject of vaccine safety and dangers, especially with reference to booster shots, mixing and matching vaccines, and vaccinating children, saying the studies showed only mild cases of adverse events, that booster shots were advisable for older age groups who were more vulnerable, and that mixing and matching of vaccines would help ameliorate side effects from either vaccine.

Myocarditis, she acknowledged was a severe reaction especially prominent among teenage boys — it should be known Iceland, Sweden and Denmark have halted the Moderna vaccine for teenagers after cases of myocarditis.

Dr. Swaminathan said that the CDC needed to be questioned on the large numbers (millions) of vaccine injuries posted in the VAERS CDC database, not to mention thousands of deaths, and that she herself as investigator on the clinical trials was accountable primarily to the Data Safety Monitoring Board and could not address injuries recorded in VAERS. When questioned on this subject, Dr. Swaminathan said she viewed such reports within the statistical context of the millions of vaccine doses administered and suggested that some of the extreme reactions such as thrombocytopenia in this context of the numbers were “rare”.

Dr. Jessica Rose, it should be recalled, presented data recently to the FDA advisory panel on boosters pointing to the 1000% increase in deaths from the COVID vaccine as opposed to the much smaller number of total deaths reported for all vaccines.

She also suggested speaking to pharmacists who have reported online that vaccine vials came with no informative inserts, and who in fact have published videos showing blank inserts stating “Intentionally Blank.” She is not able to address the research of scientists who have identified toxins such as nano graphene and micro-organisms in the vaccines, she says, and is not equipped herself to conduct scientific studies on the vaccine ingredients. She is required to abide by the guidance of the CDC and the FDA in this matter, she says, and is comfortable taking the word of the FDA regarding the ingredients of the vaccines.

TOXINS FOUND IN PFIZER, MODERNA, ASTRAZENECA, JOHNSON & JOHNSON VACCINES WITH ELECTRON MICROSCOPES, PHASE CONTRAST OPTICAL MICROSCOPES, ENERGY SPECTROSCOPES

Regarding this matter, it should be noted that Karen Kingston, ex-Pfizer employee has publicly analyzed the EUAs from Pfizer and Moderna and found that 2 elements have been marked as “trade secrets”–which on further investigation are found to be PEGylated lipids carrying nano-graphene, manufactured by Sinopeg, as reported here earlier: Stealth Ingredients & Concealed Knowledge: Karen Kingston and Dr. Andy Kaufman Expose the Seamy Underside of DARPA’s mRNA Vaccines–Toxic Graphene Oxide & Known Spike-Protein Shedding

The undisclosed toxins found in the vaccines have been covered at this site in numerous articles and podcasts, many listed here, and expounded on at length by Dr. Robert Young in a podcast with this writer reported at Newsbreak 133: Team of Scientists Confirm Presence of Toxins Graphene, Aluminium, Cadmium Selenide, Stainless Steel, LNP-GO Capsids, Parasites, Other Toxins Variously in 4 COVID Vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson.

While Dr. Shobha Swaminathan says she cannot wait to give her children the vaccine and is essentially expressing the point of view of hundreds of academics and physicians operating inside the FDA-CDC, pharmaceutical-manufacturer-promoting paradigm, there are many doctors who advise vehemently against giving this vaccine to children. Tragically, many of these doctors have been deplatformed by social media and disappeared on Google–in what is surely a profound failure of journalism and media crime against humanity, since vital lifesaving information is being withheld from the public.

This video report has been published with a reporter’s preface to cover the context of rising numbers of vaccine injuries and deaths, and highlight this journalist’s informed concerns about vaccinating children.

Several physicians have spoken out about the dangers of the vaccines and thousands worldwide have called for their halt: News Report 2 | Thousands of Doctors and Scientists Call for a Halt to the Toxic COVID Injections, Vaccine Mandates, Physician Censorship, & Urge Against the Vaccinating of Children

Image credit: Tim Truth/Bitchute

Report 270 includes clips from a few doctors pointing to the escalation of deaths post the rollout of the vaccines, the dangers of this vaccine for children given the “underpowering” of the studies, statistically, the 1000% increase in COVID vaccine deaths in comparison to the recorded history of deaths from all vaccines, the particular significance of specific batches of the vaccine yielding deaths coming from Republican Red states–a situation exposed by The Daily Expose recently: https://theexpose.uk/2021/11/03/majority-deadliest-batches-of-covid-19-vaccine-were-sent-to-red-republican-states/

While Dr. McCullough, Dr. Yeadon, Dr. Eads, and Dr. Jessica Rose draw attention to the dangers and inefficacy of the COVID injections, Dr. Shobha presents the conventional medical view and narrative of “safe and effective” guided by the CDC and FDA on the vaccines.

Many thanks to the broadcasters Philosopher’s Stone-Info, Tim Truth, James Delingpole, Greg Hunter for the brief clips included in this video, calling on Fair Use for public education on these subjects.

LINKS FOR MORE:

Dr. Shobha Swaminathan, Rutgers:

https://sites.rutgers.edu/shobha-swaminathan/people/ss/

See articles on the vaccine ingredients, injuries, deaths at everydayconcerned.net.

News Report 2 |Thousands of Doctors & Scientists Call for Halt to COVID Injections, Vaccine Mandates

https://www.bitchute.com/video/9qTAtWP7wNRu/

Newsbreak 135–BREAKING: Immense Harm from Crystallizing Blood Cells/Graphene Poisoning Post-Vaccine

https://www.bitchute.com/video/PRBfJ6U9EZvM/

WATCH REPORT 270 AT SCREENCAST OR HERE: </p>

WATCH REPORT 270 AT BITCHUTE

WATCH REPORT 270 AT ODYSEE

***

If you are a physician or scientist who would like to present your views on this or related subjects in a podcast, please write to me at ramolad@everydayconcerned.net.

If you are a physician or scientist who would like to present your views on this or related subjects in a podcast, please write to me at ramolad@everydayconcerned.net.

