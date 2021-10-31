News Report 2 | Thousands of Doctors and Scientists Call for a Halt to the Toxic COVID Injections, Vaccine Mandates, Physician Censorship, & Urge Against the Vaccinating of Children

Posted on October 31, 2021 by | Leave a comment

Video Report & Links | Ramola D | October 30, 2021

Summary news report highlighting the vitally important statements and declarations of large groups of doctors and scientists worldwide demanding a halt to the COVID injections and vaccine mandates causing high numbers of deaths and very severe adverse events or vaccine damage worldwide.

Reporting on video the news contained in this article:

Thousands of Doctors & Scientists Worldwide Call for a Halt to the Unsafe & Toxic COVID Vaccines, for a Halt to Vaccine Mandates, & for Freedom to Practice Medicine & Share Research Without Fear of Censorship–As Medical Boards Issue Unscientific Edicts & Censor Truthtelling Docs

Watch here or at Screen-Cast-o-Matic | To be uploaded at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee shortly

Please share on all social media platforms so this story gets the largest possible reach, since mainstream media is striving to maintain a fraudulent one-focus narrative on physician and scientist opinion regarding the “pandemic” and the experimental injections.

Now posted on Bitchute & Odysee & Brighteon:

WATCH NEWS REPORT 2 AT BITCHUTE

WATCH NEWS REPORT 2 AT ODYSEE

WATCH NEWS REPORT 2 AT BRIGHTEON

This entry was posted in COVID-19, Halt the Vaccines, Vaccinations, vaccine injuries, Vaccine Mandates, Vaccine Truth, Waking Up and tagged , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply