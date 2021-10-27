Newsbreak 136 | Life-Saving Information: Dr. Young Discusses Vaccine Damage and Powerful Detox Protocols

Report & Video Links | Ramola D | October 27, 2021

As vaccine injuries and deaths due to the unsafe COVID injections tragically continue to mount and media, governments, the CDC and FDA continue their sinister deceptions, naming vaccine damage the “Delta variant” and “Delta Plus Variant,” now permitting Pfizer to inject 5-11-year-olds, the need to halt the experimental vaccines–which thousands of doctors and scientists have been calling for–and to heal vaccine damage which millions are suffering becomes of paramount importance.

Thousands of Doctors & Scientists Worldwide Call for a Halt to the Unsafe & Toxic COVID Vaccines, for a Halt to Vaccine Mandates, & for Freedom to Practice Medicine & Share Research Without Fear of Censorship–As Medical Boards Issue Unscientific Edicts & Censor Truthtelling Docs

Newsbreak 135 | Breaking News: Dutch Pathologist’s Concerns Addressed by Dr. Young: Graphene Poisoning, Blood Coagulation, & Immense Harm from Crystallizing Blood Cells Post-Vaccine

Last week, Dr. Robert Young, naturopath, nutritionist, and research scientist offered lifesaving information in a podcast focused on the nature and reason for widespread vaccine injury, the sudden deaths from the COVID vaccines, the toxins now found to be contained in the COVID and flu vaccines, the false theory of viruses, the true paradigms of health and disease which lead to vibrant health, and the healing and restorative practices and protocols of naturopathy which could immediately address vaccine damages, with special focus on natural clays, as well as Dr. Young’s COWSE protocols: Chlorophyll, Clays, Oils, Oxygen, Water, Sunshine and Exercise, featured earlier here in Newsbreak 135.



Images: from Dr. Young

Speaking of animals and birds naturally drawn to healing clays as portrayed in a BBC documentary filmed in the Amazon, Dr. Young introduced the Montmorillonite clay he has written about and recommends for detoxification and healing, and once more described the ways in which cells can be damaged by nanotoxins injected into the body via vaccines, and the blood-clotting and organ damage they can cause, noting that the flu vaccine and COVID vaccines have both been found to contain graphene and other oxides.

Dr. Young addresses the healing of vaccine effects such as convulsions, seizures, neurological disorders, all possible effects of pathological blood coagulation accruing from the coagulates of nano graphene and iron oxide destroying red blood cells and transgressing across the blood-brain and cytoplasmic barriers into the brain as well as into cells all over the body, advising the assistance of a naturopath or knowledgeable doctor to assist the de-acidification and detoxing of the body and re-alkalinizing of the tissues with healthful salts, minerals, vitamins, water as noted in his COWSE program.

Please share this podcast widely with all who are vaccinated so they can take care of their health and avert micro-clotting, macro-clotting, and death: effects of this vaccine which may occur within a few days, weeks, or months of this vaccine—as indicated from the adverse event and death events recorded at the VAERS databases and on true-media and social media.

WATCH NEWSBREAK 136 AT BRIGHTEON:

WATCH NEWSBREAK 136 AT BITCHUTE

WATCH NEWSBREAK 136 AT ODYSEE

