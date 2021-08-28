Newsbreak 133: Team of Scientists Confirm Presence of Toxins Graphene, Aluminium, Cadmium Selenide, Stainless Steel, LNP-GO Capsids, Parasites, Other Toxins Variously in 4 COVID Vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson

Report | Ramola D | August 28, 2021
In stunning confirmation of the recent electron microscopy and spectroscopy findings of the medical researchers in Spain and Argentina reported by La Quinta Columna, Dr. Robert Young, biochemist, microbiologist, and clinical nutritionist, author of The pH Miracle series, Reverse Cancer Now series, and several other books, with 40 years of clinical and medical microbiology research, scholarship, and teaching behind him, reports that he and a team of research scientists have used Transmission and Scanning Electron Microscopy, Phase Contrast Microscopy, and X-Ray Spectroscopy to identify the toxin Graphene Oxide in all 4 vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, as well as Aluminium, Stainless Steel, Bismuth, the Lipid Nanoparticle Capsids studded with Graphene Oxide, and a parasite, Trypanosoma cruzi, variously in some of these vaccines.
Dr. Young has published these research findings in a report at his site, and discussed the report in detail with this reporter Wednesday August 25 at Newsbreak 133, where he also described at length what upper respiratory illnesses really are, in terms of disease conditions created in the body, explaining that Virus Theory is still only a theory, not proven science, that the putative virus SARS-COV-2 has not been identified in isolate anywhere in the world, and what is being termed COVID-19 is nothing but a cluster of symptoms which can be more accurately traced to “chemical and radiation poisoning”–Graphene Oxide poisoning from previous vaccines (or other sources such as aerosol spraying) in conjunction with 4G/5G irradiation acting on already-weakened or diseased human bodies.
This is Dr. Young’s report on the subject:
Scanning & Transmission Electron Microscopy Reveals Graphene Oxide in CoV-19 Vaccines/Dr. Robert Young/August 20, 2021
This report is also published online here at the Medic Debate website, crediting the scientist-team: Nanotechnological investigations on Covid vaccines
Four COVID Vaccines Were Examined with SEM, TEM, Phase Contrast, X-Ray Spectroscopy for Reasons of Informed Consent
As reported in Dr. Young’s article, aqueous fractions of four vaccines–Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford AstraZeneca, and Janssen/Johnson and Johnson were examined by a team of scientists variously with Scanning and Transmission electron microscopy (SEM and TEM), phase contrast optical microscopy, and energy-dispersive x-ray spectroscopy to find out what chemical composition and elements were contained in the vaccines, given that none of these vaccines provide full disclosure to people lining up at vaccine centers nor to healthcare workers administering them, using vial inserts marked “Intentionally Blank.” (Further information on the methodology of analysis can be found in Dr. Young’s report.)
The intention of such scientific examination, the report notes, is to provide full disclosure on undisclosed vaccine ingredients to all, so people can make fully informed decisions about whether to get these vaccines or not, which is required by the Nuremberg Code for Informed Consent–which none of these vaccine makers are providing.
Significant to note here: Karen Kingston, the Pfizer whistleblower has also drawn attention to Moderna and Pfizer FDA EUA filings which show redacted sections where the LNP (Lipid Nano Particle) inclusion process is mentioned. Presumably, FDA and Pfizer have made these redactions–possibly in deference to DARPA, which funded the development of Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA vaccines; Ms. Kingston has revealed it is Graphene Oxide, as part of the LNP, which is being concealed via redactions, showing that the PEGylated Lipids contain Graphene Oxide.
Graphene Oxide Found in All Four Vaccines
Graphene Oxide (GO) has been found in all four vaccines examined. Graphene Oxide in the Pfizer vaccine was first found by the La Quinta Columna scientists, this finding was confirmed by the scientist-team of which Dr. Young was a part. Some of the images below are illustratively used in Dr. Young’s article and show the findings from the La Quinta Columna report.
Lipid Capsids with Graphene Oxide Observed in Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Vaccines
The liposome capsids containing rGO (as indicated by spectroscopy) were also imaged using microscopy in the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.
Vital to note here that in the Pfizer and Moderna public disclosures and EUA filings, only LNP is disclosed — comprising the four lipids described by Karen Kingston in her interview with Dr. Andy Kaufman described here — and no mention of rGO or Reduced Graphene Oxide is made: this Nano Graphene Oxide is the prime stealth ingredient disclosed by the La Quinta Cclumna and other Spanish researchers, and now confirmed by this team of American scientists.
Graphene Oxide has been found in toxicology studies to be extremely toxic, both “cytotoxic and genotoxic,” Dr. Young notes.
Blood Clots in the Presence of Cellular Toxins Such as Graphene Oxide
A primary response of the blood to toxins is clotting, which prevents oxygenated blood flow to the lungs–and can explain therefore both the clotted blood of the vaccinated, described by many physicians lately including Dr. Charles Hoffe and highlighted by Dr. Jane Ruby here in Newsbreak 130 | Dr. Jane Ruby: Urgent Alarm on Vaccine Deaths, Heart Issues, Clots in Children (as well as in other broadcasts at the Stew Peters Show) and the symptoms of choking, coughing, inability to breathe said to typify COVID-19–both of these understandable now as the body’s response to the chemical poisoning of Graphene Oxide, along with radiation poisoning.
TOXICITY OF GRAPHENE FAMILY NANOPARTICLES
“GFNs (Graphene Family Nanoparticles) can induce acute and chronic injuries in tissues by penetrating through the blood-air barrier, blood-testis barrier, blood-brain barrier, and blood-placenta barrier etc. and accumulating in the lung, liver, and spleen etc. For example, some graphene nanomaterials aerosols can be inhaled and substantial deposition in the respiratory tract, and they can easily penetrate through the tracheobronchial airways and then transit down to the lower lung airways, resulting in the subsequent formation of granulomas, lung fibrosis and adverse health effects to exposed persons [2, 29].“…
“Intravenous injection is also widely used to assess the toxicity of graphene nanomaterials, and graphene circulates through the body of mice in 30 min, accumulating at a working concentration in the liver and bladder [32, 50–52].“
Toxicity of graphene-family nanoparticles: a general review of the origins and mechanisms/Particle and Fibre Toxicology, 2016
In Newsbreak 133, Dr. Young reports that in their study of the capsids pictured below, 100% Graphene Oxide was found: meaning, these Liposomes were filled with Graphene. The PEG which forms the lipids is also known to be highly allergenic and could, like the graphene, lead to blood clotting.
Stainless Steel was Found in the Oxford AstraZeneca and Janssen or Johnson & Johnson Vaccines
Strange-looking aggregates of nanometallic clumps found to contain stainless steel–iron and nickel as well as chromium were found in the Oxford AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
These may also account for the phenomenon of magnetizing of the vaccinated, says Dr. Young, where people who have taken these vaccines are suddenly displaying an attraction to magnets on their bodies–a sudden high content of iron has been deposited in their cells and in their interstitial fluid.
Of course, Graphene Oxide also induces paramagnetic properties, which might account for this recent news about the Japanese Ministry of Health pulling 1.6 million doses of Moderna because the magnetizing it was causing invoked the fear the vials were contaminated. (Apparently by design, it is turning out.)
The images below show the identification of nanometallic aggregates of stainless steel by Transmission Electron Microscopy, followed by spectrographs obtained by X-ray microprobes using Energy-Dispersive X-Ray Spectroscopy.
Also pertinent regarding the AstraZeneca vaccine ingredients is that toxic PEG compounds were identified. “Using the XRF (X-ray fluorescence) instrument was used to evaluate the adjuvants in the Astrazeneca “vaccine”, which identified the following molecules of histidine, sucrose, Poly-ethylene glycol (PEG) and ethylene alcohol, also contained in the Pfizer and Moderna “vaccines”. The results of this test can be seen in Figure 20.[9]
The injection of PEG and Ethylene alcohol are both known as carcinogenic and genotoxic.[9] PEG was the only adjuvant declared on the data sheet listing the ingredients of the Astrazeneca “vaccine” but contained in the Pfizer and Moderna “vaccines”.“
Aluminium, Bismuth, Other Nanometals were Found in Jagged Clumps and Sharp Spicules in the Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines
Sharp-edged nanometallic sludge and debris in various shapes were found in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, variously found to be aggregates of aluminium silicate, bismuth, chromium, lead, titanium, cadmium, copper, selenium, calcium, potassium, silicon, carbon and organic matter.
The images below reveal that hazardous-looking clumps and sharp jagged spicules of nanometallic debris of different composition–all cytotoxic, Dr. Young notes–and different micron size are found in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Each visual image was confirmed in chemical content with X-ray spectroscopy; please visit the report to view all spectrographs for each of these images. Citations below the images here indicate the content discoveries from the spectrographs.
Parasites Found in the Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine
As if all the above isn’t bad enough, it appears parasites are also extant in the Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine. This just lifts the whole horrifying drama of what’s in the vaccines to a whole new level of horror-show, noted scientifically in Dr. Young’s report thus:
“A 50 micron elongated body, as seen in Figure 13 is a sharp mysterious presence in the Pfizer vaccine. It appears and is identified anatomically as a Trypanosoma cruzi parasite of which several variants are lethal and is one of many causes of acquired immune deficiency syndrome or AIDS.[Atlas of Human Parasitology, 4th Edition, Lawrence Ash and Thomas Orithel, pages 174 to 178][8]“—Are There Parasites in the Pfizer “Vaccines”?/Scanning & Transmission Electron Microscopy Reveals Graphene Oxide in CoV-19 Vaccines/Dr. Robert Young/August 20, 2021
This is seriously unsettling and should invoke a rousing call from all readers to bring an immediate halt to these terrifying “non-vaccines.” Wikipedia informs us these creatures are tissue-borers and blood-suckers: “Trypanosoma cruzi is a species of parasitic euglenoids. Amongst the protozoa, the trypanosomes characteristically bore tissue in another organism and feed on blood (primarily) and also lymph. This behaviour causes disease or the likelihood of disease that varies with the organism: Chagas disease in humans, dourine and surra in horses, and a brucellosis-like disease in cattle.” Visit the CDC website on Chagas and Trypanosoma Cruzi here. The horrific effects of this parasite on the human body in Chagas Disease–heart failure, colon breakdown, skin, brain effects, etc–are described by Mayo Clinic here.
Only Minimal Quantities of mRNA Found in the Vaccines, Abundance of Graphene Oxide Found
Methods of RNA extraction and UV Fluoroscence testing were applied according to the report and only minimal quantities of mRNA were found, with the UV Absorption spectra confirming a high volume of Graphene Oxide in the aqueous fraction from the vaccine vials, evident also in an abundance of graphene sheets visible in phase contrast optical microscopy.
These results are consistent with those reported by the La Quinta Columna researchers. The La Quinta Columna report is here.
This is a significant finding and suggests that the mRNA insertions publicly disclosed by the vaccine manufacturers have constituted only a miniscule portion of the contents of the vaccines, which appear to be loaded in abundance with the dangerous and toxic PEGYlated-Graphene Oxide. While scientists all over the world may be currently studying these contents for definitive confirmation, it appears sufficient damning evidence exists at this point of profound deception by ALL four of these vaccine makers as they have concealed the presence of this pervasive and toxic ingredient. Indeed, in their conclusions, the report notes: “The name “vaccine” is likely to be an escamotage (trickery) used for bureaucratic and technocratic reasons in order to receive an urgent approval…Humanity is kept in the dark as far as the nano particulate technological processes involved are concerning, on the negative effects on the cells of the body, but mostly on the possible magneticotoxic, cytotoxic and genotoxic nano-bio-interaction effect on the blood and body cells.”
“According to NanoDropTM 2000 spectrophotometer calibration check specific software (Thermofisher), the UV absorption spectrum of total aqueous fraction was correlated to 747 ng/ul of unknown absorbing substances.
However, after RNA extraction with commercial kit (Thermofisher), quantification with RNA specific Qbit fluorescence probe (Thermofisher) showed that only 6t ug/ul could be related to the presence of RNA. The spectrum was compatible with the peak of rGO at 270nm.
According to microscopic images presented here, most of this absorbance might be due to graphene-like sheets, abundant in the fluids suspension in the sample.”—The Quantification of mRNA in the Pfizer Vaccine, Scanning & Transmission Electron Microscopy Reveals Graphene Oxide in CoV-19 Vaccines/Dr. Robert Young/August 20, 2021
“UV fluorescence maximum at 340 nm also suggests presence of significant amounts of rGO in the sample (Bano et al, 2019).”
—Ultra Violet Fluorescence Testing of the Pfizer Aqueous Fraction for Reduced Graphene Oxide (rGO)[5], Scanning & Transmission Electron Microscopy Reveals Graphene Oxide in CoV-19 Vaccines/Dr. Robert Young/August 20, 2021
These are Not Vaccines But “Nanotechnological Drugs Working as a Genetic Therapy“
The scientists examining these four vaccines have concluded they are really not therapeutic vaccines but highly toxic Graphene Oxide (GO) complexes loaded with other nanoparticulate elements attached to genetically-modified proteins–the mRNA–from animal, vero, and aborted fetal human cells.
These GO-heavy “investigational new drugs” have now provenly caused millions of vaccine injuries such as paralysis, seizures, convulsions, strokes, blood clots, heart attacks, myocarditis, Bell’s Palsy, blindness, and more, as well as possibly millions of deaths, as Dr. Young has calculated, from extant US CDC VAERS, EU EudraVigilance, and UK Yellow Card figures (which together show about 50,000 deaths currently). Please see his compendious post collecting evidences of death from these databases: Forget Everything Else! Look at THE VAER’s NUMBERS on Injuries and Deaths!/August 17, 2021
“The Pfizer, Moderna, Astrazeneca and Janssen drugs are NOT “vaccines” but complexed Graphene Oxide nano particulate aggregates of varying nano elements attached to genetically modified nucleic acids of mRNA from animal or vero cells and aborted human fetal cells as viewed and described above. Once again the ingredients in these so-called vaccines are highly magneticotoxic, cytotoxic and genotoxic to plant, insect, bird, animal and human cell membranes and their genetics which already has lead to serious injuries (estimated at over 500 million) and/or eventual death (estimated at over 35 million).[17][18] through [54]”
—Discussion, Scanning & Transmission Electron Microscopy Reveals Graphene Oxide in CoV-19 Vaccines/Dr. Robert Young/August 20, 2021
Deprivation of Oxygen and Blood Clotting is Being Caused by These COVID-19 “Vaccines”
The mechanism of injury to the human body and brain by way of these deadly non-vaccines can be explained, Dr. Young says, by deprivation of oxygen to the blood and subsequently the lungs by blood clotting due to the presence of toxins, acidosis, radiation, exacerbated also by hypercapnia from wearing masks–matters detailed in his paper What Causes Oxygen Deprivation of the Blood(DIC) and Then Lungs(SARS – CoV 2 & 19)? and discussed in the first half of Newsbreak 133.
“…(M)illions of “double-jabbed” people are getting sick, theoretically exposing themselves to a NON-EXISTENT VIRUS called CoV – 19, and dying…[54] NOT from some phantom viral infection but from the FEAR or false evidence appearing real and the toxic acid contents of reduced graphene oxide delivered via the genetically modified mRNA to specific targets of the human body leading to pathological blood coagulation, oxygen deprivation, hypercapnia, hypoxia and then death by suffocation.[55][56][57]”—Discussion, Scanning & Transmission Electron Microscopy Reveals Graphene Oxide in CoV-19 Vaccines/Dr. Robert Young/August 20, 2021
“The Corona Effect” occurs, Dr. Young explains when red blood cells are bombarded with toxins, they spike out all over, cluster and clot, as shown below in this micrograph, further described by Dr. Young in his article on oxygen deprivation.
Newsbreak 133 | BREAKING: Graphene, Aluminium, Stainless Steel, LNP-GO Capsids, PEG, Parasites Found in 4 Vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson
In an expansive two-hour presentation, Dr. Young describes in detail how dangerous nanoparticulates in vaccines can affect the blood and how disease, illness, “outfection” not infection really works in the body, how Virus Theory (Germ Theory) is still and always only an unproven theory, how Terrain Healthcare is true healthcare, what the Corona Effect really is, what Spike Proteins really are, describing also his and other scientists’ findings in microscopy and spectroscopy of these amazingly toxic “non-vaccines” which are currently yielding billions in profits to pharma companies, routes to fascism to tyrannical governments, and death and disability to millions of innocent people worldwide.
Newsbreak 133 can be viewed at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, and Rumble, links below:
WATCH NEWSBREAK 133 AT BITCHUTE: Newsbreak 133 |BREAKING: Dr. Young Reveals Graphene, Aluminium, LNP Capsids, Parasite in 4 Vaccines
WATCH NEWSBREAK 133 AT BRIGHTEON: Newsbreak 133 | BREAKING: Graphene, Aluminium, Stainless Steel, LNP-GO Capsids, Parasites Found in 4 Vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson
WATCH NEWSBREAK 133 AT ODYSEE: Newsbreak 133 | BREAKING: Graphene, Aluminium, Stainless Steel, LNP-GO Capsids, Parasites Found in 4 Vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson
WATCH NEWSBREAK 133 AT RUMBLE/DR.YOUNG’S CHANNEL: Electron Microscopy Reveals Graphene Oxide in CoV-19 Vaccines
