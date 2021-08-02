Evidence of Nano Graphene Oxide (GO) Poisoning, Body & Brain: In COVID & Flu Vaccines, Chem Trails, Rainwater, Saline, Plus: Pfizer Whistleblower Karen Kingston Confirms GO in PEGylated Lipid Nano in Pfizer & Moderna Vaccines

Report | Ramola D | August 2, 2021

Evidence of Graphene Oxide in Rainwater Post Chem Trail Spraying

In rather stunning confirmation of nanotechnology being sprayed in the chem trail aerosols many have often speculated about, Nano Graphene Oxide has now been found by Optical Microscopy in samples of rainwater-post-chem-trail from the Canary Islands by a Dr. Cabezas, as reported July 31 by the Spanish group of researchers La Quinta Columna on the Chilean radio channel Direccion Correcta.

Images from that video posted by Orwell City, which continues its English coverage of the La Quinta Columna and Info Vacunas findings can be found with a transcript at Graphene nanosheets found in rainwater/Orwell City/July 31, 2021.

Significant in this finding is that this is rainwater picked up directly past chem trail spraying. Dr. Ricardo Delgado also reports that Dr. Cabezas has included findings of Graphene Oxide by optical microscopy in bronchial alveolar mucus that is, sputum, from a sample of spit directly after breathing in the newly chem-trailed air, to be further reported shortly.

Like probably every other place on earth, Canary Islands off Spain is also subject to chem trail spraying, as evident from the many websites and Facebook pages focused on the subject.

As thousands of chem trail observers, analysts, and researchers have studied and speculated over the years, and as researchers like Clifford Carnicom has identified, nano particulates of various kinds intended to contaminate the air, water, soil, flora, and human and animal lives have been sprayed down on us for decades now.

Evidence of Graphene in Chem Trails

Dane Wigington of Geoengineering Watch reveals a patent for Ice Nucleation using Graphene Oxide and suggests GO has been used therefore for weather modification as a component of the aerosols or chem trails.

Evidence of Graphene Oxide in Flu Vaccines

Also reported now is the impending study of Graphene Oxide in another flu vaccine of the Chiromas brand, in addition to the findings of GO in the Vaxigrip Tetra vaccine from Sanofi-Pasteur, reported here earlier.

Significant to this study (presence of GO to be studied) is the fact that the Chiromas flu vaccine from Seqirus, a CSL (Australian Commonwealth Serum Labs, which bought up Novartis in 2014) company was administered in early 2020 to dozens of elderly patients in Spanish nursing homes whose deaths were counted as COVID-19 deaths, as reported widely including here.

Were all these nursing-home deaths then Flu-Vaccine deaths, thanks to GO poisoning?

Image: Deaths at nursing homes in Usera in Spain: https://www.salemnews.com/news/national_news/grim-find-bodies-of-virus-victims-in-spanish-nursing-homes/article_9763c367-2206-51c0-b78c-8eb2a51c2cc0.html

“Based on an epidemiological analysis of COVID-19 deaths in the Health Sector attended by the Hospital of Barbastro, and the study of the pharmacotherapeutic history of affected patients, it was found that the most common drug to all the deceased was Chiromas®. This led to the hypothesis that the influenza vaccination of the 2019-2020 campaign could be associated with an increased risk of deaths by COVID-19 in people over 65 years of age, that is to say, to the suspicion of a possible iatrogenesis, suspicion that was confirmed when accessing data from another sector.” –Posible causa de la pandemia por coronavirus:Interferencia inmunológica entre el POLISORBATO 80 de la vacuna antigripal adyuvada y el SARS-CoV-2/Report on Possible Causes of the Coronavirus Pandemic due to Polysorbate 80 in the Vaccine

The La Quinta Columna scientists expect to find Graphene Oxide in this flu vaccine as well given the high mortality figures associated with it in the report cited above, from Source: Médicos por la Verdad España, and also given that GO has been found in saline and aqueous solutions known to form a base in vaccines, reported here earlier.

“We have to comment that we managed to obtain another flu vaccine vial through a very special person who’s going to keep it in perfect custody. But it’s not Vaxigrip Tetra, which was the other one. It is one that we were even more interested in. Although the Tetra also had graphene oxide. We’re convinced…

We’re convinced that they put it in all vaccines because we have the patents that say that graphene oxide is used in physiological aqueous solutions. And it is published in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Consumption… Sorry. And of Tourism of the Spanish Government. On the official website of the same.

it was proved that there was a high mortality rate of the COVID-19 after the flu vaccination process with Chiromas. Which is the vaccine that is injected especially, or recommended, for people over 65 years of age in nursing homes particularly. And you already know what happened in the nursing homes. We know for a fact that graphene oxide is going to be found in it. Nevertheless, we’re going to confirm it by optical microscopy, also by electron microscopy, and, if possible, through spectroscopy.”

–Dr. Ricardo Delgado, Graphene nanosheets found in rainwater/Orwell City

Magnetic Graphene Oxide Powder on Sale

Magnetic graphene oxide powder can be found on sale online, as reported by Info Vacunas and by La Quinta Columna, whose commentary on new findings of GO being used commercially in numerous products is translated by Orwell City here:

Aqueous solutions containing graphene oxide for medical purposes have been causing magnetism in non-inoculated individuals/August 1, 2021/Orwell City

“Magnetic graphene oxide powder. An aqueous solution with magnetic graphene oxide nanoparticles. Because the graphene oxide inside the body, in addition, transforms and becomes magnetic. This is the reason why people express magnetic properties. It’s not that the person has greasy skin, as they would have you believe that it is sweat…

Used as a liquid base in the manufacture of medical products. At least, here in Spain since 2012, but invasively since 2019 in the anti-flu campaign. That’s how they introduced this nanomaterial in nursing homes. They vaccinated everyone with the flu vaccine and caused COVID-19 with the subsequent electromagnetic irradiation ―when they turned on the 5G antennas―, causing clinical pictures where 80 to 90 people died in one night.

See? It was by the intoxication of graphene oxide converted to reduced graphene oxide. They used this pretext, they said: ‘Well, we tell everybody that there is a biological agent, a virus, and we call it SARS-COV-2 that never existed ―it never existed―. And, on top of that, we take and inoculate the entire world population with the same substance with graphene oxide’. With what you’re seeing here on the screen. An aqueous solution with graphene oxide nanoparticles. The same ones that Dr. Campra found in the preliminary analysis of the vial. The same ones Dr. Cabezas found in the rain. They’re in Pfizer, Vaxigrip, AstraZeneca, and in Moderna vaccines. Researchers also found them in the latter.”

–Dr. Ricardo Delgado, https://www.orwell.city/2021/08/aqueous-solutions-and-magnetism.html

Graphene Oxide can apparently be made magnetic in different ways as reported here for instance:

https://phys.org/news/2015-01-magnetic-graphene.html

It should be noted that, despite its known toxicity, as discussed in Red Alert, Graphene Oxide is being widely used now in the manufacture of biosensors, COVID tests, cancer-therapy drugs and gene-therapy, in nano-biomedicine, in nanoelectronics, and bio-imaging and neuro-imaging applications, and it is ironic as Dr. Delgado points out that it is now also being promoted for cosmetic treatments and other products.

Information on Graphene’s toxicity can be found in several papers including the one highlighted here.

Example of Graphene Oxide product, here mixed with other elements

The Magnetizing of the Vaccinated, Addressed by Other Doctors

Dr. Michael Yeadon

Dr. Michael Yeadon, former VP of Immunology at Pfizer, appears to be unaware of Graphene Oxide in the vaccines–which is significant, since it suggests that the insertion of GO in the vaccines, as described by Pfizer whistleblower Karen Kingston is 1), specific to the new mRNA vaccines and their lipid nano-encasing (covered further below), 2) a later, stealth inclusion, connected with the work on military DARPA contracts both Pfizer and Moderna accomplished as they developed the mRNA vaccines together (a subject to be further investigated):

Dr. Michael Yeadon

“A systemic survey was just undertaken in Luxembourg. 30 vaccinated & 30 unvaccinated agreed to be surveyed & in no cases did a small magnet stick to them.

But most vaccinated it did stick.

Read the brief report yourself. People were horrified as am I. It’s inconceivable. I can’t explain it. Obviously, they have been injected with something that leaves living humans paramagnetic, contrary to all experience.”

—The Luxembourg Report/STUDY ON THE ELECTROMAGNETISM OF VACCINATED PERSONS IN LUXEMBOURG/6 June 2021

Dr. Andrew Goldsworthy

Dr. Andrew Goldsworthy, retired lecturer and Biological Safety Officer from Imperial College London suggests that nano Graphene Oxide, by means of high electrical conductivity–which is what makes it so attractive in the entire field of Nanoelectronics, as reported here earlier–would cause the magnetizing of nearby superparamagnetic particles such as ferritin and magnetite in a chain reaction which would spread across the body.

Dr. Andrew Goldsworthy

“But how could this have happened since neither graphene or graphene oxide are magnetic? The answer is that both graphene and graphene oxide, can conduct enough electricity across the cell membranes to magnetise nearby superparamagnetic particles such as ferritin and magnetite to cause a widespread magnetisation of people receiving the vaccine. It’s just as the iron core of an electromagnet becomes magnetised when an electric current is passed through the coil of wire wound around it.

To make this argument more quantitative; the electrical conductivity of graphene on the nano scale is two orders of magnitude greater than copper See here

What does this mean for living cells?

The answer is that the transmembrane voltage gradient of living cells is of the order of ten million volts per metre (100 mV across a 10 nm membrane).

This means that a transmembrane strand of graphene or graphene oxide (from the vaccine) could carry a huge electric current and be likely to magnetise any superparamagnetic materials such as ferritin or magnetite that may be close by.

This effect could spread like wildfire across the membrane as each magnetized particle magnetizes its neighbours and then to those of the next cell, so that the magnetic effect increases and

Ultimately, it could spread to all parts of the body via the bloodstream, starting with the blood cells themselves, including those white cells needed for our immune system, then the veins, then the heart, followed by the lungs and finally the brain.

Wherever It goes, it could wreak havoc with cell permeability and have all sorts of biological effects, including heart failure, premature Alzeimer’s disease and, when the mitochondria are affected, chronic fatigue”

—Dr. Andrew Goldsworthy/Imperial College, London/NotontheBeeb.co.uk/July 30, 2021

Karen Kingston, Pfizer Whistleblower, Traces GO to the PEGylated Lipid Nanoparticles Encasing the mRNA

Last week, Karen Kingston revealed on the Stew Peters show that, as a former Pfizer employee and scientific writer and analyst of Intellectual Property and patents in the legal landscape for physicians, pharmaceutical companies and consumers, she had used her training to delve into the Moderna patent filings, EUA filings and other leads and found connections between Moderna and Shanghai Nanotech and Sinopeg which supply Graphene Oxide.

Her reading, with evidence from the patent filings, EUA vaccine applications, and information from Sinopeg and Shanghai Nanotech’s new patent filing for a COVID-19 vaccine with Graphene Oxide, is that GO is contained in the PEGylated Lipid nanoparticles encasing the mRNA, which, from Dr. Goldsworthy’s explanation above, possibly ensures greater electromagnetic cell membrane permeability for the mRNA.

Hidden as a trade secret, but evident from the magnetism the vaccinated are now reporting, GO, she says is most definitely in the vaccine but has not been disclosed by Pfizer or Moderna. Its profile as toxic is what has caused the clotting and deaths as well as other serious adverse reactions to the mRNA vaccines.

Karen Kingston’s Slide Show with document images showing that the EUA for the Moderna vaccine shows redacted ingredients and that PEGylated lipids contain Graphene Oxide has been posted at Red Voice Media (for download) and has been downloaded here for reference, images and document links below:

Evidence of Graphene Oxide in EUA Vaccines/Red Voice Media-Karen Kingston Powerpoint Slide Show/Click to download

(Note: For full explanation of these document images and findings, please listen to Karen Kingston’s commentary on the Video interview (link below); Document links and links to further information will be added here later.)

Pfizer’s EUA Filing and mention of lipids

Moderna’s LNP Operating System information

Pfizer reports two “novel lipids”

Notable redaction of Pfizer/BioNTech Manufacturing Process for BNT162b2 Drug Substance

Why Choose Graphene as the Delivery System (excipient)?

Recent patent application by Shanghai Nanotech for a new COVID-19 vaccine using Graphene Lipid Nanotechnology (which demonstrates Graphene is being used with Lipid Nanotech as carrier or excipient in vaccines)

https://rumble.com/vkgdq7-deadly-shots-former-pfizer-employee-confirms-poison-in-covid-vaccine.html

Profusa’s Smart Hydrogel biosensor for DARPA and Graphene Bio-Electronic Sensing Technology (GBEST)

In related news, Graphene Oxide’s use with the Smart Hydrogel injectable biosensor chip which DARPA commissioned Profusa to develop for $7.5 million in 2016 and which led to its consideration in October 2020 for use in the Moderna vaccine points to the ongoing use of Graphene Oxide in nanobiosensors.

https://www.defenseone.com/technology/2020/03/military-funded-biosensor-could-be-future-pandemic-detection/163497/

Profusa biosensor–“The Profusa Lumee sensor system consists of a special hyrogel and an emitting device. Together the two can detect and transmit data on subtle changes in the body, including, potentially, infection from diseases and viruses like coronovirus. ProFusa”/Defense One

Hive Bio Intelligence and Mass Bio Surveillance: The Dream of Despots

Biosensor use in disease detection or pandemic spread, part of DARPA’s Sigma Program to blanket whole areas to supposedly detect Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear threats, combined with In Vivo Nanoplatforms points to military interest in both developing formidable (and totalitarian) Hive Bio Intelligence and Mass Bio Surveillance wirelessly networking millions of human bodies and ratcheting up biowarfare capabilities to the “Next Level” of complete body domination.

“SIGMA+ calls for the development of highly sensitive detectors and advanced intelligence analytics to detect minute traces of various substances related to weapons of mass destruction (WMD) threats. SIGMA+ will use a common network infrastructure and mobile sensing strategy, a concept that was proven effective in the SIGMA program. The SIGMA+ chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high-yield explosive (CBRNE) detection network would be scalable to cover a major metropolitan city and its surrounding region.” — DARPA/SIGMA PLUS

Interestingly, SIGMA has a rollout plan: “Planned execution of SIGMA+ will occur in two phases. Phase 1 will focus on developing novel sensors for chemicals, explosives, and biological agents while Phase 2 will focus on network development, analytics and integration.”

One has to wonder whether this is Phase 2, and network integration means getting those biosensors into every human body by whatever means possible–even in stealth mode, undisclosed as a vaccine ingredient, which might explain the vaccine-frenzy ongoing.

The Marriage of Graphene and Lipids in GBEST, Graphene Bio-Electronic Sensing Technology

Graphene Bio-Electronic Sensing Technology (GBEST) was filed in 2016 and patented in 2018 by Nanotechnology Biomachines Inc., a Silicon Valley tech company which advertises itself as “the only worldwide producer of industrial-grade graphene, which will replace Silicon, GaAs, and transparent conductive oxides for many applications in the near future,” its biosensing technology manufactured with Lawrence Berkeley Labs.

The patent for GBEST reveals that graphene’s use in detecting biomolecules is supported by SLBs, or “supporting lipid bilayers.”

GBEST is described here: Bioelectronic Measurement of Target Engagement to a Membrane-Bound Transporter/https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33980065/

Examining the evidence from a number of scientific papers, patents, and articles, it becomes clear that graphene’s electrical and conductive properties–despite its hydrophobic profile–make it an attractive substrate partner to lipids’ hydrophilic qualities and make their combined use for mRNA and drug-delivery across cell membranes in cancer therapy a source of much fanfare, despite the toxicity of graphene which apparently is being ignored by vaccine and drug makers.

The undisclosed use of GO in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines therefore, as Karen Kingston has pointed to, is entirely plausible.

Graphene Oxide Use in Brain and Behavior Modification

Further focus on Graphene Oxide for use in neuro-imaging, brain-machine-interface, and neuro-modulation applications–again, insidious entrance into a New Transhumanist Age of Human Brain and Behavior Takeover being intended by anti-human military and government bodies, which sadly thousands of science scholars and engineers have given their lives to, hardly understanding the ramifications for clear Neuro-Enslavement–will be published shortly.

The plausibility of Graphene Oxide–this tiny nanoparticle–now flooding the human brain through stealth means for the purpose of susceptibility to targeted neuromodulation from the outside, via 4G, 5G, or 6G, is not a fantasy, but a subject being reported in scientific research, as Dr. Andrew Kaufman also reported in Newsbreak 128 on Friday.

There is much scientific literature on the subject, as reported in other recent articles here, including Shocking News… and Red Alert… and in Dr. Ariyana Love’s excellent article Graphene Oxide, The Vector For Covid-19 Democide, a few more links below:

‘Hydrogel-based flexible brain-machine interface’/https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210713093659.htm

Interfacing Graphene-Based Materials With Neural Cells/https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnsys.2018.00012/full

Graphene-Based Nanomaterials: From Production to Integration With Modern Tools in Neuroscience/https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnsys.2019.00026/full

Increasing Evidence of Graphene Oxide Poisoning in COVID and Flu Vaccines and Chem Trails | Solid Reason to Reject All Vaccines & Vaccine Mandates, Especially for Children, Babies, Elderly, and really for everyone

To close, the important takeaway here is there is increasing evidence being reported of Graphene Oxide included in flu and COVID vaccines and newly reported evidence of GO in the chem trails, via the work of the Spanish and Argentine researchers, and others, which, in conjunction with the information on the toxicity of graphene and the rising numbers of deaths, blood-clotting, stroke, Bell’s Palsy, other injuries reported at VAERS databases worldwide, should be enough to give anyone facing vaccine mandates (for school or college admission, employment, travel) a solid roster of reasons to reject all vaccines, for cause, with evidence.

Please share this information widely.

False Narratives Are Being Maintained by Governments, Media, Pharma Companies

Share this: Telegram

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Print

Pocket

Tumblr

Skype

