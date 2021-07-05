Shocking News: Spanish Researchers Find 98-99% of Pfizer Vaccine Vial is Comprised of Toxic/Blood-Clotting Nano Graphene Oxide–Also Found in Flu-Vaccines & Now Seen to be True Cause of COVID-19

Report & Links | Ramola D | July 5, 2021

In major bombshell news that is still percolating around the world, from its release on June 25, a Spanish television show — El Gato al Agua, a current affairs show hosted by José Javier Esparza — broke the news that toxic nanoparticulates of graphene oxide have been found in massive quantities in the Pfizer vaccine analyzed by Dr. Pablo Campra Madrid and other biochemists and academics at the University of Almeria, on the initiative of La Quinta Columna, a small group of Spanish researchers headed by Dr. Ricardo Delgado and Dr. José Luis Sevillano.

First in a series of planned analyses, La Quinta Columna has obtained a dozen more vaccine vials from different laboratories and aims to analyze all vaccine brands.

“It’s convenient to note that the vial was sealed, okay? Sealed vial with rubber and intact aluminum cap of 2ml capacity containing a cloudy aqueous suspension of 0.45ml. “RNA extraction and quantification is performed, and the presence of uncharacterized nanometric microbiological visible even under the optical microscope.” Those are the first conclusions. Here and in this sense, as you ask me, well, obviously I am not going to put anything in the sample. What we are doing today is getting more samples. In fact, we have obtained a dozen more and they are going to be added to make the sample more representative.”

</p>

Transcript of this interview is posted here by Orwell City: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/graphene-oxide.html

Graphene Oxide is Toxic and Causes Blood Clots

Discussing the implications of this finding, Dr. Delgado states that the nanographene oxide creates thrombogenicity or blood-clotting in the veins, compromises the immune system, causes bilateral pneumonia, causes loss of smell and taste, causes multi-organ inflammation and essentially creates all the symptoms attributed early in the “pandemic” rollout to COVID-19.

“Graphene is toxic, it is a chemical, a toxic chemical agent. Introduced in the organism in large quantities, it causes thrombi. It causes blood clots. We have all the scientific articles to back it up. It causes post inflammatory syndrome, it causes alteration of the immune system. And when the redox balance is broken, in the sense that there is less of the body’s own reserve glutathione than an introduced toxicant such as graphene oxide, it generates a collapse of the immune system and a cytokine storm. In other words, something very similar to the fashionable disease, isn’t it? “–Ricardo Delgado, Ph.D

Graphene Oxide or GO has been used before as an adjuvant in vaccines, and has been found in the flu vaccines, which might further explain the high numbers of deaths in Milan, Italy and other areas where people had received the flu vaccine in high numbers.

Functionalized graphene oxide serves as a novel vaccine nano-adjuvant for robust stimulation of cellular immunity/Xu, Xiang et al

Recent progress of graphene oxide as a potential vaccine carrier and adjuvant/Cao, He et al

Graphene oxide gives a boost to new intranasal flu vaccine

Infosalus: The flu vaccine contains graphene oxide nanoparticles/Orwell City

There Never Was a Virus

“COVID-19” therefore was never a virus but a bad reaction or inevitable side-effect to the loading of nano GO in vaccines, a chemical poisoning event rather than a biological pandemic event.

It is well-known among researchers now that no virus has been isolated for COVID-19; what has been stated to be SARS-COV-2 is the synthetic sequencing of a spike protein or fraction attributed to the imaginary genome of the imaginary SARS-COV-2 virus. Pathological study of cadaver tissue of people supposedly expiring from COVID-19 has only found evidence of Influenza A and B.

It is remarkable therefore that this information on nano graphene oxide in the flu vaccines points to similar symptoms as COVID-19 and essentially confirms what many have suspected: there was never any COVID/SARS-COV-2 virus.

Magnetized Human Bodies via Graphene Oxide and Nano Magnetite

Further Dr. Delgado states that graphene oxide in the cells acquires magnetic properties, accounting for the magnetizing of people vaccinated–and also accounting for the 5g-COVID connection–the coinciding of early deaths attributed to COVID-19 in areas such as Milan and Wuhan where 5G had been first switched on, due to excitation and a connection between the electronic absorption bands of graphene oxide and the bands of high frequency oscillations of 5G.

“We have to remember that graphene oxide, like any material has what is called an electronic absorption band. This is a specific frequency above which it is excited and oxidizes very quickly. In other words, with a radio frequency telephone signal, it can oscillate very quickly and cause havoc in just four or five hours, as happened in March and April 2020.” –Ricardo Delgado, Ph.D

Nano graphene honeycomb structure

In nano biomedicine, Graphene Oxide in the form of carbon nanotubes with a distinct honeycomb lattice structure is also used as scaffolding or lattice to hold magnetic nanoparticles such as Iron Oxide or magnetite which in combination with lipid polymers all in nanoparticulate form are being used in drug-delivery, gene-based cancer therapies and newly in vaccines.

Magnetic nanoparticles offer a means of penetrating cells, as discussed here in Newsbreak 127 | Dr. Jane Ruby to Parents: Do Not Let Kids Get COVID-Tests, Vaccines, Booster Jabs, since human cell membranes naturally resist the intrusion of mRNA or any kind of genetic material. Using magnetic nanoparticles encased in lipid polymers such as PEG permits vaccine manufacturers to literally force mRNA into cells.

Close analysis with startling electron and optical microscope pictures of the graphene oxide found in the vaccine vial is presented in this article by Orwell City:

La Quinta Columna: Analysis of vaccination vial confirms presence of graphene nanoparticles

Also see: Urgent Announcement: COVID-19 is caused by Graphene Oxide introduced by several ways into the body

Image (electron miscroscope) from the vaccine vial contrasted with image of nano graphene oxide from the scientific literature/Image from the video analysis by La Quinta Columna, reported here: https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/graphene-oxide-in-vaccination-vials.html

Image (optical miscroscope) from the vaccine vial contrasted with image of nano graphene oxide from the scientific literature/Image from the video analysis by La Quinta Columna, reported here: https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/graphene-oxide-in-vaccination-vials.html

It is shocking especially to learn that 98-99% of the contents of the Pfizer vaccine vial comprised Graphene Oxide, the nanotubes acutely responsive to high EMF such as 5G, and only a “very small amount of mRNA” according to Ricardo Delgado.

That would imply that the so-called vaccines essentially intended to force not only synthetic mRNA but the nano graphene oxide, lipid casings, and iron oxide/magnetite into cells: it is impossible for vaccine makers not to have known that.

“There is a small trace of RNA that does not correspond to, let’s say, the main component. 98% to 99% of the vial is precisely graphene oxide, that is, the main component of the vaccine is graphene oxide . So this is what is worrying, because we even suspect that AstraZeneca probably carried more doses than those that have been administered lately and that is why it generated more thrombi initially. ” –Ricardo Delgado, Ph.D

Magnetic nanoparticles introduced into cells on the backs of Graphene Oxide binders, particularly into brain cells–neurons, have implications for both changing the electromagnetic nature of cells, permitting remote oscillation, and permitting remote manipulation of behavior, thought, emotion, and action, essentially, mind-control through Remote Brain Control via EMF.

Graphene successfully interfaced with neurons in the brain/New Atlas, Feb16, 2016

Graphene is also being used in biosensor applications and is part of the transhumanist push to cyborgize humans, connect humans to the Internet of Things and Internet of Bio Nano Things:

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/270907936_Chemical_and_magnetic_functionalization_of_graphene_oxide_as_a_route_to_enhance_its_biocompatibility

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/B9780323414814000058

http://www.nanotubes.rutgers.edu/PDFs/ChemRev_Bioapp_of_Graphene_2015.pdf

Internet of things, smart sensors, and pervasive systems: Enabling connected and pervasive healthcare

These are huge and unsettling findings which need further investigation.

Magnetized Human Heads and Electromagnetic Antenna People; Dangers of 5G for the Vaccinated & Remote Neural Influence

The discoveries of GO and magnetite being in the vaccines began with an examination of the magnetized bodies of the vaccinated, Dr. Delgado states, using multimeters which showed EMF readings also on the head–confirming this theory of Brain Control via magnetite receptors:

Speaking of magnets and metal sticking to people, he says: “This is a phenomenon of electromagnetic induction in the metal that adheres near the inoculation area. In addition, we have found that the magnetism then moves towards the head. And this is very important. Surely for the purpose they may seek. In addition, a potential difference is measured with a multimeter: the person becomes a superconductor. That is, it emits and receives signals. And when we found the materials that can cause this type of alterations in the body, we began to talk about graphene. We suspected it was graphene oxide since it had all the characteristics that magnetized people expressed after inoculation. “

Further he says (in the video posted below):

“When we studied the electromagnetic phenomenon we realized that graphene oxide has what is called an ‘electronic absorption band‘. The electronic excitation, its magnetic resonance is precisely in the third bandwidth of the 5G technology, the one that is being tendered right now and that, remember, has been with us throughout the pandemic. As absolutely everything started we have had three ‘nets’: The first is that 5G terrestrial antenna that never stopped being placed —because only the antenna operators worked— and that curiously 8 out of 10 of these antennas are placed near geriatrics and nursing homes, in their immediate vicinity, which has been precisely the most affected population. Another inner net: precisely of graphene, according to the preliminary report of the vial of this university. And an external net, which is the one used by space satellites to supposedly provide 5G coverage. Incredibly, we are narrating a science fiction movie, but believe me, today nanoscience, neuroscience and biotechnology have advanced tremendously. We have only made an approximation in the realm of science and behind the back of civil society. Can a person be controlled or neurocontrolled remotely wirelessly? Yes, it can be done and it is probably being done in a disguised way, and that may explain some of the anomalous behavioral behavior of the population, especially those who have been inoculated or who have received doses of graphene oxide by different ways.”

https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/COMUSAV-CONUVIVE.html

Graphene Biosensors and Nano Magnetite May Be Found in All Vaccines

Dr. Delgado believes that all the different name-brand vaccines have similar high content of graphene oxide given that people showing magnetizing of their bodies have all taken different vaccines:

“What we have found there, according to what the university that has done this study says, is that the main component is precisely graphene oxide and in a very small amount of something else, but above all it is graphene oxide. And given that all the people who are inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine, which was the one we sent for analysis, as well as Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson&Johnson, Janssen, Sinovac, and all types of vaccines acquire magnetic properties, we suspect with many indications that they all contain more or less doses of graphene, of graphene oxide.”

Furthermore he states this graphene is being delivered through a variety of different means, including the masks, hydrogels, sanitary gels, nasal test swabs, and aerosol (chem trails) as well as previous (flu and other) vaccines: we are all being magnetized via this influx, and the magnetoreceptors in brain cells makes us all amenable to wifi neuron control.

Urgent Announcement: COVID-19 is caused by Graphene Oxide introduced by several ways into the body

Graphene sensors used in PCR tests: https://www.azonano.com/news.aspx?newsID=37715

Graphene Effects Reduced by Glutathione; N-Acetylcysteine (Precursor of Glutathione) as Detox for the Graphene in the Vaccines

There is a further consideration, that of booster jabs.

“It seems that the body has a certain capacity to naturally eliminate graphene oxide through certain immunological mechanisms. Once inside the body it acts as if it were a biological agent as such, as if it were precisely SARS-CoV-2. precursor of glutathione. So that is why, we probably suspect, they are trying to introduce a second and a third dose. Now intranasally. They are already talking about new intranasal vaccines with graphene oxide nanoparticles. Both for influenza and COVID-19, because in aerosols it is much more potent. We’ve also seen scientific studies from February to September 2020 of a treatment for COVID-19 with N-Acetylcysteine, which is a precursor of glutathione. And on the one hand we know that precisely N-acetylcysteine or glutathione itself degrades graphene oxide. That is why we think that we probably hit directly on the causative or etiological agent of the disease. “

Curiously, the FDA moved to ban n-acetylcysteine last August:

Use N-acetylcysteine? The FDA is trying to make it illegal because it could help treat COVID-19

“Reports indicate that the FDA has sent out a series of warning letters to supplement manufacturers warning them that NAC, as it is also called, does not meet the definition of a dietary supplement because it was supposedly first approved as a “drug” back in 1963.” https://fda.news/2020-08-21-fda-trying-make-n-acetylcysteine-illegal-could-help-treat-covid19.html

The low levels of glutathione associated with COVID-19 — aka symptoms caused by nano graphene oxide from flu vaccines, masks, swabs, aerosols — can be addressed with N-acetylcysteine, he indicates.

In a separate interview (link below), he states the following:

“Glutathione levels in infants, in children, are very high and COVID-19 hardly affects the infant population. Glutathione levels are extremely low in obese people and for that reason the obese population is one of the hardest hit by COVID-19. Glutathione levels are very high in those people who practice sports intensively and as we can see, the target population that is the least punished by COVID-19 is that of athletes. Everything, everything leads us to believe that N-acetylcysteine worked because it reduced —as it is an endogenous precursor of glutathione— directly the graphene oxide. So we have a weapon there; it is the famous lifelong mucolytic that people have been treated with. We have seen clinical trials with hundreds of patients who were in the ICU, on a respirator and intubated, practically on the verge of death. With bilateral pneumonias caused by the spread of graphene oxide and subsequent 5G radiation in the lung plaques. Well, this diffuse stain in these patients is symmetrical, which would not happen with a biological agent since it would be rather asymmetrical, as for example when there is a pneumococcal infection, right? Well, in that case a diffuse stain usually appears in one part of the lung, but not in another, not in both symmetrically. So when treated with glutathione via direct intravenous —or even orally as well— or with N-acetylcysteine 600 mg or higher doses, people within hours began to recover their oxygen saturation because, of course, they raise their glutathione levels to cope with the toxin that has been introduced or that has been excited, electronically speaking.” https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/NAC-glutathione.html

Implications of State Bioterrorism in Entire COVID Pseudo Pandemic: Share this Information Immediately with Doctors, Media, Family, Community

The implications of this finding are nothing less than explosive and will have international ramifications. “State Bio Terrorism” is what this is, say La Quinta Columna scientists, and all efforts will be made to legally halt the vaccines, masks, tests, swabs, and bring the perpetrators to book. Meanwhile, all are encouraged to share this information widely so the entire world learns at speed about this research and its findings.

“The discovery made here by La Quinta Columna is a full-fledged attack of State bioterrorism, or at least with the complicity of governments to the entire world population, now constituting crimes against humanity.

It is therefore absolutely essential and vital that you make this information available to your medical community. General practitioners, nursing and health services in general, but also local and regional media and press, as well as all your environment. La Quinta Columna estimates that tens of thousands of people will die every day. In our country alone when they make the new and upcoming 5G technological switch-on.”

–Ricardo Delgado, https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/covid-19-is-caused-by-graphene-oxide.html

There is much more to this story that could be further discussed, particularly the scientific research behind magnetite, GO, nanobiosensors, brain control, IOT, IOBNT, to be followed-up shortly. Please follow the links to other Orwell City posts for further information.

Also see:

Graphene Oxide – what is the story?/Francis Leader, The Hive Blog

Big Pharma Injecting Graphene Oxide as Adjuvant in COVID Jabs!/Principia-Scientific International

Please share all articles on this subject widely!

