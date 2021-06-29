Newsbreak 127 | Dr. Jane Ruby to Parents: Do Not Let Kids Get COVID-Tests, Vaccines, Booster Jabs

Report and Video Links | Ramola D | June 29, 2021
In a recent Newsbreak at Ramola D Reports, Dr. Jane Ruby, medical researcher and author of A Sea of New Media, addressed the question of magnetofection or magnet-assisted transfection of mRNA lipid nanoparticles being used in the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines which seems to have given rise to the phenomenon of magnets and metal objects sticking to COVID-19-vaccinated people’s bodies, videos of which have been circulating on social media and alt media channels.
Dr. Ruby, who has doctoral degrees in education and psychology, as well as two master’s degrees in Nursing and in International Health Economics whose interview on the Stew Peters show prior introduced the subject to many discussed how her research into the medical literature surrounding this subject led to her find of a German biosciences company selling a solvent with magnetic nanoparticles.
Dr. Ruby also discussed the harms from the spike protein developed by the mRNA causing adverse reactions in many, as widely reported in the VAERS CDC and other databases, and as increasingly pointed to as a source of major concern, indeed a bioweapon without an off-switch, in the words of Dr. Sherrie Tenpenny, Dr. Andy Wakefield and Dr. Lee Merritt. Immunologist and academic Dr. Byram Bridle has published his concerns about the spike protein and stated that vaccine science has “made a mistake” in creating this process. The Pfizer biodistribution study he publicized shows accumulation of the mRNA lipid nanoparticles in all organs of the body including the brain, with implications for damage to all. (Please see links to further information on these at In a Sea of Lies: mRNA Vaccine Truth, COVID Truth–Resources to Inform Yourself)
Dr. Ruby anticipates a slew of auto-immune diseases from the spike protein and advises parents not to let their children get the COVID-tests or vaccines. She also discusses the possibility of endless variants being presented or hypothesized and a number of booster jabs being lined up for periodic re-jabbing of the currently vaccinated, a means of loading further nanoparticles into the body, increasing spike protein activity, and increasing auto-immune reactions.
Also mentioned are the myocarditis and heart inflammation reports in teenagers and young people from the Israeli study and from many adverse reactions report databases. Dr. Ruby notes from her experience that drugs have been pulled off the market based on deaths in animal trials while the CDC and FDA are currently refusing to act despite the high numbers of deaths being reported and the adverse reactions in the young.
Parents Advised to “Just wait” and Stop Letting Their Kids be Tested, Jabbed, and Booster-Jabbed with Gene-Altering Injections
Dr. Ruby issues strong advice to parents to “Just wait” and stop testing healthy children as well as stop schools from demanding gene-altering therapies in the children–which is what these “vaccines” are. “You can find enough COVID in a ham sandwich with the PCR test.”
Parents are better off removing their children from schools and home-schooling to preserve their health, bodily integrity and future fertility and gene-integrity, she says. “If you’re thinking of having a family someday, if you’re a young person, all I can say is Just wait, don’t get the vaccine–start doing your own research.”
Dr. Jane Ruby’s work can be followed on the Stew Peters show and at her website and supported at her Patreon page.
From SPIONS to Thermo-Chemotherapy to Bio-Behavioral Manipulation with Magnetogenetics
Studying the magnet-assisted transfection further, it appears that superparamagnetic nano particles or SPIONS are being used to guide clusters of the mRNA-LNP (lipid nanoparticles) into cells, overcoming the cell membrane barrier and using magneto-attraction to enter human cells which operate on electrical, electrochemical and electromagnetic principles and are therefore susceptible to bio-effects induced by changes in electro-magnetic fields.
Magnetic nanoparticles have been used in drug delivery and thermo-chemotherapy for cancer:
There is also much scientific literature, research, and reportage available on magnetogenetics, a field of inquiry which combines focus on magnetic nanoparticles, flourescing nanoparticle sensors and brain behavior research. Scientists have learned that affixing magnetic nanoparticles to neurons permits remote-access of the central nervous system and brain and permits remote operatives to switch neurons on and off from a distance, affecting motor/muscle movements, memory, and behavior.
Magnetogenetics goes deep into the brain/Epigenie.com
Magnetogenetics: remote non-invasive magnetic activation of neuronal activity with a magnetoreceptor/Long, Ye, Zhao, Zhang
Genetically engineered ‘Magneto’ protein remotely controls brain and behaviour/Guardian
Magnetogenetics: A new technique to control the inner workings of human cells and build neural circuits/Extreme Tech
This article points to much current reportage on the subject:
MAGNETOGENETICS, CO-FINANCED BY DARPA, GATES, ROCKEFELLERS, ZUCKERBERG! ISN’T THIS WHY VAXXERS TURN INTO FRIDGE DOORS AND MAGNETS STICK ON THEM?/Silview Media
DARPA’s inhumane bio/neuroweapons projects have been periodically advertised:
DARPA Wants to Jolt the Nervous System with Electricity, Lasers, Sound Waves, and Magnets/Spectrum
Magnetogenetics and mRNA-LNP, Magnetic Nanoparticles and Remote-Access Neuroweapons to Modify Human Brains and Human Behavior
The weaponizing of such technology appears to be already underway, as thousands of non-consensual experimentees reporting military and biomedical experiments testify today, as this writer has previously reported; many have reported being electro-shocked from a distance, in both minor and major muscle movements and spasms. It is significant that DARPA is behind a lot of the research in this and related neuroscience fields, an indication of the dual-use of this technology from the start (military and civilian use).
Disclosure on the unethical, unconsented-to, inhumane, and undemocratic use of barbaric, intrusive, and subhuman “less lethal weapons” including acoustic neuroweapons on the American public in demonstration and testing programs by DARPA and the DOJ can be found here, in an analysis of the recently FOIA-released Limited Effects Technology Program report.
It is possible therefore that the use of magnetic nanoparticles in the mRNA LNP vaccine technology is deliberately aligned with other high-tech scenarios: the ongoing rollout of 5G–which permits targeted beamforming, the situation of currently increased surveillance using GPS tracking and multi-domain radars, the increasing normalizing of “biosurveillance” via the field of telemedicine (biosensors being introduced as beneficial for blood sugar and blood pressure detection, for instance), and carries the distinct intention of remote targeting of human behavior via manipulation of the human brain.
Radio-wave heating of iron oxide nanoparticles can regulate plasma glucose in mice/Stanley et al., Science/Pub Med
Notably, the use of nanoparticle technology bypasses the Blood Brain Barrier, Dr. Ruby notes, a “brilliant brilliant design” in the human body to protect cells. It is also concerning that the intrusive COVID swabs used in the false-PCR tests are possibly depositing magnetic and lipid nanoparticles into the central nervous system by proximity with olfactory and trigeminal nerves and bypassing the blood-brain barrier, all subjects which will be further covered here and in video reports in greater detail shortly.
Part of this information on SPIONs and magnet assisted transfection (not so much magnetogenetics) was covered by this writer at Hardline recently, with investigative reporter James Grundvig.
https://americanmediaperiscope.com/the-magnetic-delivery-system-of-nanoparticles-hlir-ep-3/