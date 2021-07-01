Open Letter to Tim Cook, CEO, Apple: Requiring (Useless & Dangerous) Masks in Stores Adds to Fear-Building in the Public and Perpetuates the COVID Non-Pandemic Psy Op

Report & Letter | Ramola D | July 1, 2021
My sending of this letter to the Apple CEO and Legal Counsel was delayed by way of the cartridge needing to be replaced in my printer and various other projects but I managed to send it off today–after a new bout of bullying at the Milton, Massachusetts Post Office (Welcome to Massachusetts!), with yet another postal clerk distinguishing herself with loud belligerent demands for face-muzzling in her presence, my previous article on lunacy at Milton apparently not having registered, prompting me to send a new letter today on Post Office bullying and harassment to Boston Consumer Affairs at the USPS ( to be posted separately).
California and Massachusetts both have instituted rabid burkah “regulations” which many in Massachusetts meekly fall in line with, notwithstanding dangerous pathogenic bacteria, ethylene dioxide, and wriggling worm-like filaments found on surgical masks, as reported here recently and noted online in a number of new reports lately.
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts has, as of May 29, “rescinded” their mask “order” but still “require” them on public transportation and health care settings. (All questionable language in quotes; “The Commonwealth of Massachusetts” or “State of Massachusetts Corporation” can only issue statutory demands to corporate employees not to people wrongfully and fraudulently designated as corporations via being “residents” of Massachusetts defrauded of their birthright by capture of their given names into Legal Fiction/Strawman corporations.)
The State of California has apparently renewed its mask demands, as reported here today: Los Angeles Resumes Unlawful Face Mask Mandates/Sons of Liberty Media, Mac Slavo.
My experience of being discriminated against by Apple on May 13, 2021 at the Apple store in Braintree was reported here:
I am posting this letter for general awareness of the facts mentioned within; if anyone is facing similar situations of bullying and discrimination on basis of the face-muzzle, you are welcome to use portions of this letter in your own letters, or to excerpt it with linkback for your own articles.
THERE IS NO PANDEMIC GOING ON: THERE IS MOST DEFINITELY A MASSIVE PSY OP IN ACTION
The fact is–even though the behemoth of “government,” “industry” and private Pharma-affiliated corporations masquerading as “Public Health” experts has created and is pushing the COVID Psy Op, and currently ignoring the rising vaccine deaths so as to push the transhumanizing mRNA vaccines–there is no pandemic going on, there is no deadly “virus” in sight, there is no such thing as “healthy people carry disease in their mouths and noses,” as many doctors have started to speak out about, and there is no need for anyone to be wearing masks, distancing, isolating, quarantining, or consenting to be bullied by profit-seeking liars pushing a Psy Op.
There is especially no need to be taking a dangerous experimental mRNA vaccine which is producing high numbers of deaths and disability which are being whited-out by mainstream media.
The situation is such currently that people need to speak out, people need to be writing letters and making phone calls, sending emails and questioning the storyline from those running this Psy Op on us for the purpose of running Control operations on humanity and removing human rights.
Lights, camera, put your mask on. Crisis actors.
If you have not seen this video clip yet circulating this week illustrating the Psy Op, it is a must-watch:
The existence of viruses in themselves is in question, when the naturopathic, holistic understanding of health and disease comes from the understanding of Terrain Theory, energy flow, and toxicity versus alkalinity, as many eloquent naturopaths and holistic physicians such as Dr. Robert Young, Dr. Zara Anne Bourgeois, Dr. John Reizer, Dr. Amandha Vollmer discuss openly, and as any of us inclined to traditional cultures of medicine including Ayurveda and Chinese Medicine can attest to freely. Just because the CDC and the WHO are gratuitously pushing a theory of viruses and germs which has never been proved (no virus has ever been isolated) does not mean the rest of us need to fall in line with this narrative.
There is no COVID, There Never was COVID
Dr. Amandha Vollmer/Yummy Doctor says it clearly in this video snippet, that “COVID” really doesn’t exist, that what people have experienced and are calling COVID is the flu, that symptoms indicate the body is detoxing, and that vaccines do not save lives:
Ramola D | Letter to Tim Cook, Apple CEO & Legal Counsel, Apple: Apple Should Stop Discriminating and Change its Mask-in-Store Policy for All
June 30, 2021
To:
Tim Cook, CEO
Legal Counsel, Apple
One Apple Park Way,
Cupertino, CA 95014
Dear Tim Cook, Apple CEO and Legal Counsel,
I am writing to inform you of a gross act of discrimination against me, an Apple customer in Massachusetts, at the Braintree, South Shore Mall on May 13, 2021, when I was denied entry and service purportedly for “not wearing a mask” and to ask you to immediately change your mask-in-store policy for all Apple customers and employees nationwide and worldwide.
This was for a technical support appointment for my new iPhone, and the man who was named to me by the concierge as the manager of the store (partial encounter published at Ramola D Reports, Bitchute/Newsbreak 123) insisted to me, very loudly and very rudely, that no-one is let in store without a mask–even people with exemptions, such as myself (which I pretty clearly informed him of), on the basis of it being “store policy” to do so.
This is discrimination and unlawful. This is doubly unlawful because as a matter of fact there is NO deadly virus, NO pandemic, and NO need for ANYONE to be wearing a mask: there is NO scientific proof of the existence of the SARS-COV-2 virus associated with COVID-19, and COVID is NOT a “highly contagious and infectious disease”; it was in fact demoted as such on 19 March, 2020, very early in this simulation.
THE SCIENCE BEHIND THE PANDEMIC AND THE MASK
As a science and technology reporter, I have been closely following and reporting on many aspects of this unproven “pandemic” since its start.
COVID started out and continues to be a SIMULATION and a DRILL with commercial and control intentions: please see my report on this subject, which references the International Health Agreement of 2005 and the WHO’s Global Pandemic Monitoring Board’s 2019 Annual Report issued in September 2019, which spells it out:CONFIRMED: COVID-19 Plandemic a Known, Live “Training and Simulation Exercise” under WHO, Treasonously Agreed to by 196 Countries/July 14, 2020/The Everyday Concerned Citizen/everydayconcerned.net.
The numbers of “COVID cases” are grossly exaggerated by lying media, the PCR tests themselves are not designed to diagnose any virus or virus-borne illness, and yield only false-positives, and scientists have calculated a 99.97% recovery rate for most age groups from the elusive “COVID” bug, elusive to all Public Health departments since none can produce a virus: 62 public health departments in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia have confirmed they have no information on the isolation and purification of the much-touted “SARS-COV-2” virus, none, because this elusive, imaginary, deceiving bug DOES NOT EXIST.
Even if you believed a very special T-Rex virus was going around infecting people, that supposed virus has a 99.97% recovery rate, according to those scientists and physicians who have been dealing with patients who supposedly have “COVID,” a mild flu at best, and not a danger to anyone with those recovery rate figures!
Mainstream media has instituted a mass media blackout of any critical inquiry into this non-existent “pandemic”–May I remind you people are NOT dying on the streets and never were?–and particularly of any critical reportage and factual reportage, I may add, of the thousands of deaths and cases of paralysis, strokes, seizures, full-body-vibrations from the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Is this why your Apple managers are unable to follow that the mask is NOT NEEDED TO BE WORN BY ANYONE, not even themselves? Is media blackout and lying television companies to blame for their ignorance? It should not be my responsibility to educate your Apple managers of these facts. There are thousands of educated Americans as informed as I am, who seek out the truth and research the facts.
The vaccine manufacturers who have been given carte blanche by revolving-door Government officials to run mass promotions of their killer gene-based vaccines on television and via print media are making BILLIONS off this scam while thousands of Americans are dying from the vaccine.
Please read the excellent citizens’ petition published at the FDA website recently by Children’s Health Defense, which carefully spells out why these COVID-vaccines are dangerous, and why the EUAs on them should be immediately revoked, as well as why the vaccine trials in children should be immediately stopped. You can see my article on this petition here, and view the petition here: Americans Urged to Comment as Children’s Health Defense Files Citizen Petition at FDA to Immediately Revoke the EUAs for the Experimental COVID Vaccines (Causing Deaths & Disabilities) & Halt All Vaccine Trials Using Children/May 22, 2021/The Everyday Concerned Citizen/everydayconcerned.net
MASKS ARE DANGEROUS
The true scientific information we have now is that the masks are highly dangerous: they cause hypoxia (shortage of oxygen), hypercapnia (excess of carbondioxide, re-breathed-in), vulnerability to acute respiratory disease (through constricting airways and causing existing viruses and bacteria to congregate there), and suffocation (through inhibiting free-breathing); further, various dangerous substances have been found on the blue surgical masks: ethylene dioxide, a carcinogenic and nanofibres—synthetic biological filaments—of unknown etiology and unknown effect.
Children especially are at risk of great harm from these masks, as also those asked to wear them at work: there is much information online on the scientifically understood harms from masks, on the DEATHS of children, adolescents, and adults from prolonged mask-wearing and from mask-wearing during exercise, including in my reportage, at my website.
Apple managers and employees also should not be abused by requiring mask-wearing on the job; perhaps it is their incessant masking that has led to this situation of discriminatory denial of service from this Braintree Apple manager: their brains are being degraded, even as their manners have disappeared; they probably exist in a kind of breathless, oxygen-deprived trance all day and come to life to act as petty policing bureaucrats when they imagine their “authority” is being challenged.
As a technology-based company, I would think Apple management is well aware of these science-based facts above.
THE MASK IS A MEDICAL DEVICE AND PURELY VOLUNTARY
As I informed this law-breaking Apple manager, the mask is a medical device and purely voluntary, as also acknowledged by the FDA and the CDC.
There are no laws, state or federal requiring the masking of one’s face, the closing-off of one’s breath, or the gagging of one’s mouth in public, on the premises of any retail store or other place of public accommodation—and there can never be, because masks are a medical intervention and cannot be decreed by public officials seeking to control the public.
Furthermore, no “guidances,” “orders,” or “directives” from Governors, Presidents, or Mayors constitute laws: these public officials are not lawmakers. No language on “Emergency Public Health Orders” from these parties holds water as a Law, because there is NO Emergency ongoing here: Emergencies last for a very brief period of time, not for years: WE ARE NOT IN AN EMERGENCY CURRENTLY.
Apple must also be cognizant of the fact that these “mandates” and “orders” are not laws but guidances, deceptive language around which it is indeed the local governments who are responsible for. The voluntary compliance of Apple—a separate corporation–with these local mask “mandates” from the State of Massachusetts Corporation (when it does not have to comply at all, obviously, being a separate corporation) does not warrant Apple discriminating against those customers who choose not to wear the mask for whatever reason, and so there is indeed a problem with the “store policy” cited to me here—stores in Massachusetts should not be demanding masks for entry and service of people who are obviously neither Apple employees nor State of Massachusetts Corporation employees: that is misleading. There is no real pandemic ongoing,and that is the real problem: we are all being subjected to information and psychological warfare by miscreants in government–and the CDC who are currently pushing gene-altering vaccines on all..
FEAR-BUILDING IN THE PUBLIC AND PERPETUATING THE PSY OP
The fact therefore is that this Apple manager—and all Apple managers who are using this apparent upper management directive to cite “store policy” and deny service to Americans not wearing a mask—being uninformed or projecting obliviousness about the voluntary nature of this mask-wearing (to protect from a bug not proved to exist or a mild flu with a 99.97% recovery rate), is participating in the cruel and deceptive fraud being perpetuated on the public by over-reaching and abusive public officials (and a lying and complicit mainstream media apparatus).
Together, businesses who seek to enforce mask-subjugation work with these treasonous government miscreants in the business of FEAR-BUILDING IN THE PUBLIC by participating in the massive Psy Op being run which essentially works to compel people to get sick by wearing masks and taking the dangerous experimental gene-based vaccines.
I hope I have made it clear to your Legal Department that as an educated American, I am fully aware as they must be too, that public health guidance is NOT law, and Apple is NOT within its rights to refuse entry or deny service for a legitimate reason–to get technical support for an Apple product–to ANYONE who chooses not to wear a face-muzzle on the basis of a massive Psy Op being conducted by medical miscreants and tyrants.
Apple has essentially discriminated against a member of the public, when public accommodation laws under the Civil Rights Act require their accommodation of all members of the public. This is not how Apple customers should be treated by Apple store managers.
I would appreciate your notifying the Braintree, South Shore Mall Apple store management of this fact, and I ask that you immediately remove all mask-in-store policies you may have set in place, for all the reasons noted above. You will be doing a favor to all Apple employees as well, by safeguarding their health and their inherent right to breathe freely, unhampered by faulty company policies which essentially remove their basic human rights from them.
I look forward to hearing positively from you and encourage you to stop supporting high-level frauds in government seeking to subjugate the American people with false pandemics and Psy Ops and support the rights instead of all people to reject fraudulent medical interventions such as masks, tests, vaccines as a primary aspect of health, medical, human, and American freedom.
I may be reached at XXX and at ramolad@everydayconcerned.net in addition to my mailing address noted above.
Sincerely,
Ramola D
