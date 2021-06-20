CDC Should Retract All Mask-Wearing Guidance Now That Dangerous Pathogens Have Been Found on Children’s Masks Post 6 Hours of Rebreathing in Forced School Wear

Report, Op-ed, Links | Ramola D | June 19, 2021

Dangerous pathogenic bacteria, parasites and fungi have been found on 5 out of six masks submitted to a University of Florida laboratory by a group of concerned mothers including Amanda Donoho, mother of three, of Gainesville Florida.

Information for this report comes from Rational Ground which may have broken this story and posts the Mask Reports here. Information below also comes from the Fox News coverage which interviewed Amanda Donoho and Dr. Nicol Saphiers.

The masks were clean and freshly washed prior to wearing and had been worn by children ages 6-11 for 6-8 hours during the school day, one worn by an adult.

The following pathogens were found: Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumonia)

Mycobacterium tuberculosis (tuberculosis)

Neisseria meningitidis (meningitis, sepsis)

Acanthamoeba polyphaga (keratitis and granulomatous amebic encephalitis)

Acinetobacter baumanni (pneumonia, blood stream infections, meningitis, UTIs—resistant to antibiotics)

Escherichia coli (food poisoning)

Borrelia burgdorferi (causes Lyme disease)

Corynebacterium diphtheriae (diphtheria)

Legionella pneumophila (Legionnaires’ disease)

Staphylococcus pyogenes serotype M3 (severe infections—high morbidity rates)

Staphylococcus aureus (meningitis, sepsis) Rational Ground has posted this explicatory graphic below and notes: “Half of the masks were contaminated with one or more strains of pneumonia-causing bacteria. One-third were contaminated with one or more strains of meningitis-causing bacteria. One-third were contaminated with dangerous, antibiotic-resistant bacterial pathogens. In addition, less dangerous pathogens were identified, including pathogens that can cause fever, ulcers, acne, yeast infections, strep throat, periodontal disease, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, and more.”

Now making the national news and causing the University of Florida to issue a backtracking statement referring to the questionable CDC guidance on masks as still to be held paramount, this study has pushed to the fore the inadvisability of trapping children in masks for the entire school day.

University of Florida Takes Refuge in CDC Rhetoric

The University of Florida’s statement qualifying their lab report on the masks they examined and rushing to take refuge in the CDC’s antediluvian rhetoric ignoring all studies on mask harms and quite literally posting deceptive instructions to keep wearing masks despite their uselessness and downright harm to human health is reported here:

“The University of Florida Mass Spectrometry Research and Education Center routinely conducts lab tests for members of the public as requested, as it did for Ms. Donoho. However, it is important to note that we had no way of establishing the chain of custody for these masks and to what conditions they were exposed prior to the lab test. To draw any conclusions is premature and a more controlled, peer reviewed research is warranted. It is also important to note that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention studies indicate wearing a mask is among the most effective measures for preventing and mitigating the spread of COVID-19.” University of Florida Statement/Alachua Chronicle

Dr. Nicole Saphiers: Kids Need to Return to Normal Activities, Unmasked

Dr. Nicole Saphiers, author of the new book Panic Attack, apparently covering the culture of Fear inculcated by the CDC, WHO and others over the COVID “pandemic,” joins hundreds of physicians waking up around the country to mask- harms-to-children in calling for an end to the masks, an end to the lockdowns, and an end to the push to vaccinate children who are in a no to low-risk category for SARS-COV-2 in an interview on Fox News.

It is time for children to return to their normal activities, unmasked, she says.

CDC Acknowledges Great Harm to Children from the Unproven CDC-and-WHO-run Pandemic, Including Suicide:

Will American school administrators realize they are responsible for psychological harms to children from forcing them into isolation, lockdowns, distancing and masks, as also is the CDC–and end these practices immediately?

The CDC has acknowledged that children are trying to commit suicide in high numbers, thanks to the unproven pandemic and its harmfully despotic strictures they have unleashed on children. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports:

“Data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that visits to emergency departments for suspected suicide attempts by adolescent girls are up over 50% in the past year and a half, compared to 2019. A study by the CDC also found that the proportion of emergency department visits related to mental health were up 24% for children ages 5 to 11 and 31% for adolescents ages 12 to 17 between last April and October, compared to the same period in 2019.“ Philadelphia Inquirer, Fauci talks Gen Z mental health, COVID-19 vaccines at Penn Medicine event: ‘Be caring and patient in our expectations’/june 18, 2021

citing “ER visits for suspected suicide attempts by adolescent girls are up over 50%, CDC study finds/June 11, 2021″ and the CDC Study, Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report 888 MMWR/June 18, 2021/Vol. 70/No. 24US Department of Health and Human Services/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/Emergency Department Visits for Suspected Suicide Attempts Among Persons Aged 12–25 Years Before and During the COVID-19 Pandemic — United States, January 2019–May 2021

Multiple Studies Prove Masks are Ineffective in Stopping Virus Transmission & are Harmful

As of today, the CDC has not changed its unscientific guidance on masks–which many physicians and studies have analyzed to be harmful, hazardous to health, ineffective in stopping COVID, unnecessary, psychologically deleterious to all human health, including the Danish study on masks reported in the Annals of Internal Medicine in November 2020 and the Stanford Study originally posted at the National Center for Biotechnological Information which was later disavowed by Stanford Medicine but which found that masks are completely ineffective in stopping the transmission of viruses including SARS-COV-2.

https://fee.org/articles/new-danish-study-finds-masks-don-t-protect-wearers-from-covid-infection/

Leila Centner Exposes the Great Harm to Children in Forcing Them to Wear Masks

In an absolutely must-watch video, Leila Centner, principal and owner of Centner Academy, who has made a stand for children and refused to enforce masks and social distancing in her school, made a presentation at a Health and Freedom conference recently, pulling together a number of videos that have been circulating on social media showing children suffering from the masks, speaking out about the incessant mask-wearing, and illustrating the great physical and psychological harm done to children by forcing them into masks day after day for 7 hours, even in PE and recess.

Heartbreaking to watch these videos, but necessary education to move people in government to greater respect for children:

Leila Centner makes an impassioned argument for respecting childrens’ needs and putting children first, as her campaign is named, and asks parents nationwide to join her Stand for Health Freedom movement. The conference was the annual Advanced Medicine Conference held May 29-31 in Sioux Falls.

CDC Should Immediately Retract All Mask-Wearing Guidance For Children in Schools and For People at Work

Since Mask-Wearing for Hours on End Increases Pathogenic Bacterial Risk & is Ineffective in Stopping Transmission of Any Virus

Given the numerous studies and reports proving harm to children from mask-wearing, CDC needs to step up here and publicly ban mask-wearing for children nationwide and worldwide. People at work forced to wear masks all day also need to both speak up for themselves and be rescued from these harmful “guidances.”

It appears that CDC and WHO guidances, echoed by state governors and city mayors, departments of public health and governments, have led to extreme harm to children and workers which could have easily been prevented.

The culture of abnormally pushing children into anti-social distancing-bubbles, distancing-spaces-in-line and in lunchrooms and classrooms, forcing them to wear masks and hide their faces while gagging their freedom of speech and expression and making it impossible for them to breathe freely, think coherently, and exist freely needs to stop.

Share this:

