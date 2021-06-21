Newswatch Live 2 with Dr. John Reizer: No Virus for COVID Has Been Isolated, Mass Hypnosis via Media/Govt Psy Op Fixated on False PCR Test is Underway–Intent? To Push Dangerous RNA/DNA-Altering Vaccines, Boosters on All

Video Report & Link | Ramola D | June 21, 2021

In a panoramic and insightful conversation on Newswatch Live last week with this writer, Dr. John Reizer, a holistic healer, chiropractor, researcher, writer, health sciences instructor, media analyst and science fiction novelist, whose highly informative and candid blog No Fake News offers numerous articles and analyses of the ongoing COVID debacle, dismantled clearly the profoundly criminal Psy Op being run on all currently by mainstream media and corrupt politicians who all stand to gain immensely from perpetuating a false pandemic replete with revolving-door multi-million dollar contracts for their buddies in Defense and Pharma in PPE, PCR tests, and vaccines infinitum (from companies they all hold shares in or have other connections to).

Starting with the false PCR test which can “find anything” according to Dr. Kary Mullis who invented it, and which finds numbers of false-positives, to the mRNA and viral-vector gene-based vaccines which are killing thousands of people, as reported in numerous databases–not just VAERS from CDC–it is becoming increasingly clear to an educated minority that extreme corruption and crime underpins this CDC/WHO-run unproven “pandemic.”

No virus has been isolated, but a genomic sequence developed for a so-called spike protein has led to the synthesizing of mRNA used in the vaccines.

https://everydayconcerned.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Dr.-Wu-Zunyou-from-the-Chinese-Center-for-Disease-Control-admits-on-camera-COVID-NOT-ISOLATED.mp4 Dr. Wu Zunyou from the Chinese CDC “They didn’t isolate the virus, that’s the issue.”

NewsBreak 105 | Jan 15, 2021 | Frances Leader on UK MHRA Info: COVID Vaccine Uses Computer-Generated Codes, No Virus

No test to identify the never-isolated virus exists, but the PCR test which can find anything is being used and continues to expand in use.

No reliable numbers of cases exists, since deaths have been misreported, all flus marked as COVID, and lies published as fact, as the CDC/WHO acknowledged when they stated only 6% of previously reported numbers of deaths was accurate.

No vaccine has been successful for coronaviruses, yet, for this particular coronavirus, sudden gene-based and RNA/DNA-modifying vaccines have been pushed through at high speed on an EUA-Emergency Use Authorization–(by a highly questionable and clearly corrupt FDA)— and the entire world told that all 7 billion need to be vaccinated immediately with this human-genome-changer.

No safety studies exist to show these new-tech gene-changer vaccines are safe. All the animals in the clinical trials died. The new biodistribution study from the Pfizer clinical trials shows dangerous levels of mRNA-carrying lipid nanoparticles in the ovaries, testes, liver, pituitary, etc, as exposed by Dr. Byram Bridle, an immunologist and academic at the University of Guelph, Canada.

No proof of effectiveness of these vaccines can be found, but rather mounting numbers of cases of COVID post-vaccine, and mounting numbers of deaths and disability post-vaccine, from VAERS/CDC, Eudravigilance, Yellow Card scheme, various other databases–being discounted by mainstream media as insignificant, unrelated, and not indicative of vaccine-effects.

No serious attempt to examine, respond to, and halt the vaccines based on these highly disturbing numbers and reports of deaths, stroke, Bell’s palsy, anaphylaxis, paralysis, heart problems, vertigo, eye and ear disorders et al has been undertaken by CDC, WHO, MHRA, any of the “Public Health” departments who like to push blue gloves and blue masks–now found to carry worms of some sort pre-use and pathogenic bacteria post-use–on all.

No flu or cold virus in the past has been treated successfully with vaccines.

No public dissemination via mainstream media of the actual contents of these vaccines has occurred, while information that has been posted so far shows actual poisons being included in the vaccines — PEG and SM-102, among others.

No information on disease and ill-health as arising from weak immune systems, stress, fear, panic has been shared to the public by CDC, WHO, Public Health departments but a lot of stress, fear, panic has been induced in people by them, added to which masks, isolation, lockdowns, removal from normalcy, sunshine, exercise has probably resulted in mass weakening of immune systems.

No risk or low risk exists for children and teens yet the EUA is being authorized to vaccinate them, along with ongoing clinical trials involving children, giving rise to multiple cases of heart inflammation (myocarditis), other adverse reactions, and a number of deaths (as recorded in VAERS/CDC).

Yet despite all this, the same debilitating, health-destroying, false-case-creation, and pushing the vaccine practices are being continued.

Bogus PCR Test with Torture Swab Intended for Use in Indefinite Extension of the Unproven “Pandemic”

COVID PCR Tests are being held as sacrosanct and being pushed through in planning and development for further use, as exposed in this recent look at new contracts intending to torture kindergartners, elementary, and middle-school children as well as the homeless and the elderly in care homes with the painfully intrusive torture swab test which may be depositing nanobiosensor technology at the blood-brain barrier, according to many doctors, including WHO scientist Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger.

Dr. Reizer notes astutely that this COVID PCR test lies at the center of the Casedemic of false-cases Psy Op which has been run on the entire world population, it is the tangible physical fulcrum around which the entire Psy Op revolves.

Based on this bogus test, new cases can be continually found–the “COVID pandemic” will never end. Variants can be floated as fact when no-one can actually deliver a full genomic sequence from a clean isolate of an actual virus–which may just be DNA-debris from the body’s detoxification process as exosome, given the use of approximation as isolation in the entire field of virology, Dr. Reizer notes.

Toxic Vaccines, Fancy Variants, and Booster Jabs Forever

Disease resulting from the toxic vaccines can be denoted as “COVID Variant Effects” and Booster jabs developed to combat the variants–a never ending process which can be strung out until massive numbers of people suffer progressive debilitation from vaccine burden or die, while vaccine makers and politicians benefit richly through this genocidal and mass illness-creation process from profit-making vaccines, tests, PPE, booster jabs, all on the taxpayer’s dime.

Mainstream media is deceiving the populace with soothing propaganda from this contingent while advising viewers and readers to dismiss the information on vaccine deaths and disability from “anti-vaccine activists” and listen instead only to the “experts” from the CDC, which they will not reveal is a vaccine-patent owning company, with an obvious conflict of interest and therefore not an expert organization to be listened to at all.

True Health, True Immunity: Do the Exact Opposite of What the CDC Advises

True immunity can be acquired by doing the exact opposite of what the CDC and government figureheads promote, says Dr. Reizer–dropping fear and panic, returning to normalcy, ignoring “distancing” notions and letting children mingle freely, play in the mud, etc. Children’s natural immunity builds through contact and closeness and embracing not rejecting their natural environment.

And while many doctors suggest these mRNA vaccines are irreversible in effect, the human body is powerful and can rebound, suggests Dr. Reizer; it is returning to a strong sense of inner self, spirituality, and respecting your own powerful will, self, and creation that ultimately can prevail over toxins in these vaccines, if you have taken them. The field of epigenetics suggest that what you do to safeguard your health matters and can change cell structure, even DNA.

Various remedies such as pine needle tea, star anise and other natural foods which are being recommended now by molecular biologists and naturopaths to help remove the lipid mRNA nanoparticles and spike protein–which is being predicted to act as a bioweapon in the body, continuously manufactured by your own cells, post-vaccine–can be used to flush out the toxins.

Good food, nutrition, exercise, sunshine, raw foods and vegetables and fruit, these mainstays of health, and normal social interaction is what will make the difference between health and disease, in this continuing environment of media deceit and mass hypnosis we see all around us, suggests Dr. Reizer, and the power and resilience of the human body should never be underestimated.

Are We Looking at 6000 Deaths or 50,000 Deaths or More, Post-Vaccine Really?

The COVID testing needs to stop and the death-producing COVID vaccines need to be stopped.

Reminder to all from Dr. Reizer, deaths reported in the CDC are only a fraction of actual deaths, reported to be only 1% of what usually transpires, according to a medical study. Doctors are naturally reluctant to report deaths on their watch, and the “passive reporting” of such databases requires extra effort–so as Professor Peter McCullough recently surmised on his call with Reiner Fuellmich, we may be looking at 50,000 deaths post-vaccine not 6000–or more. Dr. Reizer suggests similar.

Latest Data from VAERS on deaths and adverse reactions from the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson vaccines

Newswatch Live was streamed live at Live528 on Thursday, June 17, 2021 and can be viewed there as well as at Odysee, Brighteon, and Bitchute.

Newswatch Live – 2 | June 17, 2021: With Dr. John Reizer on the Dangers of COVID Vaccines for Children & Adults, Mass Hypnosis and the COVID Psy Op

