BREAKING: Moderna COVID Vaccine Found to Contain a DEADLY POISON “SM-102 – Not for Human or Veterinary Use, Acutely Toxic, Fatal in Contact with Skin, Carcinogenic, Causes Infertility, Causes Nerve, Liver, Kidney Damage”

Explosive and absolutely dealbreaker news reported today and yesterday by the Hal Turner Radio Show May 17, 2021 points to the inclusion of a highly poisonous ingredient in the Moderna vaccine--remember that the Moderna mRNA vaccine was commissioned for development by DARPA, as covered here earlier, and DARPA is a weapons research agency not a healthcare nursery–and raises the question of intended, planned criminality.

Was this highly poisonous ingredient included deliberately in this DARPA vaccine to poison all who take the vaccine, to cause organ damage, to cause fatalities, and to cause miscarriages and abortions of the unborn?

VAERS data recorded by the CDC indeed show all the above (death, organ damage, paralysis, strokes, blood clots, miscarriages) as responses to the Moderna vaccine as well as to the Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson, and Astrazeneca vaccines.

Let us recall also that a certain Health dept in Australia has classified the Covid-19 vaccine as a Poison: BREAKING: SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine Named a Poison and Gene Technology Using GMOs for Private”Emergency Management” of Elderly and Care Home Staff by Australian Health Authority

The ingredient in question is SM-102, and it is listed in the ingredients contained in the Moderna vaccine as released by the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

Fact-sheets for Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson can be downloaded from this page at the Connecticut Govt website: https://portal.ct.gov/vaccine-portal/COVID-19-Vaccination-FAQ#Vaccine%20Types

This is the Moderna factsheet showing the SM-102 ingredient:

Moderna list of ingredients/Image from Hal Turner article

SM-102 is manufactured by the Cayman Chemical company whose Material Data Safety filing with the OSHA clearly establishes the nature of the ingredient as toxic to human and animal health, carcinogenic, and sterility-inducing.

Other effects include damage to skin, eyes, heart, brain.

That data sheet is here:

Notable instructions to physicians include:

“Most important symptoms and effects, both acute and delayed:

May cause anemia, cough, CNS depression, drowsiness, headache, heart damage, lassitude (weakness, exhaustion), liver damage, narcosis, reproductive effects, teratogenic effects.”

Further information on SM-102 reveals that it is being used in the Moderna vaccine ostensibly for a very specific purpose, outlined in the basic product description, posted below. Basically, SM-102 is an “ionizable amino lipid that has been used in combination with other lipids in the formation of lipid nanoparticles.”

Lipid nanoparticles have been used in the mRNA vaccines to encase the mRNA for transport into cells, as described by multiple biotech firms including BioNTech and Moderna, and covered in numerous PSAs and talks referenced here in Report 242 | Public Education: mRNA Vaccines in Focus: “Safe and Effective” or Russian Roulette with your Life?

This is also noted in the product sheet below: “Formulations containing SM-102 have been used in the development of lipid nanoparticles for delivery of mRNA-based vaccines.”

Further product information notes that luciferase mRNA encased in SM-102 lipid has been seen to be found transmitted into liver cells in mice–while the 2018 paper referenced reveals that “A 1-month toxicology evaluation in rat and non-human primate demonstrated no adverse events with the new lipid nanoparticle system.” (1. Sabnis, S., Kumarasinghe , E.S., Salerno, T., et al. A novel amino lipid series for mRNA delivery: Improved endosomal escape and sustained pharmacology and safety in non-human primates. Mol. Ther.26(6), 1509-1519 (2018).) This really means that this study was only 1-month in duration, and does not mean the use of this product is safe, which the paper concludes, prematurely.

This warning “Not for human, diagnostic, veterinary, or therapeutic use” on the SM-102 product sheet apparently escaped the notice of these researchers and those who inserted SM-102 lipid nanoparticles dissolved in chloroform into the Moderna mRNA vaccine:

In an urgent update marked May 18 (today), Hal Turner notes the connection of SM-102 to chloroform and phosgene, which latter is a poisonous gas which would cause pulmonary edema and the exact sensation of choking which is currently being attributed to Covid:

UPDATE MAY 18 12:30 PM EDT — I am getting a lot of bullshit emails from biochemists telling me that the evil data about SM-102 has to do with the fact that it is delivered via a solution of Chloroform and the hazards listed on the Material Safety Data Sheet (MSDS) deal with Chloroform. No, they don’t. The MSDS deals with the substance SM-102 as it is manufactured by Cayman Chemical Company. Period. The ingredients list in the Moderna COVID ‘Vaccine” lists SM-102 as the third most-prevalent ingredient in the vaccine, and that ingredient is as the Cayman Chemical Company describes it. It’s that simple. But this actually gets worse. Chloroform is the solution used with the SM-102 and Chloroform has been outlawed for use by consumers for decades. The reason Chloroform is outlawed for use by consumers has to do with how long it stays in a human body and what it does to a human body while it’s inside. The Half-Life of Chloroform is 180 days. That means that it takes half a YEAR for only HALF of the chloroform, to be exited out of the body. You with me so far? Chloroform, like any other chemical, breaks down. And when it comes into contact with oxygen, it breaks down into . . . . wait for it . . . . Phosgene Gas. Phosgene gas is fatal to humans in concentrations as low as seven parts per million (7ppm). So all these folks getting the “jab” are getting an arm full of Chloroform which, as it circulates through their bodies will break down into phosgene gas. Depending upon the unique functions of various people, some — maybe many — of those people MIGHT reach the fatal threshold of phosgene gas in their system, and die from it; likely within 180 days after the second “jab.” But wait, there’s even MORE! Phosgene is a highly toxic substance that exists as a gas at room temperature. Owing to its poor water solubility, one of the hallmarks of phosgene toxicity is an unpredictable asymptomatic latent phase before the development of noncardiogenic pulmonary edema. Yes, the lungs fill with fluid and the patient can’t breathe. Just like . . . . wait for it . . . . “COVID.” As these people start dropping like flies, the very same people who brought us the vaccine can simply blame it on a COVID variant. Gee, too bad they died from a COVID variant that the vaccine couldn’t protect them from. Would that be plausible deniability for mass murder? You decide. Great way to depopulate the planet and no one is the wiser because the deaths are so chronologically distant from the jab and the symptoms of phosgene gas poisoning mimic the symptoms of COVID. PLEASE READ THE BLOCKBUSTER FULL HAL TURNER ARTICLE HERE: UPDATED 12:30 PM EDT — Connecticut Publishes Moderna COVID Vax Ingredients: DEADLY POISON “SM-102 – Not for Human or Veterinary Use”

Hal Turner further discusses issues of criminality and liability and offers advice to those who have unfortunately taken the Moderna vaccine. He also notes that vaccine inserts he has been sent show the ingredient list marked by Moderna “Intentionally Left Blank,” which in itself stands out as an indicator of withholding of Informed Consent to all who have consented to be jabbed with this experimental gene-therapy protocol.

No doubt each one of the ingredients listed on each of these vaccine fact sheets needs to be fully analyzed by pharmacists and physicians so we can further understand why exactly people are dropping dead, displaying Covid symptoms, becoming paralyzed, becoming fatigued after taking the vaccine–symptoms and after-effects proved by numerous reports worldwide in all vaccine adverse events databases.

(Links to US, UK, Europe databases for adverse events here: In a Sea of Lies: mRNA Vaccine Truth, COVID Truth–Resources to Inform Yourself)

The Bill and Melinda Gates/Rockefeller/UN Depopulation agenda which has chosen the route of vaccines as one deceptive route to end humanity as we know it has often been dismissed as conspiracy theory by skeptics even as it is more openly discussed today, and has been acknowledged by the United Nations in their policies for a long time--but discoveries such as this do indeed raise the question of intention here: are we looking at evidence of intended genocide here?

At the very least, this chilling discovery of a deadly poison included in a vaccine now being encouraged for use in children and adolescents as well as elderly and all healthy adults should ring alarm bells worldwide, and initiate an immediate halt to the Moderna vaccine worldwide.

