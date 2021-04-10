Report 242 | Public Education: mRNA Vaccines in Focus: “Safe and Effective” or Russian Roulette with your Life?

Video Post & Link | Ramola D | April 9, 2021

While biotech manufacturers–pharmaceutical labs and companies, that is–inform us the mRNA vaccines are “safe and effective,” running massive propaganda operations on mainstream media, in conjunction with social media de-platforming of all critically-needed questioning voices, many doctors and scientists have spoken out passionately on the dangers of the experimental mRNA vaccines wherein all being vaccinated are becoming human guinea pigs, casualties of human experimentation, and statistics for researchers.

Noticeably, as deaths and adverse events keep piling up in reports on social media, the VAERS CDC website, other databases globally, and news reports from all over, those who seek to disinform increasingly publish openly on the safety of the vaccines even as they continue to maintain the narratives around the “pandemic” which certain dark-agenda oligarchs apparently don’t want ever to end.

In a recent podcast with James Delingpole, Dr. Michael Yeadon marks the deaths, speaking of the “spike protein” set up to be manufactured internally by the mRNA mechanism in the vaccines as plausibly initiating blood coagulation of the kind reported in the AstraZeneca vaccines which have created fatal blood clots in the brain and caused the deaths of many. How each person’s body reacts seems to vary, he notes, but taking the risk is “playing Russian roulette with your life.”

Report 242 is a public education reporting venture, pulling together clips from both sides, biotech and concerned scientists, interspersed with commentary from me, with intention to inform and raise the general level of understanding for all. Please watch in your own independently thinking space, listen to the scientists, peruse the news reports, witness the stories of deaths and disaster post-vaccine, make up your own mind, make your own choices regarding whether to take the vaccine or not, whether to tell your family to take the vaccine or not, whether to speak out yourself as an independent thinker or whistleblower or remain silent, whether to act on your convictions or lie low forever.

Many thanks to all interviewers, public educators, physicians, scientists whose words and work are featured in this report. Please share widely, feel free to re-post anywhere. If anyone you know asks to learn more about these mRNA vaccines, please share this video with them.

Report 242 | Public Education: mRNA Vaccines in Focus: “Safe and Effective” or Russian Roulette with your Life?

