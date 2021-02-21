Desperate Attempts by Twitter and Facebook to Suppress the Deadly Truth About Pfizer & Moderna’s mRNA Vaccines as More Disturbing Videos of Disabling Vibration/Spasms/Coma & Deaths Post-Vaccine Surface

Report & Op-ed | Ramola D | Feb 21, 2021

More disturbing videos of people spasming and convulsing or lying in a coma unable to breathe after Pfizer and Moderna shots have begun to surface and, as reported by relatives, are being removed by Facebook or being marked as “disinformation.”

However, videos and the people taking these videos, usually close relatives do not lie, although all readers are advised to watch and share the posts below both with compassion for suffering humanity and discernment: make up your own mind after viewing these.

Kristi Simmonds, the nurse whose video of herself testifying was featured earlier in this article had this video removed off Facebook:

This video was streamed live on Facebook by the family of Sara Stickles, a 28-year-old who went into a coma with a brain aneurysm and died in 5 days after the second Pfizer mRNA shot:

This video, below, features a number of people spasming, vibrating, breathless, and shaking all over after the vaccines, some featured in earlier posts at this site–please be aware, this is highly unsettling to watch, but is being posted here to inform people worldwide with urgency of these facts–the mRNA vaccines need to be halted immediately, and people need to know not to take them:

https://brandnewtube.com/watch/collection-of-covid-vaccine-victims-with-link-to-latest-number-of-deaths_o63rjpwGHYdCsRr.html

A 59-year-old dies within the hour after taking the vaccine:

https://brandnewtube.com/watch/59-year-old-dies-after-covid-vaccine-039_TTdOTYDIxaxUG67.html

929 Deaths from the 2/12/21 Release of VAERS Data

The numbers being publicly released by the CDC of the deaths post-vaccine are clearly inaccurate, judging by this report done on a search of vaccine adverse events at the VAERS database, where 929 deaths were found on 2/12/21.

Links to the NVIC page listing adverse events, with report of deaths between 0-5 days after the vaccine, several dying the same day the vaccine was administered, in addition to other cases within 2 weeks of getting the shot: https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?EVENTS=on&PAGENO=1&PERPAGE=10&ESORT=&REVERSESORT=&VAX=(COVID19)&VAXTYPES=(COVID-19)&DIED=Yes

That page listing can be downloaded from here as well, for further study and reportage:

Twitter removes a tweet publicizing the deadly after-effects of the mRNA vaccines

The tweet Twitter has currently removed from my page today offered a comment to the WSJ article spotlighting the millions being made by Pfizer and Moderna executives:

https://www.wsj.com/articles/insiders-at-covid-19-vaccine-makers-sold-nearly-500-million-of-stock-last-year-11613557801

Dozens of women have reported spontaneous abortions and miscarriages. Fuller insight into the myriad side effects and after effects being reported by people who have taken the vaccine can be found at the OpenVaers Project and at the COVID_19 Vaccine World Map of side effects here.

While I have submitted an appeal to Twitter pointing to the truth of my remark, they have done this previously, shutting down the truth of what is going on.

Please see Newsbreak 107 for a public sharing of the UK report on side-effects and deaths: Newsbreak 107 | Feb 12, 2021 | Unsafe Vaccines in Light of Vaccine Injuries: Focus on COVID Vaccine Adverse Events & Deaths with Dr. John Reizer

Suppression of the Truth of Vaccine After-Effects, Side-Effects, Disability, and Death Post the Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines by Social Media is Criminal

What is really going on in the deception-centric world of Big Tech social media today is the maintenance of a False-Narrative being upheld and promulgated by government figureheads, the CDC, Anthony Fauci, in service to their larger lie, of the “Pandemic” being genuine when it is not, that the mRNA vaccines are safe and needed, when they are not.

COVID-19, a Dangerous Conspiracy That’s Gotten Out of Hand

What is also going on is deception in service of genocide, as more and more people–inclusive of nurses and health workers and elderly trapped in nursing homes blindly following government directives–line up to take the vaccine–signing up unwittingly for Death or Disability, falsely informed by mainstream media and irresponsible figureheads.

The vaccine is not safe, but on a daily basis, the false information that the vaccines are safe is pounded into people’s passively receptive heads by the distorting, lying mouthpieces for a deadly agenda–playing journalist yet pushing “Pharma-ganda”–at large media outlets such as NPR and CBS.

The suppression of the truth about the clear dangers of these experimental vaccines as proven through these recordings of side effects and deaths is surely criminal.

People are being misled by the False Comforts of lying mainstream media pushing the storyline that the vaccines are safe when they clearly are not: “wearing a mask” is not going to save Granny’s life, but keeping her from taking these poisonous vaccines surely will.

Please share this post widely and post links to other articles and videos covering this subject in comments.

