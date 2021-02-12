Dangers of ALL Vaccines Highlighted as Deaths and Injuries From the Experimental mRNA COVID Vaccines Pile Up

Report & Op-ed | Ramola D | Feb 12, 2021

Unwittingly it seems, the vaccine kings and queens at Pfizer BioNtech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca have opened the floodgates to widely shared information online as evidence of further damage from the experimental mRNA vaccines pours in all across the USA and UK, with numbers from the US and UK showing a total of over 100,000 “adverse events” or vaccine injuries and currently over 700 deaths between these two countries alone.

The latest COVID VAERS data can be seen here: Open VAERS/COVID

This is readable data, compiled by a programmer who set up a site www. OpenVAERS.com just to highlight this vaccine injury data, which includes data on vaccine injuries from other vaccines as well, in addition to COVID. As noted on Twitter today by Dr. Toby Rogers, people are suddenly learning a lot more about vaccine injuries thanks to the COVID vaccine injuries and a thoughtful and journalistically-minded programmer.

VAERS has existed for 30 years. Everyone acknowledges that it undercounts vaccine injuries. No one noticed VAERS until a smart programmer created OpenVAERS & made it easily searchable. Suddenly 816,460 reports were readable. So Pharma sent out the trolls.https://t.co/WrNLuszmzr — Toby Rogers PhD, MPP (@uTobian) February 12, 2021

Latest figures from the CDC, VAERS website here

CDC VAERS data online is remarkably opaque and hard to use, report many trying to get clear information from the CDC/FDA VAERS database on vaccine injuries. It is interesting that Health and Human Services has posted a page offering a Guide to Interpreting VAERS Data as well; it is important to note, as they acknowledge, that the VAERS system is a “Passive Reporting System”–meaning, any adverse event or death noted down by a nurse or physician as part of medical records isn’t automatically recorded in this database; instead health professionals and parents and self-reporters will need to take the trouble to make a report on the VAERS site. As many researchers and health organizations note, not all adverse events are reported, in fact only a very small percentage of reactions are reported. “VAERS is a passive reporting system, meaning that reports about adverse events are not automatically collected, but require a report to be filed to VAERS. VAERS reports can be submitted voluntarily by anyone, including healthcare providers, patients, or family members.”

Assisting Non-Science-Educated and Science-Educated Researchers Both to Examine VAERS Data on Vaccine Injuries

There is a distinct bias in mainstream media to gloss over vaccine injuries and castigate critics of vaccines calling on adverse event data as proof that vaccines are dangerous. To delve into the raw data at the VAERS database however is difficult–was it set up to be this difficult? There is certainly an ongoing push by the Pharma-run False-Science crowd to posit certain figureheads–such as Fauci–as “experts” inviolate, and to discourage critical thinking and independent enquiry by anyone on anything COVID-related as this outlandish article “You must not ‘do your own research’ when it comes to Science” by a Science-educated propagandist suggests.

Thankfully, there are other Science-based analysts out there who prefer to assist others in doing their own research, rather than try to stop them.

The creator of OpenVAERS.com writes: “I tried to search the VAERS data and found the interface frustrating and dinosaur-like. If as developer I found it difficult to use, how could anyone hope to really get data from it without spending a day learning the ins and outs? I turned my attention to asking what did people most want out of VAERS and how would it be best delivered (something I do in my job regularly). I decided what many want is to read the story that accompanies each record without getting super complicated in their queries. They wanted to answer relatively simple questions about how many died? How many had what my kid had? I set out to build a friendly interface for people to do that.”

EXCERPTS FROM THE COVID REPORTS AT OPENVAERS.COM:

VAERS ID: 902790 • AGE: 31 SEX: F

11 minutes after first dose of Covid Pfizer vaccine, patient became unresponsive, pale, diaphoretic with possible seizure activity. Patient dropped all belongings, leaned to the left side, with eyes rolling back in her head. Episode lasted about a minute. Patient could not remember what had happened. Vitals were BP 110/60, HR 64, RR 22. Patient was advised to go to ED for further evaluation but she refused. Patient was given a snack and an RN stayed with her for about 20 more minutes to monitor.

VAERS ID: 902794 • AGE: 35 SEX: M

“Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine EUA”: Acute onset of tongue swelling, throat tightness, and diffuse erythema approximately 5 minutes after receiving COVID-19 vaccine. Patient transferred to emergency department. Patient treated with Epinephrine 0.3 mg IM X1 dose, Dexamethasone 10 mg IV x1 dose, Diphenhydramine 25 mg IV x1 dose. Patient discharged same day with resolution of symptoms.

VAERS ID: 902898 AGE: 25 SEX: F

Nausea started about 8 hours after getting vaccine and progressively got worse over 12 hours

VAERS ID: 902995 • AGE: 37 SEX: F

pt developed chills, nausea and vomiting. Reports > 10 episodes of vomiting total. Went to lunch and continued to have chills and vomiting. Also developed chest pain – described as burning and heaviness. Denies any shortness of breath. CT negative for any changes. Chest X ray normal.

VAERS ID: 903031 AGE: 29 SEX: F

2 hours later pain in arm approximately 4-5 inches. Was not able to utilize left arm on yesterday. last night experienced muscle aches and chills. Taken Tylenol and rested. This morning experienced a really bad headache.

VAERS ID: 1002636 • AGE: 90 SEX: F

On 1/17/2021 patient woke and began her day as usual, was found down by family member 1 hour later conscious but unable to speak and unable to move her R side. She was admitted to the hospital – Initial NIHSS was 26 and CT imaging showed no acute hemorrhage but mild hypodensity of greater than 1/3 of the MCA territory (TPA not recommended). CTA did show distal L M1/M2 occulsion and she was transferred to larger facility for thrombectomy. Unfortunately the patient had persistent severe neurological deficits after thrombectomy. Was discharged home on hospice care and expired on 1/23/21.

VAERS ID: 922673 AGE: 67 SEX: F

I woke up with tingling in my right hand and arm, my right side, and down my right leg. I went to the ER at Hospital, and was confirmed to have had a stroke in my left thalmus.

VAERS ID: 919546 AGE: 51 SEX: F

thrombotic stroke -necessitating hospitalization; and craniotomy; required mechanical ventilator for 2 days. Patient now extubated, breathing on her own. Patient remains hospitalized with marked deficits (aphasic)

VAERS ID: 941476 AGE: 45 SEX: M

Patient received vaccine in afternoon of 12/28. She works in ER as housekeeper 7pm-7am. The day she received the vaccine she became ill with fever chills and nausea and left work at 2am. On 12/31 she developed hemianopia. She went to ER and they did CT scan. She was told it was complex migraine. She left and came Home. On 1/1/21 her vision was back to normal. On 1/3 she suffered bilateral cerebellum ischemic stroke. She is currently in medical center. In Trauma.

VAERS ID: 977362 • AGE: 56 SEX: F

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine EUA On 1/9/2021 I suffered a lacunar stroke, Symptoms of left sided paralysis . The symptoms came and went. I was life flighted to Hospital. Underwent several test . CT,MRI,ECHO and labs among other test I was in patient ICU for 3 days. Discharged home. The longest event lasted 4 hours . My BP was extremely elevated. I had borderline HTN in past but never that high. Fortunately I have regained the use of my left side and minimal side effects remain. Unsure if the vaccine could have elevated my BP

UK Report on Adverse Events

The UK report showing nearly 50,000 adverse events, widely circulated on social media the last few days can be found here:

As can be seen from this report, 107 “fatal outcomes” and thousands of vaccine reactions and injuries include blood disorders, neurological disorders, allergic reactions like rashes, strokes, seizures, ear inflammations, heart palpitations, eye swellings, visual brightness, mouth swellings, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, fatigue, and many other unsettling injuries which are rather painful to read.

Newsbreak 107 | Unsafe Vaccines in Light of Vaccine Injuries: Focus on COVID Vaccine Adverse Events & Deaths with Dr. John Reizer

The reports here and on videos on social media (posted here earlier in articles linked below), the tragedy of these injuries and deaths to innocent victims of this experimental mRNA vaccine which is not being divulged to people as such, the blatant cover-story being promulgated by hospitals and state and city governments of the vaccine being “safe” when clearly it is not, as well as the dangers of vaccines in general were discussed candidly in this Newsbreak conversation yesterday afternoon by Dr. John Reizer and this reporter (Video linked below).

Especially of note is the focus on what this entire tragedy unfolding–with many more deaths and injuries expected by many physicians as the “pathogenic priming”of previous vaccines is intended to unleash “cytokine storms” and neuro inflammation in many–has brought to all of us: an increased interest in what vaccines are really, why they provoke such intense bodily breakdowns, what they actually contain, and why these particular mRNA vaccines are doubly dangerous.

Biowarfare and vaccines being used as bioweapons is a subject rarely broached, but one we must consider more fully, going forward. Are the mRNA vaccines harmful by design? Do they intend to deform human cells? Why are governments and public health officials continuing to roll out these vaccines? Is this indeed a genocidal program as many suggest–linked to eugenicist, digital-enslavement & Great Reset transhumanist intentions–as has become increasingly evident?

An easy answer out of this alarming situation really is, as noted here before: Do Not Take the COVID-19 Vaccines: Reports & Videos of Convulsions, Seizures, Palsy, Death Are Increasing.

Currently available at Brighteon, to be posted here and at Bitchute soon (Cyberhacking interference currently is preventing the video upload):

https://www.brighteon.com/cfa77043-9561-4161-8f0b-fd2ad5839bcf

https://everydayconcerned.files.wordpress.com/2021/02/newsbreak-107.mp4 Newsbreak 107

