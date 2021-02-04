Dr. Vernon Coleman: How Many People Are The Vaccines Killing?

Re-post of original article by Dr. Vernon Coleman , January 2021 | Report | Feb 4, 2021

Dr. Vernon Coleman has posted an article listing the reports of vaccine deaths and injuries–which Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and mainstream media in sinister, Pharma-supporting wise are suppressing publication of by removing posts, videos, tweets and deplatforming journalists and content creators for–and also made this powerful video appeal to point up the War Crimes of the doctors and nurses administering the experimental and hazardous mRNA COVID-19 vaccines while reports pour in worldwide of immediate deaths, paralysis, seizures, convulsions, strokes, rashes from the Moderna, Pfizer BionTech and other companies’ vaccines. Please explore these articles below and share this post widely to spread the word on how dangerous these vaccines are and hasten their being stopped. These vaccine rollouts which are actually non-consented-to clinical trials of dangerous gene-altering drug systems Must be stopped. –Ramola D

https://brandnewtube.com/v/fRdX4T

How Many People Are The Vaccines Killing?

Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA

No one knows how many people the vaccines are killing – or how many they will kill.

How many people have to die before the media wakes up?

Other Important Covid Vaccine Information

1) AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 shot shouldn’t be given to people over 65, Germany’s vaccine committee reportedly says

2) Covid-19 vaccine side effects world map

3) Personal experiences relating to the new covid vaccines (Very important. Please read and share)

4) Pathogenic priming in older adults yet another concern with covid-19 vaccines

5) Top coronavirus official warns that second dose of covid vaccine tends to cause even worse side effects than first dose

6) CDC: Anaphylaxis rate with covid vax 10 times greater than for flu shots

7) Warning: mixing coronavirus vaccines

8) UK draws up plans to mix coronavirus vaccines

9) Helsinki Committee to declare Pfizer performing unauthorized human experiment in Israel

10) 12,400 people in Israel tested positive for coronavirus after being injected with the Pfizer vaccine

11) Australian vaccine abandoned over false HIV positive results

12) More vaccine adverse event reports

Covid-19 Vaccine – Possible Vaccine Side Effects

The pro-vaxxers like to tell you that vaccines are perfectly safe and perfectly effective. Even when they wouldn’t be considered safe enough to use as oven cleaner, the fanatics enthuse about them. Young people and those who know little about medicine or science, talk about vaccines with reverence because they’ve been indoctrinated into believing the pro-vaccine lies.

And the pro-vaxxers are lying, of course.

Vaccines cause a lot of illness and quite a few deaths and they don’t always do what they’re supposed to do. Governments around the world have paid out many billions of dollars to patients who have been made ill by vaccines – or to the relatives of patients who were killed by a vaccine. Dr. Vernon Coleman | How Many People Are The Vaccines Killing?

There are, for example, grave doubts about what the covid-19 vaccine actually does. Since the vaccine is a new type of vaccine and is being given before the usual tests and observations have been completed no one knows what will happen to the people who have the stuff injected into an arm.

What side effects will there be? How many will die?

Well, I don’t know and nor does anyone else.

What if a woman is pregnant when she has the vaccine or gets pregnant after being given the vaccine? The vaccine isn’t supposed to be given to pregnant women but not all pregnancies are planned.

Will the vaccine interfere with essential life-saving drugs? Many elderly patients already take a number of prescribed drugs. Will the vaccine interfere with them? No one knows. The covid-19 vaccine is the biggest experiment in history. And, unlike a proper clinical trial, it is largely unregulated. As with all vaccines most of the problems which develop will never be reported or recognised.

It is estimated that in the U.S., only 1 in 100 vaccine side effects is reported.

The best we have is a working list of possible adverse event outcomes which the FDA has published in the US. (Here is the link to the draft working list)

Since I believe everyone is entitled to know what side effects there could be with a heavily promoted vaccine, I’m going to read you the official list of possible side effects. This is, remember, not my list but a draft list compiled by the FDA – the Food and Drug Administration in the US.

Guillain-Barre syndrome

Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis

Transverse myelitis

Encephalitis

Myelitis

Encephalomyelitis

Meningoencephalitis

Meningitis

Encephalopathy

Convulsions

Seizures

Stroke

Narcolepsy

Cataplexy

Anaphylaxis

Acute myocardial infarction (heart attack)

Myocarditis

Pericarditis

Autoimmune disease

Death

Pregnancy, Birth outcomes

Other acute demyelinating diseases

Non anaphylactic allergy reactions

Thromocytopenia

Disseminated intravascular coagulation

Venous thromboembolism

Arthritis

Arthralgia

Joint pain

Kawasaki disease

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children

Vaccine enhanced disease

You aren’t necessarily going to get all of those or even any of them if you have the vaccine. But those are the possible side effects that the FDA has listed. They’re all unpleasant, most of them very serious and you can’t get more serious than death.

And if you are mad enough to have the vaccine then you and your doctor should keep a look out for the symptoms of all the diseases on the FDA’s list.

Your government won’t tell you about these dangers – they don’t believe in fully informed consent as far as vaccines are concerned.

Indeed, most governments are now doing everything they can to ensure that all criticisms of vaccines are banned. Depending on where you live it is, or soon will be, illegal even to mention that vaccines might not always work or might make you ill. Dr. Vernon Coleman | How Many People Are The Vaccines Killing?

Finally, if your government really cared about you they would conduct a very simple, cheap trial.

They would keep a note of all the health problems affecting 20,000 patients who had the vaccine and compare that list with a list of all the health problems affecting 20,000 patients who didn’t have the vaccine in the same period. They make the comparisons every 3, 6 and 12 months.

Of course, they’d have to find some honest doctors to oversee the trial because it would be very easy to fiddle.

But it would give some very interesting results so I doubt if they’ll be doing it.

Please share this article with everyone you know.

Copyright Vernon Coleman January 2021

CODE RED: Dr. Carrie Madej: “Moratorium Needed on All Pfizer/Moderna mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines” Now Seen To Produce Deadly Side-Effects Including Death–Experimental, High-Risk, Sterilizing, Dangerous!

ALARM CALL: American, British, European Physicians, Nurses, Scientists, & Medical Journalists Report the High-Speed-Rolled-Out mRNA COVID Vaccines are Unsafe, Dangerous, & Unnecessary–“Do NOT Take This Vaccine”

Dr. Mohammad Iqbal Adil: NHS Surgeon Fired for Revealing COVID-19 Is Not A Real Disease & Mere Cover for a Transhumanizing, Sterilizing GMO Vaccine

COVID Vaccine Intended to Destroy the Human Genome and Humanity

Youtube and Twitter Remove Videos, Tweets Exposing Grave Dangers of the mRNA COVID Vaccine in Reprogramming Human Cells Without Informed Consent

NewsWatch 6 with Ramola D| Youtube, Twitter Remove Information on Dangers of the mRNA COVID Vaccine