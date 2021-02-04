Dr. Vernon Coleman: How Many People Are The Vaccines Killing?

Re-post of original article by Dr. Vernon Coleman , January 2021 | Report | Feb 4, 2021
Dr. Vernon Coleman has posted an article listing the reports of vaccine deaths and injuries–which Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and mainstream media in sinister, Pharma-supporting wise are suppressing publication of by removing posts, videos, tweets and deplatforming journalists and content creators for–and also made this powerful video appeal to point up the War Crimes of the doctors and nurses administering the experimental and hazardous mRNA COVID-19 vaccines while reports pour in worldwide of immediate deaths, paralysis, seizures, convulsions, strokes, rashes from the Moderna, Pfizer BionTech and other companies’ vaccines. Please explore these articles below and share this post widely to spread the word on how dangerous these vaccines are and hasten their being stopped. These vaccine rollouts which are actually non-consented-to clinical trials of dangerous gene-altering drug systems Must be stopped. –Ramola D
How Many People Are The Vaccines Killing?
Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA
No one knows how many people the vaccines are killing – or how many they will kill.
But although I haven’t seen the mainstream media mention most of these deaths, people have already died or been injured after being given the vaccine:
1) Vaccine injury video deleted from Facebook
Vaccine Injury
2) ‘They’re dropping like flies’ – Courageous nursing home CNA speaks out.
Courageous nursing home whistleblower (video)
3) At least 22 residents dead in three weeks in Pemberley House, Basingstoke care home – ‘It is understood the outbreak started as residents began to have their coronavirus vaccines…’
At least 22 dead
4) X-ray technician dies two days after getting the second dose of the covid vaccine
Man dies after second dose
5) A 41-year-old Portuguese mother of two who worked in paediatrics died at a hospital in Porto just two days after being vaccinated against covid-19
Portuguese health worker 41 dies…
6) Norway is investigating the deaths of two nursing home residents who died after being vaccinated against covid-19
Norway investigating death of two people who…
7) Chinese health experts call to suspend the use of mRNA-based covid-19 vaccines following the deaths of 23 elderly people in Norway.
Chinese health experts call to suspend Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine…
8) In Florida, U.S., a doctor died after suffering a stroke after receiving a covid-19 vaccination.
Death of Florida Doctor
9) A 32-year-old medical doctor suffered seizures and was paralysed after receiving the covid-19 vaccine.
Doctor is paralyzed after…
10) Fifty-five people have died in the U.S. after receiving covid-19 vaccines.
55 people have died in US after receiving covid-19 vaccines
11) A 46-year-old healthcare worker dies 24 hours after receiving the covid-19 vaccine but government says death is not related to the jab
A 46-year-old healthcare worker…
12) German specialists are looking into the deaths of 10 people who died after being vaccinated against covid-19
German specialists probing 10 deaths of people vaccinated against covid-19
13) Norway warns frail patients over 80 of vaccine risks after deaths
Norway warns….
14) Norway investigates 23 deaths in frail elderly patients after vaccination
Norway investigates…
15) Doctors in California call for urgent halt of moderna vaccines after many fall sick
Doctors in California…
16) Two people in India die after receiving the covid jab
Two people die…
17) Coronavirus vaccine put on hold as volunteer suffers serious adverse reaction
Coronavirus vaccine put on hold…
18) California pause some covid vaccinations after reactions
California pause some…
19) Thousands of covid vaccine injuries and 13 U.S. deaths reported
Thousands of covid…
20) Nursing home had zero covid deaths then it vaccinates…
Nursing home had zero deaths…
21) Baseball legend dies of ‘undisclosed cause’ 18 days after receiving covid vaccine
Baseball legend dies…
22) Woman injured by vaccine (Warning: disturbing video)
Woman injured…
23) Mother seriously injured by covid vaccine
Mother seriously injured
Those are just some of the possible deaths and injuries that have followed vaccination.
I have no doubt that the authorities will claim that these deaths were coincidental.
But let us remember if a patient dies within 28 days of being tested positive for coronavirus (and the test doesn’t mean that the patient even has the disease since most tests are false positives) then the death will be listed as a covid-19 death and the patient will be said to have died ‘with’ covid-19. So by the same token, it is perfectly reasonable to say that if a patient dies or falls ill within 28 days of being vaccinated then the death or illness was related to the covid-19 vaccine.
How many people have to die before the media wakes up?
Other Important Covid Vaccine Information
1) AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 shot shouldn’t be given to people over 65, Germany’s vaccine committee reportedly says
AstraZeneca’s covid-19…
2) Covid-19 vaccine side effects world map
vaccine side effects
3) Personal experiences relating to the new covid vaccines (Very important. Please read and share)
4) Pathogenic priming in older adults yet another concern with covid-19 vaccines
Pathogenic priming …
5) Top coronavirus official warns that second dose of covid vaccine tends to cause even worse side effects than first dose
Second dose of covid vaccine
6) CDC: Anaphylaxis rate with covid vax 10 times greater than for flu shots
Anaphylaxis rate…
7) Warning: mixing coronavirus vaccines
Warning: mixing…
8) UK draws up plans to mix coronavirus vaccines
UK draws up plans…
9) Helsinki Committee to declare Pfizer performing unauthorized human experiment in Israel
Helsinki Committee…
10) 12,400 people in Israel tested positive for coronavirus after being injected with the Pfizer vaccine
12,400 people in Israel…
11) Australian vaccine abandoned over false HIV positive results
Australian vaccine abandoned…
12) More vaccine adverse event reports
More vaccine…
Covid-19 Vaccine – Possible Vaccine Side Effects
The pro-vaxxers like to tell you that vaccines are perfectly safe and perfectly effective. Even when they wouldn’t be considered safe enough to use as oven cleaner, the fanatics enthuse about them. Young people and those who know little about medicine or science, talk about vaccines with reverence because they’ve been indoctrinated into believing the pro-vaccine lies.
And the pro-vaxxers are lying, of course.
There are, for example, grave doubts about what the covid-19 vaccine actually does. Since the vaccine is a new type of vaccine and is being given before the usual tests and observations have been completed no one knows what will happen to the people who have the stuff injected into an arm.
What side effects will there be? How many will die?
Well, I don’t know and nor does anyone else.
What if a woman is pregnant when she has the vaccine or gets pregnant after being given the vaccine? The vaccine isn’t supposed to be given to pregnant women but not all pregnancies are planned.
Will the vaccine interfere with essential life-saving drugs? Many elderly patients already take a number of prescribed drugs. Will the vaccine interfere with them? No one knows. The covid-19 vaccine is the biggest experiment in history. And, unlike a proper clinical trial, it is largely unregulated. As with all vaccines most of the problems which develop will never be reported or recognised.
It is estimated that in the U.S., only 1 in 100 vaccine side effects is reported.
The best we have is a working list of possible adverse event outcomes which the FDA has published in the US. (Here is the link to the draft working list)
Since I believe everyone is entitled to know what side effects there could be with a heavily promoted vaccine, I’m going to read you the official list of possible side effects. This is, remember, not my list but a draft list compiled by the FDA – the Food and Drug Administration in the US.
Guillain-Barre syndrome
Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis
Transverse myelitis
Encephalitis
Myelitis
Encephalomyelitis
Meningoencephalitis
Meningitis
Encephalopathy
Convulsions
Seizures
Stroke
Narcolepsy
Cataplexy
Anaphylaxis
Acute myocardial infarction (heart attack)
Myocarditis
Pericarditis
Autoimmune disease
Death
Pregnancy, Birth outcomes
Other acute demyelinating diseases
Non anaphylactic allergy reactions
Thromocytopenia
Disseminated intravascular coagulation
Venous thromboembolism
Arthritis
Arthralgia
Joint pain
Kawasaki disease
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children
Vaccine enhanced disease
You aren’t necessarily going to get all of those or even any of them if you have the vaccine. But those are the possible side effects that the FDA has listed. They’re all unpleasant, most of them very serious and you can’t get more serious than death.
And if you are mad enough to have the vaccine then you and your doctor should keep a look out for the symptoms of all the diseases on the FDA’s list.
Your government won’t tell you about these dangers – they don’t believe in fully informed consent as far as vaccines are concerned.
Finally, if your government really cared about you they would conduct a very simple, cheap trial.
They would keep a note of all the health problems affecting 20,000 patients who had the vaccine and compare that list with a list of all the health problems affecting 20,000 patients who didn’t have the vaccine in the same period. They make the comparisons every 3, 6 and 12 months.
Of course, they’d have to find some honest doctors to oversee the trial because it would be very easy to fiddle.
But it would give some very interesting results so I doubt if they’ll be doing it.
Please share this article with everyone you know.
Copyright Vernon Coleman January 2021
Dr. Vernon Coleman's website
