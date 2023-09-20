The ECC-FOIA Request Log

Ramola D/Dharmaraj | Sep 20, 2023

Sep 20, 2023:

  1. Renewed earlier request to USAF for the BAA-2013-0002-HPW/RHDR documents, Request asks for past, renewed, current, ongoing–Sent in to USAF here: https://efoia.cce.af.mil/app/Home.aspx:
New FOIA Request for Renewed USAF BAA-HPW-RHDR-2013-0002 Contract-2Download
Email Acknowledgment from USAFDownload
Status Update of Request from USAFDownload