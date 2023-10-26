“DETER” on Industry Day: Directed Energy Technology Experimentation Research (DETER) Advanced Research Announced on October 19, 2023: The Techno Arc from Targeting Tech to 5G/Smart City/HAARP Tech in Visions of Large-Scale Human & Earth Control (For Humanity to DETER)

Brief RAE (Report, Analysis, Op-Ed) | Ramola D | October 24, 2023

An ‘Industry Day’ to surface and share information and intention on “Directed Energy Technology Experimentation Research” aimed at both building infrastructure, small and large systems, devices, and extension of industry into a future for “next-generation and innovative technologies” in numerous fields including, it seems, Public Health, Public Safety and “integration of disparate technologies for the fielding of new HPEM systems and weapons” was announced for October 19, 2023, as reported by a Notice posted at Acquisitions.gov here.

The Techno Arc from Targeting Tech to 5G/Smart City/HAARP Tech

Little known to many, continuing to be exposed at this media site and magazine, the many secretive control technologies used en masse or individually in “targeting” which turn out to be 5G/wifi, aerosols, nanotechnologies, vaccines along with sensors, space telemetry, large-scale weather events as run by HAARP, DEWs, radar, are being streamed it seems through ventures such as this into larger use, particularly through Health and Safety, Behavioral Health, Smart City control-tech.

DETER for Deterrence (Cold War Echoes) Which Suggests Counter-Terrorism and Public Safety–or Possibly Also “Homeland Security” and “Corrections” in Extended Criminal Justice/MK ULTRA Maneuvers to Include all “Communities”

“The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), Directed Energy Directorate (RD), will host a hybrid Industry Day on 19 October 2023. This event will provide an overview of the DETER ARA (FA9451-21-S-0001) and the TACTICAL BAA (FA9451-24-S-0001) which will support AFRL/RD in its mission to equip the warfighter with next-generation technologies, innovative solutions, and advanced research and development concepts for directed energy investments.” —Industry Day: Directed Energy Technology Experimentation Research (DETER) Advanced Research Announcement (ARA) Open Announcement/Sam.Gov/GSA

Further information on this Industry Day on October 19, 2023, not dissimilar to the classified Los Alamos Non Lethal Defense Conference days (16th-17th November) in 1993, preceding the 1994 DOD-DOJ (and probably CIA) MOU covered here earlier and in itself heralding a new era of remote-access human control and secretive city and weather control (all yet to be Deterred by humanity), will no doubt be released by the US Department of Defense (in its charge to Deter One World Offense) shortly, perhaps on this writer’s FOIA request as well.

DETERring Awakenings, Consciousness, Human Potential via Nano-Neuro-Bio-Brain-Weather-Control?

A new 2021 DEW contract by the same acronym DETER, sounding quite a bit like the 2013 DEBR–Directed Energy Bio-Behavioral/Bioeffects Research basic contract covering a lot of bases being examined here–has been recently updated, in April 2023.

Directed Energy Technology Experimentation Research (DETER) Advanced Research Announcement (ARA) Open Announcement

This Directed Energy Technology Experimentation Research contract–with this rather intentionally explicit acronym DETER–appears to wish to herald another new era of extended Directed Energy weapons and systems testing, research, and operations in the realm of “next-generation” and “innovative” technologies on humans, regions, populations, infrastructure.

A Two-Step process, this announcement signals AFRL’s interest in receiving white papers and proposals first. Systems and supplies for laboratory research and field trials are mentioned. Experimental Development and experimentation signal repetition of tests, Seemingly compendious, more detail in description perhaps in an RFP (request for proposal) might be needed to get some deeper insight into precisely what this large research announcement is really aiming at.

Excerpt, DETER Open Announcement (emphases mine below):

“Program Summary:

This is an Open ARA announcement pursuant to the authority of 10 U.S.C. §2373. AFRL/RD is interested in receiving white papers and proposals through a Two-Step Process to perform research and development (R&D), modeling and simulation (M&S), design, component/subsystem, prototype risk reduction, fabrication/purchase, assembly, integration, and testing of directed energy source components (to include spares and alternate component technologies), and/or systems and any required accessories, materials, and supplies for laboratory research and experimentation and field trials in a relevant environment to demonstrate system capabilities. Dialogue between prospective Offerors and Government representatives is strongly encouraged. *Note: AFRL/RD reserves the right to collapse a white paper/Two-Step into a One-Step if the situation warrants the white paper contains sufficient technical detail to do full technical proposal evaluation instead of white paper evaluation. *Please see the attached DETER Industry User Guide for guidance on definitions, processes, submission requirements and evaluation criteria.* Background: AFRL/RD equips the joint warfighter with next-generation technologies, advanced concepts, and weapon system options across all operational domains to become more agile and increase the commercialization potential of directed energy investments to ensure the National defense. This solicitation intends to use acquisition authorities provided by 10 U.S.C. §2373. This authority applies to acquisition of items related to “…ordnance, signal, chemical activity, transportation, energy, medical, space-flight, and aeronautical supplies, including parts and accessories, and designs thereof, that are necessary for experimental or test purposes in the development of the best supplies that are needed for the national defense. ” Consequently, white papers and proposals should address how the proposed effort provides benefits to the national defense and a strategy for verifying those intended benefits. The proposed solutions should be innovative and substantially improve national defense capabilities across the domains of directed energy . While the Government describes discrete topic areas below, it also anticipates that certain comprehensive technology solutions and prototypes may require multidiscipline approaches that address two or more topic areas. The topic areas are covered under this announcement, which may be used in any combination. The Government reserves the right to add, delete or modify the topic areas as necessary.” –Excerpt, https://sam.gov/opp/bdeff157d5374361be525c4e740bebb2/view

Experimentation and Field Trials, Wargaming, Simulation, Biosafety and Bioeffects

Looking closer at the language in the announcement of this solicitation, it becomes evident that a next generation of experimental technologies is being solicited with “prototype risk reduction”, redesign and refurbishment of existing systems, as well as new weapon systems of different kinds all intending rather large-scale control, some of human bodies, systems, space objects, platforms.



Topic Areas include Directed Energy Weapon Systems, System Biosafety and Biological Effects, Wargaming, Precision Tracking as in “Acquisition Tracking Pointing”, Beam Control and Atmospheric Compensation systems to “control the propagation of directed energy so as to maximize energy/irradiance on target.”

Excerpt from DETER Open Announcement:

1. Directed Energy (DE) Sources

This category of supplies covers research, development and testing for all directed energy sources in the near-term and far-term in support of National Defense. This area covers the design, component/subsystem, prototype risk reduction, fabrication/purchase, assembly, integration, and testing of directed energy source components (to include spares and alternate component technologies), and/or systems and any required accessories, materials, and supplies for laboratory research and experimentation and field trials in a relevant environment to demonstrate system capabilities. Systems may also be hardened to meet specific requirements imposed for operations in any domain to include ground/sea, airborne, and/or space. This area also covers the redesign, refurbishment, modification, and/or upgrade of existing sources, if required, to support laboratory experimentation, field or flight trials, and/or demonstrations.

Examples of directed energy sources include, but are not limited to:

a. Laser Sources

b. High Power Electromagnetic (HPEM) Sources 2. Acquisition Tracking Pointing (ATP), Beam Control (BC) and Atmospheric Compensation (AC) Systems

This area covers the design, component/subsystem prototype risk reduction, fabrication/purchase, assembly, integration, and testing of any hardware, sensors, control electronics, and software/firmware required to develop ATP, BC and AC systems to control the propagation of directed energy so as to maximize energy/irradiance on target. This area also includes any required accessories, materials, supplies, and/or services necessary to conduct laboratory experimentation and field trials in a relevant environment to demonstrate system capabilities. Systems may also be hardened to meet specific requirements imposed for operations in any domain to include ground/sea, airborne, and/or space. 3. DE Weapon Systems

This area covers the design, component/subsystem prototype risk reduction, fabrication/purchase, assembly, integration, and testing of DE weapon components and systems, diagnostics, accessories, materials, supplies, and services necessary to build/integrate complete weapon systems for laboratory research, experimentation and field trials in a relevant environment to demonstrate system capabilities. Systems may also be hardened to meet specific requirements imposed for operations in any domain to include ground/sea, airborne, and/or space. Systems engineering design/analysis and/or trade studies are relevant in regards to size, weight, and power (SWAP).

Specific topics of interest include the following areas:

a. Feasibility studies of innovative HPEM applications

b. Integration of disparate technologies for the fielding of new HPEM systems and weapons

c. Identification and quantification of useful -HPEM effects

d. Development of HPEM sources that have a role in future applications

e. system integration and demonstration of future HPEM capabilities

f. Power subsystems

g. Thermal Management subsystems

h. Command and control subsystems

i. Platform integration

j. Detection, targeting and tracking subsystems

k. DOTmLPF-P studies and experimentation

l. CONOPS, CONEMPS, TTP development and experimentation

m. Performance enhancement technologies for existing systems 4. DE Effects Testing

Provide testing of materials, components, subsystems, and systems to determine the vulnerability, susceptibility, and accessibility of potential DE targets to DE exposure. This includes the design, component/subsystem prototype risk reduction, fabrication/purchase, assembly, integration, and testing of unique DE components, sources, and systems and any required diagnostic and/or special test equipment/tooling and materials necessary to conduct DE-material interaction physics experimentation to establish the efficacy of DE waveforms to support the development of DE weapons system requirements and/or assessment of proposed DE weapon systems. Develop survivability requirements and recommendations for space systems and support vulnerability predictions. 5. Modeling, Simulation and Analysis (MS&A)

This area covers the development/procurement, testing, maintenance, modification, upgrade/reuse, and execution of scientific modeling, simulation and analysis software and requisite IT hardware systems necessary to efficiently execute software to support DE weapon system design, development, testing, and data analysis of test results. This includes campaign-level, engagement-level, system, and component-level MS&A codes to create test scenarios, assess design reference mission compliance, provide pre-test predictions, and conduct post-test assessment of system performance. In addition, sound principles for software engineering and development must be employed for all developed software and documentation. Robust software testing, validation, and verification are critical to software development efforts. As appropriate, software must scale to large simulation sizes and be portable to massively parallel computer architecture. MS&A software may include fast running engineering codes and detailed physics modeling codes. Examples of MS&A sub-topic areas include, but are not limited to:

a. DE System Performance MS&A

b. DE System Effects MS&A

c. DE System Target Assessment

d. DE System Biosafety and Biological Effects

e. DE Source and Component Virtual Design

f. Satellite signatures and Radiometric/photometric assessments of space objects.

g. Assess electro-optical Space Domain Awareness (SDA) systems and architectures.

h. Space system functional modeling and response

i. Conduct Space Domain Awareness in non-traditional orbits

j. Quantify safe operating conditions for lasers operating through the atmosphere and space 6. Wargaming

This area covers the development/procurement, testing, maintenance, modification, upgrade/reuse, and execution of wargaming and scientific modeling, simulation and analysis software and their requisite IT hardware systems necessary to efficiently execute this software to support DE weapon system design, development, testing, and data analysis of wargaming results. This includes campaign-level, engagement-level, system, and component-level wargaming MS&A codes to create test scenarios, assess design reference mission compliance, provide pre-test predictions, and conduct post-test assessment of system performance. In addition, sound principles for software engineering and development must be employed for all developed software and documentation. Robust software testing, validation, and verification are critical to software development efforts. As appropriate, software must scale to large wargaming and simulation sizes and be portable to massively parallel computer architecture. Wargaming MS&A software may include fast running engineering codes and detailed physics modeling codes. Additionally, the wargaming area should provide general wargaming support to include DE wargame planning, table top, MS&A, and field execution, and wargame reporting. In addition, provide required hardware, software/firmware, accessories, materials, supplies, infrastructure, diagnostics, targets, safety equipment, and services necessary to conduct wargame research, experiments, field and/or range testing of DE components, subsystems, systems and demonstrations under operationally relevant conditions. 7. Innovative Space Domain Awareness

Provide basic & applied research, algorithms, software/firmware, materials, supplies, and services necessary to conduct technology maturation for ground-based surveillance of space objects. Examples include, but are not limited to:

a. Closely-spaced object detection and characterization.

b. Daytime detection and custody of satellites.

c. Orbit determination techniques and algorithms for satellites significantly affected by lunar and solar gravity.

d. Rapid, on-demand orbit determination.

e. Extremely wide field-of-view image exploitation for satellite discovery and custody.

f. Multi-phenomenology sensor integration (e.g. optical, radar, passive radiofrequency).

g. Active optical techniques for satellite ranging and characterization (e.g. LiDAR, LADAR).

h. Sharp imaging of satellites through the atmosphere at low elevation angles.

i. Characterization of atmospheric deep turbulence for image restoration.

j. Techniques, algorithms, architecture designs, etc. for collaborative autonomous telescope networks.

k. Multispectral, hyperspectral, and polarimetric characterization of space objects.

l. Techniques to improve and exploit short- and long-wave infrared characterization of space objects.

m. Machine learning algorithms to advance the state-of-the-art in areas such as:

• Point spread function correction.

• Space object image classification using resolved or non-resolved sensor imagery.

• Uncorrelated track association.

• Space object feature identification, model inference, and attitude regression.

• Space object detection in noisy image backgrounds.

• Generation of realistic space scene imagery / discernment of real vs. synthetic.

• Detection of subtle, unique image artefacts of interest in a large dataset. 8. Experiments, Testing and Demonstrations

Provide general and specialized test support to include DE test planning, laboratory and field demonstration, and reporting. Provide required hardware, software/firmware, accessories, materials, supplies, infrastructure, diagnostics, targets, safety equipment, and services necessary to conduct testing of DE components, subsystems, systems, and demonstrations under operationally relevant conditions. 9. Laboratory Materials, Supplies and Services in Support of Experimentation

Provide required ancillary support systems, equipment, materials, supplies, infrastructure, and services necessary to support the development, operation, maintenance, and testing required to evaluate DE through experimentation in the laboratory and field during trials or flight/range testing. Examples include, but are not limited to:

a. Clean rooms, anechoic chambers and necessary equipment, materials, supplies and/or services to support all aspects of DE source development, laboratory experimentation, and field trials.

b. Diagnostic and/or special test equipment/tooling required for:

• Quality assurance of components used in the fabrication of DE sources

• Damage assessments and root cause analysis of component, subsystem and system failures

• Characterization of target physical, chemical, and electromagnetic properties

• Fabrication, assembly, integration, testing, operation and maintenance of DE sources

• Direct/indirect measurements of DE source performance

c. Power systems required to operate the source and any required ancillary equipment or services necessary to install, operate and/or maintain these systems

d. Unique chemicals to operate, clean, and/or maintain direct energy systems and/or laboratory facilities used for directed energy experimentation as well as any required materials, accessories or services required for safe storage, use, operations, and proper disposal of any hazardous materials

e. Thermal management components and systems, to include system-level and facility-level systems, necessary to support safe operations of DE sources. This includes materials, supplies, accessories, services and/or any support required for safe operations and maintenance of the system as well as proper disposal of hazardous materials/waste.

f. Any required safety related items necessary to fabricate, assemble, integrate, test, operate and maintain directed energy sources. g. Transportation: This area covers all transportation, to and from, various research facilities and sites to conduct field and/or flight experimentation, testing and/or trials of directed energy components, sub-systems and systems and demonstrations. This includes such items as associated support/handling equipment, special test equipment/tooling, spares, and diagnostic/testing equipment. Specialized transportation requirements may include: design, fabrication and/or purchase of specialized packaging, crating, enclosures, trailers, and/or vehicles from which the transported item(s) will be operated/maintained to conduct experimentation, testing and/or trials outside of traditional laboratory spaces. Additionally, this area covers aspects of safe transportation to and from remote field locations, Department of Defense test ranges, and installations in support of field and/or flight experimentation, testing and/or trials.

Clearly a solicitation to watch further, and follow, the persistence of Directed Energy Technologies mention of which here includes Bioeffects, Biosafety, Detection, Targeting, and Tracking, Acquisition, Targeting, and Pointing, Beam Control, Atmosphere Compensation systems, sensor integration (optical, radar, passive radiofrequency), satellite signatures, and much else, in itself indicates the continuing need for all to stay very closely focused on what these precision energy technologies are doing, how they are being used on humans, brains, earth and weather, and why it’s vital to hold on to our autonomy, our intelligence, our human rights, and our humanity as we keep moving forward into True Awakenings of consciousness in this, one hopes, (will become) our Truly Human Twenty-First Century.

