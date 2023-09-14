Community Policing and Behavioral Health Advisory Council in Massachusetts: A Focus on Crisis Intervention or Crisis Creation?

Report & Op-Ed | Ramola D | September 14, 2022

A “Community Policing and Behavioral Health Advisory Council” meeting was held online in Massachusetts yesterday–news about which remains to be further reported locally, little can be found reporting these meetings.

Such meetings–and such a council–have apparently been held and existed for a while, as listings at the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health note.

Not exactly reported in Boston newspapers, the Council itself was apparently set up in 2018 after bills requiring its establishment were passed by the de facto State of Massachusetts Corporation’s House and Legislature: House No. 4866; M.G.L. Chapter 19, Section 25(e).

A lot of disparate news in Boston however over the past couple years on the subjects of community policing, “crisis intervention,” “behavioral health,” and “substance abuse disorders” point to a growing interest in further stratifying and expanding an already questionable and over-reaching field.

Bringing together executives in State Government from Health and Human Services, Public Safety and Security, Mental Health, city Police Chiefs, and “consumers of Behavioral Health services” the council is apparently keen (as per published agendas) to meet regularly, offer public meetings, discuss police reform in relation to mental health, and steadily advance the agenda spelled out in the bill overseeing its creation, while the distributed Centers–Crisis Intervention Team-Training and Technical Assistance Center (CIT-TTAC) associated with it appear focused on transforming police officers into “crisis”-fixated mental health professionals.

Not merely is there an emphasis on training law enforcement on different perceived aspects of the mental -health-officer nexus presumed, there is clear evidence here that police teams are being trained to force people labeled “mentally ill” or “in crisis” into “treatment,” as for instance in the interest of the Center in “providing technical assistance to cities and towns by establishing collaborative partnerships between law enforcement and human services providers that maximize referrals to treatment services.”

Crisis intervention inside the Mental Health creation paradigm within the urban scape is also a focus of the closely-named and older Community Oriented Policing Programs at the Department of Justice, who appear to have transitioned lately into openly acknowledging intent to transform community responses into mental health crises in this guide–perhaps a slip in phrasing, still, an oddly evocative one for all who have witnessed or experienced the avid crisis-creation of such teams: Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Programs: A Best Practice Guide for Transforming Community Responses to Mental Health Crises.

Subjects to keep an eye on and pursue further in reportage, this long-term marrying of law enforcement to mental health becomes especially concerning in light of how children, youth, young adults, employees at any workspot, elders, or indeed any one are being perceived–when any “behavior” exhibited can be read as a “symptom” of crisis, impending crisis, or some DSM-manufactured “disorder” which police and EMS are now being trained to fall over backwards to prevent.

Policing Behavior Cannot Really Be Called Health–& What About the Tech Being Used?

In an age of rampant electronic warfare, cognitive warfare, and undisclosed use of radiative, acoustic, vibrational technologies developed by the Department of Defense and intelligence agencies which can and do access people remotely and produce distinct and deleterious bio-effects, none of us can remain sanguine in the face of this encroachment.

Community policing has always been a problematic construct, post Patriot-Act with the rise of “gangstalking” or co-opted social harassment; today that construct is being turned silently into a much larger hold on our communities.

Much that is secret and not spoken of is kept sheathed by these terms–yet as more and more people are harmed all around us, we need to question all aspects of “behavioral health,” not blindly accept it as a new norm we all need to be shaped by. Fixations on “wellness” and “well-being”–now to be ensured by police and Public Safety–and how exactly?–need questioning.

–To Be Continued

