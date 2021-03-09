Massachusetts Attorney-General Maura Healey’s Criminal Bureau Asserts Inability to Address Crime in Massachusetts

Report & Op-ed | Ramola D | March 9, 2021

A week ago, I received a terse communication from the AGO–the Attorney-General’s Office, surprisingly really, since none of the other recipients of my Letter of Notification & Request, posted here earlier, have bothered to write back.

I think my letter to these local public officials–of private government corporations–was fairly clear in that it offered an Affidavit of Fact, a Notice of Liability, and a Cease and Desist.

It also delineated my status as a live-life-claimant and an American state citizen, as opposed to a US citizen which status has been fraudulently used by the US Government Corporation to falsely cast Americans as “felons,” “enemy combatants,” and “domestic terrorists”: is it any wonder I don’t want to be known as one?

On paper, Americans have been stripped of their human rights and civil rights in this fashion; every “US citizen” is apparently fair game now for criminals in agencies to use and abuse as victims of terror operations under “War on Terror” designations—and this in fact is exactly what has transpired, for over 20 years, certainly since 9/11 and the Patriot Act, and also, as attested to by FBI/CIA whistleblowers, well before, matters published in 2017 and 2019 by this writer in Memoranda to President Trump.

Secret Guantanamos in US Neighborhoods

The hellhole of Domestic Terrorism the US has become today is well known to city and state governments, city and state Law Enforcement, and federal Law Enforcement (FBI) since these parties have presided over, sanctioned, and to this day oversee this fusion-center-created situation of Stasi neighborhood action, grievous surveillance abuse, and Guantanamo-in-CONUS Electronic Concentration Camp operations—with remote-access radio frequency and acoustic neuroweaponry.

Massachusetts State Capitol, Boston

Click to access threadreader_0_ecceveryday_10569693280363192331.pdf Twitter Thread/Ramola D-29 Oct 2018-And this is how the war on Americans has been run

Nazi Germany, the Fourth Reich, the New World Order are all memes people posit to understand this uber repression by–a situation kept well under cover by a silencing hold on mainstream media and human rights organizations—many of whom are fully complicit.

A situation which will be widely known and spoken about only as more and more people address these matters openly, as I have sought to do for seven years on this website and in video interviews and round-tables, along with a handful of other journalists, whistleblowers, and writers, such as CIA whistleblower Barbara Hartwell, FBI whistleblower Geral Sosbee, late chief medical officer of Finland, Dr. Rauni Kilde, New World War author Mark Rich, and many people reporting military and Intelligence crimes worldwide.

Letters to public officials inevitably further expose these crimes.

Retaliation for Letter Writing, Article Writing, Podcast Publishing, Voice Raising

Letters to public officials also fall into the Black Hole of Forever Silence, as my previous letters to Mayor Thomas Koch have fallen. And apparently invoke retaliation, as I learned over the past two weeks when the parties who received my letters displayed, through their actions or inactions, an inability to stop the zoomers and honkers on my street, the suddenly-exacerbated overflight of drones and helicopters, the loud acoustic hits on roof and sides of house with LRADs, the tracking and RF-hitting-on-nerves actions of neighbors, the high-frequency microwave pulse weapon hits on head and heart, including in specifically targeted ways, as described in this post here recently, while FED EX trucks in droves made special visits to my street, block, and neighborhood. Or were directly responsible for it?

Couple that with “Covert Comms” of being “Purple TreeD” and “We’re not going to let you go” in online avatars and comments with strangers in parks saying “Kia Ora”– a tribal greeting which the Purple Thumb Community, with whom I have recorded my live-life-claim, use—and you get the picture of full-scale anarchy with the Surveillers and Hackers displaying full-on hubris as usual, in full entitlement—as if they had the right to surveill, assault, abuse, human-traffick just as they pleased, the “they” here being, especially, the FBI, DHS, local LE, and local fusion center personnel.

In addition, veiled and overt death threats arrived in my inbox and scribed under my videos. One said in subject line “US Govt wants to assassinate Ramola D” and stated “You may become a martyr to TI activism. And that’s good.” while the other said “I can make you leave. I’m guardian… If I don’t make it back to Georgia you’re dead.”

Retaliation succeeding letters—about local crime–sent to local public officials, speaking out at the Post Office and UPS store about masks and rights, and writing about it all, none of these being crimes but civic acts of fortitude, is also criminal.

Except in Nazi Germany, a KGB/Cheka run Soviet Union, or Communist China –where such can be expected and is/was/has been the norm—all in a day’s work for the tyrants and terrorists running those governments.

And, now, apparently, also Massachusetts. Communist China is in the USA, and has been, for decades.

What the AG Could Have Written

Since the AG’s office took the trouble to send me a letter—wrongly addressed, I might add, despite my taking particular care to autograph my name as a live-life-claimant—they could have said any one of these things:

“We’re so sorry to hear this and we agree it is grievous injustice and a profound trampling on your human rights and civil rights.”

“Thank you for bringing this to our attention. It is clear the CIA, NSA, DOD, USAF, USMC, US Army, US Navy and other clandestine agencies we have permitted to operate in our streets are assaulting the citizenry in barbaric and unacceptable ways.”

“It is deeply troubling to us that the FBI has turned into the unreliable, record-falsifying, parallel-constructing, lying organization it has become as it names everyone of integrity and intelligence a terrorist.”

“When we permitted Law Enforcement and the FBI to use EMF and sonic weapons on our citizens we had no idea they’d get so trigger-happy that their latent if not just-on-the-surface sadism would be unleashed like an avalanche on the populace.”

“We confess our acquiescence to human-traffick FBI-named “terrorists” into unlawful, criminal, barbaric, inhumane biomedical research projects, behavioral research projects, and other dark-ops projects run by sadists in the Departments of Defense, Justice, Health and Human Services as well as CIA, DIA, NSA, NSF, NIH and so on has led to this situation of utter depravity and clear-cut atrocity that you describe.”

“Our hearts go out to you for your suffering and we sincerely apologize, all of us in the General Counsel’s office in particular, who permitted CIA to run trauma-based bio-behavioral research projects on FBI-named “terrorists,” “violent-extremists,” “troublemakers” and such, for which FBI gets millions in grant money every year.”

“We agree, a horrible mistake has been made here, you are not a terrorist, and nor are any of the 500,000 FBI-named “terrorists” in our database, who are there so we can run a War On Terror and get Federal funding, while all the Nazi Operation Paperclippers who like to run robotics, cybernetics, AI, neurotech, nanotech experiments on people—which no court in our country would ever sanction openly—can get away with it.”

“It is clear from your affidavit the Nazi surgeons and behaviorists we have permitted here to assault our FBI-named “terrorists” have no morality, ethics, humanity, or boundaries and should never have been permitted to attack our citizenry like this.”

“Many of us have long felt a distinct uneasiness in using stealth weapons on our own people, and we read your letter with shame, disgrace, and acceptance of our complicity.”

“Unfortunately while we want very much to end these programs, they run on the viscous lubrication of Fed money flowing into our coffers, so we simply have to keep going, and let the CIA and DIA savage the population, hoping for the best.”

“Certain agencies have always been able to get away with it and we do not think this time is any different.”

“Our entire economy now is built on this terrorism: the weapons, the contractors who use them on you (and live next door to you), the cell towers, the antennas, the drones, the COPS programs, the Infragard, the implants they like to sharpshoot or surgically implant into people; we are a “Surveillance” economy now, and we need FBI-named “terrorists” to make it all happen.”

“We have become used to the DOD, DARPA, US Airforce, NIH, NSF, DOJ, NIJ, FBI, CIA, DIA hunting down people with non-consensual RFID implants & tracking satellites in our midst.”

“Hunting and hitting others with radar and milliwave active denial tech has become a way of life now in Massachusetts—as also nationwide, and worldwide, thanks to Our Dear Leaders on top of the All-Seeing Eye pyramid.”

What the AG Actually Wrote

Of course, this being the New Criminal (Dis)Order now, well-ensconced in Kafkaesque domain, the AG, who refrained from signing that letter wrote instead:

“I am advising you that the Criminal Bureau will not be conducting a further review of your complaint.”

She also proffered other niceties such as explaining the Bureau often received “inquiries and alleged complaints on a daily basis from citizens, police departments and other governmental agencies.” Daily basis, Massachusetts…so crime occurs everyday in the Commonwealth. She suggested deep scrutiny and careful thought: “Every such inquiry or complaint is reviewed and a decision made whether to take action on the inquiry or complaint.”

Unsigned, the letter closed: “I am sorry that this office cannot be of further assistance to you.”

Note, neither my affidavit, my notice of liability, nor my Cease and Desist were in actuality a “complaint.” Written after several thoughtful and careful years of research, FOIA requests, and reportage, this journalist was (and is) notifying the local government corporations responsible of the actions being conducted in her vicinity and on her body, non-consensually, by, clearly, a criminal military/Intelligence/fusion center coterie, of their liability in this matter, of her status as a free and living American, with natural God-given rights and Constitutionally-protected rights both, and requesting they do the needful to Cease and Desist from these criminal actions.

The fact—which can longer be disputed by any Government body, mainstream media outlet, or medical authority professing that reporters of this RF tech/neurotech are “mentally ill, paranoid, schizoid, schizophrenic” as they have been doing for decades—that these weapons are actually being used on the streets in the USA has been irrefutably proved by my reportage of the DOJ-DOD 1994 MOU, the DARPA/NIJ Limited-Effects Technology Program, the ongoing DOD/USAF/USMC DEW-testing (see Twitter thread/Ramola D, 6 April 19 below), NSA whistleblower John St. Clair Akwei’s 1992 lawsuit on SIGINT use on him against the NSA and police use of anti-personnel DEWs and neuroweaponry (reported here earlier), whistleblowing also by FBI/CIA whistleblowers in particular Geral Sosbee, Bob Levin, and Barbara Hartwell—as well as much else, described on this site and elsewhere online and in books.

Ramola D/No Longer True: The NSA “Isn’t Getting Violent Internally in the US”: Millions Today in US Are Targeted with RF/Scalar/Sonic Weapons, Nano Weapons, Neuro Weapons, Chem/Bio Weapons

We are at a different point in time now, thanks to persistence in reportage—and the AG must know it.

What the AG is Actually Saying

Is it shocking that a criminal bureau would refuse to investigate reported crime?

That seems to be what has been happening for decades now in the USA. But clearly what the AGO is saying here is:

“We are well-aware of what you speak of and we will not interfere in the barbaric, inhumane use of weapons you report since we choose to protect the lying FBI, the criminal CIA, DIA, NSA, DHS, DOD, USAF, FBI et al, we are permitting them to continue their clandestine slow-kill and fast-kill assassination and torture operations using deadly remote-access RF/EMF neuroweaponry on you.”

It is plausible also that the AG is saying,”We are committed to the covering up of crime by the classified agencies because they use classification to conceal crime and have been doing so for ages, a Black Ops tradition we are unable to affect in any way whatsoever, and having no independent ethics or spine of our own, no real rooting in human rights whatsoever, will not deign to touch–yet of course, being tools of the Federal complex of concealed-crime which marks US Inc. will continue to permit on and on and on, keeping this gross and barbaric violation of human rights ongoing.”

Geral Sosbee, FBI whistleblower, who reports that State and local authorities in Texas scoff at him when he reports similar actions of persecution, says “Police actually threaten me when I report abuses to Internal Affairs.” Viewing the missive from the AGO, he writes: “The state AG there is helping cover for the assassins who try to kill you. Your bravery is inspirational and I hope you are able to stay in piece through it all.”

Yes, I hope so too.

The AG after all has washed her hands off me, like Caesar. Or was it Pontius Pilate?

Geral Sosbee’s own persistence in the face of a lifetime of atrocious persecution by the FBI/CIA is inspirational, partially covered here, and to be further covered at my site and in podcasts.

Geral Sosbee, FBI Whistleblower Reports Ongoing Crimes of Persecution in USA Against Political Targets By FBI, Police, Federal Judges

FBI Whistleblower Geral Sosbee: “Profound Corruption of Law and Society by J. Edgar Hoover And His Offspring, the FBI”

Geral Sosbee: Collapse of Constitutional Government of The United States of America & The Responsibility For The Collapse (FBI/CIA/DOD); Call for New Nuremberg Trial

Geral Sosbee, FBI Whistleblower: Murderous Corruption of FBI and Federal Magistrate Judges, Sample Secret FMJ Court-Order Requiring Inhumane Community Persecution of Innocent Targets

Posted here, for the record, is the letter, in Pdf form—although sent to me oddly as a .docx. Very much an unauthorized missive, it looks like, not being signed either. Peculiar all around, as to why it was sent at all—perhaps in some effort to “rebut” my affidavit, which this correspondence does not do, actually.

My affidavit of fact stands in fact and truth, and I’m sure the AG knows that too.

