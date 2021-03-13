Newsbreak 109: Dr. Ariyana Love Shatters the Myths Around the COVID Psy Op

Report & Video Links | Ramola D | March 12, 2021

Major psychological warfare operations are being carried out against the American people and the world population today, says Dr. Ariyana Love in Newsbreak 109; almost 300 news channels owned by the CIA are putting out propaganda regarding the COVID-19 virus and the vaccine, the masks, the False-Narrative of the “pandemic” which has been established to be a preparedness drill agreed on by 194 countries through the WHO and GPMB–matters discussed earlier in Newsbreak 81.

The CIA’s Operation Mockingbird, revealed by Carl Bernstein, averred to be still in operation by Udo Ulfkotte, propped up by the Pharma industry has been activated against the people, it seems, along with Obama’s repeal of the Smith-Mundt act in 2016.

The effects can be seen today in the uniform refusal of mainstream media to cover the realities of the virus (never been isolated), the masks (dangerous, not safe), the vaccine (injection of a chemical pathogen), indeed the cheerleading being done by them instead to promote the experimental mRNA “operating system” vaccine–despite the trail of deaths and disability recorded in the CDC’s VAERS (vaccine adverse events and reactions) database.

Behavioral change management promoted by the media and governments worldwide, recorded by SAGE, the Special Advisory Group on Emergencies has been covered by UK Column here:

COVID Coercion: Boris Johnson’s Psychological Attack on the UK Public

https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/covid-coercion-boris-johnsons-psychological-attack-uk-public

The SAGE documents were also covered by Evidence Not Fear:

Pharma connections to government in the UK prompting lockdowns were revealed by UK Column here:

COVID–19: The Big Pharma players behind UK Government lockdown

https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/covid%E2%80%9319-big-pharma-players-behind-uk-government-lockdown

The creation of fear, anxiety, absurd occultic mask-wearing, social distancing which lowers immune system powers, lockdowns destroying lives and quality of life for everyone, especially the young and the old, have all been promoted and are being maintained by co-opted media, notes Dr. Ariyana. All built up toward the taking of the vaccine–which doctors like Judy Mikovits, David Martin, Andy Wakefield, and Sherri Tenpenny have stated clearly is not a vaccine but the injection of a chemical pathogen–synthetic mRNA–designed to have the body turn upon itself. Deaths from the vaccine to aid in the eugenicist depopulation agenda promoted by Bill Gates and the WHO.

“We are in a live simulated drill–we are in Event 201 initiated by Bill Gates and a bunch of the elites. This is Agenda 21, Agenda 2030 — worldwide depopulation, that’s what we are in. We are in a genocide program; it’s in full throttle, it’s been accelerated.”

An American journalist currently in asylum in Finland, who has documented war crimes in Israel and is both lifeskilled and trained in holistic healthcare, Dr. Ariyana says she has been keeping tabs on all the evidence lately that has been pouring out online on the inefficacy of the masks, the deaths and disability from the dangerous and experimental mRNA vaccines, the dangers and covert nanotechnology-agenda of the invasive and inappropriate PCR tests, the fact that the SARS-COV-2 virus does not exist and has not been proved to exist, the fact that this is a political and transhumanizing agenda being run by Big Pharma and the Billionaire Club, not a real disease, not a deadly disease, and that bribes, grants, and insurance payments in high dollar amounts are behind the lockdowns, the diagnoses of COVID in the hospitals, the use of respirators.

Collecting this information in several articles, she presents all in a compendious article linked to all evidence, while examining also the complicity of Finnish government officials, sharing the irrefutable proof we have today from multiple whistleblower, researcher, and government sources that the “pandemic” is indeed a drill and a Psy Op, that it is being used today to bring in a transhumanizing and enslaving vaccine bioweapon, which all of concerned humanity must do everything in their power to help spread the truth about and halt.

Worldwide Medical Tyranny in Finland Under Covid-19 Regulations by Dr Ariyana Love

“Regarding the lockdowns, lockdowns kill. The scientific evidence is now out. Also there is proof from the SAGE document that the mainstream media is being used to indoctrinate the masses and gain public support for the lockdowns. They are using psychological warfare to control the people and evoke irrational fears. This is why people are putting masks over their faces and suffocating themselves. Around the world, millions of people have died from the lockdowns–not the COVID.”

Accountability is Coming: Tribunals Issue Verdicts

Now Ministers, Health Ministers, government officials in Europe and America are facing charges of imprisonment and asset-seizure issued by tribunals which have met or are forming, she reports, including the Natural Law Tribunal under Common Law run by Alfred Webre, the ITNJ founded by Robert David Steele and Sacha Stone, and the Reiner Fuelmich legal initiatives which include class-action lawsuits.

Going through the evidence in a clear and matter-of-fact manner, Dr. Ariyana highlights the many dangerous aspects of the current Pandemic scenario including the dangers posed by the masks and the fact that people are dying in US, UK, and Europe from the experimental Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, while doctors ring the alarm about “cytokine storms” and educate us all about the likelihood of death accruing from the genetically-modifying vaccines, if not immediately (people have dropped dead in a few minutes to an hour after the vaccines), within a few years: what mainstream media is not telling us is the truth.

There is no such thing as “asymptomatic transmission” of Coronaviruses!

“A giant study in December 2020, thoroughly debunked the concept of “asymptomatic transmission”. Huazhong University of Science & Technology in Wuhan and highly respected scientific institutions in the UK and Australia did nucleic acid screenings on nearly 10 million people. There is no such thing as “asymptomatic transmission” of Coronaviruses! Once again, the joke’s on us.” (Dr. Ariyana Love, Worldwide Medical Tyranny…)

Striking amongst the backdrop of evidence that this is a Psy Op with a distinct and dark genocide agenda at heart is the reportage by the Belarussian President of massive bribe attempts by IMF and the World Bank, to the tune of 940 million dollars no less, to impose a lockdown, force people to wear masks, social-distance, and stay indoors while crashing the country’s economy–clearly a formula other countries have adhered to, and evidence of complete fraud, deception, and Psy Op: none of these measures are “scientific,” they are all part of the worldwide agenda by misanthropic billionaires to dehumanize and depopulate.

A second piece of bribery evidence is the discovery that under the CARES Act, local governments, hospitals, and public schools have been bribed to keep their institutions closed–a matter that needs further investigation and reportage nationwide and worldwide:

Please read this important article closely and thoroughly, share widely.

Newsbreak 109: Dr. Ariyana Love Shatters the Myths Around the COVID Psy Op

