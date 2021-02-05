The mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Need to Be Halted Immediately: Increasing Evidence of Danger to Public Health

Report & Op-ed | Ramola D | February 5, 2021

New reports of deaths and horrific reactions of unstoppable convulsions directly after taking the COVID vaccines are increasing worldwide, signaling high danger to human health.

The experimental COVID Vaccines need to be halted immediately: While “Public Health” as a concept and operation has been historically co-opted by governments as a means to impose large-scale controls disguised as preventative or public-safety-centered health measures such as vaccinations, it is becoming increasingly clear to all observers now that the Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca & other mRNA vaccines are causing neurodamage and death and should be recalled immediately, as a matter of safeguarding large-scale human health or indeed “public health.”

This should be a no-brainer for all physicians who care about healing diseases as opposed to those locked to pharmaceutical industry benefits who are currently maintaining a strange silence as reports of vaccine deaths and injuries mount up.

New Reports of Neurodamage and Death Directly After Taking the Vaccine

Recent reports of high concern:

(Note below video posted at Bitchute, Angel Realm/Quote: “Adam, [31.01.21 21:39] [Forwarded from 𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝙼𝚊𝚝𝚛𝚒𝚡 𝙰𝚗𝚊𝚕𝚢𝚜𝚝 (𝙿𝚞𝚋𝚕𝚒𝚌)] [ Video ] ❗North Carolina • Kristi Simmonds, RN is suffering from a neurological & overall physical reaction to the poisonous Moderna Covid19 experimental mRNA injection that she received January 19, 2021. In this video she posted yesterday January 30, 2021, Kristi’s goal is to reach someone that can help her with her injury, as the medical professionals & ERs she’s been to & consulted with cannot help her at this juncture. Original FB post:)

Health Impact News/Feb 4, 2021: 45-Year-Old Italian Doctor “In the Prime of Life and in Perfect Health” Drops Dead After the Pfizer mRNA COVID Shot: 39-Year-Old Nurse, 42-Year-Old Surgical Technician Also Dead

Dr. Carrie Madej: Moratorium Needed on All Pfizer/Moderna mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines

The indifference of physicians and the need to halt these experimental vaccine rollouts is precisely what Dr. Carrie Madej highlighted in this interview at Ramola D Reports a few weeks ago, where she issued a call to all vaccine manufacturers to put a moratorium on these vaccines immediately since they clearly are a failure: the detriment to health post-vaccine–death, neurodamage, organ breakdown–is too high.

CODE RED: Dr. Carrie Madej: “Moratorium Needed on All Pfizer/Moderna mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines” Now Seen To Produce Deadly Side-Effects Including Death–Experimental, High-Risk, Sterilizing, Dangerous!











Dr. Mercola and Dr. Judy Mikovits: Not a Vaccine But Experimental Gene Therapy Causing Neuro Inflammation, It’s Illegal, It Should Be Stopped Right Now

Dr. Mercola has released a new interview with Dr. Judy Mikovits, author of The Plague of Corruption and molecular biologist, virologist, who also says the vaccines must be halted immediately as we see these cases of death and neurological damage:

Dr. Mercola interviews Dr. Judy Mikovits, 1/31/2021: How Covid-19 Vaccines may destroy the lives of millions/ COVID-19 Vaccination: Experimental Gene Therapy Under the Guise of Immunity? A Special Interview With Judy Mikovits, Ph.D. By Dr. Joseph Mercola

The full transcript of that podcast can be found here–many thanks to Dr. Mercola and Dr. Mikovits for this interview:

Excerpt:

Dr. Judy Mikovits: …I’m just actually literally beside myself with anger over this gene therapy, this synthetic, as you mentioned, gene therapy chemical poison and what they’re doing worldwide. They’re already not just the potential to kill but, in fact, we’re already seeing the victims of the deaths from this shot that it’s not only – it’s illegal. It shouldn’t be done. It should be stopped right now. It should’ve never been allowed to happen, and yet we see it being forced on the school populations. That’s what I have to do, is I have to go talk at school board, talk at churches, talk at meetings. Do everything we can to stop the innocent victims who are being lied to in this fraud perpetrated even further than the fraud of SARS-CoV2 and what really COVID-19 is.

Dr. Mercola: Yeah, I think the media’s going to do everything they can to suppress the truth, and the truth is that people are starting to drop like flies.

Dr. Judy Mikovits gave a detailed presentation on the dangers of vaccines and the ingredients in vaccines recently on Report 199/Ramola D Reports, which can be viewed at Bitchute, since Youtube has now removed the posting there (to be uploaded elsewhere shortly):

Report 199/Dr. Judy Mikovits at Bitchute

As Dr. Mercola notes in his interview. mainstream media is criminally suppressing the truth about the deadly horrors unfolding currently with the COVID vaccine-administering while employing a fraudulent edifice of supposed “fact-checking” and “medical misinformation policy” to shut down all postings on social media, as noted recently in this article post removal of several videos posted at Ramola D Reports on Youtube:

Youtube and Twitter Remove Videos, Tweets Exposing Grave Dangers of the mRNA COVID Vaccine in Reprogramming Human Cells Without Informed Consent.

Regardless, the rising number of reports of adverse reactions to this vaccine, collected by Dr. Vernon Coleman at his site as reported earlier here, and by Corona/COVID-19 researcher John Lukach here point to an absolute need to stop the vaccines immediately, as conscientious doctors recommend.

These sites (linked in articles below) have posted collections of news reports on the deaths and neurodamage/organ breakdown/allergic reactions

Dr. Vernon Coleman: How Many People Are The Vaccines Killing?/Dr. Vernon Coleman

Corona-Hoax, Had Enough Yet?/John Lukach

45-Year-Old Italian Doctor “In the Prime of Life and in Perfect Health” Drops Dead After the Pfizer mRNA COVID Shot: 39-Year-Old Nurse, 42-Year-Old Surgical Technician Also Dead/Health Impact News/2/4/21

California Health Officials Call for Pause on Moderna Vaccine Batch Due to Reports of Allergic Reactions/Children’s Health Defense/1/18/21

329 Deaths + 9,516 Other Injuries Reported Following COVID Vaccine, Latest CDC Data Show/Children’s Health Defense 1/29/21

Why are Governments, Public Health Departments, Media Outlets, and Social Media Companies Permitting this Atrocity and Censoring the Truth about COVID-19 and the Experimental, Deadly COVID Vaccines?

There is no doubt that the censorship is real and the suppression of the truth is extensive. Were it not so, we would not have public officials standing in front of podiums mandating mask-wearing and waxing enthusiastic about the COVID mRNA vaccines and focusing on how accommodating they are in rolling them out to all demographics and populations–while not saying a word about the numbers of people dropping dead, dying in nursing homes, dying after a week, going into major convulsions, unable to recover.

The facts, at this point, cannot be stepped away from. It is very clear from the public spectacle we are being treated to that governments, public health departments, corporate media outlets, and social media Big Tech companies are ignoring the true science and facts associated with the deaths and adverse reactions to these experimental vaccines, just as they have ignored the true science and facts associated with the dangers of masks, the detriment to children of prolonged lockdown and mask-mandates, the detriments to children and adults of extended online schooling and work, the detriment to businesses in being shut down and forced online, and the detriment to entire societies in being plunged into sudden house-arrest, removal from human social interaction, and forcible compliance to totalitarian directives invading every aspect of human life.

The historic facts, investigated, researched, published by many, including at this site point an unshakeable finger at an obvious conclusion: these government and public organizations do not care about science, facts, truth, and the great harm to humanity. In fact, they appear to be promoting Great Harm to Humanity.

The truth behind this shocking and horrifying stance is delineated online again by many astute researchers–irrefutable at this point, despite appearing as “conspiracy theory” to those indoctrinated by mainstream media (run by Big Pharma, Big Tech, Big Banks, the Rothschilds, the Rockefellers, and the hungry Roman & Khazarian shadows behind them all)–published here by Mike Adams of Natural News in August, 2020 points to the deliberate, eugenicist, depopulationist promotion of death-by-vaccine via suicide-via-vaccine:

The coronavirus vaccine is the “final solution” depopulation weapon against humanity; globalists hope to convince BILLIONS of people to commit “suicide-via-vaccine”/Mike Adams, Natural News

Depopulation has been a documented intention of the United Nations since its inception; the countries linked to the UN signed off on an international “health agreement” to roll out pandemic drills on their populations in 2020, as this writer exposed in a video which apparently went viral last summer on July 26, 2020:

CONFIRMED: COVID-19 Plandemic a Known, Live “Training and Simulation Exercise” under WHO, Treasonously Agreed to by 196 Countries

As people awaken to these unhappy facts, people–not governments–in every walk of life, including government service, need to take decisive lawful action to stop the criminal actions of the organized crime syndicates imposing these tyrannies on all.

Please share this information widely, so further deaths and neurodamage to humanity can be stopped by those of us who care about humanity and who care about preserving our human families and our human genome, currently under major attack.

