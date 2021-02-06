American Victim of Microwave Radiation & Anti-Personnel Directed Energy Weapon Assaults Further DEW-Hit After Notifying Under Secretary of Defense for Research, Terry Emmert, of Non-Consent to Military Experimentation

Report | Ramola D | Feb 6, 2021

While US military officers often make public statements (at press conferences and to Congress) about counter-personnel directed energy weapons being “in development,” it is less well-known that these weapons are actually being tested, fielded, and demonstrated in action, as the 1996 DARPA Limited Effects Technology Program Report reveals and the 1994 DOD-DOJ MOU confirms, nor that people all over USA (as worldwide) have been reporting non-consensual assault and experimentation with DEWs—bio-hacking Remote Access Human Control weapons–for over three decades now.

Cover, Directed Energy Summit 2019 Brochure/DEPS

Some of the many US Air Force, US Marine Corps, Air Force Research Lab, DARPA, NATO programs and contracts run since 2006 to test DEWs and measure Bioeffects on humans in the USA and Europe are referenced in this thread. In addition, law enforcement departments are now using anti-personnel DEWs ostensibly for surveillance and crowd-control.







In the US, it is clearly a program of covert operations the military and FBI/CIA/DHS is striving to keep secret (See The Secret War by William Arkin in the Los Angeles Times, 2002)– hidden under “Surveillance” as this Memorandum to President Trump details and this second Memo conveys, but which needs to be publicly known and addressed given the horrific crimes against humanity being committed. The reports pouring in from around the country of radiation burns, remote electroshocks, electromagnetic rape, intrusive neurotechnology and vibrational frequency assault are so extreme that it has become clear that nothing less than unethical, inhumane Torture is being inflicted with these weapons.

Image: Directed Energy summit 2019 Brochure, DEPS.org

This report is no different.

Last Friday, January 29, a single mother in California who also happens to be a state Safe at Home participant with DMV and Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) protections reports that a letter she sent the night before to Terry Emmert, Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering led to her being severely “spectrum-assaulted” the very next morning via predator drone or hovercraft for six hours from 5 AM to 11 AM. She says she continued to hear the drone or hovercraft above her until 1 PM before it finally left.

(Electromagnetic weapons are also referred to as Spectrum Weapons or Electronic Weapons in military documentation.)



Military Drones

In a complaint to a military hotline asking for a thorough investigation, she wrote:

“This was a severe attack on me in retaliation for standing up for my basic human rights as a free American citizen. The Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering just attacked a military family with military grade directed energy weapons which can maim or kill a target without leaving evidence…It appears that this new leadership is committing treasonous war crimes against humanity worthy of detainment and interrogation at GITMO or a similar facility.” American Mother, reporting unlawful Anti-Personnel DEW Assault From Drones in California

She notes that “According to the 2020 NDAA, the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering is the leader of the Directed Energy Group. The position used to be held by Acting Under Secretary of Defense Michael J.K. Kratsios. However, last night, the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering was listed as Terry Emmert, and today the site appears to have been updated to include Dr. JihFen Lei. Mr. Emmert has a background in the NAVY, and Dr. Lei has a background working for NASA.” She notes her own Navy connections–her late father and grandfather both served in the US Navy; her grandfather also worked as a NASA-funded Aerospace Engineer for DOD with ties to the Pentagon.

Minus Informed Consent: Targeted for MK ULTRA, Eugenics Programs, Weapons Testing

Tragically, this Navy-family mother (name held for protection), far from being supported by the Navy, reports a lifetime of abuse, from before birth to age 18 in a family subjecting her to personality-splitting trauma, which she relates to CIA-DOD clandestine programs including eugenics programs. She reports that she “fought against them in self-defense for (her) entire life” and has been, after deprogramming (herself) and recovering repressed memories, reporting on drug and human traffickers employed in government positions who state kidnapped her daughter for four consecutive months with threats to “foster her out for prostitution”. After interviewing for a movie called Lawless America, she says she received a death threat for exposing crime and has been continuously targeted with military grade directed energy weapons inside her home from 2012 to the present.

She reports continuous attack on her body: “I now feel like my peripheral nerves are always burning on fire, and the burning sensation is especially concentrated in my feet. I suffer from daily pain and inflammation in my entire body with specific injuries to my eyes, brain, and other internal organs. Though my symptoms are directly caused by microwave injuries, my Medi-Cal doctors are treating me for Graves Disease, Graves Eye Disease, Bilateral Tinnitus and Polyneuropathy.”

Noting that her VAWA abuser, her non-biological grandfather, a prominent attorney and court commissioner, has a background in the FBI and CIA, she reports usage in MK ULTRA Project Artichoke, secret interrogation and weapons testing programs, conveyed to her as a “5-Level torture protocol involving drugs, hypnosis, rape/sodomy, electrocution, and extreme interrogation techniques.” She also reports she was once told by a Mexican Secret Service Intelligence Agent that she had 44 implants and 12 different weapons on her while residing in Albany, CA—this latter is reported by many “targeted individuals” all over US and worldwide: the multiplicity of weapons being used to target and subjugate them, as well as multiple non-consensual covertly-placed RFID implants.

Reporting neighborhood perpetrators who stalk, surveil and target her daily and nightly, she says they comprise a Special Operations Group (SOG) primarily made up of veteran military and intelligence agents (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Special_Activities_Center). She notes that Commissioner Fagan has stated she is considered an “unpaid asset” being targeted for being perceived as a “dissident” and “whistleblower” of government corruption. She also reports a neighborhood Air Force contractor who irradiates her all day “and then cranks up the power at night while she is trying to sleep.” An extreme attack by overhead drone a few nights ago caused her to vomit and take midnight showers “to shield from the health-harming pulsed electromagnetic frequencies.” A former NASA funded Aerospace Engineer has told her she is being spectrum assaulted with rogue HUMINT collections via remote neural monitoring and satellite surveillance.

Such blatant assault in an American neighborhood has become possible only through character assassination, a Stasi ploy now being used widely by fusion center personnel such as local FBI, DHS, Infragard, and Neighborhood Watch traitors, all under the guise of “community monitoring.”

She has overheard Commissioner Fagan telling her landlord and neighbors that she is a “prostitute who is living a life of luxury” in her HUD Section 8 Housing, while she is struggling to survive in the midst of a gang of contracted terrorists exploiting her based on malicious libel and slander. She reports, as do many others who are unlawfully targeted thus that Commissioner Fagan also uses “tampered evidence such as falsified police reports, voice morphed audio recordings, photoshopped images, and deep fake videos to make (her) look .. guilty of all sorts of different crimes.”

The irony is that this man has in fact confessed to having her targeted by the DOD, something which escapes attention when she has previously sought the protection of law enforcement. She reports that she has been referred to as a ‘Pentagon Slave’ by rogue members of the Police, FBI, CIA, NSA, NASA, DOD & Pentagon.

Pentagon at Washington, DC, aerial view

Reminding the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering of the Geneva conventions, informed consent requirements, and US Code prohibitions against torture, terrorism, stalking, treason, war crimes, and classification to conceal crime, she demands removal from all non-consensual programs.

“I do not consent and have never legally consented to be used for training and education purposes, non-consensual medical experimentation, surveillance abuse, military weapons testing, operational targeting, microchip/nanochip implantation, organ harvesting, child and human trafficking, or mind control slavery. If anyone has acquired my signature on a consent form, a release of information, and/or a non-disclosure agreement, it was through forgery and trickery, or it was signed under threat, duress and coercion while I was drugged, hypnotized, or subjected to some other form of mind control…It is my understanding that you do follow the Common Rule that “informed, knowledgeable, signed consent is necessary” and no valid consent has ever been sought or acquired.” (Reporting American citizen)

A powerful letter which also points to the 2014 NSA acknowledgement of high power microwave weapons and the fraudulent use of National Security letters to facilitate the targeting and trafficking into military-CIA programs of human exploitation—with NO research protections (targets are literally being assaulted to death and slow-killed with these deadly weapons), this letter is a tragic commentary on the nature of the unlawful assault on civilians on American soil by Military-Intelligence personnel today.

NSA Letter from 2014

It is telling that immediate military retaliation followed, in the same vein of barbaric remote assault with microwave pulse weapons. The implication of course being that for targets there is no way out: breaking the silence of remote-weapon assault is swiftly rebutted with further assault, through intimidation and military “show of force.”

This is an outrageous abrogation of human rights and a devastating reminder that Americans have been stripped of all basic human rights and civil rights by a high-tech, rogue military mechanism which has left ethics, conscience, morality, decency, civility, and virtue by the wayside in its thrust toward Full-Spectrum Dominance over all humanity. This writer joins this reporting mother in asking for a complete halt to these irresponsible and diabolical remote-access bio-hacking assaults on Americans by the US Military and Intelligence factions engaging in them, and a speedy termination of these atrocious crimes against humanity.

Others similarly targeted are encouraged to write and publish their own letters to the Under Secretary of Defense in Research and Engineering. An astute reader of symbols notes that the harp behind both officers is a sign of the SES—the Senior Executive Service “a corps of executives selected for their leadership qualifications, serving in key positions just below the top Presidential appointees as a link between them and the rest of the Federal (civil service) workforce” (Wikipedia). Surely such top personnel are better served by heeding the basic human rights and bodily freedoms protected by the Nuremberg Code and the Constitution for the United States of America.

This American mother’s letter in full, with identifying information redacted, is below.

