News Report 9: FBI Whistleblower Geral Sosbee Describes The Issue: History of Secret Terror in the USA: Illegal Harassment, Persecution, Deceit that’s Currently Out of Control & Uses Neighbor-Mercenaries, Portable DEWs/Neurotech/Drones, More for In-House Torture

Video Report and Links | Ramola D | March 27, 2022

News report to present Geral Sosbee’s paper “The Issue” which reveals that the “Master of Deceit” at the FBI from the ’20s, J. Edgar Hoover, created and set in place very dark and sinister operations of secretive persecution, psychological warfare, COINTELPRO, and high-technology tools of secret assault which have extended now into the use of DEWs and Neurotechnology and social harassment being used against targets of political persecution and anyone at all the FBI chooses–based on their current vast roster of subjects of interest published in their manuals and bulletins, including people who stand up for the victimized and vulnerable, people who protest animal cruelty, people who protect women and children, people interested in the Constitution, people who protest the horrors of war, and so on–as well as whistleblowers like Geral who have revealed that the FBI is not an upright organization working for Justice but rather persecutes those like him whose integrity, principles, and moral values stand out.

“The Issue” was previously presented here:

FBI Whistleblower Geral Sosbee: “Profound Corruption of Law and Society by J. Edgar Hoover And His Offspring, the FBI”/Jan 17, 2019

Posted in PDF here: The Issue by Geral Sosbee/PDF

FBI (and DHS) are not Targeting Criminals or “Pre-Criminals” but Activists, Journalists, Whistleblowers, Writers, Artists, Community-Minded and Highly Conscious, Sensitive, Aware People of Integrity and Conscience

The FBI’s methodologies of targeting people of integrity using falsified records, made-up stories of criminal actions or grounds for criminal investigation, lies about people’s lives, history, and work, smear attacks and planted Intel operatives in their midst, have all been reported intensively at my website, including most recently in the article exposing Geral’s current persecutions–and mine:

FBI Whistleblower Geral Sosbee Pulls Back the Curtain on Criminal FBI-CIA-DHS-NSA Torture of American Whistleblowers, Select Journalists, and Thousands of Illegal FBI Targets of “Counter-Terrorism” and “Deterrence” with DEWS, Neurotech, Social Harassment: People of Integrity Must Rise

This recent Substack article, exposing the ongoing crimes of the “Intelligence Community” in targeting, attacking, and persecuting people going about their normal lives–with no evidence of crime, propensity for crime, interest in crime in their background and their entire lives, as for instance, myself–also reveals how the FBI, DHS, NSA, CIA have gotten away with such execrable crime for 21 years now, since 9/11, and 27 years since the secret Pentagon-Justice MOU which unleashed atrocity on the streets of USA with the use of still-being-kept-secret energy weapons and neuroweapons, yet documented in various declassified documents:

The Hidden Hand: Intelligence Community Crimes, Law Enforcement Crimes, Military Crimes: High Tech Crimes, Well-Hidden/Using Spectrum Weapons on the populace is easy to hide when the “Support Groups” help wheel-spin the disclosure to oblivion | The fallout is disappearance of journalism/March 11, 2022

That the FBI uses as its prime methodology for targeting Lies, Complete Fabrications, Complete Confabulations about people (marked for Life-Takedown by their In-Community Confidential Informants who work for corporate, globalist, and satanic interests against anyone of conscience, energy, dynamism, personal power, integrity, authenticity) has been addressed briefly here but is a Primary, Fundamental, and Immense subject which needs focused and continuous excavation, spotlighting, and exposure, because, on the FBI’s targeting protocols rests much further crime, being committed by the NSA, DOD, DARPA, and CIA:

Blueleaks FBI Bulletin Surfaces COINTELPRO and Seeks to Criminalize the Illegally FBI-Targeted/January 17, 2022

FBI and DHS are Primarily Permitting Further Crime Currently Being Committed by Depts of Defense, Justice, Health, CIA on Americans–and People Worldwide, Through Intel Agreements, Using In-Community Neighbor-Mercenaries, Mobile-Mercenaries and Portable DEWs as well as Drones, Satellites, Celltowers

This article examines what the NSA and CIA have unleashed on Americans, with the necessary primary help of FBI and DHS in targeting and labeling hundreds of thousands of Americans they want to suppress and disappear out of sight as “extremists,” “radicals,” “terrorists,” “known or suspected terrorists,” “pedophiles,” “prostitutes,” “anti-governmentists” and other choice labels, proving they are not part of a “government for, by, of the people” but a crime syndicate attacking the American populace with actual material military weaponry:

Ramola D/No Longer True: The NSA “Isn’t Getting Violent Internally in the US”: Millions Today in US Are Targeted with RF/Scalar/Sonic Weapons, Nano Weapons, Neuro Weapons, Chem/Bio Weapons

That the methodologies of daily persecution, in-house torture, community harassment run by a conglomerate of these US agencies–primarily permitted by the FBI and DHS, spearheaded by CIA and US Military divisions running incredibly dark, long-running programs of neuro-experimentation, bio-behavioral research, cybernetics, robotics, Artificial Intelligence et al–involve planted neighbor-mercenaries in “fusion-houses,” mobile-mercenaries using service vans and trucks, portable microwave weapons, portable acoustic neuroweapons and much else was addressed here:

The “New Way” of Stealth Urban Spectrum Assault: Yes, Microwave Weapons Are Being Used From Neighboring Houses & Parked Cars, Utility Vans, Service Trucks | Not just Drones, Celltowers, Antennas, Satellites: Countering New Disinfo from Richard Lighthouse/March 22, 2022

News Report 8 also recently covered this subject:

News Report 9 | FBI Whistleblower Describes The Issue: History of Secret Terror in USA

Watch News Report 9 here:

LINKS FOR MORE:

Find The Issue here:

https://ttu.academia.edu/GeralSosbee

Collapse of Constitutional Govt:

Geral Sosbee: Collapse of Constitutional Government of The United States of America & The Responsibility For The Collapse (FBI/CIA/DOD); Call for New Nuremberg Trial

Report 56: Interview with Geral Sosbee: Article with video links at my site:

Ramola D Reports/Report #56: Geral Sosbee, FBI Whistleblower Reports Massive Crime By FBI

CIA Whistleblower Barbara Hartwell’s article on Geral, Targeted for Terror_Ex-FBI Agent’s Gruesome Ordeal here: Targeted for Terror: Ex-FBI Agent’s Gruesome Ordeal



All of Geral’s interviews with me can be found at Odysee, as also Barbara Hartwell’s interviews with me on Geral’s reports.

Report #56: Geral Sosbee, FBI Whistleblower Reports Massive Crime by FBI/Odysee

Report #59: Geral Sosbee, FBI Whistleblower, Podcast 2 — Terrorism, Torture, Crime/Odysee

Report # 75: Geral Sosbee, FBI Whistleblower/Podcast 3: Endless and Criminal FBI Retaliation/Odysee



Report # 106: Barbara Hartwell & Geral Sosbee: CIA FBI Cover Stories, Lies, & Provocations/Odysee

Newsbreak 12 with CIA Whistleblower Barbara Hartwell on COINTELPRO Reports from ex-FBI Geral Sosbee

/Odysee

