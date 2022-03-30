Call to all Unlawfully & Illegally FBI/DHS-Targeted and Being Hit with DEWs, Neurotech, Smear-Ops, False Psych-Diagnoses, Life-Takedown, Blacklisting to Send In a Targeting Record for a Summary Investigative Report

Note and links | Ramola D | March 30, 2022

Note to all reporting the noxious crime of anti-personnel DEW and Neurotechnology targeting, assault and battery, and In-Community-Torture which is being run by the entire fraudulent “National Security”/Police/Military construct of US INC., state, city, and county entities via fusion center contractors and “Intelligence Community” contractors and Defense/CIA contractors against the populace–and by foreign governments in selfsame fashion under UN/NATO/Intel agreements–in numerous profiteering and exploitative ventures hidden as “surveillance,” “counter-terrorism,” “deterrence,” “pre-crime,” “countering violent extremism” “community mental health intervention” “community monitoring” “community policing” and other lies, to send in a targeting record using the form below if they’d like their information to be included, in summary, and as an Appendix to a Summary Investigative Report I am drawing up to report these crimes–which have been reported to me for 8 years now–for publication here, for publication in book form, and for notification to all human rights agencies and world Press, as well as to be sent to a few committed investigators of crime.

The crimes I speak of, which are grave crimes against humanity and policing crimes, have been extensively reported at this site including here:

Open Season on Targets: Blacklisted Individuals, Extreme Abuse in Targeting, Secretive Lab-Rat Exploitation, & Massive Establishment Cover-Up

Once Again, A Memo to President Trump: Massive Surveillance State Abuses | Treason on the Ground, in the USA: Public-Private Partners in Targeted Killing of Americans

Welcome to the Gulag Created by Crooked Intelligence Agencies, Crooked US Military, and Crooked Fusion Centers

Online Press Conference | Oct 15, 2021 | Exposing Worldwide DEW/Neurotech Targeting & AI-Cybernetic Torture, Bio-Neuro-Trafficking, Stasi Crimes Against Humanity by Fusion Centers, Military, Intelligence, Law Enforcement, Sheriffs, Local Govts, Universities, Research Institutions, Local Communities, Utility Cos., & Private-Party Criminals

Also reported recently at my Substack site:

Reporting the Journalism that’s been Lost: on Disclosure from Declassified Docs on DEW/Neurotech Ab/use on Americans, Europeans By Their Own Governments | Reposting a Twitter thread/Part of The Hidden Hand Reveals

The Hidden Hand: Intelligence Community Crimes, Law Enforcement Crimes, Military Crimes: High Tech Crimes, Well-Hidden | Using Spectrum Weapons on the populace is easy to hide when the “Support Groups” help wheel-spin the disclosure to oblivion | The fallout is disappearance of journalism

The “New Way” of Stealth Urban Spectrum Assault: Yes, Microwave Weapons Are Being Used From Neighboring Houses & Parked Cars, Utility Vans, Service Trucks | Not just Drones, Celltowers, Antennas, Satellites: Countering New Disinfo from Richard Lighthouse Please note, reporting this in particular led to a massive infrasound-weapon attack on this writer, proving, to this writer at least, the complicity of Richard Lighthouse with Black Ops Intel in publishing deflective and misleading Disinfo about the origin, source, and nature of the DEWS being used against people: Revealing the Hidden Hand Leads to Instant Malicious Retaliation | Which Reveals Richard Lighthouse Connections to Intel #HiddenHand Criminals

Havana Syndrome: Intellectual Trickery, Strategic Deceit | Enter the short-tailed CIA Cricket (spychogenic at head)

This call is open to all in the USA as well as anywhere else in the world.

Form to fill out as briefly as possible and email to me here: Targeting Record/ https://everydayconcerned.net/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Targeting-Record.pdf

Please fill out the form in Doc or PDF format and send to me via email at ramolad@everydayconcerned.net, using the subject line “Targeting Record”–thanks.

Deadline for send-ins: April 20, 2022

Please note:

I am reporting as an independent investigative reporter, not affiliated with any of the fraudulent support groups and organizations such as Targeted Justice which I have written about here: The Hidden Hand: How NSA, CIA, DHS, and FBI Collude to Keep Victims of their Top Secret (Yet Well Known) Extremely Inhumane Neuro/DEW Experimentation and Operation Crimes (under Cover of Surveillance, Community Policing, Counter Terrorism) Unheard, Unseen, and Powerless for Decades–Installed Support Orgs and Groups, Installed Intel Plants.

I am reporting the summary of my own investigative reporting from 2013 to the present, as evidenced in my numerous articles, interviews, and podcasts published at my site, and as supported by the work of numerous researchers, whistleblowers, journalists, and writers (often cited in my work).

I am offering anyone whom I have not personally interviewed but who is genuinely being assaulted in this fashion by the completely-insane intelligence-security-military-law-enforcement-Mafia arms of corporate governments worldwide the opportunity to add your targeting-record to that of those whose experiences I have reported which will inform my Summary Investigative Report.

This would be entirely at your discretion and will: no-one needs to send in a record to me if you do not wish. I am not purporting to report Everyone’s experience, but aiming to report what my investigations as an independent investigative researcher and journalist have uncovered.

I am not seeking evidence of the assaults with DEWS and neurotech any of you have endured, this is a mere recording of the crime. So please, no images, files needed to be attached; I am looking only for the form to be filled out, as briefly as possible–thanks.

Your filled-form will be included in an Appendix with the report if you are okay with it; if not, just let me know. I will definitely be sending an email to all who have sent me their forms before I publish the report, to check once more if you’re okay with publication of your information; I will not publish your record without your written consent.

I might actually publish the report first so everyone can read it before publishing the Appendix with Targeting Records in it, so decision to include can be finalized then.

I am aware that there is massive infiltration, disinformation-spreading, and deliberate muddying of the waters being done by Intel and military operatives playing “victim of the Intel agencies” so reserve the right to reject any testimonial from inclusion should it appear as such.

I am writing this report because I believe it is important to record these most incredible crimes against humanity being executed on all, and because the ruthless and exploitative “Intelligence Community” and Military Faction has gotten away with using the most deadly of deadly human-hacking weapons on people, using covers of “non lethal weapon” labels, “surveillance,” “pre-crime,” “sources and methods,” “research,” while disappearing their victims and assaultees as “subjects of research” “suspects” and “mentally ill” “paranoid/schizoid/schizophrenic” — much like Jeffrey Dahmer (who may have been one of their own RF-brain-entrained constructs) hid his crimes — and in this fashion normalizing their use of “anti-personnel directed energy weapons” and “non-lethal weapons” in multi-million dollar industries which are growing, while atrocities are being committed on the populace. These weapons have also become embedded now into the “Smart City” Smart-Grid employing telecom companies, utilities, and service personnel, corralling millions into predating on, monitoring, and physically attacking others with stealth energy weapons and devices–further concealing the crime and normalizing it as “the new way” “resilient cities” and “new world order”: which is reason enough for ALL of humanity to be informed about the truth of what has been and is happening.

Please let me know if you have any other questions not covered above.

Previous Investigative Reports Published

In addition to massive amounts of reporting for years on this subject, I have previously sent in two investigative reports for reporting victims of Mil/Intel crime for use in their court cases, which may be useful for those reporting these crimes on themselves:

Investigative Reporter Statement by Ramola D for Frederic Laroche

Investigative Reporter Statement by Ramola D for Todd Giffen

Thanks to all who’ve sent in records already

I send out acknowledgment emails in batches so please be patient if you have not heard back from me yet after sending in your record, thanks. I will write back, just to confirm I have your record.

Thanks to all keen to publicize these most nefarious crimes and those willing to make a change in how Law Enforcement/Security/Military operates, in relation to the citizenry: we cannot leave a world filled with Stealth Assault and Battery run by over-budgeted and over-reaching criminals in Intelligence agencies, Law Enforcement, and Defense divisions, to our children–these weapons have to be exposed and banned.

Please share widely.

Share this: Telegram

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Print

Pocket

Tumblr

Skype

