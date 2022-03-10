The Hidden Hand: How NSA, CIA, DHS, and FBI Collude to Keep Victims of their Top Secret (Yet Well Known) Extremely Inhumane Neuro/DEW Experimentation and Operation Crimes (under Cover of Surveillance, Community Policing, Counter Terrorism) Unheard, Unseen, and Powerless for Decades–Installed Support Orgs and Groups, Installed Intel Plants

Feature Report | Ramola D | March 10, 2022







Image: Online









Recently, I learned that Melanie Vritschan of ICATOR–International Coalition Against Electronic Torture and the Robotization of Human Beings–with whom I’ve done many podcasts helping to publicize and broadcast her work helping DEW/Neurotech victims of organized crime run by intelligence agencies and governments in Europe (see my Odysee/Lbry Ramola D Reports channels) was planning to hold an international conference to publicize an upcoming class action lawsuit. Which is no doubt an excellent initiative, and all power to those working to expose these crimes and bring the government and corporation criminals to justice.

But there is an issue she has raised, which provides blinding insight into how and why these crimes have remained hidden for decades from larger public view–and given that it involves me and my long-run work as an independent investigative journalist exposing these crimes so closely, I think it is important to publicly speak about.

Neurotech and Anti-Personnel DEW Assault on Civilians Selected for Torture by Illegal and Unlawful FBI/Fusion Center Targeting

Neuro experimentation, cybernetics experimentation, bio-robotizing people, harassing people with V2K and Synthetic Telepathy, remote electro=shocking, remote vibrating, remote assault with microwave and milliwave weapons, covertly sharpshooting people with RFID implants, covertly implanting people in hospitals or via clandestine missions in their homes, covert nanotechnology assaults as described in the Nanomafia article by Dr. Flores, subjecting people to microwave/milliwave/ELF weapons tests using drones, satellites, planes, cars, cell towers, portable devices, 24/7 fusion-center-run assault of people in their homes, cars, stores, restaurants, at work with tracking radar and low-level or high-level microwave weapon hits, while lying about the chosen victims in their neighborhoods, workplaces, families–all horrific, inhumane, unethical crimes against humanity–are being run on people all over the world now, in the US and in Europe and elsewhere, a situation I have been working to expose for 8 years now, at this site and others online, along with many other human rights advocates absolutely appalled at what is going on worldwide–all under cover of Counter Terrorism, Surveillance, Community Policing, Community Mental Health Intervention, Pre Crime, Countering Violent Extremism and other institutional lies.

Add to this the hubris and atrocity of “non-lethal weapons-testing” on civilians, and be aware much is run under classified cover as “Sources and Methods” and classified-to-conceal-crime operations by the CIA, DIA, NSA, US Navy, US Marine Corps, US Airforce–and their European and British counterparts–all in intent of unethically probing, mapping, controlling and modifying the human brain, body, will, intention, soul, being, life, and agency, with clear weaponized intent to destroy all, as Dr. James Giordano has openly revealed, and as Dr. Robert Duncan has indicated he has helped weaponize.

Very simply, community informants—many connected to the uber-wealthy, globalist Luciferian, Illuminati, Freemasonic network working on the human-degrading NWO and Humans 2.0 (which should really be called Humans Minus 2.0) Transhumanist initiatives for Kurzweil, Soros, Schwab, the CCP, Mossad, Khazarian Mafia, Venetian bloodlines, British Pilgrims Society, Rothschilds and Lucifer—toss people they dislike onto FBI watchlists—no proof of terrorism needed, which then leads to trafficking this cadre into Black Ops CIA and DOD projects—for life, it appears, 24/7, all trauma and assault with Spectrum Weapons and Neuroweapons of Electronic Warfare and Neuro/Cognitive Warfare, no reprieve.

The only terrorism around emanates from here, these agencies and military divisions. Local police, Sheriffs, local DHS or fusion-center employees and “public-private partners” meaning all stores and restaurants contacted by the former participate in public harassment of the select people they have chosen for life-takedown—who are thence publicly condemned as “Mentally Ill Troublemakers” and “Known or Suspected Terrorists” who need to be constantly watched, gaslighted, photographed, filmed, and noise-harassed in public (beyond Stasi lunacy here).

For anyone new to this terrifying but sadly under-reported subject—of worse than KGB Terror and clear evidence of crime by the FBI, CIA, NSA, DHS–please see all my articles at this site on targeting, under the Disclosure on Targeting tab, the Ramola D Reports and Broadcasts page, and the video interviews and panels with scientists, FBI, CIA, and NSA whistleblowers, multiple reporting victims, and human rights activists I have recorded and published, all now at Odysee/Lbry (after Youtube censoriously crashed my journalism channel there on 3-3-2021) and partially at other video platforms online. See also the video report of the Online Press Conference of 15 Oct 2021 Exposing DEW/Neurotech Targeting, which exposes the crime internationally and presents much historic evidence.

Online Press Conference | Oct 15, 2021 | Exposing Worldwide DEW/Neurotech Targeting & AI-Cybernetic Torture, Bio-Neuro-Trafficking, Stasi Crimes Against Humanity by Fusion Centers, Military, Intelligence, Law Enforcement, Sheriffs, Local Govts, Universities, Research Institutions, Local Communities, Utility Cos., & Private-Party Criminals

As a writer and journalist, I have gone out of my way to record, report on, research, analyze, interview, broadcast, and document this subject, and I will venture to say that along with the work of a few outstanding writers and human rights advocates in this field including Dr. Rauni Kilde, Paul Baird, Gloria Naylor, Cheryl Welsh, Dr. Nick Begich, Dr. John Hall, Steve Shellen, Mary Gregory, Rosanne Schneider, and Dr. Corkin Cherubini the work I have accomplished to publicize and bring to light these deadly secret-agency crimes is considerable, and will stand the test of time.

Public Disclosure of Anti-Personnel DEWs and Neuroweapons (Non-Lethal/Limited Effect Wpns, EMF Spectrum Wpns) Being Used, Covertly but Definitively, Illegitimately, and Inhumanely, by US, UK, All Govts Worldwide on People

The piece of information I had learned earlier and which Melanie confirmed and which occasions this article—and the realization I publish here—is that she was including Karen Stewart in her conference, first she said as a victim, and later she said as participating in the planning of the conference.

KAREN MELTON STEWART: FORMER NSA INTELLIGENCE ANALYST, WHO HAS SINCE OPERATED AS A HIDDEN-HAND AGENT-PROVOCATEUR, FBI-INFORMANT, COINTELPRO AND FUSION-CENTER-ASSISTING OPERATIVE

Those who have followed my reports over the years here will know that Karen Stewart, a former human rights activism colleague and subject of my journalism as a self-claimed “NSA whistleblower” for 3 years, sought to disappear my name and work as a journalist as she spent 2.5 years running false-narratives and a smear campaign characterized by lies on me—after inexplicably turning on me overnight, directly on completion of the Joint Report on “Dr” Katherine Horton she freely participated in—particularly smearing me—openly lying–to other activists and victims to the extent that I was compelled to publish several articles rebutting her false claims and clear cyber harassment, especially since she completely ignored all immediate clarifying responses and threads to her on Twitter.

Karen Stewart

It seemed evident from the extreme malice of her attacks online that Karen Stewart was hellbent on destroying my name, and on getting others to turn away from my name and my work.

In this time, she also attacked many others–whistleblowers, activists, victims of Mil/Intel crime–and they too have published articles and posts on social media exposing her.

Karen Stewart used multiple media and multiple fronts to attack others publicly and privately, using Twitter posts from several alias-id accounts, Facebook posts from multiple Facebook pages, some of these absolutely obscene, private emails and DMs on various apps, public emails on group-lists, comments under other people’s videos on Youtube, engaging in repeat posts of her scurrilous lies, in clear intent, it appears, to project and cement a false-narrative and false-image of her victims, who included myself—as primary victim really.

In essence, she has behaved as a fusion-center-assisting operative, publishing lies, creating false-narratives and false-images, defaming and slandering freely, labeling people wrongfully on social media as troublemakers, bullies, narcissists (and worse—her epithets are choice, and horrifying to read), permitting the 24/7 NSA-FBI-DHS agents trolling social media to glean a false-picture to use to their advantage—since the whole crux of the targeting gig they are running is to falsely-label their victims and spin parallel-construction lies around them.

All this I have addressed in detail in my articles, summarized here, and in my public notices on Karen Stewart, including my latest article, which rather clearly revealed Karen Stewart’s COINTELPRO activities against me and my journalism—which helps all being targeted by the Government Intelligence agencies and Military, not just myself.

RAMOLA D | STATEMENT ON NSA WHISTLEBLOWER KAREN MELTON STEWART

Public Notice Re. Ex-NSA Karen Melton Stewart, Dec 28, 2020

It is an International Scandal that people are being brutalized to death with electromagnetic and neuroweapons in their own homes, and everyone in the whole world should be outraged about it: as a journalist, the work I do to expose this brutality I believe is critically important. I believe I became a target of Karen Stewart’s incredibly vicious attacks because I am a journalist exposing these Black Ops crimes—which the NSA, CIA, DIA, FBI, DHS, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and all branches of the DOD have a lot to answer for, when they are fully known. In fact, as I point out here, her attacks intensified as I worked on and prepared to release particularly revealing articles showing the public-domain disclosure of Mil/Intel weapons use on civilians.

Documentary Evidence of Covert Electronic-Weapon and Neurotechnology Use By US Government on Americans Series (2) The Limited Effects Technology (LET) Program Report | JPSG, OOTW/LE Programs, 1996

Public Disclosure of Anti-Personnel DEWs and Neuroweapons (Non-Lethal/Limited Effect Wpns, EMF Spectrum Wpns) Being Used, Covertly but Definitively, Illegitimately, and Inhumanely, by US, UK, All Govts Worldwide on People

Karen Stewart has also launched inexcusable defamation attacks against other prominent writers, whistleblowers, and human rights advocates, including, notably CIA Whistleblower Barbara Hartwell and Galina Kurdina, President of the Organization of Mind Control Victims in Canada, both of whom have published notice of her defamation, slander, and libel crimes. She has also cyber-harassed and defamed various other activists on Twitter and Facebook, many of whom have published responses and notice of her defamation, slander, and libel crimes, some included in links in my many articles rebutting her lies, most listed in my Statement and Public Notices on her.

Ex-NSA Cyberstalker, Blasphemer, False Accuser, Karen Melton Stewart Strikes Again! More FACT-FREE Obsessive Defamation Against Barbara Hartwell/Barbara Hartwell, Jan 23, 2022

Public Notices to Agent Provocateurs-PUBLIC NOTICE Re. NSA agent Karen Melton Stewart/Galina Kurdina, Jan 3, 2021

It is notable that several aware, informed, present, and witnessing activists on the email lists including from Targeted Justice witness to Karen Stewart’s scurrilous attacks on myself and on Galina Kurdina in particular remained silent at the time, refusing to call her out, with many later picking up and continuing to host her on their conference calls as if nothing had occurred. To this same group, Karen Stewart has circulated (and published openly on social media) monstrous lies about me, in effect, legitimizing their continued support of her: classic COINTELPRO to cast me in a false light to this group—who are already highly suspect anyway, by virtue of their willingness to align with someone as profoundly malicious and abusive as she has proved to be. (Evidence in her own tweets and posts: screenshots in my articles.)

Protection Rackets & Containment Operations: Libel, Slander, False-Narratives, False-Reality-Constructs, Smear Campaigns & Serious Defamation

One aspect of Karen Stewart’s attacks on me in particular involved her publishing emails, tweets and texts from others, some from private correspondence with me—which she was either given by the other party or by her NSA-FBI friends engaging in surveillance on my desktop (evidence of which latter I have reported in my statements and notices on her). As a consequence—and in light of the situation of group silence to me and group support of her as noted above—I have withdrawn fully from all of these suspect group email lists and asked everyone emailing me to not include me on email lists involving Karen Stewart.

This must have finally caused some consternation among the NSA-FBI-DHS-CIA Counter Intelligence and Counter Terrorism set who like to coagulate their victims into pools, corralled into useless support groups and support orgs all run by themselves, gatekept by themselves, and wheel-spun (in activism or attempt to publicize these crimes) to oblivion—and didn’t want to let me go, for I began to receive all sorts of emails, phone calls, group invites on Facebook striving to pull me into one group or another. Norman Rabin, a long-reporting victim of Mil/Intel neurotech crimes, wrote me an email observing my removing myself from group email lists and challenging my stance, chastising me for believing I was a “superstar writer” who could expose these crimes on my own (a scenario he came up with on his own, since I have never claimed such), and offering to negotiate a truce between Karen Stewart and myself. He also enclosed a letter from Karen Stewart to himself, misrepresenting the entire saga of her abusive and libelous actions, which I responded to publicly here:

RESPONSE TO KAREN STEWART’S SLANDEROUS-FALSE-NARRATIVE

This quite-long and excruciating saga is all part of what Melanie has ignored on an ongoing basis – as she has often stated to me and to others as to Galina that she had no time to keep track of what was going on, being focused on her work. But why would she not wish to know what the people she works with and communicates with are doing to others, quite publicly?

Throughout, Melanie has indeed been made aware of and been apprised of Karen Stewart’s behavior and horrific words and actions against myself and others—including recently when I suggested she read my latest article, published on Jan 24, 2022, exposing Karen’s most scurrilous attack to date on me, launching a false-claim against me at the local Quincy, Mass police station, evidencing her clear COINTELPRO Informant status: COINTELPRO Karen Stewart & Her Narrative of Cyberstalking, yet has chosen to continue contact and work with her, as she has also chosen to work with Frank Allen of Targeted Massachusetts, another highly questionable character who has slanderously attacked me and others publicly, as reported earlier, and with Derrick Robinson of PACTS International who was recently sued by Wells Fargo for the theft of 500 million dollars which it appears PACTS created a special bank account for in a false name to receive. (More on this below.)

Saying she was not addressing “personal grievances” and that she herself had had no problem with Karen Stewart, Melanie informed me she was focusing on “getting the message out” and looking forward to her court action, and that she might bring up “what I had told her” to Karen should she get a chance for a private conversation.

I am afraid this is the end of the road for me with Melanie since I certainly am not sitting around waiting for her Godly and misled pronouncements on what has transpired—facts on which she has summarily ignored–and which Karen Stewart certainly knows all about, since she was the arbiter of it.

No matter how noble one’s cause is, one is inextricably compromised and suspect if behaving opportunistically and without integrity, which is what is becoming evident here.

I must question as well Melanie’s other affiliations, since I have not forgotten her own earlier turnaround, dropping Katherine Horton to work more closely with me around the time a Belgian intelligence agent Marc Delantre—whom I have interviewed, and who brought up the interesting IT-driven Gladio wargaming operations tied to macabre hypergame-theory ops linking Mil/Intel victims to large false-flag events, essentially Mil/Intel crimes, which many victims have reported cognizance of, in reference to their own experience—appeared. Prior to that, Melanie had professed annoyance at my advice to her to disassociate from Katherine Horton given what Katherine had insidiously accomplished, the medical kidnap of Melanie’s baby at Erasme Hospital in Brussels, which I had reported on closely, and what Katherine was then engaging in, which was a massive defamation and slander campaign against myself and many others (which exact campaign was picked up and continued by Karen Stewart later) after the break-up of Techno Crime Fighters Forum.

In fact, she had been engaging in communications with both Katherine Horton and myself at the time—which problematic situation ended with Delantre showing up and apparently influencing her turn toward me and dropping Katherine Horton as a work colleague in activism. Has Belgian and French intel been influencing Melanie since then, guiding her connecting with Derrick of PACTS and now Karen of Psy Ops from the Bowels of the NSA? Did they influence her ability—by making a private deal with her–to finally retrieve her child from the clutches of the State, run ICATOR scanning operations for victims through a Belgian University—reported by many to me to be rather unscientific and not useful–and embark on a series of operations to remove covert implants, an opportunity few Mil/Intel victims can report? Why would other Mil/Intel victim members of her group ICATOR not be able to avail of the same useful surgical operations she reports to remove their own covertly-planted implants? Perhaps they should ask her.

I have long worked with Melanie, promoted her work, and supported her voice and work, since I have thought that indeed it is an exceptional thing to be doing, public advocacy for Mil/Intel victims of Emerging-Tech crime—but there are many unanswered questions here, pointing to unrevealed affiliations.

What she is doing currently, working with Derrick and including Karen Stewart–ignoring her absolutely disgraceful public defamation and lying campaigns on myself and on Galina (who stopped working with her for similar reasons, and more, which she is better equipped to recount herself)–is completely inexplicable, unacceptable opportunism, and an indicator to me of Intel involvement.

Infiltration, Control, Influence Operations: The Black Counter Paws of Counter Intelligence

Frankly, Melanie’s support and platforming of Karen Stewart past all events which have occurred—by simply ignoring all notice of it–has made me question the entire setup of NSA whistleblowers, NSA gatekeepers, FBI informants, Belgian Intelligence, French Intelligence, other Intel interventions, including in Europe, and the alt-media set-up—in layers and circles it seems—surely connected to the CIA’s Operation Mockingbird and dark control over who is allowed to play in the Media Game and who isn’t. However alt. (Just consider how incredibly shadowbanned and disappeared I am online at all video channels while Amazing Polly and Sarah Westall and Dana Ashlie and Ann van der Steel sure as heck aren’t.)

That Karen Stewart seems to have a close connection with the NSA and FBI in their false-labeling and parallel-construction activities was revealed earlier. This excerpt from Public Notice Re. Ex-NSA Karen Melton Stewart, Dec 28, 2020 addresses some of the egregious cyberharassive and cyberlibel attacks Karen Stewart has engaged in, while revealing the NSA and FBI connections she has publicly acknowledged:

“7. Karen Stewart has repeatedly—and falsely—claimed she has published evidence to back her name-calling and labeling of Ramola D, when what she actually has published is 1) Repeat-accusations repeatedly ignoring repeat-corrections of her claims of “cyber-stalking” in reference to two specific emails (addressed to Ramola D’s friends, not to her) cyber-hacked off Ramola D’s desktop and sent to her in Nov 2019 clearly by Intelligence cyber-hackers—her own friends, it appears, in NSA, FBI, CIA, DHS, or Mossad or whoever surveills our PCs & phones, as per her own published statements on Twitter, which suggest she receives Surveillance feedback off Ramola D’s desktop—continually and deliberately miscasting the actions of cyber-hacking on Ramola D’s desktop by known Surveillers as cyber-stalking by Ramola D, and 2) Publishing an email without permission from Ramola D during the writing process of the Joint Statement in Nov 2019 out of context, particularly omitting the context of her own preceding false-narrative, falsely accusatory email, and distorting the intent, tone, and content of Ramola D’s response-email in her false framing of it.”

That Karen Stewart also may have a CIA connection—in my speculation–comes from the abruptness and vituperative malice of her attacks on me, as well as her sudden round of appearances on victim conference calls and shows as well as certain alt-media outlets—usually directly after a podcast or revealing article I have published–including recently Sons of Liberty Media, Alfred Webre’s show, and The Stew Peters Show—purporting to reveal the very fusion center crimes she has participated in against me and others. It is significant as well that Karen Stewart has falsely accused me of being a CIA asset (sort of beyond laughable) and a media-puppet being handled by CIA Whistleblower Barbara Hartwell (whose integrity and brilliance she cannot hold a candle to) whom I have interviewed and run panels and podcasts on Counter Intelligence, her specialty, with—accusing others of their own crimes is exactly what the Khazarians, Luciferians, Nazis, Satanists, Freemasons practicing “The Hidden Hand” and now Intelligence agencies hosting this species practice as policy, I have learned.

The CIA has a long history of connection with cults and a long history of horrific experiments on people, including the MK ULTRA experiments—and there’s no doubt the CIA is continuing those MK ULTRA and Artichoke experiments on people today—CIA and DOD whistleblowers admit it.

“MK ULTRA on Steroids”: Dr. Robert Duncan Reports On Today’s Neurotech Targeting of Humanity, Secrecy, and The Need For Change

My first interview with Dr. Robert Duncan was livestreamed the night before I flew out to India in Feb 2020, two weeks before the Plandemic hit, necessitating my stay in India for several months after

The CIA in fact has the most to cover up, among Mil/Intel victims. But then again, the NSA is pretty Satanist too, with a history of Michael Aquino, Anton Lavey and the Church of Satan et al. The Satanists and Occultists are Master Deceivers; lies, deception, false-claims, covers, and deceit are their calling-card. US Navy I understand is also prime in this area of Black Ops, long-term Mind Control and “Non Lethal Weapon” experiments, using public deceit to sheathe their crimes; indeed USMC and US Navy both have been running numerous NLW weapons-tests and Marine Air Ground weapons system operations for C5ISR—Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance activities, itself a cover for full-on 24/7 Spectrum targeting of civilians, which might also be, with NATO, and the NSA’s Global Spy Network an International Sport: subjects I will document further soon. Special Forces, Psy Ops, US Army: there are many contenders for top Black Ops terrorists in this arena of deathly assault on the citizenry.

There are multiple players in the Black Ops arena of Hidden Terror, and a slew of Defense, Telecom, Security contractors from the private-sector are involved, in addition to the agencies and the military, and they’re all sailing on the convenient covers and lies of Classification, Compartmentalization, Sources and Methods in complacency, hubris, entitlement and greed, mutually covering each others’ crimes.

For some reason, the disappearing of my name as a journalist reporting Intelligence agency and Military crimes against the populace has become very important to the hidden controllers running Karen Stewart—whether NSA, CIA, FBI or anyone else–and also running all the various support organizations and groups and informants and plants placed as head of these support groups.

For it is becoming increasingly clear to me now that many if not all of these support groups have actually been set up by the very agencies—FBI, CIA, NSA, DHS, US Navy, US Army, US Airforce, DOD, DARPA–engaged in targeting people with false-reports, wrongful watchlisting, and traumatizing neuro/DEW targeting and life-takedowns.

This is of course in tandem with a bludgeoning media campaign (which one can connect to the CIA’s Operation Mockingbird) to cast all reporting Mil/Intel crimes as “Targeted Individuals” labeled to equate to “Paranoid, Schizoid, Delusional, Schizophrenic” and a cruel medical and psychiatric collusion to misdiagnose and mislabel all reporting Mil/Intel victims as such instead of scanning them for implants and examining them physically for radiation damage, as the Havana Syndrome doctors are now doing for US diplomats and spies. Not to mention scanning their homes for RF bugs, hidden cameras, sensors, and constant microwave assault.

But I am writing this article because I have realized the rot comes also from within: the very support organizations and groups purporting to help reporting victims appear to have very strong agency and military connections.

Targeted Justice is one such group, which mushroomed into being around 2017, a year after my interview with Karen Stewart was published, when she had become a central contact for various parties, including Midge Mathis, whom she then introduced to me, who supposedly had a secret calling to set up a human rights organization to address unlawful targeting and Spectrum Assault—yet turned out to be a highly suspect “activist” who ignored COINTELPRO and libel from “Dr” Katherine Horton (reported earlier in many of my articles), ignored smear campaigns and participated in them, and engaged in superficially impressive yet questionable activities such as “going to DC and informing Congresspeople in their offices” with flyers and no follow-up, holding “Clown” banners in front of the CIA Langley headquarters—the CIA are for sure not Clowns but deadly Criminals—and promoting the COINTELPRO of Richard Lighthouse, reported here recently by me and by their former Legal Director John Christiana here.

I have previously reported on the actions of various people in Targeted Justice including Midge Mathis in participating in smear campaigns and disappearing my journalism by refusing to acknowledge it—as she also sought to disappear the work of Stephen Shellen in his film The Spark, a prescient film on the targeting of humanity by a techno-fascist lot intent on propelling all into a bleak, unethical future–by refusing to place a link on their website to it, and Richard Lighthouse in running COINTELPRO on targeted victims by inviting them to “dox” public officials, a crime of targeting in itself which the FBI called attention to, as the Blueleaks files exposed, yet did nothing to address. I have reported that the DEW attacks on me accelerated when I reported on Targeted Justice, Karen Stewart, “Dr” Katherine Horton, and Ella Free. I have examined the consequences of infiltration among activists in stalling all forward movement in activism, exposure, and redressal of these crimes. I have reported the actions of “Dr” Katherine Horton on TCFF in playing agent-provocateur and saboteur and in inverting the facts as she like Karen Stewart later fixated on smearing, lying, libeling and defaming myself and others while she worked on gatekeeping and promoting Disinfo. That Katherine Horton is an Intel plant I have extensively addressed in previous articles.

I have looked back on and examined the many encounters I have had with people associated with FFCHS, Targeted Justice, and now PACTS. Parallel construction is behind ALL of the FBI’s targeting, judging by the DEW retaliation I have frequently endured, and it seems Karen Stewart has helped sustain and further this targeting on me by running a smear and lie campaign on me—particularly to other purported-targets on Mil/Intel-victim email lists, but publicly, on social media, for NSA, FBI, DHS, DOD witness and collection: that’s fusion-center-assisting.

Vicious Lies, Libel, Inversions, Character-Assassination: Is Karen Stewart a “TI Leader” or a Covert Fusion Center Operative?

Early FFCHS interventions to contain the disclosure by a writer and journalist

FFCHS and Targeted Individuals

One of the primary US victim-support organizations, FFCHS—Freedom From Covert Harassment—run by Derrick Robinson and which has now dissolved—for reasons I am unclear on, but which may have included all sorts of money misappropriation and legal issues I heard rumors about from various of the older activists who have worked with Derrick Robinson, set itself up as a central spot for all newly-targeted—people being suddenly ostracized in their neighborhoods, stalked publicly by police and strangers, and experiencing the unmistakeable assault on their bodies of electromagnetic weapons and remote-access neurotechnologies, who searched online or in books for information and found notice of “Targeted Individuals” and victim-support-groups such as FFCHS.

The term “Targeted Individual” itself I believe is a label invented by the Mil/Intel coterie and placed for use within the support groups so that people researching their sudden EMF assaults are persuaded to think of themselves as this label; in reality, this label has very sinister connotations and hidden currency. Common law excavations are finding that both the term “person” and the term “individual” are meant to refer to incorporations and enslavement (see the American Common Law 101 webinar). Calling oneself a “targeted” anything sounds like one is consenting to the illegal and unlawful targeting—which obviously no-one so attacked is. No-one should be identifying as a Targeted Individual, but the fact is, the support groups have ensured that this term is used to denote all reporting Mil/Intel victims—TI or Targeted Individual as label has become common usage among victims. (And used against them by Media.) I have previously expressed my thoughts about this term in print, including here.

FFCHS, Buddy Lists, and Questionable Characters

Very early on, in late 2013, when I was first hit, as described in all my Personal Reports articles and interviews, when I first learned of FFCHS and contacted one of the local “buddies” listed online at their website, Letitia Aby, I was persuaded to work with her on supposedly setting up a new human rights organization on the East Coast, which led to various odd occurrences, including a very odd occasion of driving (from Dorchester) to ACLU Massachusetts in Boston in winter to report the DEW assaults while she suddenly got on the phone although supposed to be navigating, then seemed to be part of an odd encounter with the front desk staff who were rude, combative, and mocking, whom she appeared to know well (ACLU later wrote back to me saying they couldn’t help individuals, only groups); setting up a phone inclusion on a conference call with the Dept of State and various human rights groups but suddenly vanishing and leaving me to it—Jameel Jaffer of ACLU informed me he was glad other HR orgs like ours existed, to address illegal-weaponized-FBI/DHS-targeting, as if the ACLU should not be addressing this themselves!–preaching about the Holy Spirit to me quite often, asking me on one occasion to surgically excise an RFID implant she said was beneath the skin on her arm—which I informed her I could certainly not do, not being a surgeon, leaving me to write grant proposals and mission statements while she began to berate me on what to do and what not to do, including what to write: this encounter ended when I cut my connection with her at this point—I am afraid you do not tell a practiced writer and teacher of writing what and how to write. In between there were other occasions where I recall Letitia was inordinately interested in how I shielded and what I used to protect myself from the DEW attacks and radar tracking—was she FBI? Was she a data collector for one of the agencies? Was she planted Controlled Opposition running a containment-operation on me? Was she doing more than she said she was doing—engaging in Parallel-Construction lies of some kind for the FBI or another agency? I certainly speculate on all of this now, since “The Human Dignity Council” website she set up suddenly vanished offline along with an article on shielding I had published there and her efforts ended; much later when I wrote to her mentioning some of this, she denied working for the FBI. Maybe she was NSA or CIA—I suspect mostly however she was FBI but I could be wrong. It is significant however to note that I met her through FFCHS. My work for Letitia Aby’s “Human Dignity Council” has now been published in this Call for a Congressional Investigation at my site.

FFCHS and Email List Gatekeepers and Targeters

Someone else local I learned of from the big email lists I suddenly was a part of—all through those initial contacts with FFCHS I think, and later connection with Kate Ryan and others, Regis Burke, ran a very strange scenario on me early which I now distrust as genuine; she called one night and set up a “crisis-incident” (sounding panicked) reporting that her car had gone through red lights in Brookline in Boston and had no brakes and so on. At the time I believed this story and stayed on the phone with her on and off until midnight while she waited for a tow truck (she said), offering support although unable to drive up to rescue her—not driving very much in the Boston area at that point, since we had just recently moved. Regis Burke, who said she was a nurse, and initially sent congratulatory notes on my articles, later tried hard to get me to “become a patient” of her psychiatrist, the rather well-known Dr. Stephen Soldz, saying it would be very helpful for me to have a psychiatrist as an ally—I found this absurd, given that the very basic nature of these FBI-targeting crimes for CIA-DOD-mauling involves false diagnoses as schizoid, schizophrenic, and paranoid, and I was certainly going to keep as far away from psychiatrists as I possibly could. The same Regis Burke also visited me once at my home, coming over for lunch dressed in blue scrubs, like a nurse—what a very odd and “surveillance-role-player”-type thing to do: was she playing Mental Health Nurse for the lied-to neighbors all informed by the FBI-DHS targeters I was “mentally ill”? Was Regis Burke an Intel operative too, playing a handling-operation on me? I suspect so. Again, it is significant that she is someone I encountered on the email lists after my initial contact with people like Letitia Aby and Kate Ryan through FFCHS.

Kate Ryan is a New England activist I have met—again after initial contact through FFCHS–whose public comments on non-consensual experimentation at SACHRP and elsewhere I have reported on, who led the Global TI Survey with NSA Whistleblowers Bill Binney and Kirk Wiebe, along with Karla Smith, and while I have had only cordial encounters with her, this is a survey that came to nothing; Kirk Wiebe reported to me at time of my interviewing him last year he had seen no evidence (X-rays, photos, MRIs, and such) from anyone of injuries suffered from DEW/Neurotech attacks which were being filtered through Kate Ryan and Karla Smith, but had seen only the written survey reports.

Skizit Gesture and Citizens Against Harmful Technologies (CAHT)

Other encounters with supposed targets on these email lists including the odd Skizit Gesture of CAHT—described in previous articles/notes reporting her inexplicably hostile reaction to the Battlespace Neuroethics series I had proposed on an email list—make me wonder whether each of these characters worked on Parallel Construction in relay, making false-claims for falsifying records–for purposes of continued FBI targeting. My next-door neighbor, a Richard Norton, a retired military veteran, was at this time engaged in active tracking and EMF-signal-hits on me from his home and parked SUVs in his driveway, in addition to overt “community-monitoring,” and I recall, deliberately stepped outside on his deck as I spoke to a friend on the phone relaying Skizit’s actions, clearly eavesdropping—in fact grinning to himself, as he had by then become part of the local FBI-DHS crew using EMF weapons from pickups and parking in his driveway, while also going indoors to chat and socialize. Part of what the local FBI-DHS Character Assassination brigade does is extend and further the rumor that the target is a troublemaker, and incipient terrorist: fracas on group email lists I suspect, as also contrived fracas in public are being recorded (by NSA-FBI-DHS) for this purpose. Are there gatekeepers and COINTELPRO plants from these groups then, such as CAHT and FFCHS, now PACTS, further targeting and aiding the FBI’s Parallel-Construction projects, as there are many FBI-DHS cybertrolls now lurking on Facebook, Twitter, and elsewhere online, provoking and attacking Mil/Intel victims, just to provoke online squabbles and chaos? This is not idle speculation; this is exactly what many others being targeted and politically persecuted including FBI whistleblower Geral Sosbee report.

Reputation Assault as a Matter of Course for Black Ops Psy Ops agencies engaging in massive crime using biohacking and neurohacking weapons

All activists, journalists, podcasters working today to expose corruption and crime by the agencies, governments, militaries report reputation assault. But the matter becomes exacerbated when the journalist is a target already, as I have certainly learned, over this entire scenario of being publicly attacked with lies, false-claims, and massive cyber-harassment for years by “Dr” Katherine Horton first, and then by Karen Stewart—including in between by all their followers. Behind these public lies, are private lies circulated by the coterie of Law Enforcement, Homeland Security, and their contractor-minions which typify the fusion-center tying-down of neighborhoods, communities, and families so that the person targeted is held continually in sight as a “person of interest” to be watched, monitored, harassed, so that the CIA, NSA, FBI, and DOD can freely move about in their jeeps, vans, trucks, SUVs, drones, helicopters, terrorizing the neighborhood and the target with actual EMF/Neurotech assault. National Security Letters (NSLs) and falsified records freely handed out cement this major enterprise of massive lying to keep the neighborhood quiescent, literally “pacify” the neighborhood with lies. This production has clearly been wrought around me as well; I have described this earlier in many reports and interviews.

That it continues, and that it is built apparently on false-records probably being maintained by the most deceitful FBI is brought home to me often, including currently as the next-door neighbor John Mazzeo—replacing Richard Norton–who has parked his SUV directly under my study window and sends all manner of EMF hits upward, currently slams his doors, revs up his V-8 engine, drives in and out making a racket and yells for his dog which he has oddly named “Luna!” perhaps with pointed reference to “Oona!” who is the Principal of a Montessori pre-school in Quincy where I taught art at for a couple years before abruptly being divested of my job, no reasons given except that she was returning to a more fully Montessori curriculum, eschewing Art for the children. (Who drops Art for the children?! But this happened right after I was first targeted by the local FBI-DHS contingent, directly after my encounters with School Board member Sinead Walsh and evidence of complicity from School Board President Alexander Steffan, from my daughter’s Montessori school, Adams Montessori, as I have previously reported.)

Since Mazzeo’s arrival next-door last year, he has frequently brought his dog out to the drive and called its name rather pointedly, while I am working literally a few feet away, shouting “Luna, sit!” – perhaps because the planes and drones constantly droning about are trying hard to fixate on private parts, seated?—something I have reported in detail before: not merely are they tracking non-consensual implants, they have a fixation with people’s nether regions and energy chakras and meridians. But indeed, given that this man has proven himself to be a 100% planted mercenary employed by the agencies, I don’t doubt he is engaging in bizarre Covert-Comms which he may imagine should have serious connotations for me: all I can think of when this happens pointedly right under my window is that it is entirely possible Oona back in 2014 was contacted and lied-to with an NSL, which led directly to her letting me go.

But “Luna” is a nice touch for Lunatic too, and that in fact is exactly what the CIA, NSA, DOD set think they have set up for all their victims, that label of Lunatic, when their absolutely frightful activities of biohacking and neurohacking are exposed. This is their go-to Cover, one they imagine shields them comfortably.

Paranoid Schizophrenia, Tool of the Red Terror, Makes a Comeback in Authoritarian USA & Other Western “Democracies”

As a journalist and writer who has not stopped exposing these crimes, I have frequently reported being assailed with screaming ambulances on the street directly after podcasts and articles—their fond hope always, no doubt, is that the men-in-white come along and lead me out, in a straitjacket possibly.

Echo-stalkers, Freemasons/Intel contactees among guests on podcasts

My podcasting over the past five years has also led to many interesting encounters with interesting people, some of whom I and others suspect are agents. Indeed, the entire alt-media world with both its front-faces and its hosts is filled with agents. The Truman Show that is set up around all targets – a NSA-CIA stunt? — also has found me; while many watching my podcasts have taken care to point out to me which of my many guests are making clear Masonic gestures, they shouldn’t imagine I don’t see it too. I have been frequently treated to the transparent echo-stalking and Intel-driven-buzzword-using run by hypergame theory and “surveillance feedback,” indicating guests either being involved or contacted. I’ve kept a straight face and my thoughts to myself — but those who have been on my podcasts and thrown out those buzzwords at me imagining I wouldn’t notice or worse, that the secret laugh they were sharing openly about it was somehow indicative of a harmless prank should know they have participated in the ongoing crime of covering for criminally-harassive agencies. All in the service of the larger investigation and exposure of corruption and crime – which my podcasts have certainly done.

NSA Gatekeepers in support groups who also play COINTELPRO provocateurs, saboteurs, and wheelspinners

Further evidence of the NSA sitting on email lists and gatekeeping targets/Mil/Intel victims while playing activist comes from ex-NSA Julianne McKinney, to whom is attributed a rather useful report on microwave weapon assault on civilians from several years ago, who gave an interview to Greg Symanszki also many years ago, and who suddenly reappeared on email lists reinvented in a most horrific way as arch, acidic, censorious, and gatekeeping to all targets/Mil/Intel victims, insulting one and all at whim, while also playing Intelligence Analyst taking apart each report of Mil/Intel weaponized assault and dismissing much. In my own encounter with this persona on email lists, I have initially taken her at face value and included her comments on letters and articles such as this one reporting Karen Stewart’s being Baker-Acted in Florida. Many others—among the older activists–witness to the hostility have assured me this is not the same Julianne McKinney as of old but a case of an Intel agent using an usurped-id, which sounds plausible to me, as also in the case of another prominent activist from some years ago, an engineer by the name of Eleanor White, reinvented now as gatekeeper. Both these email-ids (which is what they are to me, I have never met them in recent times, nor has anyone else from what I can tell) have sent me (as to others) similarly rude, hostile, and gatekeeping emails, seeking to disappear my witness testimonials of covert/clandestine-implants in main (the NSA-CIA-DOD is working hard to disappear all evidence of this in particular, but their clandestine assault on Americans with sharpshot, and surgically-implanted microchip implants at hospitals, dental offices, and via clandestine break-ins at home is indisputable, and has been proved by many with MRIs and X-rays). After several hostile and frankly nasty emails from Julianne Mckinney email-id, I have asked her not to email me again, while blocking her on my email server, as also Eleanor White email-id, who had taken to cyberstalking me incessantly, demanding I agree with her “analyses” on various matters related to the weapons those targeted are reporting.

Derrick Robinson who went on from the closure of FFCHS to setting up another organization PACTS—People Against Covert Torture and Surveillance—also has an NSA connection. At the Testimonies page on Galina Kurdina’s website he states he was a US Navy employee working for the NSA at the NSA building in Fort Meade when he was first targeted with smear campaigns and more, eventually being driven out of his job at the NSA building. Later reports from others suggest he was a linguist. Curiously, so was Karen Stewart, when at the NSA, by her report.

Emperor Napoleon/Hidden Hand

That’s 3 former NSA employees (or 2 and 1 email-id) who have now risen to prominence as “human rights activists” minding the illegally-FBI-targeted-and-sold-into-Military-Intelligence-Academic-neurotrafficking-and-biohacktrafficking-victimhood-in-secrecy-collectives on email lists and in support groups.

I have written earlier on Karen Stewart’s peculiar aligning with anyone and everyone running support calls (Ella Free) and support groups regardless of their questionable actions (slander, wheelspinning, giving MSM reporters false information) which cause harm to victims. It is evident now from the stray group emails sent to me she has established herself along with Julianne McKinney email-id—joint gatekeepers now–as a “leader” on these lists—which should give anyone pause.

Failure-To-Report-Crime | The Chicago Sun-Times Debacle: Neil Steinberg, Ella Free, David LaPorte, Ph.D, and the Ruthless Tearing-Down of All Reporting Unethical US Mil/Intel/Medical Experiments and Political Persecution Operations with Neuro/Bio/Energy Weapons as Delusional, Paranoid Schizophrenics Enjoying a “Mass Delusion”

The very-criminal targeting-for-DEW/Neurotech-Terror-and-Slander programs run on a few dark intentions: to label targets of Mil/Intel crime Mental, problematic (as in “troublemaker”), extremist, pre-criminal if not criminal, pre-terrorist if not terrorist, anti-social, unstable, and dangerous, to be watched 24/7—and it seems they accomplish this through deceit and working from the inside, among targets, as gatekeepers, censors, misdirectors, liars.

From the very obvious NSA connections here from the most gatekeeping, questionable, and defaming “activists” occupying prominent spots among Mil/Intel victims therefore, I must conclude the NSA is manipulating targets, through the email lists and support groups. Note, we are speaking of NSA victims here, people being sharpshot, covertly implanted, hit with exotic neurotech, 24/7 assaulted with microwave pulse weapons from the full array of US Military Might: drones, planes, helicopters, fusion houses housed with mercenaries wielding exotic weapons, community mobbing programs garbed as “monitoring” and “policing” and much more.

Of course, these are also CIA victims, FBI victims, DHS victims, and DOD/ Navy/ Army/ Airforce/ DIA/ DARPA victims. NSA’s taking care of it all. Any questions re. Karen Stewart still standing after her absolute crimes against many, including myself? Just ask the NSA-CIA-DOD burying the flagpole.

Derrick Robinson, PACTS, IRMAETOS, and ICATOR

Melanie has revealed over the last couple years she is working with Derrick Robinson of PACTS, as also with other international groups on a joint venture they termed IRMAETOS—which may stand for International Resistance Movement Against Electronic Torture and Surveillance—at first, and now seems to just be ICATOR. When news broke last year that PACTS was involved in a lawsuit, as news surged online: https://www.docketbird.com/court-cases/Wells-Fargo-Bank-N-A-v-People-Against-Covert-Torture-and-Surveillance-International-et-al/cacd-5:2019-cv-02269—occasioning the resignation of John Christiana from the Board—and when questions arose as to the nature of the funds said to be stolen by PACTS, Melanie supported Derrick, saying all targets were being framed and she would wait to see the outcome of the case. Wells Fargo was accusing PACTS of active fraud with money intended for a charity being oddly intercepted and funneled into a PACTS bank account instead renamed Sodexho, the name of the intended Wells Fargo recipient. By John Christiana’s report, Derrick’s roommate Bernard Pangan was involved in the transfer, and in setting up this account. Half of the funds had been intended for him, half remained in the PACTS Sodexho account. Keen to comprehend the facts, Jack Christiana and a colleague drove out to visit Derrick Robinson, learning however that on the very day they would visit, Bernard Pangan suddenly died. In reporting this in his PACTS newsletter, Derrick brushed off the death as executed anonymously by DEW. In his newsletters, he later mentioned the lawsuit, berating those like Galina Kurdina who questioned him, and said he would reveal more when the case was closed. He also refused to respond to the questions of this reporter, restating that more would be known when the case closed.

The case was closed eventually last October after a settlement with Wells Fargo negotiated by Jack Christiana, by his report, as a consultant commissioned to assist—when he persuaded Derrick Robinson to return the funds being wrongfully retained by his organization’s bank account, that is, by him. This Derrick rephrased to state on later newsletters he had been exonerated. But is this what really had transpired? The sum transferred by Wells Fargo was over 500 million dollars, with half of this long being retained in the PACTS account.

The questions that surround this transaction have not deterred Melanie who has continued working with PACTS and Derrick Robinson—who has also been reported by older activists to be untrustworthy by way of previous claims of embezzling of funds and active gatekeeping censorship of all proposed plans by them to publicize and expose the DEW/Neurotech targeting crimes run by the US Govt/5-Eyes Govt agencies on Americans, British, Europeans, Australians, others for over three decades now.

Support groups and plants protected by the FBI

That Derrick is being protected by the FBI is a conclusion many have come to—since no repercussions for setting up false bank accounts and retaining stolen funds while being present at time of his roommate’s sudden death are evident. No police investigation of the roommate’s sudden death in California appears to have occurred.

Let us not forget the police are corrupt too. Fusion centers include the state county and city police. In Massachusetts, the State Police Chief heads the Commonwealth Fusion Center. Police, through DOJ, have been handed the same deadly electronic weapons and neuroweapons which thousands of Mil/Intel victims all over USA are now reporting being assaulted with. In turn, fusion centers have handed these Spectrum Weapons to numerous contractors who carry these in their pickups, utility vans, service vans, trucks, SUVs, attics and basements and engage in “Ubiquitous Technical Surveillance” aka Covert Assault—I should know, I have measured EMF signals from many of these sources on my street. And deadly is the word: these weapons can induce heart attacks and sudden death, I have reported being hit with these several times. These frequency weapons can also cause grave illness, and mood and brain changes. As the CIA has proved, over and over, used with intent they can create Manchurian candidates for mass shooting and suicides.

Fusion Centers and Police are Using Psychotronic weapons, Neuroweapons, Active Denial 5G weapons, Microwave Weapons, Sound Weapons

Note on Facebook/Sound Weapons

Here is the Mass Fusion Center Chief’s refusal to identify what weapons he is using on the street, saying he is protecting Public Safety in doing so. (Beyond laughable.) And here is a California police chief ruminating on the use of neuroweapons and psychotronic weapons in crisis negotiation and in Crowd Control. A note on Facebook reveals a police officer in Dixie, California revealing information on a sound weapon he had to put people to sleep. We have all seen the active-denial microwave weapons being used in Canberra recently. And here is the Dutch secretary speaking of 5-G weapons—Active Denial—for crowd-control while an EU document talks about neuroweapons for Crowd Control.

Police in US cities and counties and States, as also in the UK and Europe and Australia are heavily Freemasonic. Not operating therefore as keepers of the law and keepers of the peace, but keepers of crime and silent atrocity with electronic weapons. For their Satanic bosses and Grand Masters of lodges.

Someone else at helm of a support group seems to be protected by the FBI and that is Richard Lighthouse of Targeted Justice, whose doxing advice was mentioned earlier—noticed by the FBI and circulated internally on a memo but not followed up on. Similarly with his flyers which were reported in mainstream media as having fentanyl on them. No questioning by the FBI on that either.

CIA, NSA, FBI, DHS, NASA, DOD work together to suppress reports of Mil/Intel victims using email lists, support groups, and conference calls

In examining the evidence therefore of the last few years of my experience with and observation of those running support groups, conference calls, and email lists for Mil/Intel victims, I must conclude it appears that the CIA, NSA, FBI, and DOD are working collusively and covering for each other.

Richard Lighthouse has a background in NASA, holds up Clown banners at the CIA, has published Disinfo regarding the DEW/Neurotech targeting meted out to many, on interviews, on his web site, maintaining unsourced narratives and misleading flowcharts, and is protected by the FBI. Is he CIA?

I have reported earlier on Ella Free of Freedom for Targeted Individuals who has NASA and Hollywood connections, says she was a former model, who suddenly appeared among Mil/Intel victims and began to run 4-hour support calls and interviews while also telling MSM reporters TIs were mentally ill. Is Ella a plant—from CIA, NASA, NSA?

“Dr” Katherine Horton

Looking back on “Dr” Katherine Horton—whose career on the activism podcast begun by Dr. Paul Marko, Techno Crime Fighters Forum started off so promisingly, yet ended with her shouting about lopping off people’s heads, and yelling about killing judges and police—in classic COINTELPRO fashion, as favor to the FBI, delivering TCFF all trussed and bound for FBI-surveillance as a suspect group when we certainly were not engaged in or inciting any kind of violence in response to Mil/Intel atrocity—including FBI atrocity–being wreaked on the populace, but public speaking and writing—as I have spelled out here—I have to conclude she was also, like Karen Stewart, assisting the fusion center operatives and agencies. Was she working for the FBI—while also engaging in CIA-style NLP and data-gathering activities, as I have reported before? Was she CIA and FBI both possibly—in addition to Swiss and UK Intel?

Please note, my speculations on people’s Intel affiliations are all my own, but I do want to point here to CIA Whistleblower’s excellent article REPORT EXPOSING CHARLATAN, PROVOCATEUR KATHERINE HORTON AXED!/Barbara Hartwell/Sep 16, 2020 which delineates some of what “Dr” Katherine Horton has done, citing her own words.

Several on the email lists have distinguished themselves as patronizing and patriarchical gatekeepers, including one Max Williams email-id who signs off as a “Foreign Office” retiree—whether that means Department of State or CIA, one can draw one’s own conclusions.

But I do think the CIA lurks on these lists and in the support groups, and is responsible for both the insider-action (especially from Targeted Justice and FFTI) of Mil/Intel and MK ULTRA victims holding protests and rallies, with spokeswomen talking irresponsibly to reporters about victims being mentally ill, as well as the outsider-action, from media and planted psychologists, sociologists, psychiatrists (the very annoying and completely-transparent-as-CIA-plant Todd Grande comes to mind) fixated on labeling all reporting victims as delusional, mass-delusional, stuck in echo-chambers, and so on. How convenient, for the hackers, experimenters, sadists, cannibals, and brutes over yon at Black Ops Center, well hidden by Covers and Lies of “Classified” while wreaking the most incredible of atrocities on their civilian-victims, in broad daylight, hidden in plain sight, directly in the midst of everyone else! How useful, and how complete, that iron-clad dungeon door, to strap victims in their seats so they can be tortured for life!

Many Others Out There: Plants, Trolls, Operatives, Spooks

There are many other Intel plants, Intel operatives, and agency trolls running support groups and calls out there, on social media, on Talkshoe, on Youtube whom others have had closer contact with and greater knowledge of.

I recommend that all Mil/Intel victims aware of such expose them all. I also recommend that people break free of these gatekeeping groups (which excel in malice and slander) and start filing criminal affidavits against whoever they can identify as their perpetrators with their local cities and counties, and that people make consistent efforts to publish their stories–on their own websites, channels, blogs, in e-books and books, but also with repeat letters of information sent to all alternative, true-media outlets and journalists, podcasters, and public speakers they can identify who are engaged in exposing crime, as well as human rights groups, and Senate Intelligence and Government Affairs committees and senators engaged in assisting “Havana Syndrome” diplomat/spy victims but ignoring Americans being finished off by the FBI with the selfsame DEWs and neuroweapons, such as Sen Jeanne Shaheen. Various support groups, whistleblowers, and advocates have in the past cautioned against believing anyone could have any effect against the behemoth of the US Intelligence-Security-Military complex commandeering such assault on people, at the behest of and with the collusion of Shadow Government Illuminati Freemasons, but I would suggest people transcend this sense of fatalism and publicize and publish their stories anyway: times can only change here on out. The truth must be known by all.

The fact is: Intelligence, Security, Law Enforcement, and Military agencies have gone rogue and given themselves enormous power over the populace, using tremendously destructive weapons and protocols (24/7 assault? Really? This is “Deterrence”? It’s certainly not Surveillance, and it certainly is Assault and Battery.) and are now collusively running torture operations on the populace, in absolute hubris, in absolute complacency of classification, and absolute belief in their virtue in maintaining secrecy in torturing others for profit.

In this, numerous commercial and academic entities are also complicit—these include outfits like Neuralink and Kernel, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

Neuroscientists from the military who speak openly of the powers of neuroweapons such as Dr. James Giordano and Dr. Charles Morgan, and Neuroscience, Robotics, AI departments at Universities engaging in DARPA/DOD/CIA-funded AI and machine learning projects–on non-consenting victims–using cybernetics, neural network mapping, and BCI-AI prosthetics are also complicit in executing physical trauma and torture on those illegally-FBI-targeted tossed into these Black Ops programs via the ever-flowing Black Ops pipeline set up now all over the world in every neighborhood: Because who else are they experimenting on for their classified operations but this population?

Implications for Global Governance and a social credit system to run Silent Torture programs on the critical thinkers, dissenters, questioners, conscious, awakened, compassionate? You guessed it: infinite, as in infinite possibility for further abuse.

In the wrong hands, these weapons—secretive and stealth by nature, bio hacking and neuro hacking without fingerprints–can take down humanity. And guess what, it’s only in the wrong hands that these weapons are being operated today.

There is a great urgency for the full truth about these deadly weapons to be known by all, and for all worldwide to be engaged in open and public discussion about them–since the implications for human rights, bodily autonomy, privacy, sanctity, brain rights, cognitive liberty and neuro privacy are enormous.

How have they been able to get away with it for so long? And I think part of the answer to that is, they are running a large number of the most prominent victim support groups, interfaces, calls, lists, collectives themselves. That’s how.

