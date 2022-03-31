Let Freedom Ring! Massachusetts State Assembly Podcast 5: Fraud Since 1861 When US GOV Corporations Cropped Up

Video Report and Links | Ramola D | March 31, 2022

The fifth podcast in the Let Freedom Ring! series offers an informative and pragmatic discussion with Ronald Carriveau of the restored Massachusetts State Assembly on the subject of jurisdictions and structure of government in the USA, going back to the Civil War when the “secession of the Southern States” walking out of Congress led to lack of quorum for the holding of Congress, and BAR attorney Abe Lincoln thence converted Congress into a company, himself as CEO and the senators as Board of Directors, incorporated in Delaware.

IMAGES & SCREENSHOTS TAKEN FROM ANNA VON REITZ’S BOOK “YOU KNOW SOMETHING IS WRONG WHEN…AN AMERICAN AFFIDAVIT OF PROBABLE CAUSE”

This has then led to a series of bankruptcies and new incorporations, with state governments also pulled into the fraud by incorporating into new profit-centric corporations, whose prime directive is self-sustainment and profit–which explains the vast amounts of graft, abuse, and corruption we are seeing today in all States and at the Federal level.

Americans were drawn into the fraud by the surreptitious creation of trusts and public transmitting utility corporations deploying the same name as the person but in ALL CAPS, and transmuting persons into corporations via this secretive, Satanic, and diabolical scheme of clear and utter fraud.

Bringing things into the light of current affairs, Ron makes reference to the upcoming elections for Governor in the State of Massachusetts Corporation–which many mistakenly believe is the one and only true-blue Massachusetts Government but most definitely isn’t–where Republican Charles Baker is heading out while Maura Healey the current Attorney-General and Geoff Diehl, a Republican from Pennsylvania have thrown their hats into the ring. Yet what they are seeking to extend is a private corporation playing State government, whose activities we can expect to be “more of the same” as indeed we have been seeing for years now in Massachusetts.

Geoff Diehl, Republican born in Pennsylvania, now keen to play Governor-Pharaoh of the State of Massachusetts Corporation for Sea-Snakes offers to take all on a tour with the whales/Image from https://geoffdiehl.com/

Classic messaging from CEO-wanna-be Geoff Diehl, proving my point that the language being used even today by the State of Massachusetts Corporation employees and aspirants suggests they are “building the Republic” but of course they’re not, they are building the Corporation; and as for freedom, no-one is free in Massachusetts today when drones, celltowers, and portable microwave weapons can be used with deliberate intent on a writer (this one) in broad daylight, all morning (this morning, March 31, 2022) with intent to assassinate aimed with radar precision at the heart, no doubt because this podcast is publishing a little bit of truth-telling history shining a light on the Long-Fraud of the British Empire that this Corporation is shamelessly upholding

We also make reference to the matters of fact and urgency covered at my website The Everyday Concerned Citizen which has been reporting for 8 years now on the failure of “Public Safety” and “Public Health” as well now as local law enforcement along with Federal Justice and Security agencies turn on the people, using fusion center contracts, stealth EMF weapons, and noxious lies about outstanding citizens–such as myself–to neighborhoods, employers, friends and family in efforts to militarily subjugate and pacify neighborhoods, while currently running COVID hoaxes to enact tyranny, despotism, and fear-churning in the citizenry, demanding masks and poison-vaccine mandates including for children.

(While ignoring letters from informed science journalists and mothers about the harms of masks to children, such as this one, which Commissioner for Education Jeff Riley, another corporocrat-missing-commonsense, completely ignored as he proceeded to smother children on no science whatsoever for another whole year (ending his mandates only on Feb 28, 2022): Science Journalist & Mother to Massachusetts Commissioner of Education: Physical and Psychological Harm to Schoolchildren: Dangerous Mask Mandates and Nonstop COVID-Testing, Monitoring, and Policing are Not the Purview of Public School Education and MUST BE HALTED IMMEDIATELY

This is in actuality an absolutely dreadful state of affairs, and those in the neighborhoods of illegal-state-targets such as myself are well aware of what has happened: the FBI, DHS, CIA and other agencies are very active in our neighborhoods, issue regular rounds of lies, corral neighbors into nonstop “community monitoring” of their tarred-as “violently unstable anti-governmentist extremist radical terrorist-suspect” neighbor with “high anxiety” who is “schizoid” but “won’t take meds” who needs their nonstop overt stalking-as-monitoring, while their agents and soldier-mercenaries, also installed as neighbors, pulverize their targets night and day with microwave pulse weapons, Silent Sound weapons, acoustic neuroweapons, tracking radar-of-their-NERVES (Remote Neural Monitoring), covertly-implanted RFID chips, BCI-AI chips, NSA/CIA NEUROSURVEILLANCE, nanotech assaults, drone assaults, helicopter harassment, police/EMS siren/driveby harassment et al, and the entire neighborhood participates in diabolical noise harassment and color-coded echo-stalking and street-theater directed-conversations.

Community Notice, The Everyday Concerned Citizen

The use of these weapons is also related to being-kept-secret and clearly illegal, unlawful, inhumane, unethical actions of the US Military and Intelligence agencies in Classified-Torture operations which are enacting “Rendition” in American neighborhoods, inside American homes, stores, buildings.

These are subjects well-covered at my site, and in my letters: but THIS is the reality in Massachusetts, which Charlie Baker and Maura Healey, among many others, have overseen and promoted: In-Community Torture, and In-Community Assault-and-Battery-with-EMF-Weapons.

Ron is very aware of this situation now and informs ECC readers that these diabolical activities and agencies will no longer be funded once the actual, true, original Republic of Massachusetts is restored in full–with funds coming down now from the Federation of States, as Anna von Reitz has been informing all Americans recently in her webinars and articles–but what this will also require is numbers of Americans in Massachusetts taking the step of “correcting your status” with the Declaration of 1779 to establish you are a birthright American (even if naturalized, as I am) and not a captured US citizen and corporate debt-slave, as described and discussed in previous podcasts.

Anna von Reitz has published declarations of herself being named Fiduciary for both the USA and the world with due notice to Pope and Crown–since all governments apparently are actually corporations subfranchised through US INC–and more information can be found in these:

The saga of how Americans have been duped

What began at the Civil War has continued into today, and massive fraud has ensued, with various other parties, not just Lincoln–notably FDR in 1933–acting to enslave Americans, deceive Americans, and force Americans–press-gang Americans, as Anna von Reitz says–into US CITIZEN ALL CAPS NAME ENSLAVEMENT in the bizarro-world and pirate-friendly, corporate-shark-infested watery-grave Jurisdiction of the Sea.

The answer to this: Return to the land, Return to being a free and sovereign American on the land, Return to the restored American Republic and help set up your true state assemblies.

Ron issues a call for retired teachers, nurses, marshalls, sheriffs, retired police to help set up the Massachusetts State Assembly and government. If you are in Massachusetts, and wish to take these steps and help “restore the Republic,” please email him at: mr_c_01040@yahoo.com

Please also read Let Freedom Ring! Massachusetts State Assembly Podcast 4: Birthright American Or Captured US Citizen? Learn Who You Are to understand or innerstand why your political status is important, and why correcting the presumption of your status–as an American belonging to the original constitutional Republic and not the converted corporate construct playing Democracy is all-important.

Watch Podcast 5 at Bitchute: Let Freedom Ring! Massachusetts State Assembly Podcast 5: Fraud Since 1861 When US GOV Corporations Cropped Up

Watch Podcast 5 at Brighteon: Let Freedom Ring! Mass State Assembly Podcast 5:Fraud Since 1861 When US GOV Corporations Cropped Up

Watch Podcast 5 at Odysee: Let Freedom Ring! Mass State Assembly Podcast 5:Fraud Since 1861 When US GOV Corporations Cropped Up

Watch Podcast 5 at Rumble: Let Freedom Ring! Mass State Assembly Podcast 5:Fraud Since 1861 When US GOV Corporations Cropped Up

LINKS FOR MORE:

The Everyday Concerned Citizen/Restoring America

https://everydayconcerned.net/restoring-america/

Let Freedom Ring! Podcast 1 – American State Citizen with Ronald Carriveau, Mass State Assembly

https://www.bitchute.com/video/cQEbo3wcoMjO/

Let Freedom Ring! Massachusetts State Assembly Podcast 2 — A Little History on Lincoln and Your Status

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ySftVfkSWAS2/

Let Freedom RIng! Mass State Assembly Podcast 3: Their Birth Certificate Fraud and Our Baby Deed to Reclaim Your Child

https://odysee.com/@RamolaDReports:8/Let-Freedom-Ring—Podcast-3—Birth-Certificate-Fraud-and-Baby-Deed:2

Let Freedom Ring! Mass State Assembly Podcast 4: Birthright American or Captured US Citizen? Learn Who You Are — Land Vs Sea Jurisdictions & Pirate Ships

https://www.brighteon.com/8d6d34ca-ff78-4783-bc8b-982fc149bbd3

Massachusetts State Assembly site:

https://states.americanstatenationals.org/massachusetts/

The American States Assemblies site with all of Anna von Reitz’s information:

https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/

The 50 States Site (portal to each state’s website):

https://states.americanstatenationals.org/

Anna’s Monday night webinars and other podcasts at the States United Nationals Youtube site:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC67rlh3Fw16mRdNaFDR8Wcg

Why should I correct my status?

https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/why-should-i-correct-my-status/

Anna’s book PDF (You know Something is Wrong…) can be found on this page:

https://states.americanstatenationals.org/educational-information-2/

PDF of Book also here: https://mega.nz/file/Uoc3XYYI#h1G4taW8zrFZonU-95cPItDMGkYzYKySYq3Vd805jCI

Contact state coordinators

ttps://states.americanstatenationals.org/state-coordinators/

Anna von Reitz’s website with her writings and videos:

http://www.annavonreitz.com/index.html

RAMOLA D REPORTS:

DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND

Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar

FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:

Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net

Author website: ramolad.com

Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee/Lbry, Live 528, Rumble

