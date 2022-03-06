Anna von Reitz: From the Office of the Fiduciary Regarding World Bank Transition | New Financial System On the Way, Assets Being Returned to the People Worldwide, All Govt Corporations Bankrupt

Repost from original at annavonreitz.com | Ramola D | March 6, 2022

Preface: Anna von Reitz, who spearheaded the entire return-to-the-land and restoring-America initiative represented by the American States Assembly movement which has sought to return power to the people and revive the long-dormant states of the States of America–usurped and overshadowed since Lincoln’s time (as covered in a recent Let Freedom Ring! podcast with Massachusetts State Assembly) by the foreign banking corporations of US Inc., the Crown Corporation, British Pilgrims Society, European bloodline royals, the UN, WEF, et al–has been making some bombshell posts at her site lately about what is happening worldwide under the skin of MSM-run current-affairs, COVID disasters, and Russia-Ukraine wars.

One of those posts is here below, speaking of a new financial system on its way which seeks to return power to the people, the rightful donors of all the legacy bank trusts, erase all national debts, and make restoration funds available to the people interest-free.

Behind this information which includes Anna sharing that she has been named as the Fiduciary of the world’s banking trusts for the true USA and all nations–more on this in the other major article she has posted I will re-post here in a minute–is information that has been known for a while now, but which has been buried from public view by the Pandemic Hoax, Vaccine Disaster, and play for power by government corporations pushing tyranny down everyone’s throats, which is this: the fact that all government corporations are officially bankrupt and will not have access to the funds from the new financial system Anna talks about.

The bankruptcy of the US corporation was reported here earlier in my :Russell-jay: Gould posts, especially this one, but since I have been covering Russell’s story–in early to mid-2020–I have learned more about the real restoration of America and it is not coming from Russell, who seems to be running a private feudal system all his own which offers joinder with the corporate system not removal from it (under cover for the Khazarian bankers?)–the history covered here of US Inc going bankrupt is still accurate: The Restoration of the United States of America—Commander-in-Chief, Postmaster-General-of-the-World :Russell-Jay: Gould has the Title 4 Flag

Americans for Innovation has been uncovering the British Pilgrims Society history and offers more in-depth information on how corporations took over America and the world. My interview panel with Michael McKibben and Douglas Gabriel covered a great deal: Report 261| Michael McKibben and Douglas Gabriel on The Long British Empire & Bankers’ Hold Over America and the World–& How to End it.

Dean Henderson has also long been covering this history, see his panels and interviews here for more, especially this one: Report 206 | Dean Henderson| The Crown’s Long War to Destroy Humanity, Guerilla War in Fighting Back. Also see Frances Leader’s work and articles on the City of London and Venetian kingpins at her Substack and Hive sites.

Also see Mark Kishon Christopher’s work, website, and videos at Youtube–he too offers massive amounts of information on what is really going on and has been for centuries. My interview with :Mark-kishon from a couple years ago is now at Odysee (after Youtube crashed my channel there into oblivion).

What Anna has been doing is extraordinary and seeks to return power to the people, while pointing the way to return to the land and soil outside the fraudulent Maritime and Admiralty law jurisdiction of the sea. Please see more on her work at her websites, and here under the Restoring America pages I am building at this site (links to her websites and webinars here). Follow the steady stream of articles she puts out to see what is going on really in the world, and how you individually can return to the land yourself, claim your place as a living soul or being (even the word human has been corporatized) and benefit from this new allocation of funds. I will continue to report on her work.

The best news of all? There will be no New World Order, and dissolving corrupt globalist systems is simply going to mean walking away from them.--Ramola D

By Anna Von Reitz

Anna von Reitz

This announcement will doubtless come as a shock for many of you who have not been fully informed prior to this, but I have been named Fiduciary for all assets belonging to The United States of America, our unincorporated Federation of States, and more recently asked to function in the same capacity with respect to the resources of over 200 nations —including yours, if you are receiving this communication — so as to expedite repatriation of resources and organize a new financial system and provide for an orderly resumption of public government functions.

The first thing I wish to communicate to all of you is that there is no National Debt nor is there any interest accrued against any National Debt.

The appearance of a National Debt and accruing interest has been manufactured via phony bookkeeping.

These allegations of national indebtedness have been made possible via a simple ruse played against the national governments by the Central Banks.

These same Central Banks simply neglected to balance the books and apply your equal and answering National Credit and the interest owed to you on that credit.

As of March 9, 2022, at noon GMT, I am ordering this long-overdue bookkeeping to be done and for all purported National Debts to be erased and counterbalanced by application of the respective National Credits owed.

This necessary accounting and debt relief will not, however, automatically restore your credit liquidity as each country must undertake resumption of its public government functions for that to happen.

I must also tell you that your actual government has never been bankrupt in the history of the world. Sovereign entities are not eligible for bankruptcy protection.

All pretensions and claims of emergency and of emergency powers resulting from bankruptcy of incorporated government subcontractors are bunk. They were bunk in 1907, in 1925, in 1933 and ever afterward.

We have been asked how we have the authority and resources to do what we are doing, so I shall very briefly explain.

All Legacy and Historic and Bank Trusts, all of what you know and think of as “Off Ledger” accounts and as assets of the World Trust and so on, have been administered by Trustees acting in our names.

We are the Donors.

The Donors, not the Trustees, ultimately control all of these trusts –both public and private.

All assets belonging to each country and to each of the people living in each country will be returned and fully restored, debt free. Ample credit and underwriting for national currencies, will be made available, as well as access to prepaid credit. Ample Restoration Funds for infrastructure and environmental remediation and enhancement of natural resources will be made available interest-free.

Unlike the Trustees who were obligated to penny-pinch and make profit their primary objective, the Donors are free to extend interest free credit, engage in true philanthropic enterprises, entertain long-term and visionary investment projects, and take other initiatives that would not be possible for funds managed by custodial institutions and trustees.

The corporations that have been functioning “as” governments are bankrupt and will not have direct access to the new banking system. Each country’s Master Account in the new system is established as an unincorporated International Trade Account; commercial corporations are not eligible to have Master Accounts, but may access and interface via subsidiary commercial accounts, so long as they are in good standing.

Anna Maria Riezinger, Fiduciary

The United States of America [Unincorporated]

The Divine Province

The Land and Soil

The Flesh and Blood

See this article and over 3500 others on Anna’s website here: www.annavonreitz.com

