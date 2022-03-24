BREAKING | Anna von Reitz: International and Public Declaration of Possession by Right | International Notice to Cease Production of FRNs and Revert US Inc. Assets to the True Govt, Unincorporated Federation of States, US

Reposted from Original at Paulstramer.net | Ramola D | March 24, 2022

International and Public Declaration of Possession by Right

By Anna Von Reitz

As of Midnight GMT on 24 March 2022 all rights, interests, assets, and physical titles, claims, and possessions of the United States, Incorporated, and its franchises and derivatives, and all similar rights, interests, assets, and physical titles, claims, and possessions of the United States of America, Incorporated, and its franchises and derivatives, both insolvent incorporated foreign Debtors/DEBTORS, revert to the ownership and possession of The United States, our National Government, and The United States of America, our unincorporated Federation of States, which are the Priority Creditors of these corporations in their respective jurisdictions.

As of this date and time, these incorporated entities have ceased to exist, and only the Principals remain. Please understand that our respective American Governments are the Priority Creditors of all British Territorial and Municipal United States persons, including incorporated entities of all kinds.

These corporations, their franchises, successors, derivatives and assigns are hereby Nationalized under the Due Course of International Law and by Operation of Law that returns all Delegated Powers to the Delegators upon contractual Failure to Perform. This is the direct result of Gross Breach of Trust and violation of Commercial Service Contract, fiscal incompetence, and numerous acts of crime against the American People and States who are owed good faith and service from these organizations and the other Principals who are actually and contractually responsible for them. Notice to Agents is Notice to Principals; Notice to Principals is Notice to Agents.

This is also your International Notice that Federal Reserve Notes are a domestic currency of the British Territorial United States that have been misused and misrepresented as international currency and which have been passed off as currency of our country, The United States. These notes are not the Reserve Currency, which remains defined as the American Silver Dollar. Federal Reserve Notes have been funded via imposition of an undisclosed scheme to extract the value of labor from living people, resulting in both enslavement and involuntary peonage. Federal Reserve Notes cannot serve as legal tender as they are value-based upon criminal activities.

All production of Federal Reserve Notes must cease as of Midnight GMT 24 March 2022; properly serialized Federal Reserve Notes will be repatriated and exchanged for new American Silver Certificates for domestic use on a 1 to 1 basis, and with a new international currency species backed by refined petroleum, and with gold-backed Unidollars which will serve as an additional Reserve Currency benefiting all countries worldwide. Lawful coinage will also be reissued under the authority of our unincorporated Federation of States doing business since 1776 as The United States of America.

It is of paramount importance that everyone realize that there are two or more entities operating as “the” United States and as “the” United States of America and these are not our country nor are they our government. They are foreign services contractors that are supposed to be working in accord with and in obedience to their constitutional obligations, but for some years now, they have operated in fraud, added unauthorized layers of bureaucracy, promoted fraud against their employers, and extended “emergency powers” to themselves that do not exist.

These persons are criminals and are engaged in known criminal activities while acting under color of law and pretending to either be our government or to be associated with our government so as to steal our identities and access our credit and illegally, unlawfully, and immorally use our assets as collateral for their debts. These Debtors/DEBTORS have then contrived to confuse our people with their citizenry, so as to bring false claims of indebtedness against our Good Names and estates.

Nobody born on American soil should be presumed to be any form of United States Citizen, U.S. Citizen, citizen of the United States, or Municipal United States PERSON. All United States District Attorneys are to be on-call and required to produce admissible and verifiable evidence in all District Court cases necessary to ascertain the actual political status of Defendants/DEFENDANTS and are also required to prove voluntary and knowing acceptance of Federal citizenship obligations on the part of Defendants in order to establish jurisdiction for any District Court or enfranchised State-of-State Superior Court.

All foreign countries and nations are asked to assist us in disciplining and/or apprehending criminals who are misrepresenting themselves as Americans and/or mischaracterizing Americans as some form of United States citizenry.

All foreign countries and nations are asked to observe that Federal Reserve Notes are a domestic British Territorial currency that have to be repatriated and verified through the issuing Treasury and must have serial numbers that attach to verified accounts in order for repatriation and full face value exchange for international hard currency issued by the American Government to occur. In the case of counterfeit bills a 20% Finder Fee will be paid.

These arrangements are being made in the Public Interest of this country and all other countries that have been accepting Federal Reserve Notes without knowing their actual provenance, their status as a foreign domestic currency of the British Territorial United States, and without knowing the illegal basis of their valuation.

We are holding these persons and their legal tender in receivership.

Declared by: James Clinton Belcher, Head of State for The United States of America and Anna Maria Riezinger, Fiduciary for The United States of America as of this 23rd day of March in the year of 2022, and so said, so signed, and so sealed.

