Let Freedom Ring! Massachusetts State Assembly Podcast 4: Birthright American Or Captured US Citizen? Learn Who You Are

Video Report and Links | Ramola D | March 23, 2022

Learn Who You Are — Land Vs Sea Jurisdictions and Pirate Ships Who Pirated America

Educative conversation with Ron Carriveau, Massachusetts State Assembly co-coordinator on the basic fraud which has pulled Americans off the Land Jurisdiction of their birthright and into the Sea Jurisdiction of enslavement by the Pirates of Fiat Currency and Incorporation and how everyone can return to the land by becoming an American State Citizen–change your political status, become a State National or State Citizen in your own original State on the Land , as part of the American States Assembly revived by Anna von Reitz and her team–who have literally brought The Republic of the united States of America back from oblivion.

Using Anna von Reitz’s You Know Something is Wrong When….an Affidavit of Probable Cause and her shorter booklet America, Some Assembly Required–both posted in PDF here on the American States Assembly page, Ron discusses the fraudulent creation of the “United States Citizen” from times past, emphasizing that this corporate-personage-status, linked to the many avatars of US Inc. since 1861 or so when the shenanigans started, under Abraham Lincoln, attorney who oversaw the first incorporations and long season of fraud against land-based Americans literally being press-ganged into foreign, international, Sea Jurisdictions, is a Debt Slave and Bond Slave, without breath-of-life or sovereignty, without recourse to the protections of the Constitution for the (Land-Jurisdiction, original) united States of America : A Corporate “Person,” a Legal Fiction, a Strawman, an ALL-CAPS-NAME licensee, Resident–also frequently miscast by further fraudulent US papers as “enemy combatant” “felon” “volunteer” and other unsupportable lies.

Image from Anna von Reitz’s You Know Something is Wrong When….an Affidavit of Probable Cause

Americans today who are either born here or naturalized here post immigration- -birthright Americans, naturalized Americans –have all been pulled into this Sea Jurisdiction right at birth with the Birth Certificate fraud, discussed in many previous podcasts at this channel and addressed in Let Freedom Ring! Mass State Assembly Podcast 3: Birth Certificate Fraud, Baby Deed to Reclaim Child–every one of us defrauded, deceived, victimized by this insanity.

Image from Anna von Reitz’s You Know Something is Wrong When….an Affidavit of Probable Cause

As Bibi Bacchus has discussed on several podcasts at my channel–please visit Ramola D Reports/Odysee for all podcasts–and widely online, the Birth Certificate is securitized, converted into a bond against the estimated labor potential of the newly-born-on-the-land squalling baby, unaware it is being buried alive by US Inc. while a piece of paper in its name is bonded away and registered and sold on the stock market and traded back and forth in all sorts of inexplicable actions which only Fraudsters, Banksters, and Press-Ganging Mafia can fully comprehend, and Voila! There goes Freedom, as the child is unknowingly, unwillingly, non-consensually pulled into US Inc Debt Slavery, Mania, and Captivity for life.

African-Americans Also Never Really Freed, Back in the Day of Fraud, Fiat, and Fiefdom on All Sides Not Just One

Wouldn’t Martin Luther King Jr. be incensed to learn the “Negro Slave” was never made fully free? Just dragged into US Inc. on the 14th Amendment, which helped pull the rest of America in there too.

Image from Anna von Reitz’s You Know Something is Wrong When….an Affidavit of Probable Cause

US Citizens have been deceived

United States Citizens–which most Americans think they are by birthright but are not–have had their freedoms stripped from them by unspoken, undisclosed, unrevealed Fraud.

[ If you’re American, you have to investigate this fraud. (Anna’s book is a good place to start, also see the books recommended at American States Assembly | Links, Podcasts, Information, and explore the Educational links at the American States Assembly website.)]

Images from Anna von Reitz’s You Know Something is Wrong When….an Affidavit of Probable Cause

It was sneaky and underhanded and Mafiosi-Pirate-run. US Citizens have been press-ganged onto the pirate ship of US Inc., and thence into Federal Govt US Inc., and State Government US Inc., and City Govt US Inc., and County Govt US Inc. and so on–every one of these incorporated and a private corporation run for profit and profiteering, which is why we have the unholy God-Almighty mess in “government”-criminality that we have today–discussed frequently at this website, including here: Welcome to the Gulag Created by Crooked Intelligence Agencies, Crooked US Military, and Crooked Fusion Centers.

And which is why Fiat Presidents like Faux-Biden and Fiat-Governors like Globalist frontman Charlie Baker are getting away with literally murderous Mandates demanding the children be suffocated all day in school with Masks and all “citizens” be killed or damaged outright with a profoundly toxic, dangerous, and people-slaying “Vaccine.”

These CEOs are pumping for Profit, not working for the good of the American people: their “Public Health” departments should more accurately be labelled “Profit for Pharma” platforms.

Make no mistake, US Inc. — which now sub-franchises all the other Govts Inc. of the world, as Anna explains in her book and in numerous articles including this one: Anna von Reitz: From the Office of the Fiduciary Regarding World Bank Transition | New Financial System On the Way, Assets Being Returned to the People Worldwide, All Govt Corporations Bankrupt — is not running a people-centered Democracy, but a rather transparent Plutocracy and Sharkocracy.

Sharkocracy Inc. Has Taken Over America (and world)

Image from Anna von Reitz’s You Know Something is Wrong When….an Affidavit of Probable Cause Image from Anna von Reitz’s You Know Something is Wrong When….an Affidavit of Probable Cause

Birthright Americans are in fact American State Citizens–But You Now Have to Actually Step off the Pirate Ship of US Inc. which presumes you are an US Citizen

Turns out that if you are a birthright American–born or naturalized in the USA–you are not really a “US Citizen” but an American State National or American State citizen, the very status–of Free on the Land of the united States of America–you now have to Reclaim , to offset and terminate the presumption of US Citizenship being attributed wrongfully to you by the same Thugocracy-for-Sharks-Only operation masquerading as American government today, using the Declaration of 1779 discussed in Let Freedom Ring! Massachusetts State Assembly Podcast 2: A Little History on Lincoln & Your Status.

Image from Anna von Reitz’s You Know Something is Wrong When….an Affidavit of Probable Cause

And yes, Sharkocracy Inc. is very much comprised today of the Blackrock, Vanguard investors in Pfizer and Moderna running the worldwide Online Social Media, Mainstream Media, and Video Platform Censorship scams preventing vital information on the dangers of the Covid-vaccine from reaching people worldwide, in fact directly deceiving people with network television and the New York Times et al on the need for and “safety” of this poison-laden injection, causing millions in every country now to be condemned to sudden deaths, heart attacks, fatal blood clots, paralysis, no matter if you are 5, 45, or 25. (See the Adverse Reaction Reports site for notice of now 779 athlete deaths and compilation of info on sudden deaths worldwide.) The Crown Corporation, the British Empire, Euro Royalty….the entire species has devolved into sharkism-treachery. Discussed here earlier: Report 261| Michael McKibben and Douglas Gabriel on The Long British-Empire-&-Bankers’ Hold Over America and the World–& How to End it

The constitutional rights of the American State Citizen have been addressed by the Supreme Court in several cases including this one highlighted from Anna’s book by Ron Carriveau in Podcast 4:

Image from Anna von Reitz’s You Know Something is Wrong When….an Affidavit of Probable Cause Image from Anna von Reitz’s You Know Something is Wrong When….an Affidavit of Probable Cause

Let Freedom Ring! Mass State Assembly Podcast 4: Birthright American or Captured US Citizen?

Please watch Let Freedom Ring! Podcast 4 for more information.

At Bitchute: Let Freedom RIng! Mass State Assembly Podcast 4: Birthright American or Captured US Citizen? (bitchute.com)

At Brighteon: Let Freedom Ring! Mass State Assembly Podcast 4: Birthright American or Captured US Citizen? Learn Who You Are — Land Vs Sea Jurisdictions & Pirate Ships

At Rumble: Let Freedom Ring! Mass State Assembly Podcast 4: Birthright American or Captured US Citizen?

At Odysee: Let Freedom RIng! Mass State Assembly Podcast 4: Birthright American or Captured US Citizen? Learn Who You Are — Land Vs Sea Jurisdictions & Pirate Ships

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ASSEMBLY

Please see information and links on all earlier podcasts in this Let Freedom Ring! series at Massachusetts State Assembly | Links, Podcasts, Information.

AMERICAN STATES ASSEMBLY

Information and links here: American States Assembly | Links, Podcasts, Information

RESTORING AMERICA

Portal page, with introductory info and links: Restoring America

RAMOLA D REPORTS:

PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK:

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/RamolaD

Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/ramolaD

FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:

Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net

Author website: ramolad.com

Odysee/Lbry, Bitchute, Brighteon, Live528: Ramola D Reports

CONTACT WITH INFO, Interview contacts:

Email: ramolad@everydayconcerned.net

THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!

Share this: Telegram

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Print

Pocket

Tumblr

Skype

