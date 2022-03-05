Massachusetts State Assembly | Links, Podcasts, Information

Updated March 4, 2022 | Posted March 4, 2022

Links to the main Massachusetts State Assembly site can be found here–Click on Massachusetts:

https://states.americanstatenationals.org/

http://massassem.org/ | Site in process

Let Freedom Ring!

From Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic speech:

This will be the day when all of God’s children will be able to sing with a new meaning, “My country, ’tis of thee, sweet land of liberty, of thee I sing. Land where my fathers died, land of the pilgrim’s pride, from every mountainside, let freedom ring.”

And if America is to be a great nation this must become true.

So let freedom ring from the prodigious hilltops of New Hampshire.

Let freedom ring from the mighty mountains of New York.

Let freedom ring from the heightening Alleghenies of Pennsylvania!

Let freedom ring from the snowcapped Rockies of Colorado!

Let freedom ring from the curvaceous slopes of California!

But not only that; let freedom ring from Stone Mountain of Georgia!

Let freedom ring from Lookout Mountain of Tennessee!

Let freedom ring from every hill and molehill of Mississippi.

From every mountainside, let freedom ring. And when this happens, when we allow freedom to ring, when we let it ring from every village and every hamlet, from every state and every city, we will be able to speed up that day when all of God’s children, black men and white men, Jews and Gentiles, Protestants and Catholics, will be able to join hands and sing in the words of the old Negro spiritual, “Free at last! free at last! thank God Almighty, we are free at last!”

Let Freedom Ring! Podcast Series with Massachusetts State Assembly Co-ordinators (and occasionally with other State Assembly and Federation of States coordinators)

Let Freedom Ring! Podcast 1 – American State Citizen with Ronald Carriveau, Massachusetts State Assembly | Video links enclosed here, video at Ramola D Reports at Bitchute, Brighteon, Rumble, Odysee/Lbry | Published January 26, 2022

Let Freedom Ring! Massachusetts State Assembly Podcast 2: A Little History on Lincoln & Your Status | Video links enclosed, video at Ramola D Reports, Bitchute, Brighteon, Rumble, Odysee/Lbry | Published February 10, 2022

Let Freedom Ring! Mass State Assembly Podcast 3: Birth Certificate Fraud, Baby Deed to Reclaim Child | Video at Ramola D Reports | Published Feb 25, 2022

