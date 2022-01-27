Let Freedom Ring! Podcast 1 – American State Citizen with Ronald Carriveau, Massachusetts State Assembly

Video report and links | Ramola D | Jan 26, 2022

First in a new series of podcasts to educate America on American State Assemblies, the united States of America being restored by Americans around the continent, led by Anna von Reitz and several focused researchers and civic-minded folks who are bringing jural assemblies back in every state, unincorporated, as opposed to the incorporated city, county, state and Federal governments of US Inc. we have currently, ships sailing in Maritime Law we can step right off to get back to the land of America’s soil and full house of freedom.

It’s a matter of jurisdiction, Ronald explains, and learning that the true USA-on-the-land has always been here, although much less known, and leaving the seafaring and corporate-oppression jurisdiction of US Inc. to find our feet on the land and build our own courts, schools, health choices, and lives is of the greatest import currently as US Govt along with others around the world tramples on basic human freedoms in hopes of building a transhumanist dystopia which will destroy all our children’s futures in one fell blow if we don’t act now.

You can “correct your status” to return to being the true American you always thought you were, and step away from mandates, ordinances, statutes, codes and laws from the state government corporation because they don’t apply to you anyway, as living men and women of the soil, the American soil, land of your birth or naturalization, land of freedom always waiting, in the Constitution, Bill of Rights, Declaration of Independence, and most of all in the unalienable rights God gave you, and common law confirmed.

Ronald speaks of what an American state citizen means, and what such a citizen can gain, in terms of monetary support, and how this relates back to Anna’s work to getting the banks to release the funds to us, the true creditors and beneficiaries of ancient trusts which have been ravaged by the deceptive doings of the corporate service government which has spent a few hundred years defrauding us and depriving us of our rights while indeed more and more enslaving us.

A candid conversation which explores many different facets of the whole extraordinary return to freedom becoming a state citizen or state national promises, this is information for all Americans–especially those craving the return of their God-given freedoms of speech, movement, occupation, profession, health, and life, the first, we hope in a series to inform all as this venture gains momentum and gets further underway.

LINKS FOR MORE

The American States Assemblies site with all of Anna von Reitz’s information:

https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/

States United Nationals Youtube site:

https://www.youtube.com/c/iofthewizard2StateNationalsUnited

Why should I correct my status?

https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/why-should-i-correct-my-status/

Correct your status

https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/correct-your-status/

Chart your course

https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/chart-your-course/

Contact state coordinators

ttps://states.americanstatenationals.org/state-coordinators/

Anna von Reitz’s website with her writings and videos:

http://www.annavonreitz.com/index.html

RAMOLA D REPORTS:

CONTACT WITH REFERRALS FOR INTERVIEWS, INFO:

ramolad@everydayconcerned.net

Feel free to send questions, comments, concerns to Ronald Carriveau at my email address posted above, I will be glad to pass them on to him. Thanks, Ramola D

